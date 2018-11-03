Yearly S&P 500 Outlook: The Last 2 Months Of 2018

C-J simulations suggest a 19.4% chance the S&P 500 Index will end the year down 5% or more from the October close of 2711.74.

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.” - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don’t see the underlying process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

2018: The Last 2 Months

It goes without saying that October was a volatile month. In my October article, I highlighted to readers that “The simulations also estimate the highest level of a decline of 5% or more for the month since February”. As it turned out, the S&P 500 Index, which set a record of 2940.91 back on September 21, ended the month of October at 2711.74. To put it in context, from its record high the Index declined by 7.8%, and for the month of October alone the decline was 6.9%. Put in historical context, since 1950 the S&P 500 Index has declined 6.5% or more in one month 35 times. In 21 of those instances, the Index moved by 5% or more the next month. The difficulty is in figuring out in which direction -- in 9 of those instances the Index rose by 5% or more and in the remaining 12 instances the Index fell by 5% or more.

In an article published just a few days ago, I highlighted C-J’s Monte Carlo simulation results for November. The results were dramatic to say the least. The results suggest a 25.7% chance the Index will decline by 5% or more in November and a 28.3% chance the Index will rise by 5% or more. Furthermore, the median simulation calls for a loss of 0.41% in the Index for November. Quite the dichotomy.

Now as October was unfolding, and the market was down in excess of 5%, one of my regular readers asked if I would provide additional end-of-year projections. That got me thinking about what the end of the year would look like. Normally, while all simulation runs on C-J look 1 to 12 months into the future, I only write articles about 1-month results. The exception is at the beginning of every quarter where I look ahead to the end of the year. But the reader gave me the idea and so I am publishing a second article this month. Earlier in this article I noted the November simulation results. For this article, I highlight the end-of-year results from the same simulation run. (My thanks to RettW for inspiring this piece).

End of the Year 2018

I decided to frame C-J’s end-of-year results as the answer to three of the questions I find most interesting.

What are the likely changes in the S&P 500 by the end of the year? How likely are we to end the year below the December 2017 close of 2673.61? How likely are we to end the year above the recent intraday record high of 2940.91?

The results of the simulations show the associated probabilities of various outcomes from C-J’s November and December simulations. In answer to the first question, the median simulation calls for an increase in the S&P 500 Index of 2.12% and C-J estimates a 58.2% probability the year will end above the October close of 2711.74. Furthermore, there is a 31.9% likelihood that the Index will increase by 5% or more over the last 2 months. In contrast however, C-J estimates a 19.4% chance the Index will decline an additional 5% or more from the October close. If the decline were 5%, that would put the year-end close at 2576.15.

With regard to the remaining questions, C-J estimates a 33.5% likelihood that the S&P 500 will end 2018 below 2673.61, its December 2017 close. Of those estimates, C-J estimates the likelihood that the S&P 500 ends 2018 in bear market territory (2352.73 or below) at 3.2%. And finally, on the other end of the spectrum, C-J estimates a 14.9% likelihood that 2018 will end with the Index above the September record high of 2940.91.

In examining the simulations through the end of December, I was hoping C-J would provide clarity about market risk over the next few months. While you can decide for yourself, I’m not sure I found it.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

