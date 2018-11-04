Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) CEO Jeff Shealy on Investor Update Conference Call Transcript

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Investor Update Conference Call October 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Akoustis website.

Welcome to Akoustis first quarter fiscal 2019 business update conference call. We are joined today by the Founder and CEO, Jeff Shealy; CFO, John Kurtzweil and VP of Business Development, Dave Aichele.

Please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about our business outlook. Such forward-looking statements are predictions based on our team's expectations as of today and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The company and our management team assume no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, made on today's call. Our SEC filings mention important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our Form 10-K for the 2018 fiscal year, filed with the SEC to get a better understanding of those risks and uncertainties.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you, Tom and welcome everyone to our first fiscal quarter business update call. I have organized my comments for this call into three sections. First, a strategic overview. Second, our prior milestones and execution, and finally, I will provide our outlook. As this is our first time addressing investors in a conference call format, I’ll open with an expanded discussion on our strategy to set the framework for the rest of the call.

First, a strategic overview. As many of you may know, Akoustis was founded in 2014 on the premise that by utilizing advanced single crystal materials technology, we could create a unique manufacturing process to produce a new class of high performance BAW RF filters that would exhibit differentiated and superior performance at high frequency spectrum. In March of this year, we announced the most significant milestone in our history that we had completed development of our first generation XBAW manufacturing process and have begun technology qualification.

Just one week later, we had announced our first commercial product, the industry's first commercial 5.2 gigahertz BAW RF filter. Since that time, we have started the product qualification of both the 5.2 gigahertz WiFi filter as well as the industry's first 3.8 gigahertz BAW RF filter, initially targeting military communication and radar application. Importantly, one of these filters operates within the emerging 5G frequency spectrum and this morning, we announced two additional commercial products, both for existing 4G LTE band 25 infrastructure applications.

What differentiates Akoustis is our high power, wide bandwidth BAW RF filter technology, which we have branded and trademark XBAW for expanding sub 6 gigahertz wireless applications. Our products currently target applications in growing WiFi, wireless infrastructure, mobile handset and defense market, each application requiring high power handling and wide bandwidth capabilities as well as reduced form factor. We operate under a vertically integrated design and manufacturing or so-called IDM business model. That is, we internally control the design process and manufacturing flow in-house, which allows for very rapid response to customer demand.

The IDM model creates the opportunity for differentiation and innovation at multiple levels in the supply chain. Our model allows cost effective, turnkey integrated RF BAW filter solution to be developed quickly without margin stacking or risky supply chain delays. Our ability to deliver product with short cycle time is a key attribute in our business model. Our products are sold through direct, reseller and distribution channel. Our company is built around four strategic pillars, management and leadership, patented technology, markets and products and operation. This allows us to deliver core RF solutions to enable connectivity across a wide range of wireless devices.

I will now expand on these pillars. First, our management board have decades of leadership and entrepreneurial experience in RF wireless and MEMS wafer technology. We have 76 full time employees and have recruited and acquired technical experts, many of whom hold Ph.D. degrees. Our team comes from industry leading RF filter and silicon company. We leverage core expertise and proficiency in single crystal nano-materials, acoustic wave devices, MEMS manufacturing, RF filter design and foundry operation.

Second, our patented and proprietary XBAW RF filter technology is the first commercial single crystal MEMS based BAW manufacturing approach in the industry. Our unique XBAW technology encompasses core substrate, nanomaterials, bulk acoustic devices, RF filters and subsystem. Since the very early days at Akoustis, we have been amassing what we believe is both a substantial and valuable portfolio of intellectual property, which today includes 21 patents and additional 35 patents pending and numerous proprietary unpublished trade secrets and knowhow.

Regarding the performance of our XBAW technology, we presented our latest results to the industry at the 2018 IEEE International Ultrasonic Symposium earlier this month in Japan. Our paper entitled high power, wideband, single crystal XBAW technology for sub 6 gigahertz microfilter application was published at the symposium and is also available to investors to review on our website.

The top 5 takeaways from our paper and presentation include, first, our XBAW is a unique and flexible RF filter wafer process, which to the author’s knowledge is the only BAW filter technology whose process flow allows a direct comparison between single crystal and poly crystal material. Next, our study compares single crystal and poly crystal and XBAW filters and found single crystal filters exhibited 2.3 times higher power handling capability over the same filters constructed using poly crystal and piezo material.

Third, higher power handlings translates directly to higher reliability and we published our reliability results, showing higher time to failure for single crystal RF filters compared to identical filters, built using polycrystalline piezo materials at every power level we tested. Next, a major benchmark in BAW technology is the resonator quality factor or Q. The measured Q of our XBAW resonator at 1.8 gigahertz is 3685, which we believe is competitive against any existing commercial BAW process in the industry.

We also published impressive measured Q values at both 5.2 and 3.8 gigahertz, showing a 66% improvement in our resonator Q at 3.8 gigahertz over the past year and finally, we published a 0.2 gigahertz WiFi RF filter performance, showing an average loss of only 1.1 DB along with a wide bandwidth operation over 205 megahertz, meeting the industry standard passband requirements of the Uni 1 plus 2A WiFi band.

After our symposium presentation, the technical program Vice Chair invited Akoustis to be featured in the conference highlight closing session. In summary, our high frequency single crystal RF filters offer higher power handling and reliability versus incumbent poly crystalline RF filters. This is an extremely critical pain point and key product requirement for our customers, because these micro filters are located between the high power side of the power amplifier and the antenna in the system. This is driving high power requirements for next generation mobile infrastructure and WiFi applications, each of which we are uniquely positioned to address.

Now, on to markets and products. As I noted earlier, we are currently targeting applications in the growing WiFi, wireless infrastructure, mobile handsets and defense market. Our product focus resides in the sub 6-gigahertz band, where we can provide performance differentiated RF filter solution. We estimate our SAM or serviceable market is approximately 3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to 5.4 billion by 2021. Per mobile experts 2018 report ABIs 2018 report and Akoustis’ internal estimate.

The BAW filter market is currently serviced by two multibillion dollar RF module companies, which together have dominated 4G LTE. It is worth noting that we are currently the only company which offers BAW filter solutions in many of the sub 6 gigahertz applications. We currently believe the addressable BAW RF filter market for each of these applications is as follows.

The mobile handset market is approximately 3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to 4.3 billion in 2021. The wireless network infrastructure market is approximately 49 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to 432 million in 2021. This dramatic increase will be fueled by growth in both 4G, LTE and 5G content. The WiFi CPE market is approximately $347 million in 2018, and is expected to grow to $540 million in 2021. The military market is approximately $89 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to $119 million in 2021. We also see potential in the mobile market with Tri-Band WiFi architecture, driving increased BAW content in the handset.

Within these focus market areas, we utilize a 4 stage sales funnel, including prospect, opportunity, engagement and order stages. We will use these four stages to describe our sales activity within each market. A prospect is a potential customer without an identified opportunity and opportunity is a potential customer with an identified opportunity and engagement describes that we have secured a design win and/or provided a proposal quote or samples. And finally in order to describe the customer has placed initial orders or repeat orders for product.

