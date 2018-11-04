ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Q3 2018 Results

However, it is perhaps time to take a good chunk off the table and wait on the side for a possible reversal.

ConocoPhillips is turning into a cash machine. Debt reduction, share buyback, increased CapEx and dividend accretion are the topics, and they are a pleasant subject.

The dividend is now $1.22 per share on a yearly basis and a share buyback program of $3 billion.

Net income increased $1.9 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, which included a $345 million payment related to a settlement agreement with PDVSA.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) is an independent US oil company that I particularly like mainly because of its substantial assets portfolio and projects pipeline.

Production is well diversified, and the US component is steadily increasing.

The potential for steady profit is visible, given the robust future growth and the likelihood of a further increase of shareholder dividend in 2018, primarily with oil prices climbing well over $70 a barrel.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

However, COP was trading recently at the same level as August 2014 (double top). While I still think COP is an excellent long-term choice, I recommend trading about 50%-60% of your holding based on the technical analysis (RSI) to pinpoint overbought and oversold situations. The stock has reached a value that I consider a "top," and we may be close to a trend reversal again.

Quick presentation

The company has remodeled itself as many other oil businesses have done the past few years. Lately, ConocoPhillips divested non-essential assets in Canada/USA to finance a stronger presence in the USA.

ConocoPhillips sold large chunks of its gas assets in the US shale for a total estimated at over $16 billion in 2017.

It used this cash to reduce long-term debt to a more reasonable level, to increase exploration CapEx and to buy back a significant number of its shares, as we will see below.

The gas assets remaining will account for less than 10% of the company's total portfolio.

Source: COP presentation

ConocoPhillips owns a global portfolio covering five different parts of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,261K Boe/d in 3Q'18 (including Libya)

ConocoPhillips - 3Q'18: The raw numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.00 8.66 7.51 6.77 5.02 5.58 6.52 7.25 7.77 8.88 7.20 8.74 8.96 9.24 10.17 Net Income in $ Billion 0.27 -0.18 -1.07 -3.45 -1.47 -1.07 -1.04 -0.04 0.59 3.44 0.42 1.58 0.89 1.64 1.86 EBITDA $ Billion 1.98 2.45 0.77 -2.40 0.30 1.00 1.11 2.37 2.06 -2.43 2.51 3.18 3.72 4.23 4.59 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.4% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.5% 38.7% 5.8% 18.1% 9.9% 17.7% 18.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 -0.15 -0.87 -2.78 -1.18 -0.86 -0.84 -0.03 0.47 -2.78 0.34 1.28 0.75 1.39 1.59 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.07 1.97 1.93 1.60 0.42 1.26 1.28 1.44 1.79 1.75 1.06 2.48 2.40 3.34 3.41 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 3.33 2.41 2.17 2.14 1.82 1.13 0.92 1.00 0.97 1.02 1.09 1.52 1.54 2.00 1.60 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1264 -433 -240 -541 -1,400 126 364 444 824 731 -33 964 864 1,343 1,811 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.66 3.81 2.41 2.37 5.17 4.15 4.32 3.66 3.36 11.80 11.69 10.10 7.05 6.01 6.68 Total Debt in $ Billion 22.5 24.9 24.9 24.9 29.5 28.7 28.7 27.3 26.4 23.5 21.0 19.7 17.1 15.0 15.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.730 0.730 0.740 0.740 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.285 0.285 0.285 0.305 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.25 1.24 1.24 1.24 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.24 1.22 1.20 1.19 1.18 1.17

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Net income increased $1.9 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, which included a $345 million payment related to a settlement agreement with Venezuela’s PDVSA (the total arbitration award is approximately $2 billion).

Note: Another $155 million is expected to be received from PDVSA before the end of 2018, and the rest of the settlement will be paid off over four years and a half.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.36 per share, beating analysts’ estimate easily.

Ryan M. Lance, Chairman and CEO, noted in the conference call:

"In the third quarter, we generated $1.6 billion, or $1.36 per share of adjusted earnings. And here's some interesting perspective. The last time ConocoPhillips generated quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion from continuing operations was in the third quarter of 2014. Brent was over $100 per barrel and our production was almost 1.5 million barrels of equivalent oil per day. So we're as profitable today as we were then despite prices being 25% lower and volumes being 20% lower. So bigger isn't always better."

