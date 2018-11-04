Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Innophos' Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Kim Ann Mink, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 3. During the call today, management will be reviewing our third quarter 2018 financial performance and 2018 outlook, after which we will open the call up for questions.

With that, please turn to Slide 4, as I turn the call over to Dr. Kim Ann Mink.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

Our third quarter results were in line with the preliminary expectations that we announced on October 16. We delivered top line growth of 7% year-over-year as we benefited from a stabilized base portfolio, contribution from our acquisition and our ongoing pricing actions.

Our Food, Health and Nutrition or FHN segment demonstrated strong year-over-year growth at 17%, with 14% of the growth from acquisitions and 3% from the legacy portfolio.

Our adjusted EBITDA of $32 million came in at the top end of the previously issued range and were sequentially in line with Q1 and Q2.

Net income was $14 million. On a year-over-year basis, our Q3 results reflect higher energy and freight expenses, the benefits from SG&A cost actions and a favorable reversal to a portion of the tax reform provisions booked in Q4 2017, which Han will expand upon later.

In addition, as we indicated in our pre-release, our Q3 performance and our current outlook for 2018 reflect our revised expectations regarding a shift and the timing of the anticipated initial value chain repositioning benefits from 2018 to 2019. And portfolio decision to discontinue selective lower-margin nutrition trading business with a single customer. And the Q3 and Q4 impact from isolated operational issues in our phosphate portfolio.

Please turn to Slide 5. As demonstrated on this slide, despite these near-term headwinds on a sequential basis, the business remains sound with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share sequentially in line with Q1 and Q2 of this year.

Turning to Slide 6. Additionally, we are confident that we are taking the necessary proactive actions to manage the near-term dynamics of the business.

Notably, we swiftly acted to implement corrective measures to address the operational issues encountered in Q3. As a result, the impact will be limited to 2018, and we do not expect these issues will extend into 2019. To benefit our free cash flow, we will forward with the sale leaseback transaction for a noncore asset. This has long been identified as a potential strategic action, and we determined that with an opportune time to act given market rates.

Combined with the $20 million nutrient payment that we previously announced, we expect to generate an estimated $40 million and positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018 from these 2 transactions. And to streamline our cost structure, we implemented SG&A actions that delivered benefits in Q3 and are anticipated to deliver further benefits in Q4 of 2018 and carry forward into 2019.

It's important to emphasize that the cost actions we took while prudent were focused on areas of the business that allowed for efficiency improvements and have not compromised our ability to support growth. In fact, we have continued to invest in customer support functions. We have also simultaneously continue to execute against our key initiatives under our strategic pillars.

Please turn to Slide 7. In Operational Excellence, we continue to deliver benefits and nurture a continuous culture. We also completed 2 important milestones to advance the completion of our multi-faceted value chain redesign.

We also completed another significant step in our value chain repositioning by receiving the long lead time environmental and operational government permits at our Geismar, Louisiana plant. These permits will allow us to diversify our raw material supply chain in Geismar, and in turn, further improve our overall supply structure, starting in January 2019.

We also completed a new multiyear PPA supply agreement with Innophos, which complements the previously announced PPA supply agreement with nutrients and supplements our internal PPA production. As a result, we have further diversified sourcing for our phosphate's portfolio and are better positioned to deliver an improved sustainable cost structure.

Now on to Commercial Excellence. Our commercial organization has continued to have success implementing proactive price increases to offset input cost increases from inflation and higher freight costs. The work we have done over the past three years to strengthen our customer relationships for our Commercial Excellence initiatives, has proven to be very, very valuable in helping us manage customer relationships in the current inflationary environment.

Now moving on to strategic growth. Our strategy to transform Innophos to be a value-adding higher-margin ingredient solutions provider is driven by our organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

To strengthen our organic growth prospects, we continue to deliver wins to our SPARC new product development program that is informed by consumer benefits platforms and aligned with specialty, high-growth FHN markets. It also leverages our science and technology capabilities that were strengthened with last year's acquisitions.

And In Q3, we've launched several new products that aligned with benefit platforms like clean label, weight management, helpful fleet and sports performance and recovery, for example, we developed the customized plant-based enzyme plan that is beneficial for digestive health for manufacture of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

In addition, working with a leading supplement provider, we also developed an essential minerals complex that allows to increase vitamin C absorption to provide energy for also supporting nerve and muscle function.

Now the addition of these new products, which leverage both acquired and legacy capabilities enhances the level of higher margin, higher-value branded ingredient and formulated solutions in Innophos' nutrition portfolio and supports our strategy to shift our portfolio mix over time.

