Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) CEO Richard Burke on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018

Executives

Matthew Nelson - VP, Finance & IR

Richard Burke - Chairman & CEO

Steven Carn - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Analysts

Hamzah Mazari - Macquarie Research

William Grippin - UBS Investment Bank

Corey Greendale - First Analysis

Michael Hoffman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Michael Feniger - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Nelson

We issued our press release yesterday with our results and trust that you've had a chance to review it. If you need a copy of the release, you may find it on our website or at www.sec.gov.

In today's earnings release and during the conference call, we are providing adjusted financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net income, all of which are defined in our press release and exclude certain items that management believes are not indicative of our results of operations. This information is provided to enable you to make meaningful comparisons of the company's operating performance between years and to view the company's business from the same perspective as management. The earnings release contains exhibits that reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Before we begin, I need to make certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking information. The matters discussed in this teleconference may contain certain forward-looking information intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including projections, estimates and descriptions of certain future events.

Any such statements are based upon current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in those forward-looking statements. In this regard, we direct listeners to the cautionary statements contained in our financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This call is being recorded and will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the call for 30 days. Time-sensitive information provided during today's call may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the express written consent of Advanced Disposal is prohibited.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Richard Burke.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Matt. Good morning, and I want to thank everyone for joining us today. Third quarter 2018 yielded solid results, highlighted by disciplined, price-led revenue growth and improving free cash flow, resulting in continued deleveraging as we benefit from strong industry fundamentals. Starting with the top line. Revenue grew 2% or 4.2% excluding the impact of the adoption of the revenue recognition standard. Average yield of 4.3% for the quarter was the main driver of the revenue gains, as we continued to match our pricing strategy with overall macroeconomic conditions. This brings year-to-date average yield to 3.2%, and we expect favorable pricing trends for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019, as we benefit both from the rollover impact of pricing actions taken this year, along with CPI in excess of 2%.

Turning to volume. Our collection business showed good growth overall, with service increases outpacing decreases and residential volume benefiting from a large municipal contract that began in late 2017. Volume in total, however, declined 1.1%. This decline was expected and was primarily due to difficult prior year special waste comps. More specifically, in 2017, disposal tons were up sharply in the third quarter, led by a 29% increase in special waste from a couple of large projects. We did, however, have strong disposal pricing of approximately 4% during the quarter that partially offset the volume declines. And excluding some difficult disposal comparisons, total growth would have been 30 basis points for the quarter. Looking forward, comps for disposal volume will remain challenged in the fourth quarter, although likely not to the same extent as we saw in Q3.

Acquisitions net of divestitures yielded 1.1% revenue growth as we continue to benefit from the carryover of acquisitions completed during 2017 and 9 small tuck-in acquisitions completed through September. Our pipeline remains healthy, with most of our current targets located in existing markets that improve density and drive new volume to our disposal facilities. We also think we will likely get to the low end of our $30 million to $50 million target range of acquisition spending for 2018, based on acquisition activity completed in October, plus other expected tuck-in acquisitions for the remainder of Q4.

And finally, our revenue from the sale of commodities declined 130 basis points due to well-publicized declines in fiber prices. For us, this included the price we receive for OCC falling from an average of $133 per ton in Q3 2017 to $59 per ton in Q3 2018. So while the sale of recyclables now only makes up about 1% of our total revenue, it still impacted our bottom line, with an EBITDA headwind of $4.2 million for the quarter and $10 million year-to-date. While the shift in commodity prices has been painful, we do believe it will bring about a fundamental shift in our industry that will reduce earnings volatility from commodity prices longer term. Advanced Disposal has used this market backdrop as an opportunity to educate our customers around the impacts of contamination and the cost of recycling, along with securing price increases related to the collection of recyclables. The residential portion of our business has been our most challenged recycling customer, and as a result, has been the main focus of our outreach effort. Year-to-date, we have had conversations with about 1/2 of our municipal revenue base and have received some form of pricing concession from about 1/4 of that group. These conversations will continue, and we expect to have an initial conversation with 90% of our municipal revenue base by year-end.

Moving to bottom line results. Adjusted EBITDA was flat year-over-year at $112.3 million, as we overcame a $4.2 million headwind from recycling and tough disposal mix comps from cycling some large, highly profitable prior year special waste projects that were incremental tons coming into our landfills. Those 2 items also impacted margins by about 100 basis points. So normalizing for those items, margins would have been 29% instead of our reported 28%.

Free cash flow remains our most important financial measure of success, and we showed strong free cash flow results during the quarter of $38.4 million. Year-to-date, free cash flow generation is up over 7%. And in Q3, we were able to reduce our overall leverage by another 10 basis points versus Q2 or 30 basis points year-to-date. Leverage is now at 4.4x, and we are making good progress towards our target of 3.25x to 4.25x leverage.

