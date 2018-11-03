Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) CEO Jim Francis on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (NYSE:CHSP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Vicari - EVP & CFO

James Francis - President & CEO

Analysts

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Michael Bellisario - Robert W. Baird

Gregory Miller - SunTrust

Wesley Golladay - RBC Capital Markets

Douglas Vicari

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake on the line. Also on the call this morning are Jim Francis, our President and CEO; and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, we'll begin with a brief overview of our quarter including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position and an update on our near-term outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. We'll also provide some general thoughts on industry trends and more specifics regarding our outlook for hotel performance in the near future. As a reminder, any statement we make this morning about future results and performance or plans and objectives are forward-looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties over which we have no control. With that housekeeping behind us, let me now begin with a brief review of our highlights and consolidated results for the quarter.

So for the third quarter, we reported total revenue of $156.4 million and net income available to common shareholders of $53.4 million or $0.89 per diluted share. Please note that our net income numbers include our gain of $33.1 million from the sale of the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara during the period. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was $48 million and our adjusted funds from operations or AFFO was $38.7 million or $0.65 per diluted share.

Let me now briefly highlight some of our key operating statistics. For the quarter, our comparable portfolio of 20 hotels produced a RevPAR of $210.28, that represents an increase of 5% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 89.7%, which was an increase of 140 basis points versus last year while our average daily rate was $234.51, that represents an increase of 3.3% versus prior periods. These top line trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of $51.7 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 33.4% and that represents a 20 basis point improvement versus the prior year. Jim will provide more information and commentary on our individual hotel markets in a few moments, but it is instructive to highlight our comparable hotel results excluding hotels with renovation tailwinds in order to provide more insight.

If we focus on the 17 hotels that were not impacted by major renovations in 2017, these hotels produced RevPAR of $211.19 and that represents an increase of 2.2% versus the prior year.

Overall, our RevPAR growth for the quarter came right at the high end of our guidance range of 3% to 5% that we provided to the market during our second quarter earnings call. We are pleased with the results for the quarter as we continue to see modest signals of improving demand. It's important to note that we weren't impacted during the quarter by two events in the Chicago market over which we had no control. First, we were impacted by the two-week strike by Marriott union workers impacted our operations at both the top and the bottom line. Additionally, we received notice of property tax assessments for both of our Chicago hotels which greatly exceeded our estimates and have a catch-up impact in our third quarter results as well as some forward impact into Q4.

We have appealed the tax assessments and feel comfortable that we will have success in reducing these numbers, but we must accrue these results in the near-term and related to the assessment. With that said, our reported numbers for the quarter would have been significantly better after adjusting for these items with our RevPAR, hotel EBITDA, EBITDA margin and AFFO all meeting or exceeding the high end of our guidance range. Jim will elaborate on the specific numbers and their impact in more detail in his commentary, but again, investors should be focusing on unaffected numbers and their strength as we evaluate our operating performance during the quarter.

Let me quickly move to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $68.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $29.9 million of restricted cash and $755.6 million of long-term debt. Our leverage ratio now stands at 33.9% with a fixed-covered charge of 3.29x and our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now 4.1, our weighted average cost of debt is now 3.9%, and our weighted average length to debt maturity is approximately 4.5 years. During the quarter, we did close on the previously announced sale of our Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara for $90 million or roughly $450 per key. Again, we sold this hotel at a very strong trailing NOI capitalization rate, which provided us with a very solid IRR since our acquisition. We did book a gain of $33.1 million in the quarter, but do not expect any changes to our 2018 quarterly dividend payout as we have some flexibility with our taxable income for the year. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay down our revolving credit facility and add to our cash position, which is reflected in the numbers that I just provided.

As we suggested when we announced the transaction, our financial position has improved and this transaction provides us with much greater flexibility and additional capacity as we move through and get close to the end of 2018.

Now, let me spend a couple of minutes just updating you on our 2018 outlook. Today, we are providing the markets with our fourth quarter outlook as well as -- adopt -- excuse me, updating and adjusting our previously provided full year outlook. So for the fourth quarter, our RevPAR growth for our 20 hotels will now be 2% to 4% versus the prior year. We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging from $36.9 million to $39.1 million and our AFFO range for the fourth quarter will be $0.48 to $0.52 per diluted share. Please note these numbers assume no acquisitions, dispositions or financing or capital market transactions. Additionally, we are revising our full year outlook to adjust for the third quarter results and now for the full year 2018, our RevPAR growth for our 20 hotels will range from 3.9% to 4.4% versus the prior year. We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging from $171.6 million to $173.8 million and our AFFO range now for the full year will be $2.28 to $2.32 per diluted share.

