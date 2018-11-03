A Phone Call, A Gambit And The Art Of The No Deal

Markets were enthralled in the latter half of the week with the prospect of a trade truce between the U.S. and China.

The timing of the October selloff in U.S. equities left something to be desired if you're a Republican on Capitol Hill.

Rightly or wrongly (and I'm not going to delve into which here), President Trump has variously touted the stock market as evidence of his success vis-à-vis the U.S. economy. That's a fact. As you and I both know, Trump's Twitter feed is chock-full of references to the stock market.

Somebody at Bloomberg made an annotated visual documenting the President's stock tweets this week. I don't think it ever made it into an actual Bloomberg article, but the "raw" version (and by that I just mean this looks like it's straight off the Terminal as it still carries the "track, annotate, zoom" bar at the top) circulated on a number of Bloomberg reporters' Twitter feeds. Here it is:

Let's all just go ahead and dispense with the elephant (no political pun intended) in the room here and agree that when you're the President and you do that, you set yourself up as the fall guy when stocks sell off. That is, if you claim you're responsible for a rally, then the natural question from people who don't know much about stocks (which is, almost by definition, most voters) is whether you're also responsible when stocks fall.

The simple answer, of course, is that no president is solely responsible for a falling stock market, just like no president is solely responsible for a rising stock market. What I would say this time around is that there is no question whether President Trump's tax cuts contributed to U.S. stocks' (SPY) resilience in 2018 while equities the world over struggled. The tax cuts boosted corporate bottom lines and catalyzed a historic buyback binge, and you'd be hard pressed to find two better catalysts for equities than record bottom line growth and a trillion in announced buybacks.

The problem, though, is that both President Trump's fiscal policies and trade policies are inflationary and, in the early stages, USD positive. I've been over this more times than most readers care to count, so I'm not going to regale you with the whole story again. Suffice to say late-cycle stimulus is inflationary and so are tariffs (again, in the early stages) and Trump chose a Fed chair who is inclined to data dependence. That's a recipe for rate hikes and rate hikes are positive for the dollar (UUP), especially at a time when other developed market central banks are years behind in their own quest to normalize policy.

Meanwhile, the economic sugar high from the stimulus led to divergent economic outcomes for the U.S. versus the rest of the world. The trade frictions weighed on the outlook for global growth even as the U.S. economy steamed along, leading to still more economic divergence. On a simple read, that created still more demand for USD assets, exacerbating the dynamic. Ultimately, we ended up with the kind of stark divergence between U.S. stocks and the rest of the world that showed up in August.

All of the above is self-feeding, with the most readily apparent circular dynamic manifesting itself in the loop between ongoing U.S. economic outperformance and Fed hikes, with the latter serving to undermine already downtrodden emerging markets.

The question in all of the above for investors was always this: How long will it be before the chickens come home to roost for U.S. equities?

Amusingly, everybody already knew part of the answer. It was always clear that Q3 would mark "peak profits" for the U.S. corporate sector, and while nobody knew precisely when Jerome Powell's data dependence would spook folks in earnest, you could have made a good argument that people might start to worry after the September Fed meeting, given that the minutes from that meeting were likely to show some appetite for creating restrictive policy, assuming the data continued to suggest the U.S. economy is overheating.

Additionally, although things tightened up a bit after the February rout in U.S. equities, thanks to stocks summiting fresh peaks in August and September, the Fed was still struggling to actually tighten financial conditions despite hiking rates and despite the stronger dollar. Given that, it wasn't particularly hard to imagine a scenario where they (the Fed) actually viewed a stock market correction as helpful, to the extent it served to tighten financial conditions and thereby curb risk taking. I talked about this at length here in "A Method To The Madness", and I've obviously been over it ad nauseam over on my site.

So, it really isn't all that surprising that October turned out to be one of the most painful months for U.S. investors since the crisis. If your portfolio is heavily weighted towards big-cap tech (QQQ), you were a deer in headlights.

I've never been wholly convinced that President Trump's stock market bombast had a lot of political utility. Everyday Americans simply don't own a lot of stocks, and to the extent the President's platform still revolves around a populist appeal to Middle America, it's not entirely clear that those voters care one way or another about real-time Twitter coverage of the Dow.