Looking at our business more broadly. Like others in our industry, we are experiencing labor cost pressures, both from our drivers and mechanics as well as outside subcontracting costs. Hiring and retaining the best possible talent is always important to success, and we believe that it is even more critical today in an environment with unemployment below 4%. The simple truth is there are more driver and mechanic job openings available than there are qualified candidates. So if you're not investing in your people, you're not going to retain your best talent. Given that backdrop, our top priority as an organization is winning in this area, because it is at the heart of every key metric we have, whether it be safety, service, productivity, customer satisfaction or bottom line financial results. We recognize we will need to continue to price above inflation to be able to invest in programs that enhance our recruiting and retention efforts while at the same time improving margins. We are committed to executing on all these fronts.

Turning to guidance. We are raising our revenue guidance to be between $1.54 billion and $1.55 billion, narrowing our adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $426 million and $430 million and narrowing our free cash flow guidance to between $136 million to $142 million.

And finally, before I turn the call over to Steve, I want to address a cost item in our press release. We incurred $16.3 million in the quarter related to landfill remediation expenses and design enhancement. This expense relates to a permitted design option at one of our landfills that has been suboptimal for the removal of leachate. While estimates are subject to change, we believe all material costs associated with it have been accrued for, and a more detailed description can be found in our 10-Q.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Carn

Thanks, Richard, and good morning. Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 increased $7.9 million or 2% to $400.6 million from $392.7 million for the third quarter in 2017. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2018 increased $2.2 million to $15.1 million or $0.17 per diluted share from $13.9 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2017 at $112.3 million, achieving margins of 28% for the third quarter of 2018.

Leverage, as defined in our credit agreement, decreased 10 basis points to 4.4x at Q3 2018 compared to Q2 2018 and decreased 30 basis points versus Q4 2017. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release.

We achieved strong top line revenue growth for the quarter, up 2%, led by higher average price yield of 4.3%, net of acquisition revenue growth, 1.1%, partially offset by a decline in organic volume of 1.1%. Recycling revenue was down 1.3%, but largely offset by 1.2% increase in fuel fee revenue. In addition, revenue declined 2.2% due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, which requires recycling rebates, certain franchise fees, state landfill taxes to be netted against revenue. We achieved strong average price yield of 4.3% for the quarter, up 110 basis points sequentially from Q2, benefiting from disciplined pricing and higher CPI. Our open market collection pricing led our strong average yield results by line of business, with roll-off up 8%, commercial up 6.7%. Residential price yield, which is more contractual and tied to CPI index, was up 1.7%, improving 30 basis points from Q3 of 2017. Disposal average price yield was 4% for the quarter, improving 200 basis points sequentially from Q2. Organic volume declined 1.1%, primarily due to the impact of tough prior year special waste comps and decreased tons that were redirected from one of our landfills to allow for leachate remediation and design enhancements at the site. Excluding the prior year onetime special waste volume and the redirection of volume, our organic volume growth would have been 30 basis points for the quarter and 120 basis points year-to-date.

Looking at our expenses in more detail. Our cost of operations, excluding accretion before Greentree and landfill remediation cost, as a percentage of revenue was 61.9% compared to 61.6% in the prior-year quarter. We have provided detailed schedules of our cost of operations and SG&A expenses in our 8-K filing. Adjusting for the impact of the rev rec, our cost of operations as a percentage of revenue increased 110 basis points over the prior-year quarter, broken down as follows: 50 basis points increase in labor costs, impacted by driver and mechanic shortages resulting in increased overtime and use of temp labor to cover the open positions. These labor headwinds were somewhat offset by lower health insurance, as our planned redesign has resulted in lower cost, as expected; 30 basis point increase in repairs and maintenance cost, due to mechanic shortages resulting in some locations having to use outside repair facilities and increased temporary truck rental expenses; 80 basis point increase in the cost of fuel, as diesel prices have increased 26% over the prior-year quarter, however, the impact to EBITDA margin was neutral as the increase in fuel surcharge fees largely offset the increase in fuel cost as the company has increased participation; 40 basis point increase related to additional insurance accruals recorded due to accident frequency and severity that occurred in the quarter. These cost increases were offset by the following decreases in cost: 40 basis point decrease in transfer and disposal cost, positively impacted by increased internalization and lower recycling rebates; 50 basis point reduction in disposal facility cost, as we experienced a reduction in landfill site repairs and lower operating cost at one of our landfill gas-to-energy plants. However, these gains were partially offset by higher leachate disposal cost.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue was 11.3% compared to 10.6% in the prior-year quarter. Normalizing for the rev rec standard, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue are up 50 basis points, driven by pension withdrawal liability, higher stock-based compensation expense that was accelerated due to 2 senior executives reaching the eligible retirement age and consulting costs associated with information technology projects and higher computer hardware and software maintenance costs.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization for the quarter was 17.2% of revenue, which decreased 30 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. As a reminder, our D&A is approximately 6% higher due to the legacy acquisitions and the related impact of GAAP purchase accounting. However, it has no impact on free cash flow generation.

