ZCL Composites, Inc. (ZCLCF) CEO Edward Redmond on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Edward Redmond - President & CEO

Katherine Demuth - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on this call. With me today is Kathy Demuth, our Chief Financial Officer.

As you know, this is my first quarterly call as ZCL's President and CEO, and I'm very happy to be here. I'm now halfway through my first 100 days as the leader of ZCL. Since starting in my role, I have spoken and met with many of our largest investors, visited 4 of our 6 plants and met one-on-one with our senior management and many of our mid-level managers. I've also met with 6 of our top 10 customers, many of our largest distributors and representatives and with our 3 largest suppliers. This introductory tour has been fantastic and gives me a greater understanding of ZCL and the needs of our loyal customer base as well as good insight into what our near-term priorities should be, and that is to improve profitability.

As a result, the ZCL leadership team and I have developed and are now implementing a profit improvement plan that will restore ZCL's margins to the historically strong levels the company has enjoyed between 2014 and 2017. Our profit improvement plan has over 100 action items each with a clear line of sight to improve profitability in 2020 with many beginning to take effect in 2019 as the year progresses. Over the last 2 years, ZCL has made many improvements to its plans creating an essential foundation for the profit improvement plan. We have a strong leadership team that will drive the implementation of the plan and a great group of employees that will assist. We will also develop further profit improvement ideas over time.

Over the last 50 days, I have worked with our leadership team to do a detailed analysis of the causes of our declining margins. We have identified the primary causes and developed actions to correct or mitigate them. It is clear that we need to do some things differently going forward. We need to control the rate of change and prioritize our time and investments on those initiatives that will result in real and sustainable sales increases or cost reductions. We will continue to invest in our plants, but we will reduce discretionary spending and moderate the pace of plant upgrading and investments by setting aside a manageable amount of money each quarter for that purpose. We will put the remainder of our available expenditure budget into cost savings or productivity improvement initiatives.

The profit improvement plan incorporates 5 specific focus areas. Turnover reduction. To reduce efficiency losses due to turnover, we have improved working conditions, reacted to wage gaps and wage competitiveness and canceled third shifts who are not needed. Financial discipline. Controlling costs and limiting nonessential expenditures. Productivity improvement. We are accelerating productivity improvement initiatives, particularly those with fast payback periods. We have piloted numerous productivity improvements in the Edmonton plant and it seemed to payoff in that facility, and we now need to make similar improvements in our other plants. Cost reductions. We have developed and are in the process of implementing a detailed list of specific cost reduction and other profit improvement items. For example, improving component sourcing, refocusing on managing our production margins, reducing salaried staff through attrition and delaying or scaling back nonessential outside services.

And finally, pricing. Offsetting price increases -- offsetting cost increases with price increases on our products. The profit improvement plan is outlined in further details in our MD&A. The objective, as I said, is to get our margins back to historically strong 2014 through 2017 levels by 2020 with steady improvements through 2019. I know firsthand that the ZCL team is energized to implement our profit improvement plan. We have all hands on deck as we continue to serve our customers and work together with our employees to build ZCL into the success story we all know is inherent in this company.

Notwithstanding the recent and temporary setback in our margins, ZCL has a proven and consistently profitable business model. This has been demonstrated by ZCL's 30 consecutive quarters of profitability. We have increase shareholder value through regular and reasonable increases in the quarterly dividend by paying special dividends and by repurchasing ZCL's shares when it made sense to do so. Cumulatively, since 2012, ZCL has returned over $105 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends of $95 million and share repurchases of $10 million. In 2018, ZCL has been active in repurchasing almost 400,000 shares.

As you saw in our disclosure yesterday, the board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share. This is the same rate as the prior quarter and a 13% increase over the $0.12 per share declared at the same time last year. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018. We remain committed to rewarding shareholders in the form of cash dividends and step with our improving profitability going forward.