Let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail on our outlook for the remainder of 2018, as well as a review of our Q3 hotel performance.

James Francis

Thanks, Doug. As Doug has mentioned, RevPAR growth for our portfolio was 5% for Q3, which met the high end of our guidance range. And while Doug's already mentioned it, I think it's important to go over again, hotel EBITDA for the quarter and EBITDA margin growth were both meaningfully impacted by two non-recurring items: a two-week union strike in Chicago, which lowered EBITDA by roundly $700,000 and margins by 30 basis points and an increase in Chicago property taxes of $1.4 million above expectations, which in the quarter impacted margins by 90 basis points.

Excluding these two items, margin growth would have been 140 basis points and both, hotel EBITDA and EBITDA margins would have been at or above the high end of our guidance range. It was an excellent quarter for Chesapeake and the strike is now behind us in Chicago and we have immediately appealed our property taxes and expect a settlement in Q4 of this year.

Our asset management team continues to manage expenses very tightly with total hotel operating expenses increasing less than 2.5% for the quarter. With occupancy increasing 140 basis points, our cost per occupied room were up only 0.6% to the prior year and our operating margins grew by 80 basis points. Labor costs continue to be a key area of our focus and despite the external pressure from various local minimum wage and benefit initiatives, increases for the quarter were held to just over 1.5% and on a per occupied room basis, actually decreased 10 basis points.

Overall, we continue to feel very good about our expense growth mitigation strategies and ability to deliver solid operating margins. Our top line growth was solid with RevPAR again meeting the high end of our range. We actualized a good group quarter which was up roundly 3.5% driven largely by ADR growth and a slight increase of room nights sold.

We also had another quarter of overall transient strength, which was up just over 5.5%. We continue to see growth with our corporate negotiated segment, which was up year-over-year in the low double digit. For individual months of the quarter, July results were above expectations with RevPAR growth of 4.5% and for August and September, results were roundly in line with expectations with RevPAR growth of 5% in August and 5.4% in September. Our strongest market for the quarter by a wide margin was San Francisco with RevPAR up almost 17% for our four hotels and extracting the JW and it's renovation tailwind, the remaining three hotels were up roundly 8%.

Boston was our second strongest market, up 4.5%. We had several markets that were roundly flat to mid-single digit growth in the quarter including Chicago, San Diego, New York, Denver, Miami and DC. On the negative side, LA, Seattle and New Orleans were down low single digits.

So despite the strike impact and the property tax situation in Chicago, we generated meaningfully top line RevPAR growth, deployed our cost mitigation strategies across the portfolio, and produced an overall very good quarter for the company. As we have said several times this year. We remain cautiously optimistic that the current political agenda will continue to lead to a stronger macroeconomic environment and continued corporate profit growth. We continue to forecast very solid RevPAR growth in the 4% plus range for our 17 hotels that do not have the tailwinds from 2017 renovations and we expect 2018 RevPAR growth in the 1.5% to 2% range for the hotels that didn't have the tailwinds and we can certainly possibly exceed that projection. These numbers include displacement in 2018 from soft good renovations at five of our hotels including the Adagio renovation in Q3 and Q4.

Specifically for Q4, our RevPAR guidance includes 70 basis points of displacement from our room renovations and while our margin guidance has modestly declined, this is due to the ongoing tax issue in Chicago and not the operating trends. To be conservative, for purposes of guidance, we have not included a tax settlement in our Q4 projections.

Now let me provide a little more color by market. San Francisco continues to be a market with the strongest long-term supply and demand fundamentals. We expect to have almost 25% of our EBITDA in San Francisco next year and of course 2019 is already at record setting levels from a city-wide room night perspective. With minimal new supply in the market and with our four hotels renovated and in good shape, we see no reason our San Francisco portfolio won't deliver extremely robust growth for us in 2019. For Q4 of this year, we expect RevPAR growth in the 3% to 4% range, which is muted somewhat this year by a large city-wide that moved from its historical placement in Q4 to Q3.

