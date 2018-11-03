Qudian: Severely Mispriced Amid Serious Challenges On The Horizon

Investment Thesis

Qudian (QD) is a Chinese small credit provider whose shares have fallen substantially since its IPO in October 2017. Despite a considerable deterioration of profit margins and a key partnership termination, Qudian’s revenue is still growing extremely fast at very low valuation multiples and therefore it is more likely that the company could become an acquisition target of some large Chinese technology or financial institution. Over the last few years, the number and amount of transactions have grown extensively and the micro lending market potential (small loans mostly to young people and students) has not likely been fully comprehended, particularly by the big players.

Source: Qudian's prospectus F-1

Corporate profile

Qudian operates in an underserved niche market of so-called small credit, including small loans with an average credit size of 1,430 renminbi (approximately 205 U.S. dollars). In contrast to many peer-to-peer lenders operating on the Chinese market, Qudian is utilizing stable institutional funding sources which serve as a key differentiator and provide the company necessary liquidity to run its operations. To a large extent, Qudian is a data company, collecting and generating insights from the data of more than 67 million users, out of which 15 million to 20 million users represent the MAU (monthly active users) of the company’s lending platform and 5 million users with whom the company is more closely engaged with. As a consequence of Qudian’s extensive operations with a vast amount of data it has collected so far, the company has been able to achieve a remarkably high efficiency and low bad debt allowance of less than 1 percent.

The positive of Qudian’s recent quarter

As highlighted in the latest quarterly earnings call by Min Luo, Qudian’s CEO, the last quarter was primarily about credit policy tightening and business adjustments with a focus on asset quality improvement. In the quarter, the company’s growth in loan balance has reached a rate of a little over 40 percent and the company’s M1+ delinquency rate for new loans has fallen at an unprecedentedly low level. In terms of debt in the company's capital structure, Qudian has slowly deleveraged in recent years - in 2017, the company's total liabilities to total assets amounted to 50.77 percent, which is significantly less than in the previous years (64.68 percent in 2016 and 123.6 percent in 2015). Going forward, this is clearly a very positive sign. On the other hand, from the balance sheet and cash flow perspective, Qudian has very low capital expenditures, which, in the context of its asset-light business model, is not something uncommon.

The negative of Qudian’s recent quarter

Based on the company’s latest financial statements, the company's total revenue can be divided into four segments: financing income, sales commission fee, revenue from sales-type lease, penalty fees and loan facilitation income. The bad news of the last financial quarter is that the company has lost an important channel of new borrowers (approximately a third of Qudian’s new borrowers) due to the termination of partnership agreements with Ant Financial and Zhima Credit which have not been renewed. Coupled with uncertainty around future active promotional sales and marketing efforts that can be felt from the company CFO's concluding quarterly call remarks, one naturally asks how quickly the company will be able to find good patches to fill the holes after lost sales channels.

''I think in conclusion, if you ask us about the sales and marketing costs, we currently don't have any intention to do any active promotional sales and marketing until, perhaps at least 2020. And we will probably see a lot of growth between now and then.'' - Carl Yeung, Qudian's CFO

Valuation

Plugging in Qudian's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be greatly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 120 percent annual revenue growth halving every year over the next five years and 34 percent EBIT margin gradually decreasing by 3 percent annually, fair value of the stock comes at US$15.7. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$13.5, if we assume that the appropriate EV/EBITDA exit multiple in five years' time is around 5.5x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Based on a different valuation technique commonly-called as the Peter Lynch earnings line, Qudian's shares also look very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 15 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to hit US$35.19, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of more than 50 percent.

Lastly, in light of the revenue variation of Qudian's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Qudian's shares appear also solidly undervalued. According to my model, assuming 120 percent annual revenue growth halving every year over the next five years, an annual equity dilution factor of minus 2 percent (active share repurchase policies), and a price-to-sales ratio of 2x, the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly US$25. Surprisingly, this suggests a potential annualized rate of return of up to 50 percent as well.

Source: Author's own calculation

Key risks

Qudian is a young company which has a limited operating history in a rapidly evolving market.

The company’s international operations may be negatively impacted by the U.S.-China trade war risk.

If the company fails to maintain or increase the current amount of transactions, its business may be negatively affected.

If the company fails to accurately assess and control risks effectively, its operating results may be adversely impacted.

The company faces various regulatory risks, primarily stemming from its VIE (variable interest entity) structure.

The company’s operations may be reclassified by local authorities as a lender, finance guarantee or a provider of financial services which may bring more supervision and regulatory scrutiny.

If the company fails to provide a high-quality borrower experience, its business and reputation may be materially affected.

Any potential breaches of the company’s information systems could negatively impact Qudian’s reputation or business operations.

If one of the company’s key employees or management members leaves, the company’s operations may be negatively impacted.

The company’s operations are heavily dependent on the performance of the Internet infrastructure and telecommunication networks in China.

The bottom line

To sum up, with a market capitalization of about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars, I believe Qudian is likely to become a potential acquisition target of some big internet company or financial institution. Through technology, the company has achieved superior efficiency which other players may struggle to attain. In the current market environment where Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Alipay stake is somewhat unsure and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is facing consequences of its CEO's scandal, I believe Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) might be the most probable prospective acquirer. Qudian's vast operations rich of small credit and big data is something that could fit Tencent's ecosystem well.

