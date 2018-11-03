Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Jair Bolsonaro comfortably won Brazil's presidential election with 55% of the vote, in a victory that reflected widespread anger at the political class after years of corruption, an ailing economy and never-ending "Car Wash" scandal. The real currency strengthened 9.7% against the dollar in last 30 days on the prospects of a Bolsonaro win, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 13.5% since mid-September.

Tuesday:

After damaging results for her CDU party in a regional election over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her intention to retire from politics. Not going quietly, Merkel said she intends to serve until her term expires in 2021, citing need for her expertise in challenges like Brexit and the INF treaty. Her preferred successor is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU secretary general.

Wednesday:

A landmark free trade deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific region will come into force at the end of December after Australia became the sixth nation to formally ratify the agreement. The original TPP was thrown into limbo early last year when President Trump withdrew from the pact, but the remaining nations finalized a revised version in January called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Thursday:

Relief rally! Stocks across the globe advanced rapidly on positive trade developments between the U.S and China. President Trump asked officials in his administration to start drafting terms of a trade deal with Beijing, sources told Bloomberg, which reported that multiple agencies are involved in the effort. Hopes are for reaching an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G20 summit in Argentina.

Friday:

Oil was set for its biggest weekly loss since February as the U.S. reportedly agreed to let eight countries - including Japan, India and South Korea - keep buying Iranian crude after it reimposes sanctions on the OPEC producer. Oil markets are preparing for the dividing line, which will happen midnight on Sunday. Beyond that point, any country unloading a tanker from Iran risks the full wrath of the U.S. government.