Now with this sales funnel in mind, I will discuss customer activity in our four target markets. The first market I will highlight is the 802.11 WiFi CPE market, in which we have seen increased activity since announcing the AKF1252 product, the industry's 1st co-existent BAW filter aimed at high frequency 5.2 gigahertz unlicensed WiFi band. We announced the product in early March and started sampling the product to multiple retail and enterprise WiFi OEMs and chipsets vendors. We currently have more than 12 engagements with primary interest from OEMs, ODMs and RF module manufacturers for our 5.2 gigahertz filter.

As stated, we are the only publicly announced BAW filter solution for WiFi routers with the main competition being conventional dielectric resonator mono block filters. Our BAW filter provides low insertion loss and meets the demanding coexistence rejection specs, while being 23 times smaller than the current dielectric resonators that are in use in WiFi today. Our filters can be surface mounted, whereas filters being used today require screw down mounting and shielding, which leads to a lower cost for our customers.

Current generation WiFi access points have increasingly become Tri-Band with 2.4 gigahertz, 5.2 gigahertz and 5.7gigahertz bands operating simultaneously and with typical RF dollar content in the $1 to $1.50 range for a single user system with increased data demands being driven by streaming video and mobile gaming, MIMO and multiuser MIMO configurations are driving the filter content significantly higher in both access points and end user devices.

As an illustration, the number of filters in a four by four MIMO access point increased from 3 in a typical Tri-Band device to 12, which can boost the filter TAM into the $4 to $5 range. To date, we’re the only RF BAW company to have delivered a product in the 5-gigahertz range. We believe we have significant opportunity to take market share from the existing dielectric resonator filters that are being used today. For the next 6 to 12 months, we expect to focus on the WiFi router market, but over time, we expect that our 5 gigahertz WiFi filters will also be used in the mobile handset and device market as well.

Where the total addressable market is significantly higher, we expect to receive our first preproduction order for our AKF-1252 by the end of the calendar year, which allows the customer to qualify our product in their system for production orders, beginning the first half of calendar year 2019. The second market we're targeting is the global 4G and emerging 5G wireless infrastructure market. We announced our first 4G LTE infrastructure customer in May. And as you can see from today's press release, we announced that we have delivered two new 4G LTE filter solutions for this customer. This was one of the four key milestones that we set for this quarter and we're very pleased to announce we have achieved it.

A couple of important facts related to today's announcement. First, this 4G LTE band was a completely new band for our engineering design team. Second, we delivered two filter products to this customer in less than six months from receiving their specification. Our plan moving forward with this 4G LTE customer is to achieve qualification and move into production in first half of calendar year 2019, winning this original order was strong validation for our XBAW filter technology.

Moving on to 5G, here, we are initially targeting the 3.5 gigahertz band, which is looking more like the primary worldwide standard for 5G. Globally, 5G Cellular is beginning to take shape with the most new planned bands in the 3.3 to 5 gigahertz range. This is right in the sweet spot for us, as we have already developed commercial products at 3.8 gigahertz and 5.2 gigahertz, proving that we can produce RF filters at the higher frequencies associated with next generation wireless standards.

We have been in discussion with multiple cellular base station and infrastructure vendors for filters at and above 3.5 gigahertz for use in 5G deployments that are expected to ramp in greater volume next year. Lastly, we have secured a first purchase order for citizen band radio service or CBRS from a customer developing last mile connectivity solutions to the home. We plan to deliver initial product in the first quarter of calendar year 2019 and expect additional purchase orders later in the year.

To summarize our activity in wireless infrastructure, we have received orders from three customers to develop XBAW filters. Two of the customers are Tier 1 infrastructure market leaders, one targeting newly licensed spectrum for 5G base station and the other targeting filters for 4G LTE as highlighted in our press release this morning. The third customer has ordered filters for CBRR last mile application.

The third market we're targeting is the mobile handset market, the largest segment for BAW RF filters. We see significant opportunities for new 5G spectrum filters as well as WiFi coexistence filter opportunities in mobile devices. Internally, we are currently developing our first 5G RF filter design. The associated wafer level packaging solution and capacity modeling to address this large market segment.

Our likely avenue to success in mobile handsets is through strategic engagement to leverage a partnership with a much larger player who will help us scale our capacity. We currently have four engagements in mobile, all of which are high profile, industry leading, multibillion dollar companies, which compete globally in the handset market. We target delivering 5G mobile handset filter samples in the first half of calendar year ’19, followed by at least one design win in the second half of 2019.

The mobile handset application is a more challenging segment as packaging requirements and production capacity are significant considerations for engagement by both the customer and Akoustis. Finally, the fourth market we are targeting is the military communication radar market. We recently announced commercial availability of the AKF-1938, a 3.8 gigahertz filter that we have been developing for a customer for the past year. We expect to ship against two open production orders in the next two months. This serves as another validation for our technology and showcases our ability to deliver filters at and around the 3.5 gigahertz frequency spectrum with global carriers expect to deliver 5G voice and data.

Since our press release in early April, announcing the AKF-1938, we received significant interest from both the radar market and cellular market, particularly wireless infrastructure providers and we expect to have announcements in this market over the next 12 to 24 months. In summary, we have one customer with two open production purchase orders. This customer has expressed a desire to engage us a new RF filter design for other high frequency sub 6 gigahertz applications. The only specific sales funnel activities we have additional prospects and opportunities across all four focused segments.

Lastly, I would like to address manufacturing. In June 2017, we acquired 122,000 square foot silicon MEMS wafer factory, which included 30000 square foot class 100 1000 clean room manufacturing floor, 150 millimeter wafer fab tools and 57 acres of real property. Importantly, it also included a team of highly skilled engineers and operations professionals. The MEMS manufacturing expertise we inherited as part of the acquisition allowed us to hit the ground running and saved us approximately two years of R&D, required to recruit, train and synchronize such an operation.

The acquisition provided us the silicon wafer process technology, short cycle time and initial capacity we needed to produce our XBAW RF filters. We quickly consolidated 100% of our chip manufacturing into this plan, including materials manufacturing, wafer processing and high precision frequency trimming. Supporting our current engagement and emerging sales opportunities necessitates that we increase manufacturing capacity by up to 5-fold, growing our capacity from tens of millions of filters per year to hundreds of millions of filters per year.

To increase capacity, we will need to hire people and acquire additional process tools. The challenge with this exercise is the lead time on process tool and for new developing market opportunities such as 5G and 5 gigahertz WiFi, we have to be just in time or just early with our manufacturing capacity. As a result, we are planning our capacity increase approximately one year ahead of production. I also want to note that our XBAW filter plant is located in upstate New York and we are proud to manufacture our RF filter chips in the USA.

And the more than 10 billion unit per year filter market, we are certainly not limited by market opportunities, given the size and scale of the end markets we’re addressing, there is a potential that one or more customer engagements could result in a significant manufacturing ramp for Akoustis. Given the need to scale our manufacturing capabilities to meet the market opportunities I just described, it became increasingly important for us to bolster our balance sheet to give potential customers the confidence in our ability to deliver on sizable orders.

To support this piece of our business plan, we just completed a $40.8 million financing through an offering of both equity and convertible debt. This financing gives us the capital we need to build manufacturing capacity to deliver product to large strategic customers in our end markets. I have heard frustration from a number of fellow Akoustis shareholders about the recent financings, specifically on the timing and the terms whereas I acknowledged the frustration from Akoustis shareholders, company management and board must weigh timing and terms against strategic need for capital, given current customer, product engagements and long lead time for needed capacity expansion.