For the full year, with the JW renovation tailwind, we expect RevPAR to grow in the 10% range. Excluding the JW tailwind, we expect approximately 4.5% growth for the year from our three other assets in the city and this includes the impact from the Adagio renovation.

In Boston for Q4, we expect RevPAR growth in the 5% range for our two hotels and for the year, we expect RevPAR growth of roundly 7% on a combined basis. Excluding the Newton renovation tailwind, we expect approximately 2.5% growth at the Hyatt for the full year. In Chicago, the W City Center, we completed in Q1 the renovation of the first floor public spaces, this allowed for the creation of two new street front leased retail outlets with one tenant in place and the second space leased and it will open its stores in early November.

For the full year 2018, while the convention calendar is much better than the prior year with room nights up in the 25% range, much of the increased demand continues to be absorbed with the new rooms in the market particularly at the Marriott Marquis. There is also no question that our performance has and continues to be negatively impacted by the Marriott/Starwood integration, both operationally and with the sales organization which was completely reorganized in Q2 of this year. We have experienced elevated turnover of both hotels and cost creep above what we have seen in our other legacy Starwood properties. For Q4, we expect RevPAR growth for our two hotels to be in the 3% to 4% range and for the full year, we expect RevPAR growth to be up roundly 1%.

In Miami South Beach, our Royal Palm continued to perform well in Q3 driven by a significant market occupancy premium where we finished the quarter running approximately 96% full. Our RevPAR growth was in line with our competitive set, finishing the quarter in the 2% range. The greater Miami Beach submarket continues to recover and while not achieving our RevPAR premium, was up an impressive 6.8% in Q3. We continue to believe that as the Beach submarket continues its recovery that it will provide greater opportunity for our property to drive ADR. For Q4, we expect the Royal Palm's RevPAR growth to finish in the 2% range and for the full year we expect RevPAR growth in the 3% range.

In New Orleans, there are minimal supply increases in 2018 and for the full year the city-wides are roundly flat. However, Q4 city-wides are soft and down roughly 20% year-over-year. For Q4, we expect RevPAR growth to be modestly negative for our two hotels and full year 2018 growth is expected in the 1% range. In New Orleans, we do have some Marriott/Starwood integration issues as well, however, not to the degree experienced in Chicago. These issues are solely due to the ramp-up requirements of the new cluster sales platform. The Marriott full service operational team has been very responsive and has done a good job with cost controls and we've been able to grow margins this year.

In Denver, we converted our hotel to a Hilton on December 1 of last year. We're the only full-service Hilton branded product in downtown Denver and long-term, we expect very strong demand from the Hilton Group customer. We are encouraged by the continued strong transient performance of the Hilton reservation system with Q3 year-over-year growth in the high teens. We also continue to grow our corporate base accounts with the new Hilton negotiated business improving in the mid-teens. For Q4, city-wides is slightly down to last year and we expect our RevPAR to be slightly down as well.

Our LA properties include the Hilton Checkers and the Ace Hotel and Theater. Downtown LA continues to be a dynamic and growing market and with its revitalization after years of little to no growth comes new hotel supply, which is exceeding demand growth in the short run for our lifestyle competitive set. For 2018, we expect RevPAR to be down roundly 3% for our properties, which includes the impact of the Checkers renovation which began with the public areas in Q3 and continues with the guest rooms in Q4 and then into Q1 of next year. For Q4, given the renovation impact on RevPAR, which we estimate to be roundly 2%, we expect RevPAR to be down approximately 4%.

Our two hotels in San Diego are the Gaslamp Indigo and the Hyatt Mission Bay. At the Indigo, we continue to have solid performance and we expect RevPAR growth in 2018 in the 4% range, which includes a modest impact in the soft goods refresh innovation we've implemented around peak business demand throughout the year. Q4 will be strong in San Diego, particularly in November and December with solid growth of city-wide business. We expect the Indigo's RevPAR to be up in the mid to upper teens.

At Mission Bay, as I previously mentioned, we began the public area phase of our renovation project in late Q2 and are progressing with no issues and are on schedule for mid-Q4 completion. All meeting and ballroom spaces, F&B outlets and the Spa are now finished leaving only the lobby, portico share and registration area left to complete in early November.