Moving on to our quarterly performance; you can review the full quarterly and 9-month statements in MD&A filed with SEDAR and on ZCL's websites. On this call, we will focus primarily on the quarterly figures. In the third quarter of 2018, revenue was $49.7 million down 5% from $52.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. The third quarter reduction in revenue was primarily a result of lower U.S. fuels revenue due to unforeseen customer delays in tank shipments in most regions of the U.S. Customer behavior was driven by several factors, namely, inclement weather, including rain and hurricanes, delayed construction projects and tank installations, especially in Texas and the Eastern U.S. Contractors are booked out into the future due to the amount of construction work originating from the strong U.S. economy. This, coupled with a shortage of labor, has forced fuel retailers to delay construction projects for which they had ordered tanks. And permitting department in many states are taking an increasingly longer time to issue construction permits. This is due to the volume of construction work and also, in some cases, due to the increasing regulation and oversight of underground storage tanks.

For these reasons, in the third quarter, fuel revenue was $42.1 million down 8% from the $45.5 million same quarter last year. In particular, U.S. revenue was down $5.7 million or 19% over the third quarter of 2017 on a source currency basis. Sales to retail fuel marketers were down $3.4 million on source -- on a source currency basis or 19% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Sales to U.S. distributors and contractors were down $2.2 million on source currency basis or 20% compared to the same quarter in 2017. The conversion of U.S. dollar revenue to Canadian dollars had a minimal impact on overall revenue compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Canadian fuel revenue was up $1.1 million or 16% compared to the same quarter of 2017 with the increase attributable to higher sales to major oil customers, which were up $1 million. Sales to Canadian distributors of $0.5 million were offset by decreased sales to retail petroleum marketers.

Fuel markets also include revenue from international operations, which were up $1.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2017. The increase primarily related to the higher Parabeam 3D fabric sales to licensees. Water and Wastewater revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was up -- was $6.9 million up 18% compared with $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 with the increase derived from U.S. markets. U.S. markets were up $0.7 million or 18% to a $0.4 million positive impact on the translation of U.S. dollar sales to Canadian dollars for reporting purposes. In Canada, revenue was comparable with that a year earlier. From a submarket perspective, increases in sales to water collection and conservation and fire protection markets were partially offset by reductions in sales to the plumbing engineered solutions market.

Oil & Gas/Industrial revenue was $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 down 32% compared with $1.1 million a year earlier. The decrease was driven by a $0.4 million decrease in industrial markets revenue compared with the third quarter last year. I will remind you that during the third quarter of 2017, the company decided to cease offering products to Industrial Markets, including aboveground chemical storage tanks used in oil sands applications. Reduction in the third quarter revenue compared with the same quarter a year earlier also resulted in a drop in gross profit due to lower revenues spread over the fixed manufacturing base. In addition, and as discussed in the previous quarter's disclosure, ZCL's gross margin and net earnings continue to be negatively impacted by increasing resin costs, increased labor costs, ongoing investments in manufacturing and plant safety improvements and a reduction in plant efficiencies due to staff turnover.

Many of our plants are in regions with full employment due to the strong U.S. and Drummondville, Quebec area economies. These regions have more job openings and workers looking for jobs driving higher than normal staff turnover and making it difficult to staff our new third shifts. As a result, our staff turnover increased significantly in the last 12 months.

Manufacturing of ZCL tank is a manual process that requires significant worker skill and training, and it can take 6 to 12 months for a new worker to become fully productive. So the high turnover, particularly among short tenure employees, has reduced our productivity. Over the past 24 months, ZCL has undertaken many initiatives to modernize and improve its manufacturing facilities. However, the expected productivity improvements from these initiatives has taken longer to realize than initially anticipated. It is expected that improvements will start to be reflected in the financial results in 2019.

Other factors contributing to the reduced results were the unexpected difficulty in moving to a 3-shift operation in plants with high backlog, increased freight costs through the reallocation of manufacturing to plants with higher production capacity and longer-than-anticipated time to implement productivity improvement initiatives due to plant manager and hourly employee turnover. As I have outlined at the start of this call, we're solving these issues through our productivity improvement plan and by the year 2020, it should restore margins back to those we enjoyed in 2014 to 2017.

With this context in mind, our net income for the third quarter 2018 was $5.2 million down approximately 4% from $5.4 million a year earlier. Impacting the 2017 net income was a noncash impairment of assets charge of $1 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations from the third quarter 2018 were $0.17 comparable with $0.17 per share a year earlier.

I will now turn the call over to Kathy -- to our Chief Financial Officer, Katy Demuth.