Turning to our bottom line results for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA remained flat when compared to Q3 2017 at $112.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 28% compared to 28.6% in the prior year, reflecting a 60 basis point decrease in the margin year-over-year. The 60 basis point margin headwind breaks down as follows: 60 basis point negative impact from lower recycling revenue, however offset by 60 basis point positive impact from the rev rec standard; 60 basis point impact from higher property, casualty and workers' compensation insurance cost; and 30 basis points negative impact due to lower special waste disposal volumes. These declines were partially offset by a 30 basis point increase from pricing gains net of labor, transportation and other inflationary costs. Said differently, core solid waste margins increased 30 basis points over the prior-year quarter when normalizing for the 30 basis points margin from the prior-year event-driven special waste volumes that did not repeat and 60 basis points impact from the additional insurance accrual in the quarter, EBITDA margin would have been 28.9% compared to 28.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date, we generated cash flows from operations of $234.4 million or 20.1% of revenue compared to the prior year-to-date period of $245.1 million or 21.8% of revenue. Adjusted free cash flow year-to-date 2018 was $119.7 million, which increased from $111.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted free cash flow benefited from increased EBITDA and net working capital improvements. We are on track to achieve free cash flow of $136 million to $142 million. The company had CapEx spend of $133.3 million year-to-date 2018 or 11.5% as a percentage of revenue. Replacement and maintenance CapEx was $99.8 million or 8.6% of revenue. Growth in acquisition CapEx spend was $13.4 million or 1.2% of revenue, and infrastructure CapEx spend was $20.1 million or 1.7% of revenue. Year-to-date, CapEx is lower than the prior year by $7.2 million, due to the timing of the capital expenditures.

Total funded debt, net of cash at September 30, 2018, was $1.91 billion, with approximately $263 million of revolver availability. For the quarter, interest expense was $24.4 million compared to $24.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash paid interest for the quarter was $16.7 million. Covenant leverage, as defined as total funded debt net of cash to pro forma adjusted EBITDA at September 30, 2018, was 4.4x, down from leverage of 4.7x at year-end. Adjusted TTM September 2018 pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $428.9 million, including $1.7 million of pro forma credit for full year impact of acquisitions net of divestitures and new municipal contracts.

Based on actual results for the first 9 months of the year and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are making the following updates to our 2018 guidance: raising revenue guidance to between $1.54 billion and $1.55 billion from our previous guidance of between $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion; narrowing adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $426 million and $430 million; and narrowing adjusted free cash flow guidance to between $136 million and $142 million; and capital expenditure guidance to be between $186 million and $192 million.

We will now open the lines to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie Capital.

Hamzah Mazari

My first question is just on pricing. Richard, you talked about potentially 2019 pricing setting up pretty well. Maybe just frame for us, if we look at your business, pricing was 1% or so last year, was running in the 2% range the last few years prior to that. Now you stepped up sort of in this 4% range. Maybe frame for us, aside from CPI increasing, what has changed in the marketplace? Are you seeing more discipline? Are you just more aggressive or you were sort of focused on shedding low-quality volume before? Just any color aside from CPI rising, what you're doing differently around pricing?

Richard Burke

Hamzah, I think you have to start with sort of the macroeconomic look. Look, you've got strong consumer confidence, you've got low employment. And when we look at some of our lines, like commercial and roll-off, we're really at full capacity on those routes. So when you get to full capacity, you can start to -- you can start to push price. So we're pushing our open market pricing even more than we have in the past, in order to achieve these numbers that are above the 2% and more in line with 3.2% year-to-date.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. And then just a question around labor. I know you can surcharge for fuel, but when you look at your overtime labor, temp labor, some of the labor inflation you're seeing, is that something that you can surcharge for? Or is that baked into your pricing? Or does that come with a lag?

Richard Burke

Look, Hamzah, we haven't looked at separating labor out as a surcharge. It might not be a bad idea, but we haven't looked at it. It really is blended into that overall price that we're driving out to the market. It is a fact that there is a shortage of drivers and mechanics. So in order to look to overcome our internal inflation and still develop margin, when we look at the labor line, we're going to need to be in that 3% or better range.

Steven Carn

So Hamzah, just a little bit of pressure, too. If you look at what we did in the open market pricing, roll-off of 8% price yield for the line of business year-over-year; commercial, 6.7%. So what Richard -- that's a little bit of demand. So a little bit of surge pricing that we're able to get because of the demand and those wanting good service. But the real headwind we're trying to catch up a little bit on our open market pricing is that we're still about 1.7% on our municipal base. And if you just look at that for the quarter, it was about 20 basis points pressure on the margin. If you assume that CPI is 2.4%, you're just trying to recoup your cost structure of 1.7%. So part of it is the lag pressure that we have on the municipal base and pushing the open market to compensate for that a little bit until we can start to either renegotiate or get the reset on an annual basis to a higher CPI on the municipal business.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. And just lastly, I'll turn it over, any impact from hurricanes on the business at all to flag? Or was it sort of immaterial?