Invariably, someone will show up in the comments here and suggest that stocks do in fact "matter" to all (or most) Americans. If those folks are any semblance of competent when it comes to backing up their claims, they'll point to some version of the following chart which shows that between direct ownership, mutual funds and pension funds, households own nearly 70% of the U.S. corporate equity market:

Of course, that's a red herring. While this obviously depends on who exactly "you" are, I think it's entirely fair to say that when we break stock ownership down by income, comparatively speaking, you don't really own many stocks:

The point (in case it's somehow not obvious), is that I'm not entirely sure it was a good political strategy for President Trump to continually talk up the stock market given that i) financial assets like stocks are not concentrated in the hands of the populist base that helped win him the election, and perhaps more importantly, ii) there's no shortage of economic data the White House can point to that ostensibly does matter to that same base.

Ok, so why bring all of this up right now, on Saturday? Well, because what happened this week with the schizophrenic trade headlines was the direct result of the administration trying to "correct" a problem that shouldn't have existed in the first place. As should be abundantly clear from that Deutsche Bank chart, the base probably wouldn't have been all that tuned in to the October selloff in U.S. stocks were it not for two years' worth of tweets. Additionally, October 2018 was in no way, shape or form comparable to October 2008 in terms of the read-through for the real economy and, by extension, everyday voters. There was no reason why what happened in the U.S. equity market last month should have been a campaign issue.

But it is - a campaign issue - and so is the trade war with China.

Obviously, investors and analysts have spent the better part of 2018 attempting to predict when that trade war would finally boomerang back to U.S. markets. Generally speaking, the consensus is that the tariffs will start to eat away at corporate profits starting in 2019. Goldman, for instance, predicts that if the Trump administration slaps tariffs on all Chinese imports, EPS growth for the S&P will flatline next year. As I outlined exhaustively in "Remember The Trade Wars? This Isn't Complicated", the tariffs are going to manifest themselves in margin pressure at a time when rising wages are already set to dent corporate profitability. Here are a couple of quick excerpts from a new Goldman note out Friday evening:

In our 3Q earnings preview, we encouraged investors to focus on how firms would address three mounting margin pressures in 2019: (1) increased tariff rates, (2) a tight labor market, and (3) rising debt costs. Here is what firms have said: The actual impact of tariffs on 3Q results was minimal because implementation of the 10% levy on $200 billion of imports from China only started on Sept 24. However, the tariff rate is slated to jump to 25% starting in January 2019 and an additional $267 billion of imports may be subjected to a 25% tariff.

Goldman goes on to document how various companies suggested they plan to deal with margin pressures going forward. Some answers are more convincing than others, but the bottom line (figuratively and literally in this case) is that between rising input costs from the tariffs, wage pressures and rising interest rates, corporate profitability is set to fall. Goldman goes on to add the following:

During the 10% drawdown from October 3 to October 29, investors rewarded firms that were less exposed to margin pressures. Specifically, during this time, stocks with strong balance sheets outperformed firms with weak balance sheets by 110 bp (-11% vs. -12%). Companies with higher pricing power outperformed those with low pricing power by 170 bp.

This week, there was bad news on two fronts when it comes to margin pressure.

First, reports on Monday indicated that the Trump administration will move ahead with tariffs on the remainder of Chinese imports (i.e., on whatever isn't already being taxed) if planned talks between the U.S. President and Xi Jinping at the G-20 do not break the two-month-old trade stalemate. I talked about that at length here.

Second, the employment cost index (out Wednesday) printed 2.8% YoY for Q3, a cycle high, and while that was unchanged from the last read, a quick look under the hood showed wages and salaries for private-sector employees rose 3.1% YoY last quarter, the quickest pace since 2008.

Friday's jobs report was accompanied by an average hourly earnings print that showed wages rising 3.1% YoY (see chart below), and while there were some calendar effects in there, the message is clear: Wage pressures are building, even if not as quickly as the Phillips curve would dictate given that the unemployment rate is sitting at 3.7%.

The read-through from all of the above (i.e., from rising wages and more tariffs) for the Fed is hawkish in the near-term. That, in turn, is bearish for stocks, as we saw last month.

