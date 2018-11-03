Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

It was hard to keep up with the flurry of U.S.-China trade headlines on Friday just ahead of an U.S. election that is also capturing a fair amount of attention. After the dust settled, for the full week the Dow and the S&P 500 tracked 2.4% higher. The Nasdaq rose 2.7% to mark its first weekly gain since the end of September, even with Apple posting a disappointing outlook. Treasury yields roared higher after the strong U.S. jobs report, with the 30-year pushing past 3.45% to show off its highest level since 2014. Oil prices were lower for the week. WTI crude is now down 13% over the last month and Brent crude is off 9%.
Economy
Monday:
Jair Bolsonaro comfortably won Brazil's presidential election with 55% of the vote, in a victory that reflected widespread anger at the political class after years of corruption, an ailing economy and never-ending "Car Wash" scandal. The real currency strengthened 9.7% against the dollar in last 30 days on the prospects of a Bolsonaro win, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 13.5% since mid-September.
Tuesday:
After damaging results for her CDU party in a regional election over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her intention to retire from politics. Not going quietly, Merkel said she intends to serve until her term expires in 2021, citing need for her expertise in challenges like Brexit and the INF treaty. Her preferred successor is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU secretary general.
Wednesday:
A landmark free trade deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific region will come into force at the end of December after Australia became the sixth nation to formally ratify the agreement. The original TPP was thrown into limbo early last year when President Trump withdrew from the pact, but the remaining nations finalized a revised version in January called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Thursday:
Relief rally! Stocks across the globe advanced rapidly on positive trade developments between the U.S and China. President Trump asked officials in his administration to start drafting terms of a trade deal with Beijing, sources told Bloomberg, which reported that multiple agencies are involved in the effort. Hopes are for reaching an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G20 summit in Argentina.
Friday:Oil was set for its biggest weekly loss since February as the U.S. reportedly agreed to let eight countries - including Japan, India and South Korea - keep buying Iranian crude after it reimposes sanctions on the OPEC producer. Oil markets are preparing for the dividing line, which will happen midnight on Sunday. Beyond that point, any country unloading a tanker from Iran risks the full wrath of the U.S. government.
Stocks
Monday:
Marking its largest deal ever, IBM agreed to buy Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) for $33B, or $190 per share, a 63% premium to its closing price on Friday. Big Blue will finance the transaction through a mixture of cash and debt as it seeks to diversify into higher-margin products and services. "It changes everything about the cloud market," said CEO Ginni Rometty. "IBM will become the world's No. 1 hybrid cloud provider."
Tuesday:
Earnings headlines centered around General Electric (NYSE:GE), which slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.01 as it restructured its troubled Power division. The conglomerate also disclosed a DOJ probe of its accounting practices, sending shares below $10 for the first time since April 2009. After the closing bell, attention turned to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which posted a healthy profit beat and nearly in-line revenues, but user growth disappointed some observers.
Wednesday:
Self-driving news... Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo became the first company to receive a green light from the state of California to operate driverless vehicles without a backup driver in the front seat. The permit includes day and night testing on city streets and rural roads, even in foggy or light rain conditions, and on highways with posted speed limits of up to 65 mph.
Thursday:
Apple slumped as much as 7% in after-hours trading, briefly falling below its $1T market cap, despite crushing expectations with Q4 revenue up 20% Y/Y to $62.9B. What happened? The company missed iPhone sales estimates, offered weak guidance and said it would no longer report iPhone, iPad and Mac unit sales. "When you look at our financial performance... the number of units sold during any quarter has not been necessarily representative of the underlying strength of our business," CFO Luca Maestri said on a conference call.
Friday:
For the first time in its 40-year history, WarnerMedia's (NYSE:T) HBO went dark on the Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) following a disagreement over a new distribution deal. It's getting dirty. AT&T then accused the Justice Department, which opposed its merger with Time Warner, of collaborating with the satellite TV service, while the DOJ said "this behavior is consistent" with what was predicted as a result of the combination. The appealed antitrust case heads back to court in December.
U.S. Indices Dow +2.36% to 25,271. S&P 500 +2.42% to 2,723. Nasdaq +2.65% to 7,357. Russell 2000 +4.4% to 1,549. CBOE Volatility Index -19.25% to 19.51.
S&P 500 Sectors Consumer Staples +2.38%. Utilities -0.58%. Financials +4.36%. Telecom +2.26%. Healthcare +2.12%. Industrials +2.58%. Information Technology +0.97%. Materials +6.09%. Energy +1.71%. Consumer Discretionary +3.99%.
World Indices London +2.23% to 7,094. France +2.71% to 5,102. Germany +2.84% to 11,519. Japan +5% to 22,243. China +2.99% to 2,676. Hong Kong +7.16% to 26,486. India +4.98% to 35,012.
Commodities and Bonds Crude Oil WTI -7% to $62.86/bbl. Gold +0.17% to $1,234.6/oz. Natural Gas +3.49% to 3.296. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.81% to 118.06.
Forex and Cryptos EUR/USD -0.12%. USD/JPY +1.15%. GBP/USD +1.06%. Bitcoin -1.59%. Litecoin -1.57%. Ethereum -1.37%. Ripple -0.26%. Bitcoin-Cash +4.42%.
Top Stock Gainers
Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) +114%. Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) +97%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) +85%. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) +83%. Aeterna Zentars (NASDAQ:AEZS) +72%.
Top Stock Losers
Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) -50%. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) -44%. The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) -42%. Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) -41%. McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) -35%.