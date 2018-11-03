U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Overall Net Outflows Are Driven By Investors Fleeing Fixed Income Funds

By Patrick Keon

Lipper's fund asset groups (including both mutual funds and ETFs) saw $6.2 billion net leave their coffers for the fund-flows week ended Wednesday, October 31. The net outflows were attributable to taxable fixed income funds (-$7.5 billion) and municipal bond funds (-$1.3 billion). The equity funds (+$2.4 billion) and money market funds (+$176 million) asset groups both took in net new money.

Market Overview

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+2.17%) and the S&P 500 Index (+2.09%) had bounce-back performances for the fund-flows week ended Wednesday, October 31, but that was not enough to salvage their overall performance for the month of October. The S&P 500 was down 6.94% for the month, its worst monthly performance since September 2011 when it retreated 7.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 5.07% this October. The October losses reduced the Dow's year-to-date gain to 1.60% and the S&P 500's to 1.43%. There were several reasons for October's nosedive for stocks: (1) a slowdown in growth of technology sector stocks, which has been driving the markets all year; (2) continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China; and (3) the possibility of the Federal Reserve escalating its interest rate-hike program because of an overheating U.S. economy. The markets rebounded this past week on the strength of some positive earnings reports (General Electric (NYSE:GE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) as well as on investors buying tech stocks on the dip.

ETFs

ETFs took in net new money (+$11.2 billion) for the second consecutive week. All three ETF asset groups experienced net inflows, but equity ETFs (+$10.3 billion) were responsible for the lion's share of the net inflows. The largest individual net inflows for equity ETFs belonged to SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY, +$2.9 billion) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, +$2.9 billion). Taxable bond ETFs and municipal bond ETFs contributed $792 million and $106 million, respectively, to the total net inflows for the ETF group.

Equity Mutual Funds

Equity mutual funds experienced net-negative flows (-$7.9 billion) for a nineteenth consecutive week. Both domestic equity funds (-$4.7 billion) and non-domestic equity funds (-$3.2 million) saw money leave their coffers. It was the twenty-fourth straight week of net outflows for domestic equity funds and the sixth for non-domestic equity funds.

Fixed Income Mutual Funds

Both the taxable bond (-$8.3 billion) and muni debt (-$1.4 billion) mutual fund groups suffered net outflows this past week. It was the sixth straight weekly net outflows for both the muni group and the taxable bond group. Twenty-three of Lipper's twenty-eight taxable fixed income peer groups had net outflows, paced by High Yield Funds (-$1.2 billion) and Loan Participation Funds (-$956 million). The biggest net outflows among muni debt funds belonged to the High Yield Muni Debt Funds (-$450 million) and Intermediate Muni Debt Funds (-$445 million) peer groups.

Money Market Mutual Funds

Overall net flows were extremely muted for money market funds at just a positive $176 million this past week. But taking a more granular look at the peer groups reveals there was a lot of activity going on within the asset group. The largest net inflows belonged to Money Market Instrument Funds (+$40.2 billion) and Institutional Money Market Funds (+$39.0 billion), while the largest net outflows were for Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Funds (-$51.3 billion) and Institutional U.S. Treasury Money Market Funds (-$14.5 billion).