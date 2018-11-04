Arlo: Great Product But Valuation Is About Right

Now trading below the IPO price, Arlo's stock may be stalled until they can demonstrate margin stability without sacrificing top line growth.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) reported their first quarterly earnings since going public and this did not go as well as planned. Typically, the first earnings release for a public company is meant to be uplifting and show beat/raise potential. In early August, Arlo went public at $16 per share and popped nearly 40%, reaching over $22 per share the next day. However, since then Arlo is down over 40%, closing Friday at just under $13, below the IPO price.

If Arlo would have presented a very strong first earnings report, their stock would have likely bounced back and remained above the initial IPO price. The disappointing earnings may be a sign to come for future earnings as Arlo may continue to underperform for the time being.

ARLO data by YCharts

Though the earnings themselves were not bad, guidance came off a bit light, the main reason for the stock's underperformance. Arlo is looking to bring their services-based revenue to the market as their main growth trajectory. The problem with this is there is a wide range of competitors in the home security camera market. Home security cameras have been around for decades and it becomes challenging to present innovative new products that appeal to customers. Many customers are agnostic when it comes to purchasing a home security camera; as long as the camera works, the customer is likely to be satisfied.

Arlo is looking to transform home security into a value-added service with subscription-like features. They make more emphasis around their software platform rather than the hardware the customers physically see.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Arlo reported somewhat decent earnings with revenues growing faster than expected. Revenue grew to $131 million and non-GAAP gross margins contracted to 23.1%. The contraction in gross margins demonstrates that though Arlo's top line performance is strong, they are becoming less profitable.

Source: Company Presentation

Arlo's subscription base almost doubled from last year and their user count reached 2.5 million. This appears to be a strong customer base considering Arlo had around 1 million users just a year ago. In addition, paid subscribers continue to grow in size and make up a majority of Arlo's users. This customer cohort grew 105% y/y.

Revenue growth of 25% could be sustainable for the next several quarters as Arlo ramps up their hardware sales which should ultimately turn into increased software sales. The $131.2 million in revenue for the quarter was significantly higher than consensus estimates for $118 million.

The majority of Arlo's revenue stream is derived from their channel partner sales. Arlo presents their channel investor levels which is a great lead indicator on potential future sales. Channel inventory for the quarter remained flat y/y at ~13 weeks. However, this increased from ~9.5 weeks in Q2, though this should be expected due to the inventory build up prior to the busy holiday season in Q4. Source: Company Presentation

The strong revenue beat was more than offset by weaker than expected gross margins. This likely indicates that Arlo sold more than expected hardware for the quarter, which drove the revenue beat. Hardware sales come with higher expense (lower gross margin), which means the higher mix of hardware sales puts pressure on their gross margins. Gross margin of 22.7% contracted over 400 bps for the quarter and their 13-15% gross margin guidance for Q4 shows more contraction to come.

Arlo continues to spend a lot on their operating expenses, with R&D and G&A expenses nearly doubling in Q3, leading to an operating margin of (10.5%). This compares to Arlo's positive 5.5% operating margin in Q3 last year. As the company continues to grow, expand, and develop their software, these expenses may continue to put pressure on Arlo's operating margins.

Source: Company Presentation

The revenue growth and subscriber counts coming in strong are positives to the earnings release and investors should be excited about this. However, Arlo guided to lighter than expected margins for Q4 which caused investors to take some money off the table. Especially with the holiday season coming up, investors were eager to hear more bullish commentary about Arlo's Q4 guidance. However, higher than expected discounting and S&M expense could be the reason why management was conservative with their lower than expected margin guidance.

Source: Company Presentation

Management guided to non-GAAP gross margins of 13-15%, a considerable contraction from the 23.1% non-GAAP gross margins reported in Q3. Gross margins have trended lower for the past few quarters, from 27.6% in Q1 down to 26.2% in Q2 and then the 23.1% this past quarter. The significant margin contraction expected in Q4 sent shares down ~10% post earnings.

Valuation

The likely reason for the lower gross margins would point to an increase in hardware sales due to the upcoming holiday season. Hardware sales typically come with higher costs for the company, thus lower margins. However, if Arlo was able to generate significant amounts of hardware sales, we should see this flow through to increased software sales in the upcoming quarters.

ARLO EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Though a revenue multiple may not be the most appropriate valuation method, it demonstrates where the stock used to trade. I believe investors placed too much emphasis on Arlo's software sales and forgot that their hardware sales drive the business. With strong growth in hardware sales, the company will have difficulties expanding the software subscriptions. With increased hardware sales, gross and operating margins become pressured, leading to lower profitability.

I believe Arlo's technology/hardware is very interesting and having seen the product in person, it is cool to own. However, their product does not blow the competition away nor does it come with higher profitability for the company. With lower than expected margin guidance for Q4, the stock may continue to be under pressure for the next few months. Over the long term, I believe Arlo would continue to be competitive in the market and will be a share taker for many years to come. Once Arlo is able to demonstrate strong growth in their hardware and software subscriptions, investors will begin to appreciate the underlying potential of the company.

Arlo is likely fairly valued after the ~10% correction post earnings. Though they are now below their IPO price, Arlo is guiding to significant contraction in the margins for the upcoming quarter. However, once management is able to demonstrate they can improve and stabilize their margins without sacrificing top line growth, their stock will not likely generate excess alpha.

Risks to Arlo include increased competition from other home security players. In addition, lower than expected revenue from Q4 (typically the busiest quarter of the year in terms of holiday gifts) could cause increased pressure on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.