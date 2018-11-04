ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV) CEO Andrew Rooke on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Rooke - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Melissa How - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Howe - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Travis Anderson - Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., LLC

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the ASV Holdings Incorporated Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrew Rooke. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Molly. I think it is Andrew Rooke, but let's not worry about that too much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your interest in ASV, and welcome to our third quarter 2018 earnings call.

Joining me on the call today is Missi How, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take us through the financial results for the quarter, after the overview, market and strategy update from me. Today's call is supplemented by the press release issued earlier this afternoon and is also accompanied by a slide presentation, both of which are available on our website.

Also available on the website and in the release are replay instructions for a recording of the call, which will be available until November 8. Please refer to the first slide regarding today's discussion that will include forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures. We ask that you review this statement and refer to our Form 10-K for 2017, filed with the SEC, for further guidance on the many risk factors associated with our company.

So I will begin with Slide Number 3 and an overview of the business. Today, we reported $32.8 million in sales, $2.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share of $0.06. Although our total revenue growth from last year's quarter was again held back by lower sales to our largest customer, we recorded 16.4% machine growth in total, our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year quarterly machine revenue growth.

In North America, our largest market, where our goal is to build our brand and presence, our year-over-year quarterly machine growth was 40%, with same store sales growth of 30%. The increased sell-through from same dealer stores is good evidence that our dealers are maturing and securing opportunities in their territories, where underlying demand in retail activity is still strong and that our efforts to work with them are gaining traction.

Last quarter, I commented that with our dealer rental location count approaching our near-term target of 300, our focus was increasingly moving towards dealer management. That is taking steps to facilitate higher rates of sell-through from our current dealers who sell ASV product. A key action for this was the dealer meeting that we hosted here in Grand Rapids back in September.

As we recently reported, that event was attended by approximately 140 representatives from our North American network, representing over 100 dealer locations where ASV products are sold. Beyond the nearly $40 million in orders for machines that we took during those 2 days, we met with our partners to discuss our vision for the brand and product, and to communicate what we expect and need from dealers who want to be able to receive the highest level of incentive discounts and most attractive co-marketing and promotional commitments from us.

With the highest same-store sales we have experienced since re-launching the brand just under 2 years ago, clearly, we're seeing improvement in inventory turnover rates from within over dealer base, and we expect to see this trend continue, buoyed by demand in the underlying markets that our products serve. I'll return to this later.

The other key items from our third quarter relate to the industry supply chain and input costs. With elevated levels of market demand, constant strain on the supply chain, particularly for critical input components such as engines. And this shortage continues to have some impact on production and delivery times.

During the third quarter, we were able to mitigate most of the impact on shipments by a combination of nimble resourcing and modestly higher inventory levels of both long lead-time components and finished product. However, the supply constraint showed little sign of improving in the near term and will remain a challenge for us again in the final quarter of the year and until additional supply chain capacity comes online.

Input costs are also an industry-wide challenge, with for us U.S. sourced steel and imported components affected by tariffs, showing significant cost increases from the start of the year. As previously discussed, we implemented steel surcharge pricing on our sales orders received from May 1. And we've seen competitors recently follow through with similar pricing adjustments. We have also accelerated our resourcing and cost-reduction activities to help mitigate the adverse effects of material costs.

There was a timing lag to the full run rate benefits from these actions that resulted in a net cost of $0.5 million in the quarter or $0.05 with EPS. But we still anticipate that with steel at its current cost, we will be largely able to offset the impact as we go into 2019.

So now please move to Slide 4, where I'll comment on the market conditions for our products. The key indicators for our compact track loaders, such as housing starts, general construction and the rental channel, have been largely favorable for the year so far. And industry forecast indicate this demand will continue.

The housing market is seeing more uncertainty and diverse impacts from adverse weather and interest rate increases. Although September starts were again down from the previous month, new starts in September were 3.7% above the prior year. On a year-to-date basis, a 6.4% ahead of last year's rate and at the rate of 1.2 million are still below the long-term average of 1.5 million units.