The guest room work at Mission Bay will begin in mid-December after the departure of the last city-wide group producing no guest room related renovation impacts -- any significant guest room related renovation impacts in 2018. We will finish the guest rooms in the first half of Q2 2019, which will ultimately add nine new rooms to the hotel's key count. Again, Q4 is expected to be very strong in San Diego and we expect the Hyatt's RevPAR growth to be in the high teens and for the year finish in the 6% to 7% range. In Chesapeake's smaller markets, we expect the Seattle Homewood's Q4 RevPAR to be down in the mid-single digits largely due to the property renovation.

For the full year, we also expect to be down in the 4% range due to the renovation and the impacts of new supply in the market and in DC at our Courtyard, we're expecting Q4 RevPAR growth in the 2% to 3% range, producing full year RevPAR decline in the 3% to 4% range driven predominantly from the difficult year-over-year inauguration comp in Q1.

Finally, in New York, we expect Q4 RevPAR growth in the 2% to 3% range for our two hotels and then in the 3% range for the full year as well. The industry operating environment continues to modestly strengthen. We expect that our well-located portfolio with its concentration in San Francisco will continue to outperform its competitors. We remain sharply focused on both top line initiatives and cost control strategies as evidenced by our continued operating margin growth.

With that, I will open it up for your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc Capital.

Austin Wurschmidt

Can you just remind us I guess what markets you have meaningful exposure to union hotels and if you see any additional near-term risks in any of your markets?

James Francis

We have union exposure in Chicago solely. Well actually, we are also union in San Diego, but there is no risk there, that's a different union, that contract -- that CBA has already been renegotiated over the last 6 months to 12 months and we have no issues there at all.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then Jim, you seem pretty confident in the ability to successfully appeal the tax increases in Chicago. I'm just curious how big is the negative impact to margins embedded in your fourth quarter guidance?

James Francis

In the fourth quarter guidance, the property tax -- the ongoing property tax increase above expectations is 40 basis points.

Douglas Vicari

Yes, and also just to put this in perspective, Chicago is a market that reevaluates and reassess periodically. I mean we're looking at close to a 50% increase in taxes. The last time this happened three years ago, the increase was around 40% on the assessment, we ended up settling at 15%. And again, if you just do the math, I mean, we could see some reversal in the fourth quarter that even exceeds what we're going to accrue to, if we end up anywhere near the way that we successfully settled last time. So we feel comfortable and confident that we'll end up in a better place than where the assessment has come, but just want to make the point that in our fourth quarter, in our outlook, we've taken a hit for the continuation of accruing the assessment, but again, if we have the same success we had in the past, we should be able to potentially have some reversal in the fourth quarter.

James Francis

For conservative purposes, we just didn't want to try to speculate what that number might be and so it's not in the guidance.

Austin Wurschmidt

Any update at this point on the value-add initiatives at the W Lakeshore that you can share?

James Francis

We have made, there's nothing actually I can share. We are making progress. It is going a little slower than I had hoped for, but the path that we're on continues and I'll update you -- everyone as soon as I can. At this point, I just can't say anything more about it, but it is actually progressing as planned, it's just a little slower than planned.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank.

Chris Woronka

Just to hit back to Chicago for a quick second. And I know you just mentioned there may be some news at some point about Lakeshore, but just generally speaking, do you think this property tax stuff makes you less interested in owning these assets longer term and do you think if that's true, do other potential buyers or potential or current owners of hotels look at it same way. It just seems like that this just is exclusive to Chicago and it's an issue, if not every year, every second or third year, just what's your general outlook?

James Francis

Yes, I mean, I think you're right, I mean it is a tri-annual assessment and as we all know, the city and the state have significant financial issues and so certainly it is a problem to deal with. I've said before that everything else being equal, I wouldn't mind lightening our outlook -- our EBITDA that's generated out of Chicago. That doesn't -- I'm not sure that we need to sell both assets, but certainly I think that there is a potential to sell an asset there. We have had separate from taxes, I mean, I'm just being very frank, we have had significant issues in Chicago that have hurt revenues and cash flow, which I hope we're working through, we certainly hope we are, with the Marriott/Starwood integration. So, well if someone wanted to pay a certain number, we'd certainly be open to selling an asset, but I also don't want to base that valuation off what we are hoping are some depressed numbers because of the Starwood/Marriott situation and that's both sales and expenses, in Chicago -- not in -- I'm just talking specifically about Chicago, I'm not talking about any other market. It is both sales and operating expense issues that we are trying to work through with Marriott.

