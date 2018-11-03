The Stock Market Slump: Is The Worst Behind Us?

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Senior Investment Strategist Paul Eitelman and Rob Cittadini, director, Americas institutional, discussed the likely catalyst behind last month's market volatility, the U.S. employment report for October and potential market impacts of the Nov. 6 U.S. midterm elections.
Are better times ahead for markets after a rough October?
With the books closed on a volatile October, last month's nosedive in markets looks like a healthy correction rather than the start of a bear market or a prelude to an economic recession, Eitelman said. He believes that worries over lofty expectations for U.S. earnings drove some of the downturn, but noted that economic fundamentals in the U.S. remain pretty good. "With this in mind, while we probably can't say deterministically that the market correction is in the rear-view mirror, there's been more incrementally encouraging news the week of Oct. 29 that's helped lift markets," he said. For instance, a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 1, which Trump described as helpful in moving trade discussions forward between the two countries, led to broad gains that day.
Overall, as of mid-morning on Nov. 2, the S&P 500 Index was up roughly 2.3% the week of Oct. 29, with emerging markets surging 5.6% on the week, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
U.S. economy powers on with 250,000 job additions in October
The U.S. employment report for October, released Nov. 2 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed a continued strength in the nation's economy, Eitelman said. "The U.S. added 250,000 jobs last month - a figure which was well above consensus expectations, and more than sufficient to keep strengthening the labor market over time," he stated. Eitelman added that the unemployment rate held steady at a 49-year low of 3.7%.
However, the news was almost a little too strong from the standpoint of financial markets, Eitelman said, as the latest numbers also point to more significant wage inflation. Average hourly pay rose 3.1% on a year-over-year basis, he said - the largest increase since 2009. "This is sparking concerns that higher wages could mean reduced profit margins for U.S. businesses moving forward," he explained, "and it also means that the U.S. Federal Reserve is now much more likely to raise interest rates again in December."
Midterms and markets: The likely reaction
Midterm elections in the U.S. Congress loom large for Nov. 6, Eitelman said, but he believes that significant, long-lasting market volatility is unlikely. Why? The existing pro-growth legislation spearheaded by the Trump administration and the Republican party - sweeping tax cuts, regulatory reform and increased government spending - will almost certainly remain in place, assuming current election projections hold. "Political forecasting models are largely pointing to a scenario where the Democratic party wins back the House of Representatives, while Republicans keep control of the Senate," he explained, "and the resulting gridlock probably means that the already-enacted pro-growth measures of the Trump administration will stay in place."
That said, the U.S. midterms are a big headline event, so some up-and-down swings in markets are possible, Eitelman said - just likely not from a change in fundamentals. "If there is volatility come Nov. 7, our team of strategists would likely view it as a short-term buying opportunity (if markets drop) or an opportunity to sell the rally, should markets move up," he concluded.
Watch the video or listen to the podcast.
DISCLOSURES
Opinions expressed by readers don’t necessarily represent Russell’s views.
Links to external web sites may contain information concerning investments other than those offered by Russell Investments, its affiliates or subsidiaries. Neither Russell Investments nor its affiliates are responsible for investment decisions with respect to such investments or for the accuracy or completeness of information about such investments. Descriptions of, references to, or links to products or publications within any linked web site does not imply endorsement of that product or publication by Russell Investments. Any opinions or recommendations expressed are solely those of the independent providers and are not the opinions or recommendations of Russell Investments, which is not responsible for any inaccuracies or errors.
Investing in capital markets involves risk, principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the stated outcomes in the presentation will be met.
This is a publication of Russell Investments. Nothing in this publication is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. The contents in this publication are intended for general information purposes only and should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional concerning your own situation and any specific investment questions you may have.
Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments’ management.
Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.
CORP-10458