The trend is still good in U.S. construction as spending continued with year-over-year growth of 5.3%. And the rental market also remained robust. Australia, a large market for us, remains in a positive trend, with the recent reports of 3.4% GDP growth, above expectations in the second quarter of the year.

Our discussions with dealers also indicate optimism in the level of activity going forward. And activity at the landscaping equipment trade show we attended a few weeks ago was very strong.

Turning to Slide 5, I'd now like to make some comments regarding our strategic initiatives. So far this year in North America, our net increase of additional dealer or rental locations, less those that have been canceled, is 48, taking our total at the end of the quarter to 270. We expect to continue this progress and remain highly focused to continue the expansion of the network to our initial target of 300, but are increasingly working towards driving overall network performance. This revolves around expanding overall brand awareness, marketing material and major improvements, aftermarket support and daily support from management.

These focused initiatives target finding retail opportunities and directing them to our dealers, and then ensuring we secure the sale, and involve a targeted and robust methodology developed by our marketing team and partners. As I mentioned earlier, our dealer meeting was a great initial kickoff and was very well received. We expect our efforts to continue to incrementally improve our dealer sell-through into the end markets.

During the quarter, we launched two new CTL products into the market, which have been well received. The RT25, the world's most Compact Track Loader, solidifies our position in the small capacity segment, targeting rental, landscaping and snow removal markets, for example, as well as providing a compelling alternative to the large market of stand-behind or walk-on machines. The RT65 is a Tier 4 Final emissions compliant machine firmly targeted in the middle capacity all-purpose market. The new machine show our commitment to research and development of a leading brand and company.

And now I'd like to turn it over to Missi, who will discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Melissa How

Thank you, Andrew. Please refer to Slide 6 as I walk through key figures for the third quarter with comparatives against third quarter of 2017. Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased $2.2 million or 7.2% year-over-year to $32.8 million. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, machine sales increased $3.2 million to $23.1 million, OEM undercarriage sales decreased by $0.4 million and aftermarket parts and other sales decreased by $0.6 million.

Increased machine volume and our improved machine mix of larger, higher revenue models resulted in an increase in machine revenues of 16.4%. The increase in volume was primarily due to increased sales into our North American distribution channels, offset in part by fewer units shipped into Australia and New Zealand. For sales from orders placed after May 1, steel surcharge pricing was implemented, which accounted for $0.4 million of machine revenue in the period.

Growth in revenues from sales of machines through our North American distribution channels was an increase of 40% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2018, we had 163 North American dealer and rental accounts with 270 locations as compared to 124 North American dealer and rental accounts with 189 locations as of September 30, 2017. The decrease in OEM undercarriage shipments was due to a shift in demand requirements, and we continue to see undercarriage volumes at the lower end of our expectations.

Part sales as a percentage of total sales for the period was 24.3% compared to 28.1% in the same period of 2017. We reported GAAP net income of $0.6 million or $0.06 per share compared to a GAAP net income of $0.5 million or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.5 million or $0.05 per share compared to an adjusted net income of $0.5 million or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2017. The adjustment at September 30, 2018, reflects the tax benefit relating to the finalization of the company's 2017 tax returns. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $2.4 million or 7.3% of sales compared to $2.8 million or 9% of sales in the third quarter of 2017.

Slide 7 is a bridge movement in sales and net income for the third quarter 2018 compared with the third quarter of 2017. On the sales reconciliation, the principal item is increased sales of $1.8 million from volume and product mix, offset by $0.4 million of steel surcharge pricing. Input cost inflation accounted for a decrease in gross margin of $0.9 million, offset by a $0.4 million recovery in pricing, which represents a net EPS effect of $0.05 per share.

The income reconciliation also reflects decreased operating expenses of $0.2 million, substantially coming from the relocation of our aftermarket parts distribution center. We saw a $0.2 million benefit from reduced interest expense, resulting from improved interest rates as a result of our refinancing activities at the end of 2017 and a tax decrease of $0.2 million from lower pretax income. And a tax rate now projected at 19% for the year as well as a benefit relating to the finalization of the company's 2017 tax returns.