I would like to reassure the shareholders that this added capital on the balance sheet puts us in a more credible position to engage large tier 1 customers, as they understandably need to know that we have the financial wherewithal to expand our manufacturing, execute on design and deliver product in high volume.

Next, I’m excited to report on execution against the following five key milestones completed this year. After acquiring the New York wafer fab in 2017, our first goal was to consolidate our entire manufacturing line under one roof. This included single crystal materials manufacturing, wafer processing and precision tram work centers. Given the uniqueness of our process flow and the high precision requirements of BAW RF filters, internal control of our wafer supply is essential to drive short cycle time.

We achieved this goal in January 2018 and have been producing 100% of our RF filter wafers on this first manufacturing line in-house ever since. Our second goal was to complete the development of our first generation XBAW process, which we call XB1 by the end of the March quarter. We were able to deliver on this goal on March 6th. Since then, we have proven our single crystal BAW process can deliver high performance BAW RF filters in the sub 6 gigahertz band, which we believe positions Akoustis as having the best and in some cases currently the only high powered micro filter technology for next generation mobile networks and devices.

We are now focused on leveraging our XBAW process to deliver qualifiable samples at multiple frequencies, building a catalog of high quality, robust, high frequency filters for current and future customers. Our third goal was to deliver our first commercial product by the end of June 2018. We exceeded that goal by announcing not one, but three new commercial products by the end of June. Shortly after freezing our process, we announced on March 12, our first commercial product the AK-1252, the world's first 5.2 gigahertz BAW RF filter for the rapidly growing 802.11 Tri-Band WiFi router market.

We also introduced our second commercial product, the AKF-1938 on April 9. The AKF-1938 is a general catalog product and our first customer utilizes the product for military RF transceiver and radar application. Furthermore, on June 7, we announced the mobile version of the 5.2 WiFi product and are currently developing a wafer level package or WLP for the mobile market. Today, we announced two additional products, the AKF-1125D and AKF-1125U for the 4G LTE infrastructure market.

These filters support both uplink and downlink connectivity and were chosen for their selectivity. Finally, we announced shipment of these two products against an open customer purchase order, which we received on May 11. Once XB1 process development was completed, our fourth goal was to qualify the process of materials under our quality management system by the end of calendar quarter Q3.

On July 9, we announced that we had completed the XB1 technology qualification and completed qualification reports for the process and materials manufacturing. And finally, our fifth goal was to secure our first RF filter production purchase order by the end of June. We received our first purchase order for 4G LTE cellular infrastructure OEM on May 11 for a filter that operates in the key mid band spectrum. We announced today the shipment of first samples of two filter products to this customer. We expect to ramp against the original placeholder production purchase order in the first half of calendar year 2019.

As evidenced above, we are committed to execution and I will now highlight four new milestones for you to track over the next few months to gauge our continued progress. First, for our wireless infrastructure business, we expect to ship samples to our 4G LTE infrastructure customer with production to commence in the first half of calendar 2019. We are also committed to shifting sample product to our CBRS customer in the first quarter of calendar 2019, with the expectation of a production order later in the year.

Second, for our 5.2 WiFi business, we expect to ship first commercial AKF-1252 filters to our distribution partner by the end of the December quarter. We also expect a first preproduction order from a WiFi customer, which enables them to qualify their system with our RF filter product. Third, we expect to introduce the AKF-1256, a 5.6 gigahertz filter and deliver filter samples to targeted customers by the end of the year. This project required engineering of piezo nanomaterials to support wider bandwidth requirements. We expect this product to uniquely position us to offer the first complete WiFi High-Band BAW coexistence filter solution that is offering both the 5.2 gigahertz and 5.6 gigahertz BAW RF filters.

We anticipate customer interest will expand greatly when we are able to offer both 5.2 and 5.6 gigahertz filters in tandem. And finally, for our defense customer, we expect to ship the AKF-1938 RF filter product against two open production purchase orders.

Looking into the first half of calendar 2019, we target important milestones in the WiFi infrastructure and mobile segments based upon our performance outcomes this quarter, specifically for WiFi, we target preproduction orders in the next few months and in the introduction of our 5.6 gigahertz RF filter will translate into production orders during the first half of 2019.

For our infrastructure business, we have several milestones in both 5G and 4G wireless infrastructure market. In 5G, we expect to deliver RF filter samples to our base station infrastructure customer by the end of the first half of calendar 2019 to allow qualification of our product with the first production PO expected in the second half of the year. We expect to receive a production purchase order in the first half of calendar 2019 for our 4G LTE infrastructure customer.

For mobile handsets, we expect to announce our first 5G customer order during the second half of calendar 2019. In order to support our customers’ requirements, we intend to deliver a complete wafer level package for WLP design in the first half of calendar 2019. Depending on our available wafer capacity, we believe this will enable us to secure design wins in mobile handsets for new 5G frequencies, 4G frequencies or WiFi bands in the second half of the calendar 2019, which we believe is underappreciated in terms of its potential impact.

We are working diligently to achieve these goals and we expect to update you on these longer range goals, as our view of the market and positioning develops over time. In conclusion, I would like to thank all of you who have joined us today on the call. Akoustis has come a long way over the past 4.5 years since the inception of the company. We are building our company on four solid pillars, including strong management, patented high power XBAW technology, large and growing markets with limited historical competition and the higher bands and our qualified wafer manufacturing operation, which is ready to be expanded to address high growth opportunities in our target end markets.

Finally, the customers we have engaged are market leaders and provide our company with tremendous growth opportunities in high performance coexistence RF filters. We captured first revenue for our XBAW filters during the September quarter and we will deliver new and exciting opportunities for our customers and investors alike, as we enter calendar 2019 and beyond.

Before ending my remarks, I would like to take a moment to thank all of our employees for their hard work and commitment to our mission and to our investors who have helped us get to this crucial stage in our development as a company.

And with that, I would like to open up the call for questions from the investment community. Operator, please go ahead with the first question.

Cody Acree

Thank you guys for taking my questions and Jeff, thank you very much for all the information. Maybe if you can take that conversation on pre-production and production timelines one step further and help us with your thoughts on how then that translates to a revenue ramp, if you can talk about it either by major markets or just your progression through 2019.

Jeff Shealy

So let me just, for the general audience, let me comment on pre-production and production. So, I'd like to at least comment on the cycle. So, we really speak about 3 things. We talk about samples, we talk about pre-production and then we talk about production. So from our perspective, if we're providing samples, those are technical evaluation samples. If we're saying production, then the customer is on the next step and wants to consider the product for a design win and they want to insert product on -- in their system and then qualify their system and then that leads to the volume production.

So to your point, if you look at, we put some target milestones on our website, and I believe it's in the deck on slide 14, and what I would steer you to is really an alignment of revenue against those milestones. So if you look at what we've said for the current quarter, we had announced four milestones and two -- we're currently in the radar and we have open production orders for radar, so I’ll start with that market.

As we're deepest in the funnel with that customer in production, so, we'll be shipping production, we will be shipping initial production quantities and ramp with 3.8 gigahertz filter. We also announce that at 5.2 gigahertz for WiFi, we expect first pre-production order this quarter. We expect that would lead to production in the first half of calendar year ’19. In parallel with that, I would be monitoring us on the 5.6 gigahertz samples that we’re expecting to sample later this quarter, we would view that as an accelerant to production with additional accounts we've announced and I made in my comment, we've sample that to at least 12 potential customers and so we see the 5.6 as an accelerant.

