Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUES) CEO Steven Becker on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tuesday Morning Corp. (NASDAQ:TUES) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Stacie Shirley - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Steven Becker - CEO, President & Director

Analysts

Jeffrey Van Sinderen - B. Riley FBR

Alex Silverman - AWM Investments

Ethan Steinberg - SG Capital

Stacie Shirley

Thank you operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to our first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker. If you have not received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

Before we begin today's discussion, I'd like to make you all aware that some of the information presented today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding our risk factors was included in our press release and is also included in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date of this call.

Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning Web site at tuesdaymorning.com.

Steve will provide an overview of the results and strategy, and I will follow with a review of our financial results before we open the call to questions. And I'll turn the call over to Steve now.

Steven Becker

Thank you Stacie, and thank you everyone for joining us this morning for our first quarter call. We're off to a good start this fall. We delivered overall comp growth of 3.8% and base store comp growth of 1.8%. The shift of a promotion event, which fell in early October this year versus September of last year, negatively affected both of these numbers by approximately 200 basis points.

We're especially pleased to see continued momentum in our base stores. Adjusting for the effect of the ad shift, we estimate that our based comp would have been 3.8%. Growing sales in our base stores has been a significant focus of the team, and we are all proud to see these efforts paying off.

We also saw improvement in our gross margin versus the same quarter last year. Our gross margin expansion and continued cost control throughout the organization led to a modest $67,000 adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter, which was an improvement of $4.1 million versus the same quarter last year.

Overall, we feel good about the continued progress we're making against our core initiatives and are pleased to be seeing these efforts result in improved top and bottom line results.

Let's start with sales. Sales are benefiting from a variety of initiatives that we've discussed on prior calls. Most importantly, we have fresh and timely receipts of the right inventory. The merchandise team has done an excellent job finding great products and providing our shoppers compelling value. The inventory team continues the work of adjusting store level inventory throughout the chain. We've touched on these efforts in prior calls, and I believe they are a significant factor in the improving sales trend in our base stores.

We've also worked to smooth receipt flows to the stores, and this consistent flow of receipts has improved performance. We're driving improved turns to our focus on managing weeks of supply.

Additionally, we've improved our markdown management process, taking markdowns more frequently and working with store operations to merchandise our clearance more effectively. All these efforts have resulted in better sales, higher sell-throughs, lower markdown rates and fresher inventory, which in turn drives improved sales.

I would be remiss not to mention the excellent work our field team has done in merchandise execution. We've seen consistent execution, throughout the country, and this too has contributed to our results.

Turning to marketing. Overall, we continue to reduce the number and size of our monthly sales promotions. Historically, these events were advertised through newspaper inserts and direct mail. Based on the results of our digital ad campaigns, we've reduced emphasis on these events and shifted some ad dollars to our digital marketing efforts where we're consistently experiencing a better return on investment.

Reducing the size and number of events creates a sales headwind, which is partially mitigated by the increased sales related to the digital spend. Given the positive tone of business, we expect to continue to reduce our emphasis on the monthly sales event as well as reduce other promotional activity opportunistically, while continuing to focus on our overall brand messaging.

Our supply chain is running smoothly. We made progress in many of the metrics that we use to measure supply chain efficiency, including a reduction in cost per piece in both of our distribution centers.

As we continue to focus on the way we buy and operate our supply chain more efficiently, there's further opportunity to reduce costs. We believe that as initiatives like domestic consolidation and distribution center bypass mature, we will continue to see costs improvement.

As it relates to our work on evaluating the next steps for our distribution network, we remain actively engaged with our consultants evaluating the future of our supply chain.

This has been an exhaustive process vetting the alternatives with a focus on minimizing risk, disruption and cost, while reaching an outcome that will provide Tuesday Morning with a logistics network that can deliver significant cost efficiency and a pathway to future growth. We are nearing conclusion of this work and expecting to be in a position to share our plans early next calendar year.

Finally, with regards to real estate, during the quarter, we opened two stores, relocated seven stores expanded one store and closed nine stores. Our approach in this real estate environment is opportunistic.

Importantly, we've continued to successfully renegotiate many of our leases as they come due. The rate of growth in our overall rent has slowed materially, and we expect that to continue for the foreseeable future.