Thanks, Red, and good morning, everyone. Picking up on the context Ted provided for our profitability and performance, in the third quarter of 2018, gross profit was $9.9 million down 14% compared with the same quarter in 2017. Gross margin also decreased to 20% from 22% in 2017. General and administration expense in the quarter was $1.9 million down 13% compared with the third quarter of 2017 due to a decreased compensation expense.

We recorded a foreign exchange gain of $85,000 in the third quarter as a result of fluctuations in U.S. dollar conversion rate and the U.S. dollar-denominated monetary assets and liabilities held by the company's Canadian operations. This is compared with a loss of $71,000 experienced in the same quarter of 2017.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter was $0.7 million down 12% from $0.8 million a year earlier. Decrease was primarily related to the first quarter of 2018 closure of the facility that had been providing products to the industrial and aboveground oil sands applications. Income tax expense in the quarter remained at 20% of pretax income. As at September 30, 2018, the company decreased working capital by $16.6 million to $36.3 million compared with $52.9 million as at December 31, 2017. This decrease is primarily the result of the special dividend of $12.3 million paid, thereby reducing cash and cash equivalents.

As at September 30, 2018, the company had net bank indebtedness of $3.8 million compared with net cash at $25.6 million as at December 31, 2017. We continue to believe that internally generated cash flows, along with the available revolving operating credit facility, will be sufficient to cover the company's anticipated operating and capital expenditures for the foreseeable future.

Moving on to backlog; at the end of the quarter, our backlog was $51.1 million, up 18% from $43.3 million at the same time last year. In the Fuel Markets, backlog of $43.2 million was up 19% from $36.4 million at the same time last year. As we've discussed earlier today, this increase is due to -- due in large part to the unforeseen customer delays in tank shipments that occurred during the third quarter of 2018. Some of those delays may continue into the fourth quarter. In the U.S., on a source currency basis, the U.S. fuel backlog was up $3.3 million or 12% compared with the same quarter a year earlier. The conversion of U.S. dollar-denominated fuel backlog to Canadian dollars for reporting purposes resulted in a $2.1 million increase in backlog compared to the third quarter of 2017. Canadian Fuel Markets backlog was up $1.2 million compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Also within fuel, international fuel market backlog was up $0.2 million compared with the same quarter in 2017.

Water and Wastewater markets backlog of $7.5 million was up 40% from $5.3 million with the increase attributable to U.S. Water and Wastewater markets. In the U.S., on a source currency basis, backlog was up $1.7 million or 48% compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Canadian backlog was down $0.2 million or 22%. The conversion of U.S. dollar-denominated Water and Wastewater backlog to Canadian dollars for reporting purposes resulted in a $0.6 million increase in backlog as compared to the same quarter of 2017.

Oil & Gas market backlog was $0.4 million down 73% from $1.6 million a year earlier. This decline is primarily attributable to ZCL's decision in 2017 to cease offering products to industrial and oil sands markets. The total backlog decreased by $1.2 million from $52.3 million at June 30, 2018. A $1.6 million increase in Water and Wastewater markets backlog was more than offset by a $2.7 million decrease in Fuel Markets backlog.

I'll now turn the call back to Ted for a discussion on outlook.

Thank you, Kathy. In our outlook, for the full year, 2018, we expect revenues to be lower than 2017. Historically, fourth quarter revenue has been below the third quarter revenue, and we expect this to be the case in 2018 as well. Echoing this, we expect the factors that negatively affected third quarter revenues to persist in the fourth quarter. Therefore, fourth quarter 2018 revenue may be similar to the fourth quarter of 2016.

We expect net sales revenue in 2019 to improve over 2018 with margins in 2019 gradually improving as our profit improvement plan gains traction. Results from our U.S. operations may be negatively affected going forward to by a significant tariff on fiberglass imported from China. The USTR imposed a 10% tariff, which took effect on September 24, and this tariff is scheduled to increase to 25% on January 1, 2019. It remains to be seen if we can pass the entire impact of the tariff on to our customers in the form of higher prices.

