The Curious Lure Of Austrian Economics In The Financial World

It tends to blame the Fed for asset bubbles, and it's here where we disagree most.

Its predictive power in the post-financial crisis world also leaves much to be desired; investors would have done poorly following an Austrian investor diet.

It's curious because hard money policies don't seem to serve the financial sector, acting as a bit of a brake on expansion.

We sometimes wonder why the hard money school called Austrian economics seems to be so popular in the financial world, as it has almost no support in the academic world, a curious contrast.

After all, hard money makes speculation more difficult, which seems to run counter to the interest of the financial sector.

It's more curious still as Austrian economics tended to make pretty bad predictions in the post-financial crisis world, and any investor taking in their advice (investing in gold, preparing for accelerating inflation or a crash) would have done pretty poorly, at least up to now.

While there are different flavors of Austrian economics, for the sake of this article we'll concentrate on what we believe to be the hard money core, the proposition that it is the central bank that causes asset bubbles by embarking on too expansionary monetary policy and setting interest rates 'artificially' low.

That leads to over-investment and asset bubbles, which then have to be liquidated by letting them implode. This is a brutal but necessary 'cleansing' process.

Instead, it is often charged that central banks are trying to keep these bubbles afloat (the 'Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen put') by lax monetary policy which only sets us up for the next bubble.

Equally they blame Keynesian fiscal policy which tries to protect the economy from sharp downturns. These sharp downturns are a necessary part of the cleansing process, cutting the dead wood of investments that weren't viable as they were spurred and financed by artificially low interest rates.

There is a lot wrong with this, in our view:

No bubble in the real economy, despite unprecedented monetary stimulus.

It's debatable whether there are any bubbles in the financial markets.

Predictions have been bad; no accelerating inflation, epic bubbles and crashes, dollar debasement, despite epic money printing and ZIRP.

Paradox: Greatly believe in markets, but these can be completely derailed by the CBs.

For starters, the post-financial crisis has been characterized as one where monetary policy has gone completely overboard. Not only with ZIRP (zero interest rates) but in cases even with negative ones (NIRP) and unprecedented asset buying by central banks around the world.

It would lead to new bubbles, although curiously not in the real economy. Despite zero interest rates, there really hasn't been much of an investment boom in the real economy.

One could argue whether there are bubbles in the bond or stock markets. Stocks are not cheap, and certain individual stocks or perhaps even sectors might be seen as being in a bubble, but a general bubble?

This massive 'money printing' also risked accelerating inflation, a currency debasement, as most famously mentioned in a 2010 open letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke by the who's who of mostly Austrian economics inspired financial big shots (here is a copy not behind a paywall).

Well, we're now a full eight years after that letter was written and these risks failed to materialize in any substantive way.

Some went even further and predicted a more general crash, like Peter Schiff (he is still at it, by the way), although to his credit, he did predict the 2007-9 housing crash.

But other predictions haven't fared so well. We're still waiting for the next crash, and if you are waiting sitting on large gold investments, you are also not very happy. In their defense, one could argue that gold did very well in the years leading up to the financial crisis and those immediately after:

But the 2011 and 2012 spikes are almost certainly influenced by an expectation of inflation taking off, something that hasn't really materialized (there were even people who argued that the inflation figures were 'doctored' as a result).

Monetary policy as the source of all evil

Austrians combine an iron clad belief in the workings of markets (many of them tend to be libertarians as well) with a disdain for interventionist policies.

Central banks in particular are the object of criticisms, and quite a number of Austrians argue we should actually abolish central banks. We won't go into that argument here, but there is something else to notice.

How can such robust markets be completely derailed by a single price (the price of money) being set at the wrong level? Aren't markets smart enough to spot when interest rates are too low and monetary conditions too lax.

Who is actually forcing them to go on a credit binge with this cheap credit, financing projects with low returns and buying assets at improbable heights and expanding leverage and balance sheets to the hilt?

If markets can spiral out of reality with the mispricing of one asset, perhaps they're not all that clever in the first place.

The Austrian view that central banks are responsible for bubbles and crashes is so pervasive that it has percolated into the mainstream. We often come across versions of it in articles here on Seeking Alpha, even where the authors do not seem to have any explicit Austrian views.