In fact, by leveraging the skills of our broader technology organization coupled with our disciplines for new product development process, we have more than tripled the number of new products launched. We also continue to selectively evaluate M&A opportunities to drive this mix shift and continue to enhance our growth profile.

We remain diligent in evaluating opportunities that align with our strategic criteria of strengthening our position as an essential ingredients provider and high-growth FHN markets and meet our disciplined financial criteria. We believe that we have the balance sheet and the foundational strength to pursue the right opportunities.

In summary, we are confident that we are effectively managing the near-term business dynamics and that our ever strategic programs are positioning Innophos to deliver long-term value for our customers and our shareholders.

As a result, we are on track to deliver double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in 2018, achieved an adjusted diluted EPS improvement up 10% by the end of 2019 and accomplish our vision 2022 goals.

Now with that, I'll turn the call over to Han.

Han Kieftenbeld

Thank you, Kim Ann, and good morning, everyone.

Please turn to Slide 8. Before I review the details of our financial performance, I would like to note a few highlights.

In Q3, we achieved revenue growth of $13 million or 7% compared with the prior year quarter, as we benefited from contributions from acquisitions and ongoing pricing actions that offset volume declines in our industrial specialties and other segments. On a GAAP basis, Q3 net income and EPS were up versus prior year due to favorable revision to the tax reform provision, which was partially offset by isolated operational issues that impacted sales in the phosphates portfolio as well as an unfavorable sales mix in the Industrial Specialty segment. Higher raw material, freight and energy cost also impacted Q3 earnings.

During the third quarter of 2018, our provisional tax amounts were reduced by approximately $6 million due to the reversal of the portion of the tax reform provision booked in Q4 of 2017. This resulted in a tax rate of minus 22% before adjustment in Q3 of 2018 and a favorable impact to diluted EPS of $0.30 per share.

As indicated in this morning's release, after the close of the third quarter, we received new and unprecedented charges of $2 million related to natural gas consumption in our Mexico plant. We are actively disputing these charges. Pending resolutions, we are prudently booked the charge in Q3 and have adjusted these charges for non-GAAP comparative purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 9% year-over-year, but as Kim Ann noted, in line sequentially with Q1 and Q2 as selling price increases help through offset a combination of lower volumes, greater input cost and higher freight and energy expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was down versus prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.58, down versus prior year due to lower volume effects caused by the isolated operational issues. Sequentially, earnings were up, as selling price increases were effective and offsetting higher input cost.

Q3 adjusted earnings reflect our typical adjustments as well as adjustments for value chain transition expenses and the disputed natural gas charges related to our Mexico operations. Operating cash flow was $19 million and free cash flow was $5 million, down from Q3 2017 due to lower earnings and the capital expenditures and working capital needs to support the value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program.

Now let's turn to Slide 9 to take a closer look at the quarter details. Sales of $197 million in the quarter were up 7% due to 3% higher volumes and 4% higher average selling prices. Growth from acquisitions was up 7%, but the growth rate was down sequentially due to lapping of the Novel acquisition and a decision to discontinue a portion of low-margin nutrition trading business. On a year-to-date basis, our sales improved by 15% versus 2017, reflecting the benefit of our acquisitions and proactive pricing programs that have offset input cost increases.

Q3 gross margin was 18%, down 440 basis points from the prior year quarter due to the increased weighting of the 2017 acquired businesses as well as the impact from the value chain transition charges.

Moving on to earnings on Slide 10. Q3 net income of $14 million were $3 million higher than the prior year due to the previously referenced tax adjustments, which more than offset the Q3 factors discussed earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million was up sequentially but down 9% compared with last year due to the factors that I reviewed earlier. As shown on the adjusted EBITDA average, let me highlight that selling price increases offset higher input cost in Q3 as well as year-to-date.

Moving on to Slide 11 to review our performance by segment. FHN Q3 sales of $115 million represented 59% of total company sales and were up 17% overall, with 14% due to the constant contributions from acquisitions and an additional 3% from both price and volume growth in our legacy business.

FHN Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% was 400 basis points below 2017, due to the impact of the isolated operational issues on the phosphates portfolio and dilution effect from lower-margin acquisitions in our nutrition portfolio.

IS Q3 sales were down 3%, as selling price increases partially offset volume declines. The IS Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% was 288 basis points below the same quarter last year due to the impact of the operational issues and unfavorable sales mix.

Other Q3 sales were $16 million, down 10% compared with the same period last year due to the lower level of co-product sales.

Now turn to Slide 12. Net internet expense of $3 million in the quarter was up $2 million due to higher debt levels related to the 2017 acquisitions, along with higher interest rates. The underlying effective Q3 tax rate, excluding the previously mentioned partial reversal of tax reform provisions were 30%.