In summary, we feel good about our start to the year and our ability to continue to deliver against our objectives. We're focused on growing our business profitably and we're pleased with the progress we've made thus far.

I will now turn the call over to Stacie to review our financial results and outlook in more detail. Stacie?

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Steve. In the first quarter, net sales were $227.3 million, up 3.9% from Q1 last year despite having nine fewer stores this year, and comp sales increased 3.8%. Comp transactions increased 1.9% and average ticket also increased 1.9%. Stores relocated over the last 12 months continued to deliver strong performance, contributing approximately 280 basis points to the comp sales in the quarter, driven by both better real estate and larger average store footprint.

As Steve discussed, our first quarter comp was negatively impacted by approximately 200 basis points due to the shift of a promotional event out of September and into October.

Gross margin increased 70 basis points for the first quarter to 36.3% compared to last year's gross margin of 35.6%. Gross profit increased to $82.4 million, an increase of $4.4 million versus $78 million in the same period last year, driven primarily by ongoing increases in our initial merchandise markup.

The overall increase in gross margin this quarter exceeded our initial expectations as markdowns for the period were lower than we had expected due to both improved merchandise sell-throughs and the elimination of certain planned promotional events.

Offsetting the improvements in IMU and markdowns was a higher level of recognized net supply chain costs.

Although we gained efficiencies in both our DC processing and freight shipping costs this quarter through the initiatives Steve mentioned, the impact of some of the transportation industry headwinds, including higher fuel charges as well as shipping significantly more inventory compared to last year, resulted in higher freight costs.

With that said, we are pleased with the progress we've made in our supply chain and our focus on achieving additional efficiencies going forward.

As a percentage of net sales, SG&A improved 150 basis points to 39.6% compared to 41.1% in the same period last year and was flat in dollars at approximately $90 million. This decrease in SG&A as a percentage of net sales was driven primarily by leveraging store labor costs; reduced advertising expenses, due in part to promotional timing; and reduced real estate projects and related expenses; as well as reductions in certain corporate expenses, including legal and insurance costs, which decreased both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales in the current year quarter from the prior year quarter.

While we've seen the rate of growth in rent expense slow we did have higher store rents and depreciation, driven by our ongoing real estate strategy. This, along with increased incentive compensation and retention costs, partially offset the improvement in SG&A.

Our operating loss improved by $4.4 million to $7.6 million for the quarter compared to an operating loss of $12 million last year. We reported a net loss of $8.1 million or $0.18 per share compared to last year's net loss of $12.3 million or $0.28 per share.

And we improved EBITDA for this year to negative $900,000 compared to negative $5.4 million last year. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA was a loss of $67,000, which includes approximately $900,000 in retention costs incurred in the quarter. This is a meaningful improvement in adjusted EBITDA compared to negative $4.1 million in the first quarter of last year.

Turning now to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 million as of the end of the quarter compared to $11 million at the end of the same period last year.

Total liquidity was $84.6 million, including approximately $72 million available on our revolver. As of quarter end we had $55.6 million in borrowings outstanding under our line of credit. We continue to be very comfortable with our liquidity position, and we still expect that at our peak borrowing level, we will have approximately $65 million of availability on our revolver.

We ended the quarter with inventory of about $292 million, a 2.8% increase from a year ago. Our overall inventory turns improved to 2.6 times compared to 2.4 times a year ago, our fifth consecutive quarter of improvement.

For the quarter, we invested $4.3 million of CapEx on a net basis, the majority of which was focused on our real estate initiatives.

And finally, as it relates to our outlook, as you saw in our press release our guidance for fiscal 2019 remains unchanged.

I'll now turn the call back over to Steve before we open it up to questions.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Stacie. In closing, we're really pleased with the start of the year as we're executing against all of our initiatives throughout the business. We are well prepared for holiday and look forward to continuing to deliver great deals to our customers during this upcoming peak selling season. I want to thank our teams once again for all of their hard work. We look forward to speaking with you again on the next call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to questions, operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] one moment for questions. First question is coming from Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Hi, good morning. And first let me say congratulations to your team on the improved metrics.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Jeff.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Maybe we can start with if there's a way for you to give us maybe a little better sense of which merchandise categories were the primary drivers in the comp in Q1? And I guess, would you expect continued momentum in those categories in Q2 was across the board? Were there certain categories that stood out?

