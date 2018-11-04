Protect Gains In Gold And Silver And Buy E-Mini S&P 500

In this special weekend report, I want to review the information we’ve been publishing on Seeking Alpha about the gold market and see how it is doing in comparison with the movement of the market. Then I will offer a new analysis of the E-Mini S&P 500 using our proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI).

Gold

First, I would like to review our October 30 Seeking Alpha report, “Gold: High Prices Short Term or Buy Pullbacks?”

The gold market closed at $1236 on Friday. In my previous report, I clearly stated that if the market came down below $1235, it would activate the buy 1 (B1) and buy 2 (B2) levels of $1224 to $1221, which are the extreme levels below the mean.

“In fact,” Patrick MontesDeOca, the CEO of the Equity Management Academy said, “what happened since the report is that the market came down and made a low on October 31 of $1213.40 activating the B1 level.”

By the market closing above $1224 after testing this level and reverting back to close above $1224, it activates the trigger point to go long. The market came down abruptly and then it reverted after making this low and we have seen a major reversion take place. Gold is currently trading at $1234, with a high of $1235.50.

This has put gold into the area of the VC PMI weekly averages or targets of $1234/$1235, and in silver at $14.69.

“At the present time,” MontesDeOca said, “we recommend to take some profits and go neutral. If you are neutral, step aside and allow the market to validate the levels produced by the VC PMI before re-entering the market.”

The VC PMI provides self-directed traders with a methodical process that you can follow. If executed correctly, the VC PMI's structure allows you to capture the extreme implied volatility of a given market. By using the reversion to the mean embodied in the VC PMI’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, you can, with 90% to 95% probability capture market movements as the market reverts to the mean.

“The VC PMI creates a structure for self-directed traders to identify the supply and demand levels, and with the AI activated, it teaches you how to recognize the trigger points activated by the system,” MontesDeOca explained.

The market has met all the short-term and intermediate targets. If you have been following us and you have been generating some nice profits, it’s recommended to lighten up, take some profits and let the price adjust to a more realistic level, which is when the price touches the B1 or B2 levels again.

E-Mini S&P 500

I want to examine what has transpired with the weekly E-mini S&P recently and where we are moving from here using the VC PMI to analyze the E-mini S&P market. On October 26, the E-mini closed at 2849, below the 9-day moving average that we use, which is at 2873.

“This told us this week to expect a bearish trend momentum,” MontesDeOca said, “but it also always gives us the opposite side of the trade; if the market closes above the previous 9-day average of 2873, it would negate this bearishness and the market would be in a neutral state. You can use this average level as an indication of a change in the market’s weekly trend momentum.”

The second filter we use is the average price or the VC PMI weekly average price momentum. The E-mini S&P closed above the average price of 2753. Therefore, we came into this week a little bit bullish, but the VC PMI also tells you that if the market closes below that average price, it would negate this bullishness and change the signal to neutral. A second close below the average price would activate the B1 level below the mean of 2724 and the B2 of 2598.

The price movement the first time that the market approaches any of these levels alerts you to a new set up. In using the 15-minute bar, the VC PMI uses the second close of the 15-minute bar to activate the trigger point. In fact, the VC PMI waits 30 minutes after the price touches the level before it triggers a signal. Once it triggers the signal, the VC PMI automatically sets the level above the mean as your target, if you are long, and the level below is your stop. If you are short, the level above is your stop and the level below is your target. This structure is automatically produced for you before the market opens, daily, weekly or monthly, which we send out to all of our subscribers so they can be ready to trade with confidence.

If we look at the action we have seen since our last report, the E-mini S&P market came down on the 29th, made a low of 2603, stabbing into the B1 and B2 area of demand. By the market closing above the average at 2724, it activated a buy trigger point, which is where we are right now. As we head toward the end of this week, we are entering the next few days with an activation of a weekly buy signal for the E-mini S&P. When this signal is activated, the level below is automatically a stop at 2724 on a weekly basis. Your target automatically is at the average price of 2753, which is your first target. The first time the market reaches that target, you should go flat, liquidate and take profits. Then the VC PMI recommends that you wait for the second close after that; a close above 2753 would activate the S1 level above that mean of 2778 to 2907 S2. It is recommended, if you’re long, to take profits at 2753, wait, get the confirmation above until the market activates the S1 and S2 levels below the mean. If the market gets to 2753 and you go flat, and then second close is below 2753, it activates a short signal, and automatically activates the B1 of 2724 and B2 of 2798.

This technique based on the VC PMI is what we are teaching our subscribers; how to trade this structure of the VC PMI using the reversion to the mean.

“We are able to identify through the VC PMI two levels above the mean, which we call S1 and S2, and two levels below the mean, which we call B1 and B2,” MontesDeOca said. “When the market activates a B1 or S1 trigger, the probability is 90% that the reversion will recur back to the mean. If the market activates an B2 or S2 level, there is a 95% probability of a reversion to the mean.”

If a market closes above or below the S2 or B2 levels, the AI re-calibrates the supply and demand levels to a higher or lower fractal in price. In other words, when the price breaks through resistance, that resistance becomes support. Conversely, when a market breaks a level of support, such as B2, that level then becomes resistance for the next lower fractal in price.

The E-mini S&P has activated a weekly buy signal of 2724, which is your first protective level with a first target of $2753. A close above 2753 will activate 2878 to 2907 as targets, which is where we recommend you take profits and go flat.

