Snap Is A Short Until $5.6

SNAP is on fire

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been sinking of late. The ship is indeed on fire. DAUs are on the decline, and while the unit metrics such as ARPU and Cost PU are going in the right direction, the company still burnt $160 million this quarter (slide 6 of the company presentation). And if at “peak DAU” (191 million in Q1-2018 as shown on slide 9), SNAP still burns cash, then it is just not sustainable, or it will take a while to fix this broken business model; assuming more ARPU juice likely implies more advertisement, the 15-25 year olds that make its core user base will flee (similar to what happened with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)). So, while “fixing the business model” is a possibility, SNAP has only 9 quarters to do so, because at the rate of $160 million cash burn per quarter, it will be insolvent before December 2020. SNAP is soon running out of time. Shorting SNAP seems very sensible at this stage.

So it’s a short indeed, but until when?

While this situation calls for a short, short-sellers beware... too much blood in the water and many sharks appear and fight for the prey. Now, let's look at how much each DAU brings in gross margin before fixed costs. That figure is indeed positive, and had real value. As per its 10-Q, revenues and cost of revenues were respectively $297.7 million and $197.6 million for Q3 2018. If we divide by 186 million users/DAUs, this implies $1.6 and $1.06 per DAU for the period. This is 54c of gross margin per DAU. This 54c (and growing) of GM per user should be very appealing to many potential buyers. Therefore, a fight for a strategic asset may ensue and your short gets “TSLA squeezed” by buyout news (with real financing secured this time). So the question is: 1) who could buy out SNAP, and 2) at what price? Based on that target price, you can short comfortably and cover when you get closer to the target buyout price. We therefore need to (attempt to) define that cover price…

What is the asset base worth?

Let’s assume that a suitor for SNAP would be able to swallow R&D and SG&A completely (let’s be as aggressive as possible to allow enough cushion for our cover price). That leaves the 186 million users generating the 54c of GM per user, i.e., $100 million, and that is the cash flow today of SNAP for a buyer. Now, this has been increasing significantly as in Q3-17 it was $0. Let’s assume therefore that the current $1.6 ARPU can increase to $1.8 while the Cost PU declines to $1 (it is easier to increase price than cut costs I guess). That leaves 80c per user. Multiply by 186 million (we assume again aggressively they can maintain the user base stable going forward) that’s $150 million of GM or normative income (and we’re large). Now multiply this by the relevant income multiple to get to your buyout value. That multiple differs based on who looks at it though…

Who could be interested to buy SNAP? And who could SNAP be willing to sell itself to?

Well, FB proposed $3 billion in 2013, but it was refused by Evan Spiegel. He did well (at the time) as SNAP IPOed at $24 billion 4 years later and peaked at $31 billion. And now it’s worth $8 billion. So Spiegel would probably file for bankruptcy rather than concede victory and sell on the cheap to his arch rival. Moreover, FB doesn’t really need SNAP anymore given Instagram/WhatsApp/Facebook Messenger corner the user base already pretty well; and probably they would face anti-trust concerns – although, in social media, it would likely be a first, but Mark Zuckerberg may want to avoid more publicity and avoid dealing with the government if he can, his time in Congress earlier this year is probably not part of his best memories…

Now Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Could be a good fit operationally as SNAP and TWTR user bases are quite different (SNAP = teenagers, TWTR = grown-up such as… um... Donald Trump, you see it’s a very very different base indeed!). TWTR trades at 24x PE, therefore applying it to the 150 million normative income = $3.6 billion. Let’s round it to $4 billion, this is a 50% downside on the current $8 billion valuation for SNAP. Cover price in that case is $4 per share. But wait…

Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is also an obvious candidate. However, they just shut down Google+. Now, not sure this meant they just want out of social media completely or if they just capitulated and reckoned that their own-bred platform was just not great at all and they called it a day. Therefore, buying out a successful venture (at the right price) may make sense for them. GOOGL trades at 47x PE. Therefore, valuing our $150 million at 47x = $7.1 billion. This is a 12% discount to the current valuation. Cover price = $5.6.

You also have Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (and others). But while MSFT acquired LinkedIn, if they did have an interest in SNAP, their 44x PE values our $150 million at $6.6 billion, below the higher threshold of GOOG. Meanwhile, I think AMZN has just other stuff to do really and they're focused on the cloud, video and B&M retail these days.

Conclusion: Short and Wait

While this list of potential suitors is far from being exhaustive, this gives a little idea of who could pay what for the SNAP user base when it comes up for sale (as it is indeed more WHEN than IF at that stage, especially if a recession hits and ARPU falls in line with the decreasing advertising budgets). It looks like the best buyer (from maximization of value perspective for SNAP) is GOOGL which could pay up to $7.1 billion on the crude assumptions we made. That results in a share price of $5.6. As is often the case in a short trade, there is always a risk that some crazy platform may come and overpay for the user base (Chinese buyer with too much cash?). I believe that we have set up a comfortable cushion by 1) setting up the limit at $150 million of cash flow vs. $100 million today, 2) assuming full absorption of costs below GM, and 3) applying a full 44x multiple on it. Therefore, I am short SNAP until it reaches $5.6, at which point I will cover or offer my shares to GOOGL!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.