Capital expenditures of $14 million in the quarter was up 66% from the same quarter last year due to the strategic value chain and manufacturing optimization investments. We paid $9 million in dividends during the quarter, and our annual dividend rate of $1.92 per share was maintained.

Finally, in the third quarter, net debt was $322 million, up $60 million year-over-year, reflecting the $28 million spend on the Q4 2017 acquisition and high working capital and CapEx for value chain investments. Our net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.6x.

Now turning to Slide 13. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share of $0.71 benefited from the favorable $0.30 impact from the tax reform provision remeasurement. Q3 adjusted diluted EPS was $0.58, down $0.20 or 25% year-over-year, primarily due to lower volume effects caused by isolated operational issues, partially offset by selling price increases.

Moving to Slide 14. Q3 cash from operations was $19 million and free cash flow was $5 million, up sequentially but down from the same period last year, due primarily to greater working capital and CapEx needs to support the value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization initiatives. Average working capital was 22% of sales for the first 9 months of 2018, in line with the prior year.

Now turning to our outlook on Slide 15. For full year 2018, we are reiterating the revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided on October 16, 2018.

Revenues expected to grow 10% to 12% compared with full year 2017, which equates to a range of $791 million to $806 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 3% to 7% compared with full year 2017, which equates to a range of $123 million to $128 million.

As previously indicated, we are making targeted capital investment throughout 2018 in support of our strategic value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program, an initiative, we expect to meaningfully improve earnings.

Free cash flow and return on invested capital in future years. The value chain transition charges are expected to impact gap earnings during H2 2018 and H1 2019. These transition costs are incurred ahead of the $20 million negotiated payment from nutrient accruing to earnings as referenced earlier. Overall market conditions and the competitive landscape are expected to be similar in Q4 compared with prior quarters.

With Q4 expected to reflect the usual seasonality, thus being a softest sales quarter in the year. During the first nine months of the year, selling price increase have been affected and offsetting input cost increases. We have continued to take further price increase actions to address continued cost inflation in our operating environment.

Excluding the Q3 adjustment to the tax provision, as discussed in today's earnings release, the company anticipate the effective tax rate through operate in 29% through 31% range. Q4 free cash flow is expected to benefit by estimated $40 million from 2Q initiatives. Our previously announced intention to complete a sale leaseback transaction and the nutrient contractual payment.

Finally, we continue to diligently work through the multi-faceted value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program and expect full benefits to materialize by the end of 2019, delivering adjusted diluted EPS improvement of 10%, which represents an estimated run rate of $0.25 to $0.27 per share.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Kim Ann.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Han.

Before we open the call up for questions, please turn to Slide 16, as I highlight a few key points. Our performance this quarter was in line with our revised expectations with year-on-year top line growth, and earnings sequentially in line with Q1 and Q2. We have responded swiftly to address the near-term headwinds that we faced in Q3.

We remain laser-focused on instilling a culture of continuous improvements for our operational excellence initiatives, leveraging our proactive pricing efforts to Commercial Excellence initiatives to offset input costs and advancing our organic and inorganic growth initiatives to shift our position over time to a value-adding higher-margin ingredient solutions provider. We have continued to make great strides in advancing our multi-faceted strategic value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program, despite the early savings benefits shifting into 2019, we are on track to successfully transition to our new lower-cost value chain in 2019 and achieve our targeted 10% improvement to our adjusted diluted EPS.

Again, this equates to an improved $0.25 to $0.27 per share run rate by the end of 2019. And we remain confident that Innophos' position to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2018 and a long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders.

With that, we'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Larry Solow from CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Larry Solow

Just, Kim Ann, you mentioned sort of some of the near-term challenges in - during the quarter obviously in Q3. One thing I just want to - just ask, can you may be just help us parse out sort of the slowdown in revenue. It seems like there are two main issues: one is sort of, your decision, your discretion to call some of the low-margin trading activity, seems like the other one was just - you have difficulties meeting demand because you had supply issues.

I guess, the questions I have are - have those supply issues been resolved? And then secondly, are there other - is there other things causing sort of the slowdown? Have you seen any changes in the market at all? Or - and if not could we sort of expect our return sort of to the 2% to 3% organic growth?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes, thanks, Larry. Glad you could join us. Now on the operational issues, these were isolated issues and select units of our phosphate plants, and we have actively addressed them. And we do not foresee any negative impacts from these issues affecting 2019. The demand on phosphate side is very, very strong, and hence we could not, in fact, fulfill the orders we had.