Steven Becker

So I think on the last call, I talked about we had over double -- at the time of the last call, we had kind of double-digit families that we're comping up double digits. So it was really, I would say, relatively broad-based. Our furniture business has been very strong. Our food business has been very strong. Our craft business has been very strong. But that's just three among many.

So there hasn't been a specific family that's driven the overall comp. I think it's, generally speaking, an overall very healthy business.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay, good. And then any color or any thoughts you can give us on your comp and gross margin plans for Q2, maybe how you've positioned inventory. We saw the inventory metric, but how you've sort of positioned inventory for holiday seasonal merchandise versus last year?

And then I guess, I know you talked about the promotional shifts, but how we should think about sort of the regular promotional cadence, how that looks this year versus last year?

Steven Becker

So let me touch on a couple of pieces of that and then I'll hand it over to Stacey to talk about the gross margin. So I would say first of all, we're definitely -- we plan to peak a little bit earlier this year and we are successful in doing so. So from an inventory strategy standpoint we feel very good about where we are. We're actually ramping down now in both DCs. We've already hit our processing peak and the stores are at their peak and will start to ramp down over the next couple of months.

So that's a little bit differently than how we've done in the last couple of years, and I am optimistic that, that will lead us to success -- some success this peak.

From a promotional standpoint, we've talked about this before we're really spending a lot of effort trying to wean ourselves off of our historical monthly ad events. So in 2017, we had 17 of those events. In 2018, we had 15. This year, we plan to have 12. And we keep winnowing those down.

Last year, we had about 25% less promotional inventory associated with those events than we had in the prior year. This year, we expect to have about 20% less. And so, as we've talked about, we're really focused on trying to drive more dollars from an advertising spend toward our digital promotions and away from our historical promotions, which we're really focused on print.

And that's simply a factor – excuse me, simply driven by the fact that the digital is just much more effective for us, so it’s a better use of our dollars. And at the same time, we want to drive customers in to shop our everyday values, not drive them in for a once-monthly event. Stacey, do you want to touch on the gross margin piece?

Stacie Shirley

As far as Q2 specifically, we haven’t given any guidance, Jeff. We have reiterated our overall guidance for the year at 100 and 125 basis points. Q1, as we said, did end up coming in a little bit better than what we'd expected, primarily with markdowns specifically because our sell-throughs were better than what we had expected, and kind of as Steve has talked about, we've been managing our promotional calendar very tightly and we were able to eliminate a couple of events. That’s what contributed to Q1. But overall for the year, we're maintaining our guidance.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay, that’s helpful. Got a couple more here, hopefully we can squeeze these in. Just relevant to your merchandise content for holiday this year versus last year, any substantial changes to call out in terms of categories? I know toys are -- I think you’re bigger maybe a little bit in toys this year. Maybe you can also just touch on toys, your feelings there?

Steven Becker

So yes, I mean, obviously, toys are a real opportunity. We have a bigger toy presence already in the front of the store. We bought toys up. Our toy business has been very strong. And we are -- like everybody else, we’re trying to take some share that’s been left as Toys "R" Us has exited the market. Beyond that, we’re doing a lot of things differently in terms of what we have at the front of the store and kind of rotating different businesses through the front of the store. And that's been very effective for us. But I wouldn’t say beyond growing toy, there's anything extraordinarily difference that we've done this Christmas. We’re just trying to be a little more thoughtful about what we have in front of our shopper at any given week.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. And then maybe just an update on what you’re seeing in terms of the quality and prices on merchandise that’s available for you to purchase in the marketplace. Would you say it's getting better? How do you think about, I guess, within the context of some of the major retailers, kind of how they’re running their inventory and their promotions and so forth? And then I guess -- yes, let's talk about that a little bit.

Steven Becker

So I guess I would answer that. I think that as you see retailers leaving the market or shrinking the size of their buys overall, the opportunity to continue to sop up some of that availability, I think, is going to go on for quite some time. I mean, you have a very large vendor base that has built up production capacity to support very large customers who are no longer ordering the quantities that they’ve historically ordered. So I think that's a trend that's going to continue.