ConocoPhillips' singularity is that the company presents a high exposure to Brent oil price which has yielded the company a definitive edge over its U.S. rivals, who have been hit by production transport bottlenecks that have weakened prices of Texas local crude.

"All that oil means pipelines from the shale patch are full, so producers are paying more to transport oil on trucks and rail cars. Shortages of labor, water and even the fuel used in fracking are driving up production costs. At the same time, Permian producers are getting less for their oil, which in August traded as much as $17 a barrel below the U.S. crude benchmark. Sellers have to offer the discount to compensate for the higher transport costs."

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is positive on a yearly basis and represents $4.982 billion ("TTM"). COP recorded a third-quarter FCF of $1,811 million in 3Q'18.

Free cash flow is a critical indication when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment. COP is showing some impressive numbers here which justify the increase of quarterly dividend to now $0.305 per share.

The dividend is now $1.22 per share on a yearly basis, which represents $1.43 billion annually, well below free cash flow and a share buyback of now $3 billion for the year. ConocoPhillips repurchased $0.9 billion of common shares outstanding, bringing year-to-date repurchases to $2.1 billion.

COP has passed the FCF test.

3 - Oil production in K Boe/d

Note: The production above includes Libya (32K Boep/d).

Production in Lower 48 represents 32.8% of the total output including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil equivalent production was 1,261K Boe/d in the third quarter, up 2.9% from a year ago and up 1% sequentially.

Note: The company said that the production of oil equivalent from the three basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) rose 48% in the third quarter and is set to climb more than 35% for the full year. Also, during the quarter, achieved the first production from Bohai Phase 3 and from the final phase of drilling at Bayu-Undan.

Below are the global average oil equivalent price realized by ConocoPhillips. The global average oil equivalent price increased 46% from a year ago.

Divestitures in October: ConocoPhillips announced Barnett and Greater Sunrise dispositions for $580 million before customary adjustments.

4 - Net debt

Net debt is about $8.32 billion (total cash of $6.68 billion) in 3Q'18. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, and they did a good job looking at the chart above.

COP received credit rating upgrades from Fitch and Moody’s to A3 on Sept. 26, 2018.

5 - ConocoPhillips' production guidance for the fourth quarter 2018

Production for the fourth quarter 2018 is expected to be 1,275 to 1,315K Boep/d, reflecting the completion of seasonal turnarounds and growth from several conventional project startups and ongoing development in the unconventionals. This guidance includes impacts expected from the previously announced Barnett disposition and excludes Libya.

Full-year 2018 capital expenditures and investments are expected to be $6.6 billion in 2018 from the original $5.5 billion budget. This guidance excludes the previously announced $0.4 billion bolt-on acquisition in the Alaska Western North Slope and $0.1 billion to acquire additional acreage in the Montney in Canada.

Conclusion and technical analysis

ConocoPhillips is turning into a cash machine. Debt reduction, shares buyback, increased CapEx and dividend accretion are the topics, and they are a pleasant subject.

However, to maximize profit, it is essential to look forward and analyze what has been achieved, and what could be next for the stock. What I see is that the stock is fully valued now and we are at a crucial point of inflection that could be the first hint of a slow future retracement.

COP is trading in correlation with the future oil prices. The question is how much of a rally is left in oil? It is the time to look at why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower.

"World liquids production has, in fact, increased 2.91 mmb/d so far in 2018. Much of that increase came from producers other than U.S. & OPEC (Figure 2)."

If it is true, then it is perhaps the perfect time to take a good chunk out of the equation and sit on the side for a while.

Technical analysis (short term)

COP is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern with line resistance around $80 (double top possible where I recommend selling at least 40% of your position at this level) and line support at $65 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level which I consider long-term support).

Ascending broadening wedge patterns are mostly bearish in general because they form in a long-term bearish trend, which means that COP may slowly correct on the downside and it could be a good idea to reduce your position and turn to cash while waiting for a retracement.

We sold over 75% of our position at $79.50, and we are now waiting for a meaningful retracement, which may or may not happen depending on the oil prices which are paramount.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own a reduced long-term position.