Clearly, the Trump administration is proud of cycle-high wage growth and the President can plausibly suggest that barring a slowdown, higher wages equals more spending, which equals higher growth. What's not so easy to argue, however, is that slapping tariffs on everything the U.S. imports from China is a good idea, especially in light of the fact that so far, Beijing has barely budged despite enormous pressure from Washington.

If you believe the "peak profits" narrative contributed to the October selloff, and if you also believe the combination of tariff-related price pressures (as firms pass along rising input costs to consumers) and signs of wage inflation is at least partially responsible for the hawkish Fed lean that clearly weighed on market sentiment last month, well then the threat of more tariffs (Monday) and the ECI data (Wednesday) only add to your angst.

Given all of that, and given the President's express concern for the stock market, it comes as no surprise that on Thursday, Trump tweeted about a "very good, very long" call he had with China's President Xi.

That tweet catalyzed a veritable barnburner session for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI). Both vehicles staged their best one-day rallies since September 2015 on Thursday.

Again, that was based solely on a tweet and it was supercharged during the Asia session on Friday by a Bloomberg story which cited sources close the administration as saying the President instructed his cabinet to draft a trade truce.

The English language is not a sufficient tool to communicate to you how outlandish the reaction to those rumors was in Asian markets. Those interested can review a complete visual recap I penned on Friday morning here, but for our purposes, just note that the Hang Seng had its best day in seven years:

The move in the onshore yuan (CYB) over two days was something to behold. “The move in the Yuan is jaw-dropping”, Nomura's Charlie McElligott marveled in his Friday morning note, adding that the two-day move “is now a -6.5 SD event back to the Chinese revaluation of Yuan/ending of the fixed Dollar peg in July 2005.” Have a look at this:

To say all of that was an overreaction would be to grossly understate the case. The odds that the President's cabinet was hard at work drafting an actual trade deal with China based on one phone call between Trump and Xi were infinitesimal.

In the simplest possible terms: The President wanted to suggest that there was some chance of striking a trade truce with Xi this month in order to improve the optics around the trade war before the midterm elections and, by extension, make Wall Street feel better after Monday, when the above-mentioned news regarding the likely inevitability of more tariffs sent stocks tumbling in the afternoon session.

And look, that might have been a really solid gambit, had it not been for the Bloomberg piece, which cited four administration officials as saying an actual draft was in the works. That's the kind of thing that leads to multi-standard deviation cross-asset moves which then set the stage for nauseating reversals in the event the story doesn't pan out.

Seemingly realizing that the rumor mill was perhaps too alive, the White House dispatched Larry Kudlow to his alma mater on Friday to try and rein in the speculation. Here's what Kudlow told CNBC:

There’s no massive movement to deal with China. We have already put out asks to China with respect to trade. We’re doing a normal, routine run-through of things that we’ve already put together and normal preparation. We’re not on the cusp of a deal.

That promptly sent U.S. stocks to the lows of the day where they would have closed were it not for subsequent comments from Trump, who sounded a positive tone headed into the close.

The bottom line: There is no trade deal in the works between the U.S. and China. That was a political gambit designed to offset Monday's reports about the the likelihood of more tariffs if there's no breakthrough at the G-20. The fact that all of this played out the week before the midterms and on the heels of the October selloff is obviously not a coincidence.

Ironically, President Trump needn't have bothered, because by the time he got around to tweeting about the phone call with Xi, U.S. equities had already staged their best two-day rally since February thanks to what looked like re-risking from systematic strats and forced buying into the close from hedge funds on Tuesday and Wednesday (and I'll pen something for this platform on that later this weekend).

Going forward, you can probably expect the trade news to get worse before it gets better, because even if the October selloff gave the Trump administration pause when it comes to escalating things further with Beijing, the sheer complexity inherent in any prospective trade deal with China means the best you can hope for at the G-20 is some kind of handshake agreement that things won't escalate any further.

On the bright side, that kind of handshake agreement might at least stave off the publication of a list associated with the imposition of duties on the remainder of Chinese imports (some $257 billion in goods), and that's "not nothin'", as they say.

