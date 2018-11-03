S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Stock Market At A Crossroads

Maximum flexibility is required now. It is best to keep all options open, and on the table.

A rebound rally off the lows is underway, but nothing has been resolved just yet.

"The financial markets generally are unpredictable. So that one has to have different scenarios." - George Soros

For anyone that is bullish, it was the month to forget. On October 30th, the S&P went 28 consecutive days without achieving back-to-back up days. That tied the longest streak since the Great Depression and it finally ended on October 31st. The sharpness of the drop over the past three weeks is breathtaking. Many expected a correction to relieve the excesses that were apparent in September, but the decline has been sharper than many expected as the negative momentum has taken on a life of its own.

History suggests the technical damage will take time to repair. Market sentiment is in the doghouse, positives are being ignored, negatives are being highlighted, and that makes for horrible price action. The consensus view now is that the Fed will be turning the lights out on this party. This market is overwhelmed with anxiety.

Since nothing goes down forever, stocks staged a mini comeback this week. We are thus at the start of a near-term inflection point that should mean the difference in whether stocks can recover to their uptrend within a month or two, or whether another drop in stock prices will occur, pushing the stock price recovery out further. Then there is the view that the die is cast and we are in a BEAR market.

All three scenarios are on the table now and it is why “flexibility” in your investment approach is critical. Now it is all about how to manage the present situation. Run for the hills, or wait for the situation to play out tweaking positions until we have a clearer picture.

The last real “scare" investors were faced with was August 2015, and the first quarter of 2016. The long-term trend for the S&P 500 (20-month moving average) was in fact broken, BUT quickly recovered. When faced with stress, we need to step back and look at ALL DATA points around us. There were two reasons that tipped the scales to remain bullish back then.

First, sentiment was at very low, very depressing levels. Bull markets usually end with euphoria, excesses. So the calls for a "market top" and the end of the bull market just didn't "fit". Second, and most important, the earnings recession that everyone was worried about wasn't a recession at all. The ONLY sector that was not improving earnings back then was Energy. When oil cratered to sub $30, the drag from the energy sector was enormous. Just about everyone overlooked that, as they jumped to conclusions.

We continue to have negative sentiment today, certainly no euphoric episode is at hand, and right now earnings are solid. However, the FEAR on the earnings scene this time revolves around earnings growth won’t materialize as the analysts expect. That expectation calls for single-digit growth in 2019. Many extrapolate that to peak earnings now, followed by an earnings recession. The analysts and market pundits could be making the same mistake they did in 2016.

Another assumption that is also in the negative playbook, the slowing global economy will then take its toll. This sugar high from the tax cuts is over and earnings retract. The last time I heard the term sugar high was when the bears were telling us how investors were about to get crushed when QE ended. For the record QE ended in 2014, the S&P was 1,800.

We have been talking about the global situation for months now. It was labeled as a sign of concern, and concluded that some improvement need be seen soon. Is this a global soft patch or something that could develop into a more serious situation? In 2016, it was the same concerns, and it was then determined that the world would soon be in recession. Don’t get me wrong, these global issues are serious situations that will definitely affect your portfolios. A successful investor will pay attention, but they rarely overreact.

I will get plenty of arguments on strategy when I profess that an investor needs to let the situation play out. Do NOT extrapolate any or all of the data to the worst possible outcome. It is human nature to react that way, so no matter how many times one is told that it is a mistake to do so, emotion takes over and rest assured FEAR is right behind that.

We all know what happened in 2016. Some reacted, others waited. The latter were rewarded. The reason we look at these points in time is because, believe it or not, there is a chance that could happen again. We do also need to look at the negatives and realize this could morph into a bear market, and we did that as well in 2016.

All options were open then, and ALL options should be open now. Regardless of what is being forecast by the pundits now, NOTHING has been resolved just yet. I’ll repeat what I said last week:

“Anyone concluding today that the S&P index is staring at a massive decline is merely GUESSING.”

We all saw too many guesses made in 2016. They were wrong. Now don't get me wrong, some guesses do pan out, but I would assign a very low probability of this speculation being correct.