Richard Burke

No, Hamzah, probably the biggest impact for us was leachate, the rainfall, for the really, 2 hurricanes. The one that came through the Carolinas and then cut up through Pennsylvania, we saw a spike in leachate and around $600,000 or $700,000 for the quarter over and above where we were a year before. As far as revenue, we really weren't in those markets, so we didn't see a revenue pickup. We did see a cost in the leachate, though.

Operator

Your next question comes from William Grippin with UBS.

William Grippin

So my first question is just on acquisitions. Richard, I think you noted in your comments you expect to hit the low end of the $30 million to $50 million range that you had kind of spoken about previously. Just looking at the numbers, it seems to imply maybe something a little chunkier closing in the fourth quarter. Just wondering if you could provide any color around sort of maybe size of deals that you see closing?

Richard Burke

Will, I wouldn't really say anything chunkier. It's more about volume. We've got a couple teed up. You know how these things are. The $5 million to $10 million ones can be difficult to do, too, because they're a bit emotional for the seller. But it's just the volume of deals more than one big chunky one here, here in fourth quarter. We consider to -- we continue to see a strong pipeline of tuck-in deals, and we're really focused on the ones that are in existing markets, where we can tuck those in, integrate those quickly, pick up -- pick up that volume, pick up that additional density on that route and then internalize those tons into our long-life landfills. Those are the ones that we think, right now, create the best shareholder value for us, and at the same time, help us on our deleveraging path.

William Grippin

Yes, it makes sense. And then my last, more of a modeling question, just on the free cash flow guide. It looks to imply maybe a slightly higher working capital drag in the fourth quarter. Is that consistent with what you guys are seeing?

Steven Carn

No, I think we've gotten what we thought, expected from a net working capital for the year. And if you look year-to-date, we continue to push DPO, and then we might have a little bit of room to improve some DSO measures in Q4. But we largely have captured what we thought we were going to get from the net working capital for the year.

Operator

Your next question comes from Corey Greendale with First Analysis.

Corey Greendale

First, a quick question on the free cash flow. Just want to confirm, Steve, the, I think, the most recent number guidance I had for CapEx was kind of $184 million to $194 million. Is that still the expectation for the year?

Steven Carn

No, I think we've tightened that, Corey, on that metric from $186 million to $192 million.

Corey Greendale

Okay. So tightening, but haven't raised it. Related to that, you talked about the labor pressures within maintenance and repair costs. Within that category, is there anything related to the fleet, like, is it based on aging of fleet? Do you think you need to accelerate the pace in trucks -- truck buys, anything like that, in order to get those costs more under control on an operating basis?

Steven Carn

No, we've run in that band of 7.1 to 7.3 on the age of the fleet. So it's more a factor of just the pressure around shortage of mechanics, outside repairs. When you send a truck out, it just takes longer. So you not only have that, but in some instances, you potentially have some additional truck rental.

Richard Burke

It also puts some pressure, Corey, on spare ratios. So if we're running 8 front-load routes, we normally want to keep a spare for 8, but -- and that's if you're fixing them in-house. If you're pushing, if you're having to push them out and wait in line to get your truck repaired, you have to look at your spare ratios. So we've had to look at that and maybe hold on to some trucks a little bit longer than we want to, in certain markets, not all markets, in certain markets to compensate for that. And on this shortage of mechanics and drivers, look, we've changed the way we're attacking this. We've now put an RPO model in, so we're using outside recruiters for the first time in our history that are dialing out, being aggressive, targeting markets where we are short. We're using all social media that we possibly can. We're laying our benefits package out for everyone to see, and we're doing things to enhance that benefits package in order to make us more attractive to quality drivers and mechanics to join the Advanced Disposal team.

Corey Greendale

And when you look at those kind of actions, Richard, does that -- is your goal or the expectation that, that will prevent things from spiraling further? Or do you think that you might see some relief on some of the cost pressures as that takes hold?

Richard Burke

No, it's more about relief. It's not about spiraling out of control. It's more about relief. Look, we're going to have that pressure, 2.5% to 2.8%, probably internal inflation on that. That's just going to be there when you have the fact that there are more jobs than there are qualified candidates. So that's going to be there. But it's not about it spiraling out of control. It's about controlling that, and it's about quality of employees, it's not just about heads. It's about a quality driver and a quality mechanic fixing things once, not twice. Those things will help us with our costs.

Steven Carn

And so Corey, one of the levers is the additional price, and that's why you've seen it come up and us be more price disciplined and you've seen it come up from Q2 to Q3.

