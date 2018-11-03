Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) CEO Carl Giesler on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Jones Energy 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements.

Participating with me on today's call will be Mr. Carl Giesler, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Energy as well as other senior members of the management team.

Carl Giesler

Thank you, Page. Welcome and thank you for your interest in Jones Energy. Joining Page and I are Jeff Tanner, our COO; Thomas Hester, our VP of Finance; and Kirk Goehring, our VP of Strategy.

Yesterday afternoon, we reported our third quarter 2018 operating and financial results. Today, we plan to go over highlights from our release as well as recent initiatives at Jones Energy. We recognized that given transitions in the company, we have not hosted a call for the past couple of quarters. While we want to provide a comprehensive update on the company’s position and plan, please bear in mind that still fluid circumstances limit what we can share at this time. A lot of our current efforts inherently need to happen behind the scenes. We look forward to providing more detailed and expansive updates as the situation permits.

With that preamble, let’s start with our third quarter 2018 results. From an earnings perspective, the company reported a loss of $35 million attributable to common shareholders or a loss of $7.16 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings were a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $33.2 million or $6.77 per share. We reported third quarter 2018 EBITDAX of $20 million. This EBITDAX was negatively impacted by $16 million of hedge-related losses.

From a capital perspective, we deployed $43.6 million of capital in the third quarter, 84% of which was related to drilling and completion operations. In addition to our planned D&C investments, we increased our working interest in several operated Merge sections through trades and pooling. The trades add significant value by blocking up operated acreage, which increases operating leverage and exiting non-operated acreage with near-term explorations and/or extension obligations. We also elected to participate in the greater-than-anticipated high-quality non-op activity on our acreage.

For the fourth quarter, we anticipate further capital expenditures of $38 million to $43 million. From a production perspective, we met the top end of our Boe guided range averaging 21,750 Boe per day for the third quarter. Gas and NGLs outpaced are in range oil production. For fourth quarter 2018, we project average daily production of 19,400 to 20,400 boe per day.

Shifting from the third quarter to initiatives at the company, our new management team and the board have reassessed and recast the way we manage the business. Today, our efforts are dual focused aimed at: One, reducing our debt and increasing our financial flexibility through liability management; and two, working to optimize our operating processes and results. On the debt reduction front, as previously announced, we have been engaged in good faith liability management discussions with an ad hoc group comprising most of our unsecured noteholders. While no agreement has been reached, dialogue continues to reduce company’s overall quantum of debt.

Our management team and board believe that an accommodation can be crafted that enables the company to optimize the value of its Merge and Western Anadarko Basin, or WAB, assets and that reflects a fair compromise for all stakeholders. In the meantime, we believe that we’ve sufficient near-term liquidity given our $94 million of cash at quarter end, our ability to divest certain non-core assets and the further borrowing capacity permitted by our bond indentures. This liquidity allows us to continue responsibly developing our assets.

On the operations front, we have made concerted efforts to improve both our management structure and processes. With management structure, we’ve streamlined the chain of command to sharpen our focus in optimizing development decisions and incorporating best practices in our D&C implementation. We’ve situated personnel to complement our team’s relative strengths and contracted consultants to supplement our technical expertise. We’ve installed reservoir engineers as dedicated asset team leads for both the Merge and the WAB. These technically focused managers, limit outside distractions for the respective staff, while also providing data-driven feedback to facilitate capital and operational decision-making.

With operating processes, we have expanded field and engineering coordination and defined best practices for each aspect of development from service site selection to well plan, to landing point, to completion design, through flow-back and lift. We are systematically monitoring the execution of these best practices, evaluating the success and then refining the protocols as needed. These structure and process changes have already led to more informed, more deliberate decision-making and resulted in improved and smoother execution in our latest wells. Given our financial situation, our drilling pace has slowed since first half of this year. In the Merge, we will have wrapped up our HBP program by year end. We expect the next 4 wells to come online to be among our stronger performers. Beyond our HBP wells, we will evaluate limited early development in some of the more defined areas. And beyond that given our balance sheet, likely we will let the industry come to us in other areas.

We continue to see elevated levels of activity all around our acreage. We’re also continuing to pursue acreage trades that increase our operated working interest, particularly in a low GOR window the play. In the WAB, we completed our first operated Marmaton well in Ochiltree County. The Malinda 2H began flowback in early August. The results imply returns competitive with the positive results in the Merge. Our second operated Marmaton well will begin flowback soon. We are encouraged by what we have seen so far as well as a strong result from the Marmaton from offset operators. As we know 2 wells however, do not make you play and the Marmaton is no exception. Our early success though speaks to our broader WAB philosophy. We remain primarily dedicated to optimizing our core-proven program, but don’t be surprised to see us continue to delineate the Marmaton and other horizons as we go forward. We believe that the WAB has significant untapped value.

There is more there, there. What exactly that is, how many locations, benches, etcetera, is something we will continue to selectively allocate capital to assess and demonstrate. We believe there is more there, there in our existing WAB wellbores too. To that end, we have implemented what we call our small well program. The first part of this effort is targeted at reinvigorating mature wellbores with re-fracs and other techniques to improve lifting efficiency and optimize production. These investments are relatively small, but have a high ROR and quick payback.

The second part of our small well initiative is aimed at cleansing overlooked wellbores that no longer generate free cash flow. The small well program overall aligns well with our current financial position as it entails substantially less capital and risk than our core D&C efforts. To fund these efforts, in addition to using cash on hand, we are evaluating select non-core asset sales, including both operated and non-operated areas. Selling assets in areas where we are not currently focused allows us to bring forward future value and recycle that capital into higher return projects. We’re also considering further borrowing as permitted under our indentures including utilization of the $15 million from additional first lien capacity.

While a DrillCo remains a possibility we paused that effort for the time being. The last several months, we had worked earnestly on a deal with several counterparties, but ultimately cannot establish mutually agreeable terms. In the current oil price environment, we believe drilling these locations ourselves will ultimately better serve our stakeholders. As our financial situation normalizes and a Merge position becomes further developed, the company will continue to evaluate forming a DrillCo. While we continue to create value for the drill bit, we also continued our previously announced evaluation of strategic alternatives. We have strong assets, both human and geologics at Jones Energy. As a management team, we are working many fronts to maximize the value. No doubt, there’s still much to accomplish. That said we believe the company is in a more stable position today than earlier this year. To our employees, we appreciate your hard work, focus and perseverance. To our investor stakeholder community, we appreciate your time for today’s call and your continued patience with us during this transition.

One final point, as was noted in our earlier 8-K, our CFO, Bob Brooks, has chosen to resign to pursue other energy opportunities. The company appreciates his half decade of service and wishes him well in his future endeavors. I personally appreciate his counsel during my on-boarding here. Thomas Hester will be assuming Bob’s role as our Principal Financial Officer. That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, you may now bring this call to a close. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[No Q&A session for this event]