In our largest segment, fuel, it is likely that the fourth quarter of 2018 will be weaker than the fourth quarter of 2017 for the same reasons that the third quarter of 2018 was weaker than the third quarter of 2017, contractor shortages and permitting delays. Beyond that, the fourth quarter is often a lower revenue quarter as winter impacts the northern portion of North America. As we ship our tanks directly to a prepared excavation at a customer site, weather plays a significant factor in our ability to ship tanks and earn revenue.

Water and Wastewater markets revenue has been improving, but was negatively impacted by a slow start to the year, and as we're now nearing the end of the year, it is not expected to achieve the same revenue that was earned in 2017. While we continue to work on our profitability improvement and long-term growth initiatives, we expect lower profitability in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to a combination of increased resin, glass and labor costs, increased pricing pressures and the temporary reduction in production efficiencies.

As I explained earlier, due in part to a tightening labor market, we continue to encounter challenges in implementing certain of the initiatives related to manufacturing, leading to inefficiencies and reduced throughput when compared with the year earlier. Again, our comprehensive profit improvement plan is intended to reduce turnover and improve our profit margins.

In the Fuel Markets, we're seeing growth in sales to smaller independent retail petroleum marketers through our North American leading distribution network as well as increased orders from certain larger retail fuel marketers who deferred spending in 2017.

As industry consolidation continues, larger customers are expected to integrate newly acquired stores and return to their long-term strategy of upgrading and replacing their aged infrastructure of underground storage tanks, along with construction of new to industry sites as they battle for market share. We continue to view industry consolidation as a long-term positive for ZCL given that consolidators are committed to retail fuel and typically devote new capital to expand their operations and grow their market share. This expectation, along with our multi-year trend of increased sales to smaller independent retailers, will be a net benefit to ZCL as the industry looks for solution providers they can trust to serve them throughout the entire North American geography.

Our Water and Wastewater markets continues potential for significant growth in the future. These markets remain fundamental part of our long-term growth strategy. ZCL has made many changes to the sales and marketing strategies and tactics over the past 12 to 15 months with the intent of promoting the FRP solutions as a superior alternative to the incumbent concrete solutions. For example, we have hired a new VP of Sales for the water group, and we continue to build our sales and distribution team, including hiring specialists in the water segments that we are targeting for growth.

We've expanded our marketing team and increased e-marketing initiatives. We've also expanded our field sales organization to make more customer and influencer contacts earlier in the sales cycle, with a special emphasis on specification writing. We are investing in the implementation of a customer relationship management system using Salesforce. Results of these efforts are not immediately visible as the water sales cycle involves more stakeholders and takes much longer than that of our core Fuel Markets. Although order intake in 2018 has been lower-than-anticipated, it has accelerated in recent months and our agent and distribution network is currently seeing increased quoting activity. Much of this increased activity is due to our deliberate efforts on educating specifiers and the expansion of our distributor and representative networks.

As you know, Oil & Gas markets comprise less than 5% of our total revenues. Although midstream pipeline regulatory approval and other macroeconomic challenges remain in this segment, there are areas of opportunity for our product portfolio, including the potential to displace incumbent steel tank providers, both at the wellhead and in pipeline infrastructure. Specific ongoing initiatives for our Oil & Gas markets include our sales and product innovation teams collaborating to create new product designs that better address customer needs, creating an established agent and distributor network throughout North America and refocusing sales efforts to grow the share of business from existing customers.

Before I close, I also want to give you an update on our strategic planning process. Phase one of the strategy is our profit improvement plan, which we have described today and are already implementing. Phase two of our strategy will be our revenue growth plan which we are developing now. The revenue growth plan is a longer-term focus and will include things like new product and service development for existing and possibly new markets. We know that profitable revenue growth is essential to our long-term business success. However, our immediate focus is on our profit improvement plan, which focuses on improving profit margins thus ensuring we have a strong sustainable base for the growth of ZCL.

With this, I will conclude my prepared remarks today, and we will now open the line for questions.

Ben Cherniavsky

I don't know where to start. I read the MD&A and it kind of left the impression that you picked up a broken company and its -- maybe I should have been more aware of how bad things got, but I wasn't under the impression that there were this many things to fix. I mean, it wasn't that long ago, that margins were outperforming and everything was going smoothly. And now you got this big return to profitability or profit improvement plan. When I go through some of the things like where you say, you're going to moderate the pace of upgrading an investment by setting aside a more manageable amount of money each period for that purpose. My first question would be what does that say about what was being done before?