Of course, we should listen to what these pundits are using to come to their conclusions. Investors will hear now that this sign or that sign is present. No doubt that there are plenty of warning signs around now, they were there in 2016 also. Yet, many of these fortune tellers don’t want to tell us that because they chose the wrong path back then. So that is conveniently left out of the conversation now.

Once a market participant learns the value of what human emotion brings to the table, they will become a better investor. It is easy to fall prey to a negative scenario, it coincides with FEAR.

It is abundantly clear, when emotion wins, the investor usually loses. I try to leave emotion out of my playbook at all times.

Economy

Atlanta Fed's Q4 GDPNow estimate was trimmed to 2.9% from 3.0% previously, compared to the 2.7% Blue Chip consensus and 2.61% from the NY Fed Nowcast.

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2018 is 2.9 percent on November 2, down from 3.0 percent on November 1."

Personal income increased 0.2% in September, with spending 0.4% higher. The 0.3% April increase in income was revised up to 0.4%, while the 0.3% gain in spending was boosted to 0.5%.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index bounced 1.3 points to 30.9 in October after falling 2.8 points to 28.1 in September. This breaks a string of three straight monthly declines from 36.5 in July. The employment component rose to 23.9 after tumbling 11.2 ticks to 17.7 previously.

Chicago Fed manufacturing index increased 0.4% in October, to a seasonally adjusted level of 97.4. Revised data shows the index was up 0.3% in September.

Consumer confidence rose to a third consecutive 18-year high of 137.9 from 135.3 (was 138.4) in September and 134.7 in August.

Construction spending was unchanged in September after rising 0.8% in August (revised from 0.1%) and 0.2% in July.

ISM manufacturing index dropped 2.1 points to 57.7 in October, weaker than forecast, after falling 1.5 points to 59.8 in September.

IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 55.7 in October, broadly in line with September's reading of 55.6. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The manufacturing sector saw a strong start to the closing quarter of 2018, with new order inflows rising sharply and business optimism spiking higher in an encouraging sign that firms expect the good times to continue into 2019. The increasingly bullish mood was also reflected in one of the largest monthly increases in factory payroll numbers seen over the past seven years as firms grew capacity to meet rising workloads. The key area of concern remained tariffs, which were widely reported to have contributed to another month of stalled export sales and a steep rise in prices for many inputs. Average input prices rose at one of the sharpest rates seen over the past six years in October. In a clear sign that inflationary pressures are continuing to build, strong customer demand meant firms were often able to push cost increases through to selling prices. Average prices charged for goods leaving the factory gate consequently jumped to one of the greatest extents seen since mid-2011.”

U.S. factory data beat estimates with 0.6% September non-durable increases for shipments and orders and an August boost to 0.6% (was 0.2%), alongside a 0.2% rise for non-durable inventories after an August boost to 0.5% (was 0.3%).

October Auto sales will post another month 17+ million units sold. Consumers do not appear to be phased by the increase in the interest rate on auto loans.

October non-farm payrolls increased by 250k, better than expected, after revised gains of 118k in September (was 134k) and 286k in August (was 270k). Average hourly earnings edged up 0.2% versus 0.3% previously, with the annual rate rising to a 3.1% year-over-year pace. The unemployment rate was steady at 3.7%. The labor force rose a whopping 711k after the prior 150k bounce, while household employment climbed 600k versus 420k, with the labor force participation rate rising to 62.9% from 62.7%.

Global Economy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she will not seek re-election within her party to run the CDU and will not seek re-election in 2021, ending her 18-year reign as chief of the center-right party and eventually her reign as Chancellor.

GDP growth in the eurozone has halved to just 0.2% in the last three months. The slowdown is partly due to the stagnation in Italy

China GDP in 2016 is now the slowest in 26 years, but within the government’s target range of 6.5% to 7%. Last year it came in at 6.9%.

The Chinese Manufacturing PMI is now sitting at 50.2, the lowest level since July. Services saw a steeper decline, falling to 53.9 from 54.9, which is the lowest since August 2017. The biggest factor dragging down these numbers is new export orders.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 in October from the month before. The sub indexes for new orders and employment both edged higher, with the former remaining in expansionary territory and the latter in contraction territory. The sub index for new export orders also recovered despite staying in negative territory, just off a more than two-year low in September.

