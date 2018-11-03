Doom And Gloom During A Boom? SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 11.02.18

By SchiffGold

October was a brutal month for the stock market, but we've seen a bit of a rally the last few days. Most of the mainstream pundits seem to think this means the correction is over. After all, we're in the middle of an economic boom, right? But in this week's Friday Gold Wrap podcast, host Mike Maharrey is more doom and gloom than boom. After all, the fundamentals haven't changed. Interest rates are still going up and we are still loaded up on debt. Mike talks about it and also shares the highlights from the latest World Gold Council Gold Trends report - which isn't so gloomy.