With the discussion of the impact of input cost increases on our reported numbers, I wanted to provide an overview of our gross profit percent, which you can see on Slide 8. As reported, gross profit was 12.8% of net sales. Increased input cost net of price recovery accounted for reduction of 2.7% of sales.

In addition, parts distribution center costs that were previously pay the tariffs as an SG&A accounted for 0.2%. Combining these effectively adjusts our gross profit as a percent of sales to 15.7% as compared to 15.8% in the third quarter of 2017, showing that as market pricing adjusts for the new level of steel costs, our margins will be well positioned to grow through our cost reduction initiatives.

Slide 9 highlights key balance sheet and liquidity ratios that have remained relatively constant. Our current ratio of 2.2 times remains healthy, and our leverage ratio at 3.3 times trailing adjusted EBITDA is within our target range. Our networking capital to annualize last quarter sales was 25.5% to slightly above our target of 25%.

Our days sales outstanding improved to 54 days from 58 days at December 31, 2017, principally from our mix of customers. Days inventory on hand have shown a modest increase as input costs rise. We continue to secure long lead production components for future builds, including two new model releases as well as maintaining a larger finished machine inventory to improve our ability to shift against current and future anticipated orders.

Slide 10 provides a breakdown of our net debt as of September 30, 2018. The increase in borrowings reflect an increase in our revolver for working capital needs and repayment of our principal on our term loan debt. At September 30, our weighted average cost of debt was 5.7%, an improvement from 8.4% in the same period of 2017.

And with that, I'd like to hand it back over to our operator, Molly, to open up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Chris Howe from Barrington Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chris Howe

Good afternoon, everyone.

Andrew Rooke

Hi, Chris.

Melissa How

Hello.

Chris Howe

Hi. There's a lot of things here, but I have a few questions. I guess, the first is around this dealer network. You're at 270 locations, 163 in North America. You mentioned that there were some closings to get you to this net number. Can you comment just about, perhaps, what you're discovering as far as different markets, different densities within these markets? And as you approach 300 and optimize this portfolio, in other words, would you consider keeping the portfolio at a consistent number of locations, while increasing the inventory turns, perhaps greater than 4 to 5 times to reach your long-term targets?

Andrew Rooke

Okay. Thanks, Chris. Just want to clarify couple of things. The 270 is the number of locations here in North America. The 163, I think, relates to the number of actual dealers that we have. So obviously, there are dealers with multiple locations, so - but that is all relating here to North America, and that's our rental and dealer distribution.

With regard to the sort of the number and the density. We as - you may be aware, are looking to develop distribution and focus on key markets to ensure that we have the coverage in those key markets to obtain the market share levels that we're hoping to achieve. And that does come from each of the locations, having a turn rate of, as you, again, pointed out, above three.

Our objective there remains the same I anticipate that as we continue the development of dealers in the key markets that our number will go up above to 300 locations here. And that will do a couple of things. If they all turn at the level of inventory turns that we anticipate we hope to achieve, then that will obviously bode well, but it also allows us some scope within the sort of a normal distribution of any population of almost anything. But you've got the 80/20 rule, whereas a number of those dealers, at any one time, may not be operating at full capacity.

Our job is to, a, make sure that we have the density coverage for the key markets. And we still have a number of key markets that are not at the levels, where we want our distribution to be. Although we had a great quarter, I think, with regard to same-store sales of up 30% year-over-year, which is really a very, very pleasing number for us, we still have some way to go for all of our dealers and all of our locations to get to those levels.

And that's why we're working on - the things that we're working on the dealer show, the material that we're covering with them, the support levels that we're giving them, et cetera. Does that answer the question?

Chris Howe

That does and more. Thank you. And within this dealer network, when you're selling into the dealers what proportion would you say have the optimized mix of ASV machines to go into market and to reach those inventory turns?

Andrew Rooke

So I think there's a couple of things there. All of our - what we've seen historically is that our initial selling rates into a location tends to be at around three units, and I think we've talked about that before. And that does allow a dealer, many of whom are carrying several lines of product not just our product, to start to develop their relationship with the market and with their customer base, and then they expand out of that.