“However, the output sub index dropped for the second straight month despite remaining in positive territory, which was in line with the recent significant drop in value-added industrial output despite the rise in manufacturing investment. This may indicate that investment was largely driven by demand related to environmental protection or technological transformation instead of capacity expansion. The sub index for future output, which reflects manufacturers’ production outlook over the next 12 months, stayed in positive territory but dipped further, suggesting ongoing low business confidence."

The headline Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index increased from 52.5 in September to 52.9 in October. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

“With PMI data for Q3 pointing to a slowdown in Japanese manufacturing sector growth momentum, a renewed acceleration at the beginning of the fourth quarter is welcome news, with the key macroeconomic health gauges of output, new orders and employment all growing at faster rates. A rebound in export sales is also a positive development given the backdrop of global trade woes." “However, whether the upturn is the start of a new trend or a transitory response to September’s weather-impacted performance remains to be seen. Anecdotes suggest that supply chains were still suffering during October from the aftermath of natural disasters in the region."

UK Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.1 in October. Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit:

“October saw a worrying turnaround in the performance of the UK manufacturing sector. At current levels, the survey indicates that factory output could contract in the fourth quarter, dropping by 0.2%. New orders and employment both fell for the first time since the Brexit vote as domestic and overseas demand were hit by a combination of Brexit uncertainties, rising global trade tensions and especially weak demand for autos."

Here is a nice recap of the recent developments surrounding the Brexit negotiations.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research Weekly update on Q3 results:

With 74% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 78% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 61% have reported a positive sales surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 24.9%. If 24.9% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the second highest earnings growth since Q3 2010. All eleven sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to September 30) due to positive EPS surprises and upward revisions to EPS estimates.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 15.6. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.5).

Based on the recent price action, it is now abundantly clear that investors are convinced the S&P is at peak earnings. When I listen to the conference calls and read the earnings transcripts, I am not convinced that is the case at all.

An investor only need listen to the remarks from Apple (AAPL), Alibaba (BABA), and Starbucks (SBUX) to conclude the negative views on China are overblown.

The Fed and Interest Rates

Although high yield spreads have widened out a bit in the last month, from a longer term perspective, they remain extremely tight.

Source: Bespoke

Two years ago, spreads were more than 120 basis points wider at over 500. In the shorter term, a move above 380 basis points could signal a breakout that adds to the bearish outlook.

When it comes to inflation the Fed's preferred measurement is the PCE index. It remains in check.

Source:Bespoke

Inflation continues to remain stable, with core and headline PCE in lock-step down to 1.6% annualized on a 3-month over a 3-month rate through September.

Janet Yellen recently spoke to the interest rate scenario. Her fear is an economy that overheats. An interesting observation and a line of thinking that I have expressed here. While all are looking for "the issue" to drop the U.S. into recession, it just may be the same issue that has taken down our economy before, excess.

An economy that overheats, creates excesses, then a recession comes along to take out those excesses. If that is correct, then all of the talk that this economy decelerates quickly in the next quarter or two is nonsense.

Sentiment

Mixed signals this week. The recent excessive bullishness in sentiment continues to bleed out of the market. After hitting 61.8% in early October, the latest report from Investors Intelligence showed bullish newsletter writer sentiment declined for the fourth consecutive week.

Individual investors are not sure what they want to do now. According to the weekly survey from AAII, there was quite a turn around this week. Bullish sentiment jumped from just under 28% all the way up to 37.9%. This is actually just above the average of the year and an impressive improvement in a short span of time.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report posted another inventory build of 3.2 million barrels for the week. That is now five weekly increases in a row totaling 29+ million barrels. At 426 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories declined by 3.2 million barrels. They remain about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Four straight weeks of declines have dropped the price of WTI to the April lows. WTI closed the week at $62.81, down $4.87 or 7%. Bearish inventory reports, the fear of a global slowdown seem to be the reason for the selling.

The Technical Picture

From the lows on Monday, the S&P 500 has rallied right back to a resistance level. A completely normal situation after being extremely oversold. Now we wait to see if the selling picks up, OR will buyers step in and and stabilize the situation. We saw a mixture of that on Friday.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The DAILY chart of the S&P shows Monday's intraday decline stopped at S&P 2,603, barely maintaining the series of higher lows since the February correction. After a large pullback, we typically see strong rallies, then more selling, and possibly more rallies. It appears we are at that point in time right now.