Corey Greendale

And maybe just to sum it, another question on that point and then I'll turn it over. With all those moving pieces, obviously, the price result was quite good in Q3. All else equal, and I know there are moving pieces, Steve, I think you said excluding all those moving pieces, the solid waste EBITDA margin was up about 30 bps. And all else equal, I would have thought north of 4% price could have translated to better than 30 bps. Is that -- should I not be thinking of it that way? Is 30 bps kind of what we should expect with 4% plus price? Or do you think there's room for upside to that as these things improve?

Steven Carn

Well, it's one quarter and it will be a little bit of time to cycle through, certainly, the headwind on the additional insurance accruals. And then the other 30 basis points was really just mix of business. So that's lumpy, that's the special waste event jobs, which are fairly incremental, good incremental margin to our landfills and pretty good drop to EBITDA. So a little bit of year-over-year kind of noise.

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Hoffman from Stifel.

Michael Hoffman

The leachate pressure in 3Q, is it done?

Richard Burke

I think we're returning more to a normal state, yes, Michael. I mean, water temperature's up. As long as we're not getting -- we don't usually get hurricanes in November. So I'm not a weatherman, but we're not forecasting right now excess leachate in fourth quarter.

Steven Carn

Yes, we were up about $600,000 year-over-year basis on leachate. Some of the expenditures that we had last year, that we talked about last year on some capping events we pulled forward and some pretreatment expenditures on facilities, and then we had a little bit less tropical this year on that leachate. But still, we see some cost pressures around the ability for some pretreatment centers to take that leachate.

Richard Burke

There's some regulatory pushes in certain states that are changing the game of it in certain markets where we're going to have to pretreat leachate. We've got that built in. It's not totally unexpected, but that's going to add a process to getting leachate -- to getting leachate out. And that's -- we've talked about this for years. That's one of the reasons, when we talk about infrastructure on our capital, and that are young, long-life landfills, that we have a bit more cap than many of our peers, because we're still putting in those wastewater treatment facilities at some of our newer landfills to treat. But the CapEx we spent in 2017 helped us -- helped us, certainly, helped us weather the hurricane season this year.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And then great on the pricing. Heard the message you're 2.5% to 2.8%. Internally, you're at 4.3%, you throw in the fuel. All in, you're looking at sort of 5% of almost price, and I'm struggling a little bit with the margin, to see the margin. Can you -- it feels like you had to give more up anyway, so I'm struggling a little bit with why there's really margin -- there's operating leverage?

Steven Carn

Well, in the quarter, there's 60 basis points relative to insurance accruals.

Michael Hoffman

Does that repeat?

Steven Carn

Well, about 1/2 of that is a benefit that we had in the prior year that didn't repeat on some legacy claims that settled less than what we thought and then about 30 basis points or 1/2 of the 60 on some severity that we had in the quarter and then the mix of disposal volume, which was about 30 basis points. So that, those incremental tons that came in, in Q3 last year, we have that headwind on those profitable tons.

Michael Hoffman

Right. So the truth is, in day-to-day operation of the business, solid waste margins didn't improve, because this is part of doing business, is mix.

Steven Carn

Yes, and we talked about that. So you have the labor pressure. You have the lag on the res, the muni, so there's 20 basis points kind of headwind there until we can get that to at least inflation. Right now, for the quarter-over-quarter, it was 1.7%, so that's 20 basis points headwind on the margin. We had some R&M and we talked about that. And then we had some SG&A costs that we talked about relative to telecom. And then there was some stock comp expense and a withdrawal liability. Stock comps, obviously, add that to EBITDA, but the withdrawal liability impact on the SG&A.

Richard Burke

We had a unit be certified.

Michael Hoffman

Yes, that's the $14.4 million in the other line in the SG&A. That's the pickup there that was versus the $12 million to $13 million that number is running typically a quarter.

Steven Carn

Yes, and there's a little bit of noise in the ratio due to the rev rec.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. So when, at a 4.3% price and you're only at 2.8% in inflation, we should start to see some operating leverage. So where are we when the noise clears, that this becomes evident that you're producing that operating leverage? Are we well into '19 before we get to see that, because there's going to be rolling effects for this noise? Do we see it in -- as early as 4Q?

Richard Burke

Yes, I mean, we're going to do our guidance, Michael, like we usually do, Q4, of '19. But we need to string a couple of quarters of this price together without some of the noise around the cost in order to start seeing that margin expansion. But again, we're -- we believe this will produce margin expansion over time.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And the 4-plus percent price in 3Q should have natural momentum, so there's, carries into four, so good comp compare in first half of '19. And then you obviously have to produce more pricing, because the comp gets tougher. But I should, if I'm modeling quarters, a 4 kind of number in the first half is not an unreasonable way to think?

Steven Carn

Yes, but if you look nine months-to-date, we're at 3.2%. And so part of the 4.3% was comp to comp. Pricing wasn't as good in Q3.

Richard Burke

The comp was about 20 bps from '17.

Michael Hoffman

Right. So I should think of this as more like a 3.5% to 4% is the way to think about it from a modeling standpoint. I'm not -- just so we all are being intelligent about how we model you going forward.

