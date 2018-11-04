45 'Safer' Best Priced Growing Dividend Dogs Led By Mercer 73.54% Gain & Blackstone 7.35% Yield To November, 2019

Fifty-six November Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks were discarded for negative annual returns. Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" stocks projected 0.83% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten. Low price small stocks barely topped this "safer" list.

Dividend Growth stocks annual yields ranged 4.47%-7.35% from PBCT; EBF, KRO; BKE; PTVCA; SWM; IVZ; F; MPW; BXMT. Their free cash flow yields ranged 7.46%-27.68%. Besides safety margin, these "safer" stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to verify their financial strength.

45 of 125 Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 10/31/18.

These Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks are distinguished by 10 or more straight years of increasing dividends and show single share prices less the annual dividends derived from $1k invested.

November 'Safer' Best Priced Growing Dividend Dogs

Yield (dividend/price) results from here October 31st supplemented by 1 year total returns (verified by YCharts for forty-five stocks representing eight of eleven Morningstar sectors) revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Pegged Top Ten 'Safer' Best Priced Dividend Growth Stocks To Net 21.88% to 75.34% Gains By November, 2019

Four of the ten top yield 'safer' Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were singled out based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each stock and its aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October31, 2019 were:

Mercer International Inc (MERC) netted $735.42 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Int’l Inc (SWM) netted $662.96 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) netted 596.54 based on a target price from three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 140% more than the market as a whole.

Olin Corp (OLN) netted $480.00 based on a target price from thirteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) netted $420.10 based on dividends and the median price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 102% more than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $378.09 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% more than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) netted $288.27 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) netted $269.73 per estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) netted $226.86, based on dividends plus the median target from twelve analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) netted $218.83 based on dividends plus price estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 42.77% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

45 Achievers With "Safer" Dividends From 125 Top Yield Best Priced Dividend Growth Stocks

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 125 top yield Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks stocks which these 45 "Safer" dividend stocks were sorted. Below is that list of 45 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Seven of Eleven Sectors Were Represented By 45 'Safer' Best Priced Dividend Growth Stocks

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by 45 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of October 31. Sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (4); Consumer Cyclical (13); Financial Services (18); Basic Materials (6); Industrials (2); Utilities (1); Technology (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0).

Top ten "safer" Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of October 31 represented the first five sectors on the above list.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily readjusted by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Decent Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Best Priced Dividend Growth Stocks

Ten "Safer" Best Priced Dividend Growth firms with the biggest yields October 31 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Best Priced Dividend Growth Stocks, (12) To Deliver 21.52% VS. (13) 21.34% Net Gains from All Ten by November, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Best Priced Dividend Growth pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 29.05% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" Best Priced Dividend Growth, Schweitzer-Mauduit Int’l Inc (SWM) showed the best net gain of 66.3% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer"Best Priced Dividend Growth dogs as of October 31 were: Ford Motor Co (F); Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO); Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW); People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT); Ennis Inc (EBF), with prices ranging from $9.55 to 19.35.

Higher priced five "Safer" Best Priced Dividend Growth dogs as of October 31 were: Buckle Inc (BKE); Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCA); Invesco Ltd (IVZ); Schweitzer-Mauduit Int’l Inc (SWM); Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), with prices ranging from $20.40 to $33.74.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Achiever dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.finance.yahoo.com; suredividend.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