So if you look at production then for the first half of calendar year ’19 for WiFi, we have -- we a development for a tier 1 infrastructure OEM, where we're designing a filter for our 5G base station application and we expect that -- we expect through production to occur in first half of calendar year ‘19 and then production to be second half of calendar year ’19 according to current customer expectations.

So in mobile, as I said in my comments, we have two additional challenges in that arena. The first is the packaging requirement that's -- it's a non-standard packaging requirement for us and so we're working on the wafer level package. We expect to have a design win in the second half of ’19, which we would expect to lead to a production ramp. So we're earliest in the funnel with mobile at this point, although, we do have an internal design that we're currently working towards a customer spec, so I believe that addresses your question.

Cody Acree

Yes. Thank you, Jeff. And maybe this is for Dave or whoever wants to tackle it. The two products announced today or maybe if you can just talk about, maybe start with those first two products announced today. We have the 1.9 gigahertz frequency range. Can you just talk about the progression then of those products? How then that turns into, I think, you began WiFi sampling with one customer and then now you're shipping your samples into 12 plus customers and how does that then translate into a broader breadth of 4G and 5G infrastructure presence and what do you think the timing and size of the opportunity is in 4G? And then if you can maybe talk about the potential of 5G market sizes opportunity?

Dave Aichele

Cody, it’s Dave. So on the announcement that we did today, it is full on to previous announcement, gave a little bit more color that band 25 still focusing on the North America market, but this is more for small band type application and the [indiscernible] volumes are appreciable to us through the defense markets, both can continue to push our ramp as we go transition from production in the defense to production in the 4G LTE market for infrastructure customers. So we'll see that. And we've given some color on what that production ramp looks like for next year and that will continue to go through obviously into 2020 and 2021 and so forth and we expect to expand on that in small cell type applications both for 4G and also for 5G.

On the WiFi side, it really comes down to the adoption rate that we're targeting here. As Jeff mentioned, we've got 12 engagements and there's prospects beyond that in other market segments, even outside of the WiFi that are interested in this 5.2 gigahertz coexistence filter on the spectrum. So what we're targeting here obviously is to get some adoption with the 5.2, but when we introduced the 5.6, we expect that the adoption to accelerate because there is a interest -- significant interest and excitement around having both parts, both the 5.2 and the 5.6 coexist. So the timing on getting the 5.6 out is something as Jeff mentioned, is attractive to watch, because that's been continuing to increase excitement in the market. So we expect that the number of customers that we can announce will increase in first half of next year and then obviously the production ramp will continue through as Jeff mentioned, second half of 2019 and then on to 2020.

Cody Acree

And Dave, would you expect that once you offer the 5.6 gigahertz in the samples or in the preproduction that -- can you maybe quantify some magnitude of the impact of having both 5.2 and 5.6, has that exponentially increased customers interest or is it just something they'd like to add on, so they have a one stop shop.

Dave Aichele

There is increased interest, significant increased interest to have both parts and it goes to the complexities of obviously both residential and the enterprise markets on obviously with data 2.11 AX, really start to take form now and into 2019. And then going to 4 by 4 MIMO and some of those going to 8 by 8 MIMO and then also some of the demands on the market to really create these mesh network APs. All that is driving to obviously a smaller form factor. The incumbent, as Jeff highlighted in the remark, the incumbent resonator designs are fairly large in size and that the -- from an assembly and a yield standpoint, they impact the yield of the system. And as you know, many systems are in the hundreds of thousands of millions of units per year and you multiply the number of filters, system. So it’s a pretty significant opportunity that presents to us and we just have to deliver those samples to the customers and then just continue to work with them to get them integrated into their system.

Cody Acree

Knowing that the customers are going to want to test your ability to deliver in volumes and that that's one of the proof point I assume that they're not only wanting 5.2 and the 5.6, but they want to make sure that you can meet their volume needs with the, I guess, of appropriate yields, but assuming that the candidate or fab ramps as you expect and that you are able to deliver those in volumes, are there any other major milestones. It would seem like a rather no brainer decision, if you can shrink by 23 times and you've got better power handling and your performance is on par that the entire WiFi market would shift relatively quickly to these types of parts, assuming that you can meet your specs and your milestones, but are there other hurdles I'm not considering that might slow that pace of adoption or how are you expecting that penetration to go?

Jeff Shealy

Yeah. One of them is price. The di-electric resonators that you've got a handful of suppliers in that market right now, five, that I count to today and they're all Far East manufacturers and they're very competitive in taking market share. So one of the things that we're doing is really differentiating on value proposition to our customers and we don't want to get into a price war. So, I think when you have certain models from the OEMs that are low tier, lower performance type, then the di-electric resonators are probably going to maintain that position. But when you have the higher performance systems, higher MIMO type systems and enterprise and also some of the high end retail gaming type routers and some of the, as I mentioned, the mesh AP designs which are critical to reduce the size form factor, that's where they'll pay a little bit more premium. So we're really positioning ourselves to align with the customers looking for the value proposition, first, and then we'll look at those other opportunities that are maybe more lower priced decisions on the OEMs and decide to engage or not.

Cody Acree

And then lastly, from I guess, just from a competitive standpoint, knowing the challenges of poly crystal, we still see Qorvo and Broadcom continuing to push for the higher frequency, so I know that they've been challenged to get above 3-gigahertz, what is your thoughts on the competitive dynamics and how is that changing and by the time that you're shifting in production, do you expect them to be encroaching into that 3 plus gigahertz range.

Jeff Shealy

Cody, this is just. Yes. I do. I expect they're continuing their developments, as they see fit and for their strategy. As I've always said with our business, we're a small company, so our challenge is what we bring to the party is innovation, what we've demonstrated to the industry, I mentioned in my comments, the paper we published, you can see direct comparisons to single crystal power handling compared to poly crystal and that's on our website that was presented in front of the industry a couple of weeks ago.

And so where I think we really excel is in these higher power sockets where power is very important at very high frequencies. Our platform is directly scalable to these higher frequencies and we’re also – we’ll be demonstrating we expect with the 5.6 of very wide bandwidth filter capability later this quarter as we've stated in the corporate deck. So I think where performance is differentiated, I think we've got an excellent platform to compete in these high frequencies. The competition is going to do what they do with their current technology. I've made some differentiating comments in my comments earlier about how we're uniquely positioned and our process is flexible in terms of manufacturing both technologies and comparing the two. So we understand and know where our technology is better. So I'll probably stick my comments, stay with my comments on where we excel and let the other folks speak for themselves.

Our next question comes from the line of Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer.

Rick Schafer

Thanks and thanks for the update, Jeff. Maybe my first question is if you could provide maybe just a little more color on the four 5G smartphone customer engagements that we've been talking about. I'm curious what customers are, say, India right now kind of what they're telling you. What they like or don't like or what their concerns are, where we stand today and as part of that question, it sounds like and tell me if I'm reading too much into this, but it sounds like some of the investments in production that you spoke about today are to support at least one expected smartphone ramp, if we look out to 2020. Is that correct?