Richard Burke

I think that's fair.

Steven Carn

Yes, because you're going to get some -- you're absolutely right. We're going to get some rollover of the pricing that we took in '18 into '19, and we're going to see that, you're right, in 1H of '19. And then it's just, it's just as we get further in the year and as we develop our plan, which we're not completely finished with for '19, and certainly, on the Q4 call, we'll provide that, more detailed guidance on how we feel about pricing. But certainly, we'll have to remain quite price disciplined because we'll have tougher comps in the back half, you're right, in '19.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And the last question for me. You had about a $4 million year-over-year increase on the labor line in your OpEx and approximately a similar on the maintenance. If you think about the overtime piece of those two $4 million increases, if you're successful with your recruiting efforts, reinternalizing maintenance, what could we see come out?

Richard Burke

So the overtime and outside repairs, they're a large portion. They're a large portion of that increase. Some of it is just going to be regular wage pushback. I haven't looked at it exactly that way, Michael, but I would imagine half of that is likely tied to overtime and outside repairs. And again, outside repairs are being done because we don't have the properly staffed mechanics in-house. So get them in-house, don't send it out. And then, of course, the overtime is the other piece. If we're running the right number of routes for the workload, we're going to drive that OT down. But this is a long process, though. I don't want you modeling January 1 there's going to be some light switch flick and all of a sudden, we're fully staffed, because it's still a very good economy, very vibrant economy. The downside of a good industrials economy is, everybody that wants a job has got a job. So this is going to be a gradual improvement, not a flip-the-light-switch improvement.

Operator

Your next question comes from Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer.

Noah Kaye

Just to start with a quick housekeeping one. Can we understand that $6 million adjustment to free cash flow for the landfill mediation cost vis-à-vis the $16 million OpEx charge that you took? So you're adding that $6 million in your adjusted free cash flow landfill remediation costs.

Steven Carn

Yes, that's what we've spent to date on the remediation and design enhancements at one of our landfills in the South region. And so we would expect some additional spend in Q4 and on account of more of the hard asset, we're putting in some pumps on the redesign and then the actual extraction and disposal of the leachate, the balance of those costs will go into '19. Most of those will be spent in that calendar year. There might be a little bit of rollover into the following year, but that's kind of how we think about the actual cash expenditure of what we accrued in the quarter.

Richard Burke

And Noah, something to understand here is the long-term shareholder value of this remediation project is this will allow us at this particular site to maximize the permitted airspace that we have. In other words, to go on top. So while it's an upfront expense, long term for shareholders, viewing it through that lens, that's the way we're looking at this project.

Noah Kaye

That makes sense. I guess I'm just being a bit dense here, but if it's a project that you're investing in, why is it being adjusted out of the free cash flow block?

Richard Burke

Well, it's not normal. It's not normal operating expense. It's not -- I've been doing this 30 years. I've never quite done this one. So it's not a normal OpEx expense.

Noah Kaye

Got it. And then you mentioned that part of the recent -- there's some headwind on the insurance side, which is due to higher accident frequency. What was causing that? And what can you do to manage it better?

Richard Burke

So we had a severe accident during the quarter that resulted in a fatality, unfortunately. And so we're doing everything, right? So we've gone about a complete retraining on defensive driving, on Smith System, we've done stops, we've done -- we're doing daily huddles. Really, safety has always been a core value of this company and it continues to be and we're enhancing everything we're doing. We're also adding technology. We've always had drive cams, since 2007, in the cabs. That gives us a view as to what's going on around that truck that we can use to train people. We're enhancing that with even a better technology that we now have in 400 of our trucks and plan to have in about 1/2 of our fleet by this time next year. That will give us even more visibility to the actions of that truck, as well as service verification. So by doing that, we're training people. We're doubling down on the amount of time. Again, in a tight unemployment market, some of the talent coming through the door is not the talent we've seen in the past. So we've had to look at our training program and really double down the amount of time we're spending in the cab and the classroom with people before we're letting them drive our trucks.

Noah Kaye

Okay. That's helpful color. And then you've already commented on M&A and plans to come close to the low end of that $30 million to $50 million range. So with $6 million year-to-date through September, you said that there was more spending in October. Would you mind telling us basically how much that was and how far we need to go basically to get to the rest of $24 million that you have to spend in 4Q?

Richard Burke

So we spent about $6 million in October on another deal, another tuck-in deal in one of our markets. So we have about $18 million remaining. We -- again, don't want to get too far ahead of me on my skis here -- LOIs aren't deals, but we have LOIs signed that would get us to the lower end, as long as we close those deals. Look, deals can go squirrely in the 12th hour. You -- I'm sure you all know, but right now, we've got LOIs that get us to the low end of the range.

