Under Armour: Valuation Is Stretched

Under Armour recently reported encouraging results, and shares gaped up over 25%; however, its results and momentum still lag far behind its competitors.

Under Armour's (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) stock price spiked recently on good quarterly results. There are signs of a turnaround but still a long way to go. As such, I've decided to soon trim or eliminate my position in the company depending on the price action next week. I'll look to repurchase shares if the valuation comes down.

I purchased a small position in Under Armour almost a year ago and got lucky, as I accumulated shares near the 2017 bottom. One year later and the stock price has nearly doubled. There are a number of reasons for optimism, but the valuation has gotten ahead of itself.

Challenging adidas and Nike

When I purchased the stock, the company had just seen its first sales decline since going public. The international business and direct-to-consumer business was still growing strongly, though. Unlike adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike (NYSE:NKE), shoes are not a core part of the company's business, and I thought Under Armour had a large opportunity to gain market share in footwear.

However, inventory was out of control, and any future sales growth was in serious doubt. Since then, the company has been going through a major restructuring. The company beat on top and bottom line growth in the most recent quarter, and inventory finally seems to be improving.

Inventory declined 1% which was welcome news as it had been growing much faster than revenue in recent quarters. The company expects inventory to be flat or slightly down year over year.

But when compared with its large competitors, Under Armour still seems to be losing ground. adidas and Nike have both been reporting strong growth as the companies benefit from the increasing everyday appeal of sportswear. Under Armour benefits from this too, but with how strong the domestic economy is currently, the company's North America results are disappointing. Sales in North America dropped 4% in the most recent quarter and are expected to decline in the single digits percentage-wise this year.

Additionally, shoe sales were flat in the quarter even though Under Armour does a fraction of the sales that Nike and adidas do. While it has a huge opportunity to challenge the bigger players, clearly it's going to be a long-term endeavor. The company has deals with major sports stars like Stephen Curry, Cameron Newton, and Joel Embiid, and it's adding non-standard athletes like The Rock and Misty Copeland as the athleisure trend accelerates. But it still can't match the star power that Nike and adidas bring to the table, and it's no longer an upstart company as competitors like Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) increasingly challenge it.

Lululemon Comparison

Under Armour's direct-to-consumer sales (32% of sales in the quarter) were disappointing, but DTC sales are expected to outpace revenue growth for the year and be up middle to high single digits. With Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) growing dominance, differentiating its brand through DTC sales is crucial for Under Armour's long-term competitive positioning. I'd like to see DTC revenues outpacing sales growth even more, as Under Armour is falling behind competitors like Lululemon.

Fashion trends have benefited the sportswear industry as consumers look to wear more comfortable clothing outside of just sporting environments. And Lululemon, with its DTC business model, provides an indicator of where the industry is heading. It has taken full advantage of the accelerating athleisure trend and hasn't diluted its brand by using wholesalers.

LULU EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

With profit margins close to 12% for Lululemon, that's probably the absolute best-case scenario for Under Armour, but this is still a long ways off with its dependence on wholesalers and current issues. Earnings are depressed due to restructuring costs, but even at normalized profit margins, the stock's valuation looks stretched. Plus, there's always the risk that the athleisure fashion trend slows down and/or a new trend replaces it.

Elevated Valuation

With profit and operating margins historically being around 6% and 11%, respectively, a nearly 2 EV to revenues ratio seems too high given how competitive the apparel industry is.

UA Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As it's still lagging behind its competitors, it's far from certain Under Armour can return to its prior high-growth mode. And, unlike Nike, the company has no dividend or share repurchase program. Plus, inventories still appear elevated and are a concern.

The risk-reward seems much less attractive now for investors, so I'll be opportunistically trimming my position while looking to re-enter the stock if the valuation comes down significantly. International growth is expected to still be around 25% for the year, and Under Armour has a large international opportunity, so I may be being too cautious, but results don't seem to entirely justify the recent price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.