Jeff Shealy

So let me touch base on -- need to be a little careful here on these matters. In terms of – I’ll start in terms of what we've previously said to be clear is we have a requirement to make investments in production capacity. That is clear, as I said in my comments, we've got to move from tens of millions of filters per year to hundreds of millions of filters per year. What I would say, where we need to get to for smartphones will be another order of magnitude above that to have plenty of cushion and capacity to address multiple markets. So what we are taking the first step in is to address both WiFi as well as 4G. Your question was around 4G infrastructure, but I think WiFi comes into play, because you're talking about smartphones. But I do believe WiFi is also a consideration for our capacity expansion. So if you asked me what, your question was around what are our concerns, our concerns are that we have the capacity to address orders as they come in. I mentioned the challenge for us is the lead time being nine months as well as the need for CapEx. So, those are the concerns is that we have -- we can demonstrate to the customers the wherewithal that we can be there to design a product as well as to produce it in high volume.

Rick Schafer

And then maybe just a follow-on to that and if we look at next year and obviously next year is the revenue -- big revenue ramp year for you guys. Should we model a step up anywhere, step function, up in costs or cash burn or is it sort of a more of a more linear spend next year for you guys as you ramp capacity?

Jeff Shealy

My statement directly there is too early to comment in terms of that. I think what we've announced is we are developing -- we have been -- we've received purchase orders to develop in these higher frequencies. The customer requirements are potentially very high. These are tier 1 based customers and so we have to look at that very confidently. What I will tell you, if you track the milestones that we say we're going to hit, we've been very specific in the 5G infrastructure that certainly that is one that would drive significant volume potentially and also the WiFi also has significant volume and our view on the WiFi is that market, we're not waiting on a development market. That market is here now and what we're working on is having the right product configuration to address it.

Rick Schafer

And just if I could squeeze just a quick one in on, from your release this morning, you talked about reducing development time with each successive new filter that you're putting out there. Can you talk about what development times would look like today on average and what maybe -- what your long term targets are? I guess what I'm curious at there is sort of what the impact could be on qualification timing with new customers?

Jeff Shealy

Okay. So let me comment on a couple of those things. So at a very high level, what we said in the announcement was that we delivered from the time a customer gave us a spec to the time we handed them two new design was less than 6 months. So I can tell you on a -- that was a completely new band for our technology. I think that's significant because if we didn't already have existing demonstrators that that band then we have to start from somewhat from scratch and we've got our processes being pretty well, it's very controlled over the bands of -- we're designing around and it's predictable. So what we've demonstrated for a new band, our cycle times, if you view, we have to run two cycles to hit a product specification. You can kind of read into that, we're less than three months per cycle and if you look at what we're looking at doing in capacity, we've -- our wafer fab capacity will continue to drive down with increased -- as we increase the capacity, the wafer cycle time. So as we can continue to drive that down, but I would see our product cycles, each cycle is in the 2 to 3 month range, based upon the data that we put in the press release.

Harsh Kumar

First of all, thank you for holding the call. I had a couple of really simple questions. When you compare yourself to your – your technology to your competitors, predominantly Qorvo and Broadcom which are doing BAW today, is there a specific criteria that they stumble on relative to your technology. In other words, I get size, frequency, board space and cost, but is there one where they just absolutely stumble and fall on and where you think you will have the most dramatic criteria for success?

Jeff Shealy

So, first of all, there are two fundamental innovations that Akoustis is going with its XBAW technology. First is the single crystal based material and the material science of the materials that we're using. And second is the MEMS based manufacturing process that we're using. Now, when we compare ourselves against the rest of the industry, I would say we are the first single crystal based technology in the BAW space and the other folks that you mentioned are poly-crystalline based by all measures of any measure of their technology. We had -- so the very brief answer is, we differentiate ourselves from both those companies with the power handling of our technology.

And I would point you to the published paper that we presented to the industry a couple of weeks ago, there's a nice plot where you can see the power handling of both the single crystal and poly crystalline materials that we were able to produce in our process. That's the best apples to apples comparison that we can compare and contrast between looking at the dependence of the material quality on the overall power handling and again that contrast is fundamentally on the material front. We're approximately 2.3 times higher power handling as published in the paper compared to those incumbents.

I would also add if I could Harsh, we've made our own, the paper that we publish is our own internal study. We also added to that paper, reliability, higher power handling translates directly to reliability and as these frequencies for 5G as well as WiFi, as they continue to increase in frequency, then the technologies have to scale. When they scale typically, what takes the hit, the power handling and so one of the industry challenges that our technology directly impacts is we're able to demonstrate and this study is at 5-gigahertz that we can hit high power, high frequency simultaneously and that addresses the market need and the final point is two outside companies that have sampled our technology and provide us feedback separately both indicated that and they're very seasoned in the marketplace, particularly with these filters indicated that we have a very high power handling process for bulk acoustics wafer filters.

Harsh Kumar

If I can get one more in just real quickly. I know that today in the mobile space, somebody was asking earlier, you are predominantly working with ODMs. I think, you mentioned the model, my understanding is most of these other guys work directly with tier 1 OEMs. I know you're not there in size today, but you suddenly have the DNA and the genetics product wise and technology to get there. I'm curious, are you talking to some of these OEMs directly and curious what they have to say. I know you may be limited what you can answer, but we'd be just curious what their take is.

Jeff Shealy

Yeah. So my first comment is, we've been very careful going through the disclosure process on anything -- on any information. What I can’t say, I can speak to what’s in our corporate deck and we bifurcate the mobile market by both the ODM or there are module based companies. And the second category that we bifurcate is the baseband chip companies and historically, most of the system information and the specs are driven by the baseband and system houses. So we prefer to work in the left hand column, dealing directly with tier 1 OEMs. One thing I would point out that’s evident on that slide is there are several cases where -- how the industry has reconfigured where the baseband guys also have front end module capability, so whereas we're not a front end module player. We expect to compete and provide filters in the front end, turns out some of the basement guys have front end capability and we're pretty well strategically aligned with that. So, in that regard, we like our positioning. We don't see a need to change our business model to access the tier 1 OEM roster and quite frankly, it's -- we think it's a pretty good strategy in terms of our IDM model.

And I want Dave to comment as well.

Dave Aichele

The other thing I just wanted to comment on is that all those clients on that corporate deck that Jeff mentioned, you have been talking and engaged with these guys and the discussion around where our technology differentiates on power is resonating with these guys on being able to, particularly looking at the 5G spectrum, as it’s getting integrated both in obviously the handset and also on the infrastructure side. Handsets, looking at co-existence requirements up there and it's either obviously the OEMs, the ODMs or it’s the RF front end module guys or it’s the system and chip guys and our engagement, we're talking to the tier 1s of that industry and the engagements there are all around what does your technology differentiate and comparing against their needs. So, we're in a good position there of continuing to present our technology to those customers.

Suji Desilva

On the products and customers you have wins for and ramp. What is the ASP range Jeff we can think of by category, just to get some broad idea, what kind of ASPs would be built into the volumes?

Jeff Shealy

I'll let Dave take that question.

Dave Aichele

So obviously we've got four segments that we talked about and I think if you look at the script that we provided, the WiFi market, there is -- if you take it down to the price range that Jeff talked about, you've got price ranges in the per filter around $0.50 plus or minus depending on the application. So the WiFi market, that's one that is not as price sensitive. Obviously, the mobile market, particularly the 4G LTE market is, [indiscernible] and some BAW devices are much lower priced than that. What we're looking at is, have the patience particularly around the 5G that would be north of where the 4G LTE pricing is.