I think second of all, the growth of the Internet is very good for the off-pricers because folks who sell through -- who do a lot of business over the Internet have to produce at production levels. And so, to do so, they end up with a lot of excess inventory. And so I think that you’ve seen sales cycles speed up and you've seen a lot of manufacturers who are selling into -- selling through various Internet channels who just end up kind of continually with excess inventory, and that’s been terrific for us, and I don't see that going away.

I think the only offsetting factor which is probably going to go away relatively shortly in terms of the opportunity is, lots of folks, including ourselves, bought aggressively in front of the change in tariff pricing. And so I think in the businesses that are affected by tariffs, everyone in off-price, and I’m assuming folks outside of off-price as well, have been packing and holding and trying to take advantage of prices before they change. So that’s probably the only offset I would see in an overall what I view as a very positive sourcing environment.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. Great to hear. Thanks for taking my questions. I’ll take the rest offline.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Jeff.

Stacie Shirley

Thanks, Jeff.

[Operator Instructions] Next question is coming from Alex Silverman from AWM Investments. Your line is open.

Alex Silverman

Hey, good morning.

Stacie Shirley

Good morning.

Steven Becker

Good morning, Alex.

Alex Silverman

Most of my questions have been asked and answered. Can you -- and I apologize we got on the call a bit late, but any commentary you can give us around some of the things you've done to mitigate the higher trucking expenses?

Steven Becker

So I would say, the two major initiatives -- the first one is called domestic consolidation, and that’s simply that we've set up a network on both coasts, one in the LA Basin and one in the New York New Jersey area, where we are sweeping inventory from all of our vendors, consolidating it at a warehouse that’s proximate to those vendors and then shipping full trucks to our distribution centers. And that’s been meaningful to us. It's a program that we put in place over the course of this year and it’s been terrific and we're very happy with the results there.

The second is just cranking up now, and that is known as distribution center bypass. And that’s really when we take in imports -- primarily on the West Coast at this point in time, but ultimately will also be on the East Coast, we will break up a certain percentage of that inventory that's kind of DC friendly and ship it directly to pool points which service our stores, and so avoiding the step on a reasonable percentage of imports that otherwise would have had to go to our distribution centers and then out to the stores, avoiding that step and sending them directly to the pool point into the store should have a significant associated freight savings.

Beyond that, there’s been a heavy emphasis -- and I think both distribution centers deserve a lot of credit for this on just making sure the truck are filled every thoughtfully. We've been very successful in getting higher pieces per carton this fall, and just being more intelligent about how much inventory you can fit in a truck, and that's helped reduce some of the transportation headwind.

Alex Silverman

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Alex.

Next question is coming from Ethan Steinberg of SG Capital. Your line is open.

Ethan Steinberg

Good morning, guys. Nice job on the quarter. Can you quantify or talk about how you’re thinking about or what you think the impact of the tariffs will be running through the P&L going forward?

Stacie Shirley

So if we look at it as far as kind of the impact on a direct import basis, about -- in total, our exposure is 15% to 20%. And as far as what is exposed from a China perspective, not all of that is going to be necessarily tariff related. Of course, there's some of the indirect pieces which are a little more challenging to quantify, but there are a number of things that we’ve been working on for the past several weeks to help mitigate the impact, including working with our vendors to absorb some of the costs, doing some packing and holding that Steve was just talking about, looking at alternatives to source in other areas that are not tariffs impacted. And then finally, we're looking at pricing and we'll continue to monitor that closely. We've made some adjustments. We'll continue to watch what others are doing. But the team has been very hard at work, diligently working on this for a number of weeks.

Ethan Steinberg

Okay. Because you did a great job with the gross margin in the quarter, and I was just wondering, do you think that’s a -- do you think we'll notice a headwind because of tariffs going forward relative to what you're able to do in the quarter you just reported?

Stacie Shirley

Certainly, there wasn't really much impact in this quarter. I think as the year goes on, obviously, there's going to be more of a headwind there. But we feel good about the things that we're putting in place to help mitigate that as much as possible. And at this point, we haven’t changed our guidance as it relates to any impact.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. Just a couple of other things; the timing -- the 200 basis points shift to the December quarter, are there any other calendar changes or event changes that you know about now that we can try to factor in?

