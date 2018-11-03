Real Estate Rallies On Strong Earnings, Robust Jobs Report

Jobs, jobs, jobs. Nonfarm payrolls data on Friday confirmed that the economic resurgence of 2018 still has legs. Wages are rising at the fastest rate since the recession.

REITs rallied 1% on the week as earnings season has been better-than-expected for most sectors. Apartments and single family rentals appear to be benefiting from softening homeownership demand.

Perhaps things aren’t quite so bad in the US housing market. The beaten-down homebuilders and building suppliers surged higher on the week, cutting into their steep YTD losses.

Real Estate Weekly Review

Coming off one of the worst weeks for US equities since the financial crisis, the S&P 500 (SPY) jumped more than 2.5% on the week as strong earnings and solid economic data eased investor fears following a volatile October. The beaten-down homebuilding sector (XHB and ITB), which had dipped more than 15% over the past month, rallied 4% on the week following positive commentary from a handful of building suppliers. REITs (VNQ and IYR) climbed 1% as earnings results continue to exceed expectations. Apartments and single family rentals appear to be benefiting from softening homeownership demand.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 4 pm Friday)

The Housing 100, a broad measure of the US housing market, rallied 3.4% on the week led by the 9% surge in the Homebuilding Products sector. Armstrong (AWI), Masco (MAS), Eagle Materials (EXP), and Beacon Roofing (BECN) each climbed more than 13% on the week. The Home Goods & Furnishings also jumped more than 6% led by RH (RH), Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Sleep Number (SNBR). The Housing 100 is lower by 6% in 2018 after reaching record-highs in September.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Job Growth Continues

Jobs, job, and more jobs. Evidence of broad-based strength in the labor markets continued to show in October across nearly all metrics. The US economy has reaccelerated this year, recovering from a “mini growth recession” that occurred between 2015-2017, powered in large part by tax cuts, trade policy, and significant deregulation. The BLS reported a 250k rise in employment which was significantly ahead of expectations. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 227k rise in private employment, also significantly beating expectations. Average hourly earnings rose 3.1% in October which was the highest rate of growth since 2009.

The story of the 2018 economic reacceleration has been a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.3% over last year, which is the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985.

The debate among Federal Reserve economists centers around the degree to which slack remains in the US labor markets. Based on traditional metrics, such as the U-3 unemployment rate, there appears to be a limited number of available workers left to fuel further economic growth. The traditional measure of unemployment ticked down to 3.7% in September, the lowest rate in 49 years. A broader measure of unemployment, the U-6 rate ticked down to 7.4%. For several years we have pointed out that we believe that there is significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that could be unleashed by policy changes. The prime-age labor force participation rate remains nearly 100 basis points below the lows of the mid-2000s recession. A return to that level would imply a slack of 8 million jobs, suggesting that the recovery could very well endure for another half-decade.

Mixed Signals on Construction Spending

Private construction spending growth has slowed since peaking in 2015 as rising construction costs and moderating real estate fundamentals have dampened the appetite for new development. As private spending has pulled back, however, infrastructure spending has seen a sudden resurgence. Public construction spending is higher by 5% over the last year, the strongest rate of growth since 2009, powered by robust spending at the state and local levels on infrastructure.

As we’ve discussed, rising construction costs can have a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. The PPI index for construction materials is higher by nearly 8% year over year, but the recent decline in lumber prices may indicate that the rapid rise in costs may be topping out. Lumber prices are down by more than 50% since May on signs of softening demand for single family home and loosening trade tensions with Canada.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, real construction spending has been flat so far in 2018. The 6-8% average rise in construction costs implies that the majority of the growth in total spending has been the result of higher costs rather than 'real' growth in new supply. For REIT sectors facing supply pressures, the tightening effects of rising construction costs have been good news. Only the residential sector has seen 'real' supply growth in 2018.

Interestingly, the construction labor data has been telling a slightly more optimistic story. Construction job growth has actually been quite strong in 2018, led by a reacceleration in residential building jobs, which includes not only new home building but also remodeling and repairs. The solid labor market data suggests that we may see improving residential construction spending in the later half of 2018 and into 2019.

