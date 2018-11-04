Bandwidth: Positive Profits A Plus In Turbulent Market

Bandwidth is one of few recent technology IPOs to be largely unaffected by the October crash.

Bandwidth (BAND), the communication-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) startup that is a rival to the much larger Twilio (TWLO), seems to exist in a world of its own. October has been a particularly painful month for growth technology stocks and recent IPOs, with high-flying names down as much as 40-50% from recent highs. Yet Bandwidth has barely sunk at all from its peak values in the month of October; shares continued to trade in an uptrend as the company reported strong Q3 results. Ever since the company went public in November, Bandwidth has produced a steady stream of beat-and-raise quarters.

BAND data by YCharts

I suspect that the reason that Bandwidth has been able to hold onto its value is that, unlike many other recent SaaS IPOs, Bandwidth is actually profitable across every metric that matters: EBITDA, free cash flow, and even GAAP net income. Though the company's low-20s growth pales in comparison to other growth stocks, it seems that right now investors prefer the safety of a profitable tech name than more exciting growth plays.

Stay long on Bandwidth - there are still plenty of gains to be had for a consistent performer in a growing market for CPaaS software.

Valuation still leaves room for upside

In mid-November, we'll pass the one-year anniversary of Bandwidth's IPO at $20 per share. Since then, the stock has returned more than 2.5x for investors who got in at the beginning - a tremendous performance for a relatively unknown small-cap name.

The month of October has brought many of Bandwidth's recent IPO peers lower, while Bandwidth has mostly held steady - yet even so, it's hard to say Bandwidth is overvalued. For the majority of its lifetime as a public company, Bandwidth has traded at valuation multiples below that of peers. A quick valuation check - at Bandwidth's post-Q3 price of ~$51, the company has a market cap of $933 million. If we net out the $64 million of cash on the company's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $869 million.

For the remainder of the fiscal year, Bandwidth has guided to $200.8-$201.3 million in total revenues. If we extrapolate that guidance and assume five points of deceleration in FY19 to ~17% y/y growth (this quarter's growth rate was 22% y/y), we arrive at an FY19 revenue estimate of $235.2 million. This puts Bandwidth's valuation at just 3.7x EV/FY19 revenues.

Figure 1. Bandwidth FY18 guidance Source: Bandwidth investor relations

Even though Twilio has corrected sharply from its peak valuation, the company still maintains a decent premium to Bandwidth:

TWLO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

There are puts and takes to this valuation spread. Twilio has both a faster growth rate and a slightly higher gross margin than Bandwidth (Twilio's margins are in the mid-50s while Bandwidth's are in the mid-to-high 40s, which is a considerable difference - largely stemming from the fact that Twilio mostly leases network capacity from cell carriers, while Bandwidth owns its IP voice network). So it's natural that Twilio retains a premium to Bandwidth's valuation. On the flip side, however, Bandwidth is profitable while Twilio is not - so the valuation spread between ~4x forward revenues and ~11x forward revenues appears far too harsh.

In my view, Bandwidth is worth at least 6x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a one-year price target of $81 and a 58% premium to current levels.

Q3 download: growth rates hold, margins expand, free cash flow rises

Let's review Bandwidth's Q3 results in greater detail - here's a glance at the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Bandwidth 3Q18 results Source: Bandwidth investor relations

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $41.3 million, equaling last quarter's growth rate and showing no deceleration whatsoever. Wall Street was expecting far more deceleration than that, with a consensus revenue estimate of $47.9 million, or 16% y/y growth. The six-point spread to analysts' top-line estimates is a breath of fresh air in a quarter where many major technology companies have missed Wall Street's revenue estimates, while beating on the bottom line.

Software revenues - that is, revenue derived from Bandwidth's CPaaS solutions - saw even stronger growth of 24% y/y to $33.4 million, making up about two-thirds of Bandwidth's total. The company also noted a 26% y/y rise in total active CPaaS customers to 1,155.

Bandwidth has also benefited tremendously from an improved net retention rate - a metric that has been in focus for software investors all year, especially when it became a pain point for Cloudera (CLDR) and its pace of deceleration. Bandwidth reported a dollar-based net retention rate of 117% in the quarter, versus just 105% in the year-ago quarter - indicating a 17% net upsell. It's typically unusual for us to see software companies raise their retention rates by this large of a spread. Given that the maintenance business from within the installed base often is more accretive to revenue growth than new business itself, this jump in net retention rates is a huge positive.

David Morken, Bandwidth's CEO, noted that any large customers are using Bandwidth for multiple use cases, leading to the rise in net expansion rates. Per his comments on the earnings call:

And it is common for our customers to use our platform, not just for a single customer use case, but for many; a long tenured customer such as Google or Microsoft will have numerous customer experiences powered by Bandwidth. During this last quarter, for example, Google added voice capabilities within their G Suite services using our flexible software APIs and nationwide IP voice network to enable voice calling for G Suite meetings. Our software platform makes it easy for creative enterprise teams to build, deploy and scale enterprise communication with superior quality, reliability and accountability.

This top-line strength also extended to the bottom line. Margin trends have been a concern in the sector ever since Twilio reported a contraction in gross margins earlier in the year, but fortunately for Bandwidth, its software margins are holding steady:

Figure 3. Bandwidth margin trends Source: Bandwidth investor relations

The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.05 also showed a huge beat to Wall Street's consensus of -$0.20. In addition, the company grew FCF to $3.1 million in the quarter. Year to date, Bandwidth has generated $15.6 million of FCF, nearly triple from the year-ago period:

Figure 4. Bandwidth FCF Source: Bandwidth investor relation

FCF margins in the first nine months of this year have been about 10%, leaving further room for growth - mature software companies can typically produce margins in the ~30% range, such as Dropbox (DBX) and and Workday (WDAY).

Final thoughts

Bandwidth's consistency and growing profits are valuable assets in a turbulent market that has suddenly decided it will no longer be friendly to growth names. Given the company's margins and free cash flow profile, we may also soon be able to view Bandwidth's valuation from an earnings/FCF standpoint, rather than against its revenues like most technology stocks. Still, the valuation spread between Bandwidth and Twilio clearly highlight that the former still has plenty of upside remaining. Stay long on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAND over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.