Edward Redmond

First of all, I'd like to say, I don't think the company is broken at all. I think that the profit margins have gone down about 4% or 5% due to a number of specific factors that I think we can address and fix, and I don't think any of them are intractable problems or things that we can't fix. I've seen this situation in other companies that I've run and have been involved in. As companies make a transition from kind of, I'm going to say, traditional manufacturing to more modern lean manufacturing with kind of, I guess, a focus on productivity improvement, the first step in that process is cleaning up the plant and improving the safety and putting that discipline in place, and if you -- you need to have the discipline to do that so then move on to do the more difficult productivity items and sustain them. So that upfront work sometimes takes longer than people think it will take. And as you start working on some of those issues, sometimes, you'd uncover additional issues that you need to fix before you can get fully into the productivity improvement phase of the program.

So I think, as we started to invest more in our plans and clean them up and improve the working environments and all of those things and put in place our finest program for improving the plants, it costs us more money and took longer than we thought, but the money wasn't wasted money. It would have been nice if we've been able to get productivity improvements to pay for those initiatives as we've gone, but the first thing you have to do is get in place that discipline. So money that we spent on improving lighting in the plant, improving lighting in the molding stations, that helps create higher worker productivity and better ability to detect non-conformances in the product when you're making it. But to pick the lighting example, when we went to change -- upgrade the lighting in our molds, we realized that some of the wiring wasn't up to the ability to handle that upgrade of lighting so then we had to change the wiring as well.

So an analogy is, when you go to renovate your house and you have a fixed budget and you have a plan and then you open up the wall and you realize, oh, I didn't realize that it wasn't properly insulated and now, since the wall is opened anyway, I might as well spend some extra money and do the insulation. I think that's kind of the situation that we had at ZCL. It took longer and cost more to do some of these improvements, but fundamentally, they were good improvements and has made our plants much better places to work, which addresses our turnover issue as the U.S. continues to get into full employment. It also sets the stage for doing the productivity improvements.

Ben Cherniavsky

On the -- so just sort of to clarify that, boil it down to answer that specific question about that comment that you were -- you think that you were overinvesting or you were trying to do things too quickly?

Edward Redmond

I think we were doing things, spending money on improvements before we got the offsetting productivity improvements for them, so we're kind of paying for it upfront instead of paying for it as we go. So that's sort of the philosophy going forward now as we're going to pay for it as we go. So as we demonstrate productivity improvements, then we can spend money on more productivity improvements, but also on some of the fundamental maintenance issues that still remain in our plants, and we've made great progress if there is always ongoing maintenance activities. One of the things that gives me comfort in all of this is, our Edmonton plant was further ahead in some of the plant improvement and also was further ahead in some of the productivity improvement initiatives and that plant has shown a significant increase in productivity over the last kind of a year or so. So we're in the process of rolling out some of the improvements that have been successful in Edmonton or all of the improvements that have been successful at Edmonton out to the other plants, and there is also improvements in other plants that we're identifying and rolling out as well.

So one of the great things about this business is we have 6 plants that all basically makes the same product and they all came from different places and different acquisitions that we've done over the years, and we've been slowly standardizing them. But there is more work to be done on that and that was actually part of what we've been doing over the last 2 years is getting some of the foundation and -- for that standardization. So we're working our way through the plant standardization process, which is part of our productivity improvement plan and our productivity improvement initiatives.

Ben Cherniavsky

My second question would be in a similar context where you highlight financial discipline as one of the bullets around the profit improvement plan. Again, what does that mean about -- what does that say about what was being done before? Were you not -- I wasn't under the impression that ZCL was a prevalent spender, but if you're going to improve your discipline, you're coming from a place where you were less disciplined, in what areas where you less disciplined?

Edward Redmond

I think it's a change of focus. So the focus was on cleaning up the plants and improving, working on productivity improvement initiatives. And I think, part of it is, I would call it, going back to what was successful for us in 2015, 2016. And frankly, we've reinstituted some of the core processes that we were doing in 2015 at 2016 in terms of monthly calls with our production managers. We had shifted that. We still are having those calls, but we've shifted the focus a bit. Now we're shifting the focus of that call back to kind of bottom line production margin performance of each plant. We also have quite a few new plant managers, and so we're -- that first 4 new plant managers in the last year. So the first kind of 3 to 6-month of a plant manager is learning the business and focusing on the key issues in their plants like the turnover that we had, but now we're getting them focused -- refocused on their production margins.