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Feniger with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Michael Feniger

Just firstly, I know you guys are raising the revenue guide, but reducing the high end of the EBITDA range. Is the lower EBITDA that you now expect in the fourth quarter, just to pinpoint it, is it more on the insurance stuff you were talking about? Is it just overall, the higher cost pressures that we've kind of gone over, over the call? Is it specialty C&D may be looking a little bit more challenging or a change to the recycling outlook? I was just hoping to pinpoint what that might have actually been.

Steven Carn

So there'll be a little bit of rollover around the insurance. Certainly, special waste, we had good volumes on a year-over-year basis in '17. And then these cost pressures, it's like Richard said, it will take a while of pricing well in that above CPI, certainly, to offset some of the pressures. Again, the lag for us, you've got 24% of our revenue that's index-based and that didn't reset until July 1. And October 1, 62% of our annual contracts reset. And so we'll get a little bit of that push as we go into '19. But again, it's going to be the disciplined pricing around the open market because of that headwind and lag on that municipal base business.

Michael Feniger

Makes sense. And then the tight labor market you guys mentioned, everyone's facing it. Everyone is trying to tackle it, it seems like, in different ways. Republic is talking about reinvesting $75 million in its fleet, frontline employees. We see what Waste Management is doing. I just -- I know you guys are running the business for the long term, so when we think of next year, I mean, how is ADS thinking right now? Is it, maybe we might see a step-up in CapEx or investment in furthering the automation fleet? I'm just curious kind of big picture next year, how you're kind of thinking about these initiatives going forward.

Richard Burke

Yes, I don't see an increase in CapEx. Our fleet is in good shape. I mean, we're running 7.1, 7.3, and our front-load trucks are closer to 6. So when you take the spares in, that gets up there. So we're in great shape. Fleet is not an issue to attracting drivers and mechanics. I think where you'll see us continue to put money is on training and on recruiting and on things around culture. We want to create the culture in our local operating locations, where if you want to be in the garbage business, you want to be with us. I mean, we've structured our benefits. We went through that about a year ago, and we have an HRA, a health reimbursement account, set up. So we've actually enhanced that for '19 and it left prices flat. So for someone coming in trying to provide benefits for their family, we have a great offering for them, over and above the wage. So around that, will be more than anything around capital, culture and quality benefits.

Michael Feniger

Okay. And then if I could just -- kind of look back the last few years historically, the first quarter is always down versus the fourth quarter. That's just seasonality. If I look back the last three years, four years, it looks like EBITDA kind of falls 15% sequentially. Is there any reason, when I'm thinking about 2019 and going into 2019, does that -- that seasonality that we kind of see in the EBITDA decline, is there any reason why maybe that holds up much better than we've seen in the past?

Richard Burke

No, I don't think the future will be much different than the past when it comes to our Q1. 70% of our landfill volume is in a, what you would consider a cold-weather state. So we're normally impacted in first quarter. It's our lightest disposal month. And from special waste projects, it is, by far, our lightest month. I mean, nobody in Wisconsin digs through the snow to get to soil. So it really does impact our volumes on these fixed-cost sites. And we'll -- we continue to look at everything we can to try to prop up that first quarter, but first quarter for us is normally fairly tight. And look, we look at it not just through the eyes of EBITDA, but you'll notice our CapEx spend in first quarter is usually pretty light, too, because we're focused on the free cash flow generation in that quarter. You won't see us start to spend capital, really, until second, third and early fourth and then we tighten it back down again. So we can flex on CapEx in order to still get good free cash flow numbers.

Michael Feniger

Makes sense. And then just lastly on C&D and special waste, how much of that is your total business, if you could help kind of quantify that? And do you see any change in October beyond just, obviously, there's tough comps there, but did anything show up in, from the C&D in October that might have caught you off guard one way or the other? And do the comps stay hard, I think, into the first quarter? Or is it just a fourth quarter phenomenon?

Richard Burke

So good question. So we do a little over 16 million tons total to our 40 landfills. About 2 million is C&D, and depending on the year, it could be 3.5 million to 5 million in special waste. So that's, that's the way that breaks down. October was a fairly typical October. Last year, last year was a crazy October, because we had a couple of really big projects that didn't repeat. Number of projects we did October of '18 was very similar to '17, it's just instead of doing a 200,000-ton project, we were doing a lot of 25,000 and 30,000-ton projects. So that's really the year-over-year difference. It's not number of projects, it's just size of projects. I mean, last year, third quarter '17, I'll give you the biggest project. We had the O'Hare runway project, if you fly to Chicago. So we were taking aviation contaminated soil out of there and took a couple hundred thousand yards of soil out of there. They didn't build a new runway this year. So I mean, that's as specific as I can be. But C&D looks good. We will continue to have a tough comp on C&D going into Q4, though, because some of that '17 carried over into October and November.

Steven Carn

And then a large variable is how fast does winter set in, in the Midwest.

Operator

Your next question is from Toni Kaplan with Morgan Stanley.

Toni Kaplan

Just taking a step back and thinking sort of big picture. Things are going really well from a macro perspective for you and your competitors right now. Can you just help us frame where you think we are in the cycle?