As you get into the infrastructure side, what I can comment on is where we're really excited about is, the 5G segment, the infrastructure statement, particularly in these new frequency bands of 3.5 going up to 4.8 gigahertz, where they're utilizing cavity type filters that are significant buys, increase over BAW technology and also in price. We are offering a significant cost reduction from there, so those filters are in the range of $10 to $20. When you look at a FD MIMO system, it’s going to be 32 components in array or even 64 components in array and you reduce the cost of the filter from a cavity by half, let’s say, then you're getting into a significant cost saving to the OEM that obviously moves the needle and gives us an opportunity to engage with more than just one infrastructure OEM.

Finally defense, defense is depending on the volume there. You get systems that are in the thousands to hundreds of thousands and this is just really -- depending on the application, but your prices can be in the tens of dollars to hundreds of dollars per filter. So the good thing is, is our technology right now as we've highlighted in the 3 to 6 gigahertz, servicing all these customers, leveraging that technology and really just defining and designing the right filter and obviously pricing it appropriately is our objective.

Suji Desilva

And then on the manufacturing side, I thought I might have heard you say in the prepared remarks that perhaps to address higher volume smartphone guys, you might look to partner for manufacturing. I'm wondering if that implies the XBAW technology, is it a point now where it can be ported to another manufacturing facility to run along with in-house or whether you’d focus on in-house capacity, whether that's the viable option to provide volume quickly to another -- to a large customer.

Jeff Shealy

So first and foremost, I'm aware of -- if you think about porting to a silicon fab, you've got multiple aspects of the manufacturing that create challenges there. So this is not historically, this is more of a niche technology then compared to something that big silicon houses can just straight forward run. I would also add, this is one of the technologies that is most heavily integrated in the design because of the trimming function to hit the high resolution and high precision required for the filter. What you're mentioning is potentially a license based model. First and foremost, we have to find a partner that could do the materials, the wafer processing and the trimming and have those expertise in place, so that's a challenge with going with that approach, I would never – we don’t rule any business opportunity in or out.

What I would say is we're focused on filling our manufacturing capacity at this time and we're focused on, since your previous comment went around ASPs was being selective over the business that we actually take in to where we maximize the ASPs as we’re ramping the plant. So just to recap, wouldn’t rule out licensing, focuses on ramping the fab internally and there's challenges about just directly porting a technology to any other plant, I would even include any of the other two big guys, as someone who's already doing bulk acoustic wave, our manufacturing flow is completely different and our material science is different. So, it's not just straightforward handing off a recipe and someone can pop up and do it.

Quinn Bolton

Just wanted to ask a question, you guys have highlighted your power density and your first designs seem to be focused more on the infrastructure, cellular, defense and WiFi, wondering if you think you've got more of an advantage in those infrastructure markets where you typically have higher power levels, relative to the handset market?

And then my second question, as you develop filters or the bands, the infrastructure band, say the band 225 that you announced this morning, how much work would it take to take that infrastructure design and put it for a handset design. I know you talked about the wafer level packaging is something you need to complete to get into handsets, but can the same base filter design be ported pretty quickly once you've developed a infrastructure over to the handset side?

Jeff Shealy

Good morning, Quinn and I’ll let Dave start and I'll comment if needed.

Dave Aichele

So I guess on the – on your first question with regards to the power handling, it definitely is an advantage for the infrastructure as we commented on. The new architectures of the FP MIMO, the power levels of each element going down to the 1 to 5 watts is an advantage that we're going to play off of, but I also would say that the power requirements in the handset are important as well for two reasons. As Jeff highlighted, particularly when we're looking at the 5G spectrum, in that 3 to 5-gigahertz, there is really no BAW technology to date that’s shipping other than ours commercially in the market today and so we are getting interest from people that need access to the technology, but the key there also as you go up in frequency, the size of the filter resonators go down in size of the ability to handle power class to each PUE, if you've heard of that, which was driving primarily by things like Sprint with the band 41. And they have to go concerned about propagation distance at the higher frequency. That's going to push the existing incumbent poly crystal technology limit because you're increasing your power handling by almost 3DD. So I think this is going to play to our favor in addition to obviously there's requirements up there that there are some co-exist up those higher frequencies that hasn't been demonstrated. So, we're out there having that discussion with OEMs.

With regards to the second question of the band 25, yeah, the design that we have right now is two discrete filters to do a duplex type design, which is in our roadmap, be it band 25 or others. It would require redesign primarily just because of the close proximity of the die and the package, but it is something that we could leverage obviously on the existing design to do that. The thing that comes down to it is obviously opportunity cost, you're going after lower price components versus the needs may be on the 5G less so on the 4G LTE, but it really is more strategic discussions we’ll have with the OEMs as to what their priority is and making sure it’s a good fit with us.

Jeff Shealy

Yeah. So this is Jeff, Quinn. We announced the 1252 product and also a 1652, which is targeted for mobile, the specs are slightly different. In some cases, they could be relaxed in the mobile on some of the specs. However really it's the core engine of the filter is very, very similar between the two. What you typically or what is typically done on the design is you have to optimize for the external interface. So if it's a discrete filter, then that's a particular external interface, if it's a wafer level package for a handset, that's another interface. So once, I think the bigger issue as I think about design of these devices is do we have high performance designs in these filters and filters at these frequencies, if we do, then they can be ported from one application to another and we go through the things that Dave discussed where like opportunity cost and what’s strategic for us. So that's how we think about it, but certainly not dramatic that the chips -- the chip size itself is not dramatically different between the two applications, it's mainly the interface that has to be reconsidered.

Ashok Kumar

Two part question. The first part, Jeff, you had indicated on the challenges in the mobile handset market and specifically the front end module. If IGRF complexity and again favors the module vendors and today many of the phones rely on FEMs or front end modules to integrate a lot of the RF front end components for one or more bands using the smartphone design and most of your competitors in the space and they use mergers and partnerships to access all direct with that components and modules. And so this includes Broadcom, Qualcomm, Skyworks and Qorvo. I was wondering if you could talk briefly about the strategic relationship that you're exploring to scale up your footprint for this opportunity. Could you please expand on that?

And the second part of the question is actually for John. Your burn is currently at about 5 million a quarter. I know a lot of it is dependent upon when you place your capital purchase orders, what is the timeline given, I think, Jeff, you had indicated you have to place the capital requirement a year ahead, when you see that peak and at what level and the operating expenses are currently running at about 25 million 26 million annualized, what would be the right number for ‘19 and ‘20 fiscal year, so I do it 30 million to 35 million will be the right number?

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Let me start with your first question and then I'll hand it off to John on the financials. So you stated that 5G is expected to be very heavily integrated. We -- and module vendors also have significant advantage. What I would share there is take a look at some of the module manufacturers, they are also the baseband chip manufacturers for 5G. And therefore at the end of the day, the module manufacturer needs the high performance, high frequency chips in these 5G spectrum. As we said in our prepared comments, the WiFi market is expected also to potentially grow in handset at 5-gigahertz with potentially Tri-Band architectures coming forth and so our view of that is, we do not want to -- we're not, we have no plans to expand our business into front end modules.