Home Prices Keep Rising, But Growth Slowing

Home price appreciation continues to moderate, impacted by rising mortgage rates and the lingering effects of tax reform on high-tax coastal markets. Home prices have risen just 0.4% since April. On a year-over-year basis, however, home prices continue to show a 5-7% rise across the major price indexes. Pulled higher by the rising Fed Funds rate, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has surged to the highest rate since the housing recovery began in 2012. Already pressured by the negative effects of tax reform on homeownership incentives, this rise in mortgage rates has been at the heart of the single family housing slowdown we’ve seen in 2018.

The negative effect of rising mortgage rates, higher prices, and lack of supply on homeownership demand has clashed with the positive tailwinds of reaccelerating economic growth. Mortgage applications for purchases have dipped in recent quarters as mortgage rates have climbed near post-recession highs. Mortgage demand has been sluggish throughout the post-recession period and mortgage standards have remained far tighter than in the bubble period. As a whole, households are significantly less levered to the housing markets as in the mid-2000s. Adjustable rate mortgages, generally those most susceptible to higher interest rates, have accounted for less than 5% of all originations since 2009, down from as high as 42% in 2005. Even more importantly, homeowners are no longer using their home as a credit card. Home equity line of credit (HELOC) balances have been cut in half since the peak of the bubble and have been on a continuous decline since 2009.

Ignoring the hyperbolic headlines, housing fundamentals remain on very solid footing. Absent a dramatic policy mistake or economic calamity, it’s difficult to outline a scenario that leads to a sizable drop in home values on a similar magnitude of the past crisis given the far more solid foundation on which the US housing financing market is constructed. That’s certainly not to say that home price appreciation or housing starts won’t moderate over the next several years or even turn negative on a year-over-year basis. But until the underlying housing shortage is equalized, the outlook for the US housing markets remains favorable. The implications of this housing shortage, we believe, will be a continued persistence of “real” housing cost inflation (rent growth) and a long runway for continued growth in residential housing construction.

Earnings Season Update

Real estate earnings season continued this week with more than 30 REITs and three homebuilders reporting earnings. Results in the REIT sector have generally been above expectations across most sectors with less than 10% of REITs missing earnings estimates. The top-performing REITs this earnings season have been predominately in the defensively-oriented net lease and healthcare sectors: HCP (HCP), Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), and STORE Capital (STOR).

This week, we published our quarterly update on the data center sector: Data Center REITs: Tech Trouble. Data center REITs, the best performing real estate sector in the prior two years, have plunged back down to earth in 2018 amid the broader tech selloff. The boom in data center demand, particularly from the hyperscale providers showed signs of slowing last quarter. Negative commentary from hardware and service providers raised caution. Data center REITs are increasingly dependent on the "Big 5" cloud giants: Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (IBM), and Intel (INTC).

Last week, we published our update on the manufactured housing sector: Affordable Housing: Relentless Outperformance. As affordability concerns weigh on the broader housing market, manufactured housing REITs continue to roll, delivering yet another quarter of strong results and continuing a stretch of outperformance. The most affordable housing option in many regions, demand for cheap housing continues to outpace supply. The resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and raised occupancy to record levels.

2018 Performance

REITs are now lower by 5% YTD on a price basis, underperforming the 2% rise in the S&P 500. Homebuilders are off by more than 28% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-year yield has climbed 81 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 11% climb in the price of crude oil and 15% rise in natural gas prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Select Construction & Housing Portfolio (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line: Strong Week for Housing

Good riddance, October. US equity markets rallied more than 2% on the week as strong earnings and solid economic data eased investor fears following a volatile October. Perhaps things aren’t quite so bad in the US housing market. The beaten-down homebuilders and building suppliers surged higher on the week, cutting into their steep YTD losses.

REITs rallied 1% on the week as earnings season has been better-than-expected for most sectors. Apartments and single family rentals appear to be benefiting from softening homeownership demand. Home price appreciation continues to moderate, impacted by rising mortgage rates and the lingering effects of tax reform on high-tax coastal markets. Home prices have risen just 0.4% since April. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Nonfarm payrolls data on Friday confirmed that the economic resurgence of 2018 still has legs. Wages are rising at the fastest rate since the recession.

As earnings season continues, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, and Homebuilders.