What we're, I think, starting to see and hope to see more of is that our product the ASV product gets more penetration within the dealer and then within that territory as well. So we've got a long way to go. By our very nature, we are a short line, and that means people carry multiple brands or at least two brands, probably, of this type of product.

But we are focusing our efforts on encouraging more of our dealers and incentivizing more of our dealers to carry just our product within the category. And as we move into next year, certainly, one of the things that we announced and try to encourage our dealers to understand at the dealer meeting was that there is benefit to them as well as to us if they carry ASV as their only brand of compact equipment. And that's certainly what we're trying to encourage and develop them to do.

Chris Howe

Thank you. And a few more, if I may. You mentioned the supply constrained environment that is still ongoing and the potential for capacity to come online in the future. Any idea of what your expectation is, of when it will come online and when these supply constraints will loosen a little bit?

Andrew Rooke

You know what, unfortunately, I don't at the moment, Chris. We certainly see it being impacted through 2018 fourth quarter and probably into the first quarter of 2019. I think we're seeing some better projections of availability in that first quarter, which probably indicates that some supply is becoming more available. One of the things that we referenced in my comments was that we were able to do some resourcing. And we've certainly taken some strategic decisions and done some, I think very rapid and very effective engineering work to increase the availability of variety of engine manufacturers in our product. And we're able to do that, because of our platform configuration, for example, which enables us to engineer this fairly quickly in the cycle.

So we are trying to avail ourselves of a broader number of engine suppliers. And we've certainly done that as we are exiting this year and into 2019. So that's how we are mitigating some of those impacts. And these are industry-wide impacts. They are affecting pretty much everything to our understanding.

Chris Howe

Okay. And - see if anything else - I think that's all I have for the moment. I will - oh, yes - the last question I had is just in regard to housing trends. You mentioned your belief on the current market. For those looking at those trends and seeing, perhaps, potential softness in the future, can you perhaps highlight or fill me in on the diversification within ASV if there is any temporary softness in the market within your different end markets?

Andrew Rooke

Yeah, sure. Housing is a good indicator of activity in the general economy. And it is a driver of compact equipment. But as you very rightly pointed out, and thank you for that, the compact track loader, and particularly ours which has capabilities of being used far longer in the season, has a number of other applications. So landscaping, snow removal, agriculture, all of the - forestry work, all of these are niche markets within the economy that our machines work very effectively in, number one; and in many, many cases, better than the competition as well.

Our product comes with an all-season track, for example. So you can use it in - throughout all the seasons. You don't have to go and get - buy another track to put on there for winter use. Our track machines are very effective in snow blowing and snow removal, for example. So there is a broad diversity, which gives us some counter cyclicality and allows us to offset some of the activity in the housing sector.

Chris Howe

Thank you, Andrew. I will hop back in the queue.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Travis Anderson from Gilder, Gagnon and Howe. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Travis Anderson

Hi, I was wondering if you could talk about the price increases you've put through on steel. And whether the competition has been keeping up? I know you were fairly early in doing this, and the competition didn't match you for a while. Have they caught up?

Andrew Rooke

Yeah, thank you for that, Travis, and good to talk to you. Yes, so just to recap, we introduced surcharge pricing on orders received by us effective after May 1. And I think we were probably at the forefront of doing that. To our knowledge, certainly, Caterpillar have followed with a price increase in the mid-year. And we also understand - I haven't got exact details of it, but I understand other competitors have followed as well. But certainly, Caterpillar talked about it on their recent earnings call. And we expect others have done the same. There have been some midyear price increases that we're aware of as well.

So we believe that the market pricing is moving to accommodate the current levels of steel through that either pricing or surcharge pricing.

Travis Anderson

Okay. Thanks.

Andrew Rooke

Okay.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time.

Andrew Rooke

Okay. Well, thank you very much, Molly. And thank you, everybody, for your interest in ASV. We look forward to seeing you at a number of investor conferences and meetings further on throughout the rest of the year. So again, thank you very much for your interest. Bye-bye.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.