We think this view of blaming the Fed is wrong:

There is no Fed mandate for asset prices.

Fed not being able to spot bubbles.

Fed hiking rates simply because Wall Street can't contain itself.

Regulation can prevent asset bubbles.

First of all, the Fed has a mandate for keeping inflation in check (basically below or at 2%), and when not conflicting with its inflation target, to allow maximum employment growth.

It doesn't have a mandate for outright targeting asset prices, even if asset prices provide data points to assess inflationary or financial stability risk.

It would also be curious for the Fed to spot bubbles, even when markets apparently can't, and this view would be especially curious for people with such great belief in the wisdom of markets.

More curious would be a Fed tightening policy when there is no danger of inflation taking off, only because of Wall Street not being able to contain itself and going on a speculative binge.

And the economic cost this would impose (in terms of lost output and jobs) would be especially hard to swallow as there are other instruments that can contain asset bubbles.

These policies are known today as macro-prudential regulations, simply financial regulations that make it more difficult and/or costly for a credit infused asset bubble to emerge.

One can think of stuff like higher capital ratios for banks, limits on leverage and margin lending, or preventing banks to speculate with their clients' money (the 'Volcker rule').

In the housing market (where crashes produce more widespread economic damage), one could think of stuff like compulsory down payments, limiting mortgages to a certain multiple of income, protecting consumers from loose mortgage offers (which was the main problem a decade ago) and regulating mortgage derivatives.

Guess what? For roughly 50 years, the financial sector was adequately regulated (a result of the 1929 crash and subsequent depression) and we lived those years without any financial crisis.

Some other countries still manage to do that thanks to sensible regulations, but in the US, the deregulation of the financial sector (which started in the 1980s but accelerated in the 1990s) has produced a financial sector that is prone to the occasional crisis.

To blame the Fed for these really doesn't cut it. The Fed didn't force mortgages down the throats of people who where really unable to pay them back (as financial institutions systematically did in order to earn fees), package the mortgages into inscrutably complex financial instruments and sell these on unregulated markets in order to rinse and repeat.

The Fed didn't force investment banks to leverage up to the hilt, for banks to loosen credit standards. These were all individual decisions by people who could, and in many cases should, have known better.

And guess what? Asset markets have a tendency to go off the boil and greatly misprice assets in a collective irrational frenzy, and the economic consequences can be tremendous. Here is a recent study by Regis Barnichon, Christian Matthes, and Alexander Ziegenbein from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (our emphasis):

"A decade after the last financial crisis and recession, the U.S. economy remains significantly smaller than it should be based on its pre-crisis growth trend. One possible reason lies in the large losses in the economy’s productive capacity following the financial crisis. The size of those losses suggests that the level of output is unlikely to revert to its pre-crisis trend level. This represents a lifetime present-value income loss of about $70,000 for every American."

$70K per person, that is more than last year's GDP per person (which was $59.5K).

Add to that the questionable benefits of deregulated finance (much of it involves you lose, I win kind of transactions that redistribute existing wealth, rather than create new wealth) and you have a good case for a more regulated financial sector.

But this is of course the exact opposite of what Austrian economists want.

The lure of Austrian economics

So what is the lure of Austrian economics on the financial world? We always found it curious, as an accommodating central bank allows high finance to make money. One would be inclined to think that is in their self-interest whilst the hard money policies they seem to favor makes it that more difficult.

Well, one could argue that with easy money policies it becomes easier for everybody to make money on the markets which would make their expertise stand out less. But more seriously, we think there are two reasons:

It predicts bubbles.

It absolves finance from any culpability.

Austrian economists are always predicting the next bubble and crash, even if that is years off, or even decades. It's perhaps a necessary antidote against too much irrational exuberance, a sort of financial regulation of the mind.

But more importantly perhaps, it squarely lays the blame of bubbles on the doorstep of the central bank, absolving high finance of any complicity.

The effect of that is that focus is shifted to central bank policies, not to more obvious solutions regarding limits to leverage and other regulations to rein in and prevent speculative excesses. And that is in their self-interest, but it also is a pity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.