So if you look back at 2014, 2015, 2016, Ron and Kathy had a -- had really good financial discipline, and I would say we're getting back to that.

Ben Cherniavsky

That's around the time that Kapul left. The -- I guess, maybe the last question, is just specifically around your -- the note -- I think, note 6, which outlines the increases in costs that impacted your gross margin. And I -- what confuses me a little bit about that is you guys talk about raw material costs and labor costs inflating and eating away your margins and yet, when you break your manufacturing costs -- manufacturing selling costs down, it's actually the other costs that show a material inflation. Can you speak to that a little bit, please?

Edward Redmond

Specifically, you wanted...

Katherine Demuth

He is looking at the financial statements.

Ben Cherniavsky

The financial statement, maybe Kathy you can take it, note 6.

Katherine Demuth

Yes, no, it's -- so -- yes, if you're looking at from a percentage, a lot of it is coming from some of the overheads that are coming through, and again, it's the inefficiencies that are running through. So when you're looking at the raw material costs and whatnot, there has been a significant increase in that, partially offset by different ways that were...

Ben Cherniavsky

Well, it's not -- Kathy, it's not increased. Raw material costs were actually down year-over-year. So.

Katherine Demuth

Well, no...

Edward Redmond

As a percentage of revenue though. I think as a percent...

Katherine Demuth

It's part of what we've been doing now is changing the way that we're actually consuming some of the raw materials in the sense that we're actually not building everything from -- so you're not necessarily going to see all of the raw material costs because we're outsourcing production -- a certain of the accessories and whatnot that goes through. Our material costs have actually increased. You just don't see it from that perspective, but they have definitely been increasing.

Ben Cherniavsky

So where do you see it then?

Katherine Demuth

Well, again, so a lot of the changes that have been coming through have been through the labor inefficiencies that we're running through as well as some of the overheads. And again, part of what impacts our gross profit line is the fact that we've got the sales and marketing as a function of our gross profit, so that is part of what would be impacting. Again, all of the overheads from the manufacturing facilities, they all run through the other lines that you would be looking at on the financial statements.

Edward Redmond

So the other...

Ben Cherniavsky

Why would your overhead be up? You have the same manufacturing footprint, are you...

Edward Redmond

Some of the thing I was talking about like the plant maintenance expense, the variable plant maintenance expense is an overhead, our safety expenses and expenditures is an overhead. So those are a big portion of that, that's kind of what we're seeing on...

Katherine Demuth

Yes, and again...

Edward Redmond

I think a manageable amount per quarter controlling some of those controllable spends.

Katherine Demuth

Yes, and again, some of it, sorry?

Ben Cherniavsky

I said that's okay, keep going please.

Katherine Demuth

I was going to say, again, as Ted mentioned, increasing from our safety supplies and safety department spending because again we've been doing some investments in that regard. Part of that is manpower that goes along with that, the production supplies, indirect materials and things like that, those would be not part of the raw material. That's a function of what's going through our overheads.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. I don't know how many other people are on the call, but I've got 1 or 2 mileage questions, I'll get back in the queue in case somebody else is waiting.

Edward Redmond

No, keep going. We're happy to answer all your questions.

Ben Cherniavsky

While I just -- on the tariffs, I understand that the impact that they might have on your business, but wouldn't steel tariffs also impact your competitors even perhaps more so? Does it have an impact in the sense that they may even make fiberglass more competitive relatively speaking on a cost perspective?

Edward Redmond

Yes, and I think the steel tariffs have already worked their way through the system. So in some markets, like Oil & Gas, which is a small market for us, so we've definitely seen our competitiveness against steel increase. Water and Wastewater is we're competing against concrete. And then, in the fuel business, most of the switch from FRP to steel has already happened. So on those remaining steel tank competitors, we believe our competitiveness has at least increased in the short term, hopefully the 25% tariffs on fiberglass will not last too long, but we can't predict the future. So we're actually -- it's one of the things we're doing is increasing our marketing against steel tanks on the fuel side.