Richard Burke

Look, all the indicators we look at, unemployment, consumer confidence, and I know there's some anecdotal things our around housing, but in the Southeast, we're not seeing it. We're seeing housing still pretty strong. It really still feels mid cycle to us. We're not seeing any indicators that jump up and give us pause that '19 is not going to look a lot like '18.

Toni Kaplan

Terrific. And then when you look at churn and what you're seeing in the marketplace now on that metric, what has been the sort of biggest drivers, if you could sort of parse out proactive measures on your part versus just macro conditions in the market?

Richard Burke

I mean, churn is always going to be some function of the competitive nature of the business, right? We're probably seeing less of that in this pricing environment than we've historically seen in our career. More people are focused on price than taking volume. Anecdotally, there's always going to be the 1 or 2 markets where you get an undisciplined player, but that's the vast minority versus what we're seeing. So most of the churn is still, believe it or not, is just a little bit of competitive pressure. But churn really hasn't been an issue. Our ability to push price and hold price has been about as good as I've seen it in my career.

Toni Kaplan

That's great. And one last one from me. I know you've shed some unprofitable contracts over time, and that's had an impact on volume. How should we just be thinking about the current state of the portfolio? Do you like the contracts you have now? Or should we anticipate another round of portfolio pruning at some point?

Richard Burke

Look, I think as a business, you're always looking to improve your portfolio. I mean, we've talked about it in great detail, that we're secondary market primarily focused, vertically integrated. So we have about 65% of our revenue that resides in that market, and that's our premier and preferred market. About 20% of our revenue sits in a primary market, a big city, where we're also vertically integrated. Then we've got about 14% of our market that's disposal-neutral, think of a Florida 7-, 10-year contract. And then about 1% is competitor-owned. So you're always looking to improve your position in markets, but not so much from a pruning of bad contracts, more of a potential to do buy/sell swaps with others that improve a position in one market over another position, or continue to do the tuck-in acquisitions we have to build even stronger bases around those disposal centers. So I don't see another big round. You have to remember, and I'd like you to remember, the big round of the non-regrettable losses for us was really the 3-year mark after we put 3 companies together. So it was after you had the metrics, you had some time to run them and you can really look at some of those contracts and go, is that additive or dilutive, and what's it going to take to get there? And some of them, you do the things you need to do in order to make them better and others, you decide it's better off not to have that contract. We've worked through that, so I don't see another round like that. I see we're constantly looking at the bottom 10% and what can we do to enhance some of them.

Operator

Our final question is from Kyle White with Deutsche Bank.

Kyle White

Just wanted to follow up, back on the housing topic, just broadly trying to understand your exposure to housing. Perhaps if we saw a material slowdown, what kind of impact or reaction do you think this would have on your business?

Richard Burke

Yes, so Kyle, when we look at our revenue, we will, about 6% of our revenue is tied to what we call a temporary roll-off. And not all of that is housing, but a big chunk of it would be housing. So there's about 6% of revenue and then there's the 2 million C&D tons at our landfills, so that's where it is. Look, unfortunately, we know what this looks like, because we all lived through the recession of 2008 through whatever, maybe '14, depending on what you believe there. But we all lived through that. We know how to flex if that comes about. We flex down capital spend. We don't buy containers. We don't buy that fleet of trucks. We shift those drivers over to one of our other systems. I mean, right now, I'd love to shift some drivers. But it's, in the whole scheme of things, it's meaningful, but it's not the majority of our business. I mean, it's not -- we're not a building supply company. We're not just going to go from 60 to 0. We can flex and react to it on the capital side, again, keeping our eye on free cash flow.

Kyle White

Got you. That makes sense. And then I wasn't sure if I heard this properly in the prepared remarks in terms of increased participation on the fuel surcharge. I believe it was 60% of your fuel cost covered by the surcharge. Has that increased? Or do you see it increasing?

Steven Carn

Yes, it ranges between 62% and 64% of our ability to recover. And what we've been doing is trying to get more of our customer base participation in that fuel surcharge program, and we've been successful in doing that. We'll continue to do that.

Kyle White

Do you have like a target that you think you can achieve in a year or so? Or a time line of where you think that can go?

Steven Carn

Yes, we'll continue to do that. It all depends on those individually negotiated contracts, what you can get versus all of your price components. But certainly, on our open market business, we'll continue to try to get as much participation in that program as possible. And in that, you always have a lag on the way up on fuel, because you bill in advance, both on your commercial and your residential, quarterly, and then you get a little bit of tailwind if fuel prices come down for the same basis. So we'll continue to pull all the levers we can to manage the cost structure of the business.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to presenters for closing remarks.

Richard Burke

Thanks very much. In closing, I'd like to thank the Advanced Disposal team for their hard work and dedication as we all strive to live out our mission of every day, driven to deliver service first, safety always. Thanks for joining us today. Everybody be careful, take care.