We see adequate number of opportunities today to provide core chips operating at these very high frequencies where we believe we're ahead of the industry and being able to produce them and we have a technology, which is differentiated and we've published those. We’ve published those numbers in that study in the journal. So, in terms of strategic, I would just point you to our deck, you can look at names and judge for yourself. But at the end of the day, we're not competing with our customer, whether it's a front end module house or a baseband module house and certainly for some of these other alternative markets that I don't think you're really jumping into, they're still buying discrete and we see opportunities to potentially integrate multiple filters into multiplexer type modules as opposed to just selling just discrete. So, our integration strategy is a little bit -- is certainly different than a traditional FEM. We see opportunities with FEM manufacturers, providing differentiated chip and what they can either produce themselves or what they can acquire on the outside as well.

So with that, let me hand it off to John on your other question.

John Kurtzweil

Going forward, we're looking at and we've been very effective in managing our cost structure. What we're expecting to do is time revenue and the OpEx additions associated with that. So as we get deeper into the sales funnel as Jeff said and we have more revenue, I would expect to see the operating expense increase over time, but until we see that, I would not expect to see a lot of hiring. When we look at our expenses overall, historically, they've been really driven by headcount and factory expenses and so we see the revenue will add a little bit, but we're not going to be going overboard.

In terms of the capital, as Jeff said, we're -- and we've also put on our website, so we're looking to increase our manufacturing capacity by 5x from where we're at today. That would take account in a couple of different ways. One is that we will go from a single shift to 7 by 24, so we will be adding people over time to be as capital efficient as possible. It is going to take capital. And over the next two years and we're still working the exact timing, but we believe it will take close to $20 million of new capital equipment over the next couple of years to reach that 5x capital, which really was the driver for the equity raise that we just did. So I think that we’re in good position on both the capital and also the ability to hire the people to meet this ramp.

Jeff Shealy

Sure. I just want to clarify one comment John made. He said 5x the capital, 5x the capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

My question has been covered. Thank you.

Bob Johnston

I just want to follow on to that last question and just talk about that increase in capacity 5x. You’ve laid out a lot of very positive potential milestones over the next couple of years and so, I mean, how – what would that get you to. Would that get you to the end of next year? Would that require something significantly more or what should we think about in terms of how that 20 million of new capacity will address a portion of potential needs?

John Kurtzweil

This is John and Bob, that’s a very good question. As we look at it, the $20 million and capital will get us through at least the next two years for that and get us to the point where we have better visibility into the larger customers, it will get us into the WiFi ramp through the infrastructure that we have and the initial mobile handset business.

Jeff Shealy

And Bob, I'd add to that. Capacity, and I mentioned this in my prepared comments was capacity is a big swinger for us, depending on these markets. We've mentioned four end markets that we're engaged in and we have -- there's various plans, different scenarios that can drive different outcomes on how rapidly we have to invest. We have to, in our planning process, we plan on -- we have a plan -- a capacity plan expansion over the next couple of years. I think John articulated what that looks like. It can vary from that. I think the progress of the biggest variation that one would expect would be something in mobile come in and ask us to increase capacity. So there's different scenarios and certainly varies by market. What I can say is the initial markets that I've announced in the plan that we’ve kind of commented against, we've got a capacity plan, we've got a strong balance sheet. We expect to have the CapEx we need to execute on it and it will support revenue ramp in the second half of ’19. Challenges, as I said in my prepared remarks is really is the lead time to get the capacity in place. And for these new markets, being late is just not an option in our mind in a new market. So I hope that answers your question.

Bob Johnston

Just a follow-on as you add the capacity and you go to additional ships, what does that do to your headcount and what does that potentially do to your burn?

John Kurtzweil

Right now, we’re on a single shift and we do the headcount. As you go to a second shift, our headcount up in New York would probably increase by probably 30% and then when you go to a 7 by 24, you're not adding a lot of the management and a lot of the other infrastructure stuff. So it probably increases by another 30% on top of that. We’ll have to cover the other two shifts and in terms of the burn, what we're not going to do is we're not going to be adding a lot of people until we have the revenue to match it again. So I don't expect to see a large increase in our burn ahead of the revenue.

Jeff Shealy

Yeah. And I want to just pile on John's comments that the headcount we would add in operations is going to be part of cost of goods. Clearly, we'll have to bring that in likely a quarter, roughly a quarter ahead of time, capital takes us nine months to bring in. So, we're going to work in -- we're going to work and optimize and we’re going to work with the operations in New York to optimize when to bring capital and when to bring headcount in. It’s certainly -- we can respond much faster with headcount and we get higher utilization up until the point we're running 24x7 and then it's a capital equipment purchase. So I just want to add that additional color.

Unidentified Analyst

Couple of things. What was the original announcement today, so if things go right, what could be the volume for that in calendar ‘19. It’s about 25.

Jeff Shealy

Good morning, John. I'll hand it off to Dave and I'll comment accordingly.

Unidentified Analyst

And I want real numbers. There's been a lack of numbers in this whole call and the revenue of this company has declined precipitously every three months is the projection. So, we need some real numbers here, did this -- it's nice to have technology, but without sales, it doesn't do a lot of good, as you know from the stock down 50%? So what’s kind of revenue can we expect from that tier 1?

Dave Aichele

Yeah. John, it’s Dave. So the volume, again, this is a small cell type application. So what you can expect from this type of applications is that you're in the high 100 to 1000 to low million type volume and we're talking about two filters per system. So I think what we announced is that we had visibility for 0.5 million units, so that’s 250,000 per filter and then obviously continuing to ramp from there and the ASPs are below -- from a standpoint of that type application, you expect below a buck. So that -- you can model that with that type of feedback.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the last one is, all the stuff we discussed today, how does that change your calendar ‘19 and calendar ’20 revenue forecast. Does it increase it or is it still the same and declining mode we've seen here in the last two years?

John Kurtzweil

We have the analysts and have discussed with the analysts. For the most part, they are in line with where we currently believe we’re going to be. Their models are up to date. There is one that's an outlier, but we've been told that he's going to adjust that model, but I think that by mid to next week, you're going to see models that are in line with where we expect to be able to deliver the revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I know, well, that’s on Bloomberg. I don't know how much the outlier affects it? But I mean the number is pretty pitiful, 3 million in fiscal ’19 and it used to be multiples of that a year ago. So since you're getting everyone aligned, where should everyone be for fiscal ’19 and fiscal ’20 revenue wise, top line wise.

John Kurtzweil

The top line, they're all in line, somewhere between $2.5 million and $3 million for the year. That’s where we're currently targeting.

Unidentified Analyst

And the next year, in ’20?

John Kurtzweil

’20, a lot depends on how the programs ramp, but the expectation is that we're going to have a mobile order that we're going to be able to deliver against in the second half of the calendar year or the first half of fiscal ’20 and get a revenue up beyond that. So, we have the opportunity at that point to grow the revenue and our target is to get to breakeven somewhere around $13 million to $15 million a quarter and we have a chance to do that by the end of our fiscal ’20.

Unidentified Analyst

13 million to 15 million a quarter by the end of ’20, fiscal ‘20. Fiscal ‘20 you said.

John Kurtzweil

Yeah.

Mike Cahill

Just a question on the CapEx. Given how strategic or superior you are with your -- with the filters that you're offering, could you get some -- almost like a strategic partner to help finance some of that CapEx in the future to lock in production or output capacity for you as a kind of a tradeoff?