Ben Cherniavsky

And when you look at your backlog being up but your operations being a little bit inefficient, is the higher backlog in any way would just reflect your inability to produce tanks as quickly as you would like? So -- because for example, you're water backlog is up but your outlook for your water markets is -- you say, you're not expecting to achieve the same revenue that was earned in 2017. So like it's sort of 2 things going on. Is the water market strong and you just can't produce fast enough? Or what's going on there?

Edward Redmond

We haven't had any shipments that we couldn't make to our plants were -- didn't have the capacity to make them. We were fortunate that we can move production between plants if we need to, and so we've done some of that, but there is -- that is not the cause of the revenue drop.

Katherine Demuth

And water is more of a function of having a weak start to the year. So -- because -- once it's in backlog, it actually clears fairly quickly from that perspective, but it is a much longer sales cycle. So that's what would be driving at. And you'd also see a correlating increase with our inventory as a result of a number of the orders that ended up pushing out in the third quarter.

Edward Redmond

We also have not seen customers canceling orders. They've just been pushing out the delivery dates for the reasons that we mentioned.

Ben Cherniavsky

And just finally, and I apologize for the hogging the mic. If there is anyone else on the call, typically, there haven't been. The -- on the water market, Ted, can you -- you provide a paragraph in the MD&A about some of the changes, but can you elaborate a little on your impression of what the fundamental issue has been for the lack of growth? If it is a legitimate opportunity, why in your opinion has ZCL been unable to capitalize on it in the last 5 or 10 years? And what are you -- what's your vision for how that changes?

Edward Redmond

It's a complex market. The way it typically works is a city or area school district or somebody has a water project, fire departments, they hire an engineer to design a solution for them. That engineer designs a solution and then the user goes out to quote to a contractor, and then the contractor goes and builds the site for them. And because that school district or city isn't an expert in water, they're counting on those 2 third parties to specify the tank for them. In fuel, it's much simpler. Our customers are experts in storing and delivering of fuel, and they have a standard design for their station and they duplicate that design across all their stations or they have a small, medium and large station and they have free designs that they duplicate across the system. So they've already spec'd an FRP tank. They buy from us on a constant -- continuous basis. They know who to talk to get the tanks from. So it's a much more difficult sell.

So what we have to do in the water market is, we have to find, if it's the kind of projects I talked about where it's a city or school district, we have to find civil engineers to specify the tanks. We have to convince those civil engineers that steel is -- the FRP is cheaper than -- cheaper life cycle cost then concrete, may not be cheaper upfront, but cheaper life cycle costs, if you get them to specify that in the design. And then, the contractor who is quoting it may be more comfortable with concrete and try to change the spec back, and we have to convince that contractor to stay with FRP. So we have some of these challenges back 30 years ago on fuel and worked our way through it, and literally, through a 20-plus year process, converted steel fuel tanks to FRP. But that didn't happen overnight either, that was a long-term process. I think we're going through the same thing in water and it will probably never be as easy as fuel because cities and school districts are never going to be experts in their water storage or water retention and stormwater needs as fuel retailers and their needs. So it's been, that's been the difficulty.

We've been working our way through that process. We've been making contacts with the engineers, we've been getting spec'd in. We've been making progress there, but it's a long, slow process, I guess. The other thing that we need to do and that we have been doing, but I think we need to accelerate is developing specific products for the Water and Wastewater market. So in the various water segments we're going after, we have products and we can meet part of that market segment, but we don't have a product to say, cover the full line, and so we need to fill all our product lines in the different water segments as well. So there is still work to do there.

Is water a good market for us? Yes. We make -- that the construction process of the tank is very similar so it gives scale to our existing manufacturing operations. The margins on the water business are good. We're not going to give up on water because we don't want to lose that percentage of our production capacity because that's good moneymaking business that we make out of our existing plants, with existing employees, so there is no real incremental cost for water, except developing new products for water. What we need to do is figure out how to grow it and making a truly equal leg to the tool as fuel, and we have more work to do there, and I think it's going to continue to be slow and steady progress on water.

Edward Redmond

I guess, there is no further questions.