Stacie Shirley

None at this time that we know of, other than, so continuing to look at the – at this spring I’m looking at all those promotions very tightly, but nothing else for us to discuss at this point.

Ethan Steinberg

Okay. And then the remaining stores that are being relocated, which will be a much lower number going forward, do you think that the impact that the relocations have on the sales at those stores is roughly going to be the same, or does that tail down as you get to the last remaining stores?

Stacie Shirley

No. I mean, we’ve seen the actual contribution of those individual sources which I think is what you’re asking, but that has not changed. The overall impact will be different obviously just because of the total volume of stores that we’re touching. But the stores, when we touch them, they’re producing very similar results that we've seen in the past few years.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. Okay.

Steven Becker

I would add to that, if you think about it, I mean, over the last four years we’ve relocated 173 stores and we’ve closed 142 stores, so we’ve really addressed a big chunk of the base that had issues. And so this year, we still have 25% of our leases coming up for renewal. So obviously, there’s a lot of opportunity for us to pick our spots and we will continue to. We’re still excited about the relo program. To the extent we see the right deal. We're absolutely going to do it. But we’re just being very careful in this market. And frankly, we're waiting for some things to shake out. So Toys "R" Us is a classic example of that.

Those are generally much larger boxes than we can take, so they typically need to be split and they need to be absorbed. And the landlord who gets them back or whoever -- whatever investor buys them has to decide what they're going to do and that process takes a while. So I think that -- I think you'll see over the course of the next year the relo will slow a little bit, but it could easily pick up depending on the availability of the product that we want in the market.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. And it’s great to see the core stores picking up the work on the comps at this point too.

Steven Becker

Yes, I mean, that’s over time what you want to see.

Ethan Steinberg

The SG&A, is that -- do you think that's a relatively sustainable percentage? How should we think about the SG&A, I guess, dollars from here?

Stacie Shirley

So, a couple of things for the quarter. We did have the benefit of the promotional shift from Q1 into Q2, so that was one benefit. And then secondly was, as we’ve included in our prepared remarks regarding rent, and the rent has gone down from where we’ve been in the past. Again, just to what Steve was talking to, the relocations and the activity kind of coming down, so that would continue for this year. So those are the two, I guess, benefits that we had this quarter.

Ethan Steinberg

Okay. And then is there much inflation that you expect or growth in that, in dollars, like over the next couple of years?

Stacie Shirley

Yes, normal -- you're going to have normal inflation. I think the big -- I know there is -- what we end up doing from a real estate perspective, if that does continue to pick up as the opportunities increase, then we might see some of that swing back. But again, those are paying for themselves on a top line basis.

Steven Becker

And as we’ve talked about, we've been very successful and expect, at least for the near term, to be successful in renegotiating these rents. And so, obviously, the overall rent growth continues but at a much lesser pace than it has been, and we continue to be very aggressive in our rent renegotiations and hope to continue to be successful finding relief there.

Stacie Shirley

We also had, as we called out, the headwind related to some retention and the incremental kind of incentive comp. So those costs will not continue forever, at least on the retention standpoint.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. Okay, and last one, I promise. The way you’re talking about the transportation and freighter logistics pressures sequentially from here, are those getting better or you think stable or get worse?

Stacie Shirley

I wish I had a crystal ball as it relates to kind of what’s happening in the industry. I think that what we are doing on our part, certainly the opportunity to mitigate it a little bit greater in spring just because of the DC bypass that Steve talked about. That’s really is just now ramping up, and so we’ll get more benefit of that in the spring. Having said that, we don’t know exactly what is going to happen from the fuel charges, et cetera. But we’ve baked into our guidance what we think is going to happen, which is kind of similar to what we've been experiencing.

Ethan Steinberg

Yes. Thanks.

Steven Becker

Yes, I would say, from our ability to manage that, I think the biggest change is going to be DC bypass because that's just -- that obviously just reduces our needs, and so that's the best way for us to manage that.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. Okay. Great job. Thanks.

Steven Becker

Thank you.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Steve Becker for further remarks.

Steven Becker

Thank you all for joining us. And we look forward to joining you again for our second quarter conference call. Have a great day.