Chris Woronka

And I think overall, you guys have done a really terrific job on the cost side given some of the headline stuff that we read about and so kind of want to ask you in that light, we've heard, obviously the brands have made several changes with their -- some of the loyalty redemptions, you have the Marriott/Starwood integration, Hyatt I think just made some changes and also some changes to breakfast, i.e., how are some of these branding initiatives I guess are those going to be net tailwinds for you heading into next year even though there is obviously going to be some other headwinds?

James Francis

I can't -- modestly yes, but I don't have, I can't quantify -- we're in the midst of just really cranking into our detailed property level budgeting exercise for next year, but certainly there are some tailwinds related to the brands and what they're doing -- we -- and on the labor side we continue to I think our asset management team does a great job of managing expenses very tightly and we continue to do so. Again, I would say our -- there's no question that the biggest issue in our portfolio is Chicago and it's certainly some of it is just market related supply and the tax issue et cetera, but there is no question that the Marriott/Starwood situation has in the short run and we're again hopeful that there will be strength coming through this integration period, but in the short run, it certainly hurt our performance in Chicago.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bellisario from Baird.

Michael Bellisario

First question, can you just maybe give us your updated view on 2019 outlook for San Francisco broadly whether or not does seems to have strengthen, stay the same, or weakened over the last 90 days or so?

James Francis

It continues to either maintain or strengthen. I mean it's -- I don't want to say it's dramatic change in strengthening, but certainly our outlook for San Francisco continues just to be reaffirmed and or strengthened particularly when we -- the Adagio will be renovated, all four of our assets are now in great shape and from a booking perspective, everything is extremely strong. So our outlook continues to be extremely bullish and modestly more bullish than certainly a quarter ago or two quarters ago.

Michael Bellisario

And if you had to put a high level range around RevPAR for the broader market, what would that be today?

Douglas Vicari

Very high single digits.

Michael Bellisario

And then just kind of on the capital allocation acquisition disposition front, given where your stock has traded and outperformed peers, any change in your view in terms of looking to pursue acquisition opportunities or maybe thinking about selling another hotel to further prune the portfolio. Any update there?

James Francis

Nothing specific, Mike. We continue to look at the portfolio and there is nothing imminent. There could be another disposition somewhere along the lines here, but there's nothing imminent. From an acquisition perspective, I mean we continue to look, it's not that we're not looking and working the markets et cetera. I guess I would just say, it's a very healthy market as far as that where values are and I think it makes and I've said this before, I'm not expecting any meaningful tail off of the -- either the overall economic cycle or the lodging cycle, but given that we're in the later stages and given where real estate values are and cap rates are and I realize where our stock is trading and that's all put into the equation. It's just challenging to find something where I think there is a real value add and a return to the investors that makes sense.

That's not to say we aren't chasing a couple of things and we aren't looking. I just don't want to -- I don't want to say there's anything imminent on the acquisition side. We continue to look and next week something could be imminent, that's not this week, but currently there is nothing imminent.

Michael Bellisario

And then just last one for me. I think in the prepared remarks for a couple of quarters now you've noted modest signals of improving demand. Any more detail on that? What particular segments and what are those signals that you're keying on today?

James Francis

Well, I mean the corporate negotiated rate segment continues to be strong for us. Leisure continues to be solid, not exceptionally strong, but very solid. If you take -- if you -- while we have a couple of markets that have tougher group of look next year, but we have some very strong markets as well from a group perspective. And you just kind of look at it overall and again given 25% of our portfolio in San Francisco is in 25% of our EBITDA roundly in San Francisco next year where we -- again we continue to see strengthening demand. It's just kind of an overall look view of all of that, it's not like big changes, we're just saying we're not seeing anything weakening and we're generally seeing some positive signs.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Miller from SunTrust.

Gregory Miller

I'm on the line for Patrick Scholes. Just a couple of questions from around. First regards to corporate rate negotiations, what are your preliminary expectations for 2019 both in terms of rate increases as well as volume or cancellation term changes? Do you think this is looking better or worse than last year?

James Francis

I would say it's about the same. I would say kind of maybe in the 3% to 4% range from a corporate rate perspective. It varies across markets for sure, but kind of in that range. What was the second part of the question I'm sorry?