Jeff Shealy

Hi, Mike. Jeff speaking here. So in terms of how we look at this, there's initial CapEx, as I said, that gets us into the hundreds of millions of filters per year that we have a balance sheet to support. I think beyond that, for particularly mobile market, which is a scale up from there, we're not looking at taking on that full risk ourselves and so we will continue to explore that. That's an added conversation to any engagement that we have in the mobile arena. And as I said in my prepared comments, that is likely how we would proceed in mobile with any high volume. We do not want to be installing capacity without some sort of guarantee that it's going to be utilized.

Dave Aichele

And as we look forward on this, it's very important when you look at the industry and look at historically what's happened is that not just in this industry, but other industries is that you get a major player that will put large demands on you. You'll invest in the capital and then they're not there. So getting back to Jeff’s point is that we're going to make sure that when we invest in the capital, we have the backing in terms of purchase orders or other commitments to make that capital investment and that those commitment may come in the form of a purchase order that are not cancellable, they may come in the form of -- they're not going to invest some capital into the factory fab. So there's many different ways that we're looking at getting there.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks again for having the call the day. I've been a shareholder personally since January of 2016 and as an advisor, I have lots of clients that have positions and so there's no question the financing was painful recently for shareholders, but thank you for the presentation today because with that, it gives us all a better understanding of why you decided to take that approach.

My question is related to the Wifi router market. You mentioned that the existing, first of all, you mentioned the advantages you have over the incumbent dielectric approach and you also mentioned that there's a certain percentage of the market that's enterprise and high performance and so you stated earlier that the market is expected to be 540 million by 2020-ish. What percent of that market is the higher performance and enterprise piece and then how successful do you think you'll be in converting the dielectric producers on the lower end to use your filters in future models?

Jeff Shealy

So first, Brook, thanks for your question and thanks for your comment. I'll let Dave answer the first part of question. I may add to it.

Dave Aichele

Yeah. So Brooke, this is Dave. So, the -- if you talk higher performance and again you got to look at -- the WiFi market is broken down enterprise and retail and then within enterprise and retail, it's broken down between Tri-Band routers and also dual band type. The way you have is the transition right now going on that most of the designs going out into the market are now Tri-Band architectures. And a lot of this is driven by the mesh network and being able to use obviously multiple to connect up to the users, but also use some backhaul between devices. So again, the number of filters, the number of bands being utilized on the system are increasing and obviously the smaller size reduction is important.

If you breakdown the retail and the enterprise, the enterprise is probably about 30% of the volume and the retail is the rest. A lot of the volume is driven to the retail, obviously for consumers and if you break them, what percentage of the systems are more higher end, just a smaller percentage in the retail, but a higher percentage in the enterprise. So what we're really focusing on right now is the enterprise obviously for the higher performance and then a select few on the retail side that are really driving performance for these mesh networks. So, hopefully, that gives you a little bit more color on the breakdown of percentages.

Unidentified Analyst

And so I guess the follow up is, Jeff said in past presentations that you all feel like you can dominate the WiFi market. So do you think, is half too big for you, is dominate mean you get half the revenue or how do you feel about that?

Jeff Shealy

So what I would say is we play, if you look at where our focus is in the Tri-Band, which is the dominant architecture that's out there, today two-thirds of that architecture are system, the dielectric resonator. We've mentioned what our strategy – our strategy is pretty clear to, we have the 5.2 and we're expanding and one of our milestones for this quarter is to get the 5.6 to a select target group of customers. So two-thirds of that market is roughly in play for 5 gigahertz and our business objective, we've been, is to get more than our fair share of the market there and right now we're the only one that can service that and I believe we’ll be the first into that market with both parts. So, it's a greenfield opportunity. You got to have the product portfolio to play. We believe we're going to be first in the market with the product portfolio. So that usually ends up being pretty well, but our strategy is to be dominant in the markets that we go after and I think that's a good business strategy with a new technology and able to address the new market.

Robert Carlson

Can you explain in layman's terms, why your single crystal RF filters can outperform today's state-of-the-art poly crystals?

Jeff Shealy

Yes. So Robert, good afternoon to you. I’d be happy to address that question. So, in layman’s terms, as we touch on what we've said in the script, but also as I said to an earlier caller, there are two innovations to our technology. First is the single crystal material. The second is the MEMS manufacturing process that we're running. So your question was to the single crystal based materials. These are low defect materials, so they're very -- they're pure. They can handle a lot of heat and also sound waves move through them very quickly. And so the advantages are -- translate to 2.3x advantage and power handling, so we have higher power.

That is a higher power signal can be passed through them before they're damaged. And what that directly translates into is reliability because the power handling capability determines how much power you can reliably put through the filter and as we go up into these higher frequencies, the link budgets get tighter because of some of the atmosphere losses and so you have to transmit more power or put the repeater stations closer to one another, both of which are good signs for our product in terms of performance and/or unit volume, but the answer to your question is, it enables high power systems to operate in 5G as well as allows us to have reliable operation for WiFi routers.

Kevin Spellman

I just want to kind of follow up on chips that you announced today that band 25 and this kind of speaks -- you can speak about your competitiveness. If I go out and look, I can find these filters from Qorvo, Broadcom, even Qualcomm, they’re available. So what is it that decides that why Akoustis or why did somebody take the time and the six months effort and the cost to go you when these are available elsewhere.

Jeff Shealy

I’ll let Dave address that. He’s closest to the market.

Dave Aichele

As we I think publicly announced, these are orders that we did receive though, not only do they take the time, but they also are funding the development here and then also placing -- placement or production once we get the product qualified. So the main thing is, I think, Jeff mentioned in the performance or in the script that we're hitting really high Q at this frequency, very competitive to obviously other competitive solutions out there. With that higher Q, it's a proxy for improving the insertion loss and also what they call the attenuation in the duplex gap, because band 25 is spacing between frequencies, is only about 10 megahertz. You have to have a high Q at a very sharp filter. So we've been able to design a filter that has improved on the insertion loss and the attenuation near band in that phasing, that duplex phasing, better than the current solution that they are using. So I can't address why somebody else hasn't delivered to them from a competitive solution and what I can tell you is what we're delivering is better than what is out in the market. And that the reason that the customer engaged on it and it’s the attribute to the process and the design team here at Akoustis.

Jeff Shealy

Kevin, I’ll add to that. This is Jeff, that everything Dave described is just between the transmit and the receive, is the property of the filter called selectivity and so what Dave described is a higher selectivity filter and it also -- it really discusses the concept of coexistence based filters and the only point I wanted to add, I thought Dave articulated it well, but these coexistence challenges with 5G and with WiFi expanding are only going to increase with time. I think that's part of the – yes, what's driving -- the market dynamics driving the TAM in the market is the need for these coexistence. So more new bands that are added is going to add to coexistence and this happens to be a customer where -- when you have, if you don't have adequate selectivity, then you have coexistence challenges. If you have coexistence challenges, then your hardware you're producing is -- it degrades the performance of the hardware. So this will be a catalog product that we can sell to this customer as well as customers beyond moving forward.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you all for your time today. Just a reminder, we've completed one of the first four milestones we promised to our investors and we plan to update you on further progress this quarter. We look forward to speaking with you during our next call in Q1 of calendar year 2019. With that, thank you very much and I’ll hand it back over.

