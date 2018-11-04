DowDuPont: Trade War? What Trade War?

After the recent turmoil, DowDuPont presents an outstanding risk-reward ratio. You should buy the dip before it's too late.

DowDuPont (DWDP) has recently announced earnings for the third quarter of 2018. The results were more than stellar. The company generated revenues of $21 billion, up 10 percent compared to the same quarter last year, with all divisions showing year-over-year improvements in sales.

On the bottom line, the giant chemical company recorded adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, up a whopping 35 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017, the time when the merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont was finalized. Following the earnings announcement, shares were up more than 8 percent on the news.

Shareholder Friendly

DowDuPont has demonstrated that it treats its shareholders very well. During the past quarter, the company generated cash from operations in the amount of $2.2 billion, with most of it being returned to the hands of its rightful owners, the shareholders. More specifically, DowDuPont has invested roughly one billion dollars in repurchasing its own shares, and has paid out $900 million in dividends.

Treating its shareholders well is an important cornerstone in the company's strategy. Since the completion of the merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical, the combined company has paid out a total of $7.5 billion back to its shareholders. That's pretty amazing.

What The Market Is Missing

Over the past three months, Mr. Market hasn't been paying attention to earnings or to anything that resembles hard data. He was very busy obsessing with the winners and losers from the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, causing shares of DowDuPont to plummet by more than 25 percent over the course of two months.

More specifically, investors were certain that China was about to go into a recession, which will greatly reduce the demand for chemicals produced by manufacturers such as DowDuPont or LyondellBasell (LYB). Another reason for concern came from PPG Industries (PPG), a leading paint and coating manufacturer that issued a profit warning on October 9th. The company blamed rising expenses and a soft demand from China for the squeeze in its profit.

Mr. Market then wasted no time in selling shares of any manufacturing company that has to do with materials. I agree that some suspicion is indeed warranted amongst companies such as Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) which operate in the paint and coating business. Yet, this announcement by itself does not justify a massive selloff in other industries such as plastic manufacturers or companies which operate in the Ag industry. As a result of this indiscriminate selling pressure on shares, we have recently published our bullish thesis on DowDuPont – "When One Plus One Equals Three". In this article, we urged investors to buy shares because the investing theme was firmly intact despite the macroeconomic despair surrounding the chemical industry.

What We Now Know

Following the recent earnings announcement, things have become even more crystal clear. We believe there are two main points to take home. The first one relates to the specific business execution of DWDP over the past quarter, while the second point relates to the highly uncertain business environment we are currently living in.

The first takeaway is that the company's execution has been nothing short of outstanding. Despite recent fears from investors, execution during the past quarter has been stellar. The company has been able to beat expectations, both on revenues and on earnings. More importantly, management has upped its synergies target following the completion of the merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont.

More specifically, management has stated that it was increasing its cost synergy commitment to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion and increasing the expected 2018 year-over-year savings to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion. Keep in mind that this is the second time that management has revised its synergies target upwards. It simply doesn't get any better than that.

The second takeaway is that macro fears are overdone. You see, many of the company's products are manufactured in China, and are therefore exempt from tariffs. All in all, sales to China have in fact increased by 18 percent during the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year. This is hardly a sign of a slowdown.

More specifically, fears concerning a slowdown in the auto sector are overblown. Although PPG Industries really scared investors with the profit warning it had issued a month ago, this is clearly not the case with DowDuPont which increased its sales to automakers by 10 percent during the past quarter compared to the third quarter of last year.

My Takeaway

DowDuPont presents one of the best risk-reward ratios among stocks currently trading on U.S. exchanges. The company treats its shareholders well and grows its earnings at a double clip. More importantly, business with China is in fact booming, which stands in sharp contrast to the company's current valuation. DowDuPont has never heard of a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.