Douglas Vicari

Cancellation policy.

James Francis

Cancellation policies?

Gregory Miller

Yes, with the 24 to 48 to 72-hour cancellation policies, it looked like that was negotiated a little more variably last year.

James Francis

I don't have a response to that right now, as we go -- we're going into budgets. I don't know how that's going to play out, but certainly as part of the budget review we'll be getting into that and I can give you a response later, but I can't give you an opinion on that. I mean, generally it's better of course and it's helped the cancellation part of our business, but as far as views for next year versus this year, I don't have an answer for you.

Gregory Miller

Second question we had with regards to San Francisco; you seem very bullish in terms of rapid growth for next year. I'm curious how much resistance you're seeing in pushing rates particularly for demand that's outside the group locks and also, how big of a concern do you believe exists for major city-wide groups to be priced out of the market in the future?

Douglas Vicari

Well, for next year. Again, we're not, we're not seeing any meaningful price resistance for where we're moving rates, of course, the group is on the books and a lot of our -- given the strength of the market and the compression nights next year, a lot of our business certainly will be booked from a transient perspective short-term, but I mean, let's face it, there is going to be an awful lot of nights next year where you can't get a room in the city and so, we feel -- we've been through this before in San Francisco and a few other markets but in San Francisco and I think we feel very good about how that looks for next year for us and I would think for anyone that has a good presence in San Francisco, but certainly it looks good for us. And we're not, I don't expect there's going to be any material issues, pushbacks on rate.

As far as city-wide groups in the future -- years out I don't know, I haven't heard that there is any -- there have been any issues, but I don't have any specific details on that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Wes Golladay from RBC Capital Markets.

Wesley Golladay

And maybe sticking with that San Francisco market and the rates for next year. Do you think it is going to be mainly driven by mix shift where you are going to have a -- call it mid-single digit plus corporate negotiated rate increase?

James Francis

Is the overall RevPAR growth going to be caused by mix shift, I think that's part of it, but I mean a lot of it is whether it's corporate or corporate negotiated rates or other corporate or just last minute transient bookings that -- certainly group rooms and group rate are up next year in a meaningful fashion, but at the end of the day, it's going to be the transient rooms that are sold in short-term booking windows that will ultimately deliver what I believe for the market is going to be high -- kind of high single digit kind of RevPAR growth.

Wesley Golladay

And then going back to the Chicago hotels -- the Marriott issue, do you think we're getting close to a resolution there as far as getting everything back on track or is it going to linger into mid-year next year. Are you seeing any progress on the forward group bookings there?

James Francis

Yes, I mean I wouldn't call it resolution, because it's not like there is a specific situation of resolving something between us and them. It is a work in progress. In group bookings, look group bookings -- a lot of group -- some group bookings are in the year, for the year, some are only a year out, but then of course there's some that are two years to three years out or may even be slightly longer in some cases. It's not going to turn around immediately. I wish it would, but I think that given the sales reorganization, which is the biggest issue, then we have the same -- we have some operational issues in Chicago, we do not have operational issues in New Orleans. That's more just the sales clusters, but in Chicago with -- you just had a meaningful period of time where a company was being sold. So those people weren't really doing what they should be doing, people were leaving, you had a lot of turnover and now a reorganization people don't know -- didn't know if they had jobs or what kind of job or who was doing what and so how long that went for I can't say exactly, but it was enough that it has meaningfully impacted group bookings in Chicago for us going into next year.

We ultimately think that the cluster approach given the strength of the Marriott sales function and the brands, ultimately makes sense, but it's going to take some time to turn it around. We're certainly hopeful that -- and it's pretty typical for getting the Marriott situation in a city where -- city-wides, there's a cycle and city-wides go down after a big year. Certainly it's pretty typical that group rooms go down and then in the year for the year you book more group because you have the space available and you can fill it on short-term bookings. But overall group is certainly going to be down for us in Chicago and I do think our situation is magnified as compared to maybe some other brands because of the sales [ph]. So that's a long answer in saying that I think we're going to incrementally make strides here, but you're not going to -- I don't think it's all of a sudden going to be fixed in the next quarter or two, sales process takes time.

Operator

Douglas Vicari

All right, well, great. We appreciate everybody being on the call today. And Jim, myself and the rest of the team are available if there's any follow-up. And again, thanks for your time.

James Francis

Thank you.