So there were orders there but due to the operational issues, we did not have the material to fulfill it. We do not expect these operational issues to continue into 2019. Now from the nutrition side, as you said, we did decide to discontinue the portion of a lower-margin trading business and a single customer.

As we progressed with 2019 negotiations related to this particular customer, we determined very late in the quarter that the margin profile of this business was no longer attractive enough to maintain that business, which, obviously, then is impacting the second half of 2018 and beyond.

We do not expect - we continue to see strong order in the combined nutrition portfolio, obviously, we will not have this customer going forward into 2019, but we will - we're working very hard to offset that revenue that we decided not to continue with. But the orders are very strong, and we should continue to see in the nutrition side, as I have been saying, anywhere between that 4% to 6% market growth.

So I continue to feel confident for 2019 because the dynamics, the underlying dynamics continue to be very strong.

Larry Solow

And outside of the nutrition piece, again, I know you are not giving guidance for '19. But do you see any - has there been any real material changes, one way or the other? Any impact from international, geopolitical tariff of China, dollar weakness, dollars strength, again, I guess, I should say. Any of that stuff at all changing at all? Or - I'm just trying to - the stock, obviously, has taken a material rundown and sometimes things get a little ahead of itself. So just trying to clear out if there's anything out there that we should be concerned about?

Kim Ann Mink

No. I know, we've been talking about previously when I first came on board as a CEO, we have the Chinese competition and so forth. We don't see that as strongly, and we continue to say that the dynamics in the market place for us are very, very good. The pricing power we've had, we've led with that, and we continue to get the pricing. We've more than offset our input cost.

From some of the geopolitical things going on, the tariff implemented to date are not expected to have any significant direct effects on our results. We may - we see - we do expect maybe some small indirect effects in other parts of the worlds as Chinese competitors select to sell elsewhere instead of our X point to the U.S., but that's all considered in our guidance already.

So no, we don't expect to see any major dynamics in the marketplace at this point in time, we don't foresee anything.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Curtis Siegmeyer from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Curtis Siegmeyer

Could you just provide a little bit more color on, you mentioned, obviously, exiting the lower-margin nutrition business but mix was $2 million headwind in the quarter. So I would think was exiting them maybe mix would've improved, and so just wondering what drove that headwind on the mix side? And then on the manufacturing headwinds, just wondering, if that was isolated, was that all Novel-related? In your slides, you mentioned that it had to do with the acquisitions, so just trying to get a little bit more color there as well.

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes. Let me take the first part of your question and then - Curt, and then, Kim Ann will probably address the second part of your question. So the first part of your question was around mix and what we're seeing there, that's basically in our phosphates portfolio.

And if you look, last year, and you can see it from one of the slides in the deck as well as some of the supporting schedules, we had a very significant quarter in Industrial Specialties, particularly. And as a result of very high margin there, that were some unique kind of features at the time Q3 of 2017. We didn't repeat - so it was really that year-over-year comparison.

If you look sequentially, the businesses is all around in phosphates and in the baseline business very consistent, both on the top line and actually on the bottom line too, because one of the slides we had in the deck and you look at it from a sequential adjusted EBITDA performance, you see a very sequential and consistent EBITDA performance.

So yes, there was a last year kind of extraordinary mix if you will on the IS side particularly, but that's kind of the main explanation there.

Curtis Siegmeyer

And then if I could just follow up on the input costs headwind as well. You had $8 million that you're able to offset with price. I was wondering, I guess, a couple of things on that, one, how much of that was just fixed and freight versus actually raw materials? And then, are we at a point now does it feel that's stabilizing going forward? Or is that continuing to rise as we kind of go into 4Q here?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes. So we think, looking ahead into Q4, our expectation is that, that is stabilizing. As it relates to Q3 per se and kind of the year-to-date, we had and we've communicated this prior, we continue to see input cost inflation, particularly - and you highlighted freight, particularly as it relates to freight. This is nationwide, I would say, not just industry-wide, it's nationwide that has affected us and everybody else.

We've already continued to respond to that where the selling price increase hence the full offset. But all of magnitude of that $8 million increase that you've seen on the input cost side, around 25% is related to freight.

Kim Ann Mink

I guess, I would add, Curt, just on the pricing actions. We have gone out with another price increase, October 1. So we are very active in controlling what we can control, and we continue to be successful in gaining those pricings.

Han Kieftenbeld

Right.

Curtis Siegmeyer

And do you sense your customers are pretty understanding when you put these pricing increases through? Or are we at a point, may be, where there could be some impact on demand if competitors aren't following suit?

Kim Ann Mink

We have been successful so far, and we have led the pack and there are competitors that are following.

Operator

Kim Ann Mink

Thank You, Matt, and thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

