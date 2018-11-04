SLV: Heed The Warning Signs

The market’s underlying economic factors continue to favor assets tracking the value of the U.S. dollar, and this should weigh on bullish SLV positions.

Financial market activities continue to favor safe havens while bearish volatility defines the broader trends for many investors. Stock bulls have been met with heavy selling pressure while the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) has managed to post a strong short-term rebound off of its longer-term lows. The market’s underlying economic factors continue to favor assets tracking the value of the U.S. dollar, and this should weigh on bullish SLV positions going forward. Those with long positions in SLV should consider taking profits at current levels, as any reversal from the highs could trigger short-term stop losses and send valuations much lower in the weeks ahead.

(Source: Author)

From a short-term perspective, the recent moves higher in SLV might appear to be highly encouraging. The hourly chart above shows that SLV has moved above its moving averages, which is often considered to be a bullish indicator. But this chart also shows that SLV has moved into prior resistance levels, which could indicate stalling as investors begin taking profits on their positions.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

We can see internal confirmation of this chart activity in the markets themselves, as SLV has already started to show outflow statistics in recent reporting periods. Prior bullish trends are now reversing, with $17.8 million in fund outflows seen over the last week. This figure expands to $25.7 million in outflows when we view the market’s rising bearish activity during the last month.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics/Trading Economics)

SLV bulls may be surprised by these flow reversals visible in the markets. But if we view underlying economic fundamentals influencing these activities, a reversal should make much more sense. Inflationary pressures have actually remained largely subdued since the aftermath of the financial crisis, and this suggests investors are less likely to gravitate toward instruments like SLV as a market hedge. GDP growth rates in the world’s largest economy are also supportive, as they suggest a diminishing need for safe haven instruments in the quarters ahead.

(Source: Author)

Moreover, rising valuations in the U.S. dollar suggest that precious metals ETFs will continue to face headwinds going forward. As interest rate levels rise in the United States, there will be fewer reasons for precious metals investors to bolster their positions as we head into 2019. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has made it very clear that interest rate levels will continue moving higher, despite direct attacks and strong criticism from President Donald Trump. SLV shares a strong relationship of inverse correlation with the U.S. dollar, and the spectre of higher interest rates should be a concerning factor for anyone still holding a long positions in the fund.

Rising strength in the U.S. dollar can be visualized using its valuation relative to the euro. The EUR/USD forex pair has been caught in a massive downtrend for nearly a decade. Declining values in the EUR/USD indicate growing strength in the U.S. dollar. The EUR/USD is the most commonly traded currency pair in the foreign exchange markets, so the dominant trends here are often visible in other popular world currencies.

(Source: Author)

Not surprisingly, these trends in the U.S. dollar can be viewed in relation to the Japanese yen. Trading volume in the USD/JPY is second-highest in the foreign exchange markets, so the additional strength here is a strong indicator of the relative position of the U.S. dollar. In the chart above, we can see that the USD/JPY is breaking out of a medium-term downtrend and has resumed its longer-term uptrend. From an interest rate perspective, there is little reason to believe that these trends will be changing in the near future. The Japanese economy has been associated with low interest rate levels for decades, and this should continue to support the U.S. dollar on a comparative basis. Since precious metals are priced in U.S. dollars, this continued strength in the greenback should be considered as a major warning sign for those with long positions in SLV.

(Source: Author)

For some investors, the first SLV chart in this article might look as though it is a reason to maintain a bullish stance on the fund. SLV is steadily moving higher and pressing into important short-term resistance levels from the hourly perspective. But when we view this same market activity from the daily perspective, things start to look very different. At this point in the market cycle, there are several economic factors working below the surface which are conspiring against investors with a bullish stance on SLV.

New bullish momentum can be seductive in any environment. But it is critical for SLV bulls to adopt a measured and patient stance before jumping into market positions which do not match the underlying fundamentals visible in the world economy. The broader valuation trajectory in SLV remains focused on the downside, and there is little in the fundamental outlook which suggests a true reversal is actually taking place. The daily chart of SLV shown above should make these developments relatively clear. SLV has fallen through its long-term moving averages and we are not seeing any real evidence of a bounce at these cheaper valuations. The jury is in, and the verdict is unfavorable for those developing new long positions in SLV at these levels.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on SLV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.