Please allow me to re-emphasize the past commentary that was posted here on the intermediate term technical situation. The KEY to a resumption of the uptrend is simple.

“IF this is the typical pullback in the backdrop of a bull market, then the rallies will eventually get stronger and new highs are forged. Similar to what we saw after the February lows.” “We have to be open to the possibility that this MAY become more sinister. A situation where each rally sets up a series of lower highs and lower lows. That is usually the first sign of an impending change in the long-term trend.”

In addition, investors need to understand a very basic principle when it comes to maintaining an uptrend:

“The rallies may be encouraging, but we obviously need a sustainable rally that will be broad enough to take the index to new highs. Then and ONLY then can we eliminate the potential for major divergences that could materialize over the next month or so. Divergences that could lead to a retest of the recent lows.”

Whoever takes charge in the very short term (bulls or bears) may set the tone for the next month or so. Short-term support is at the 2,685 and 2,632 pivots, with resistance at the 2,756 and 2,770 pivots. Note that the S&P rallied right to that first resistance level of 2,756 on Friday, before pulling back.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

As shown below, Technology is back up 10%+, while Health Care and Consumer Discretionary are the other two sectors up more than the S&P this year.

Source: Bespoke

I am not convinced value comes roaring back as so many are telling us now. The earnings growth remains in the three sectors that are outperforming the S&P.

The more I look at this decline, the more I believe it's more of a reset due to the interest rate backdrop, and the scare of a global slowdown. It matters little what I believe, and it matters little what any other pundit believes may be the cause. It is all about the technical situation now.

This is not the time to try and understand or debate why the market is selling off. It’s not the time to listen to all of the theories out there. At the end of the day, it matters little. EMOTION is in charge. Sometimes there is no real explanation, remember the market has a herd mentality. It's the fear and greed cycle at work now. That applies to both the upside and now the downside.

When stocks were rallying, not many could understand how stocks were going higher when things weren't so good. How many times did we hear the naysayers give us their arguments for stocks to be lower. Instead, stocks were going higher. They fought the trend and lost. That is why it’s important to heed what may be the message of a changing trend now.

It would be foolhardy, no matter what we may “believe”, to fight any trend once it is established. However, let’s not jump to conclusions. NOTHING has been resolved on this issue just yet. There has been NO change in trend. Here is why I say that with confidence, and would ask anyone to look at the S&P MONTHLY chart below, and describe the trend change they are talking about.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

It is simple, there isn’t any change. The only trend that remains established is the one we are looking at in the chart, and that remains UP. The gurus are now speculating that a change will come, and in their minds, it also will become an established trend, taking the S&P much lower.

The strategy that successful investors deploy dictates that they don't play against and fight any firmly entrenched trend. Of course, that strategy comes into question now as the experts all have their idea of what is “firmly entrenched”. I don't hedge in a bull market and I don't nibble in a bear market, because that's guessing, speculating that I can time that move EXACTLY right. The Peter Lynch quote:

“Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves."

It is one of the BEST pieces of advice ever rendered.

All one needs to do is remember ALL of the incorrect calls for a market TOP and ALL of the incorrect calls for a major correction. That extrapolates to a lot of money that was LOST in the last five years by trying to outguess the market, and play against the trend.

I don’t know when this trend ends and neither does anyone else. Some of the issues present now are troubling to the bullish case, but the issues were also troubling in 2016. My view is that an investor should remain on course, until the trend decisively turns. Doing that gives them the highest probability of grabbing the lion’s share of the gains.

A final note. The last three times that the S&P was up 1% on three consecutive days (as it was this week) were October 2011, February 2016 and June 2016. All marked bottoms during those corrections. Sentiment was horrible then as it is now. I’ll let the experts call the next change in trend, I’d rather sit back and see what develops as I chose to do in 2016.

"Bear markets are born from excessive euphoria, grow on deteriorating economics, and mature on recession."

I don't see any of those signs now. Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCK MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.