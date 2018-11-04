Spotify: Cracks Showing In The Story

The company has also signaled that it will begin relying on promotions to drive growth.

Spotify is hitting a wall when it comes to growth, while its content acquisition costs show no signs of slowing down. This will drive the business deeper into the red.

Perhaps even more worrying was that the company's revenue guidance fell light of forecasts, and Spotify also shaved some MAUs off its prior forecast.

Spotify (SPOT) has had a bit of a jerky ride since its high-profile direct listing earlier this year, and after reporting soft Q3 results, Spotify is headed back toward its 52-week lows. Spotify illustrates very clearly to investors that just because a particular company is a high-profile brand that is incredibly popular with consumers, there is no guarantee that it can perform well as a stock (perhaps a lesson to keep in mind as Uber and Lyft stir up IPO talks).

Spotify entered life as a public company with extremely high expectations from investors and from Wall Street. At first, investors were hoping for Spotify to become the next Netflix (NFLX) and continue capturing growth in overseas markets while scaling toward eventual profitability. This quarter, Spotify has moved further away from that optimistic thesis: while subscribers and MAUs are definitely seeing a worrying slowdown, Spotify's spending requirements to continue to acquire popular music to attract subscribers keep rising.

Spotify, like Netflix, has long struggled with profitability. Relative to the breadth of its service (basically any music you want - at just $9.99 per month, or less if you're on a family plan), Spotify isn't generating nearly enough revenue to keep acquiring expensive content and keep the lights on at corporate. A pricing increase would make Spotify run afoul of the competitive landscape, but neither is a cost reduction or slowdown in content acquisition realistic either.

Thankfully, Spotify still has plenty of liquidity to tide it through many more quarters. As of its most recent balance sheet, Spotify carried €3.35 billion of cash on its books (see below):

Figure 1. Spotify cash balances

The company has also managed barely positive FCF in the year-to-date so far. However, IFRS-based profits and a positive bottom line still seem far in sight. The company has also been promoting its offerings heavily in order to attract new subscribers. Just this week, Spotify announced a rather generous promotion in which its Family Plan account holders will be rewarded with a free Google Home Mini (worth $49, per Google's store site). Relying on promos to drive customer growth is always a barbed situation, and one that retailers like Macy's (M) have long suffered the consequences for - it becomes much harder to drive organic growth in the absence of a promo if customers have been trained to expect discounted offers.

The cost of this promo isn't inconsequential, either - Spotify has noted that it will drive a 50 bps headwind to gross margins in Q4.

In my view, Spotify's share price decline accurately captures the anticipated slowdown in its business as well as the steeper cost environment the company is now facing. Though it's tempting to buy such a high-profile name while it seems to be on sale, I'd rather wait on the sidelines for shares to climb still lower.

Deceleration in the cards for Q4

Part of the pessimism for Spotify's fourth quarter stems from its rather lackluster guidance. Here's the company's latest outlook:

Figure 2. Spotify guidance

Wall Street had expected revenues of €1.49 billion for Q4. The midpoint of Spotify's guidance points to just €1.45 billion in revenues, which would imply just 26% y/y growth in the fourth quarter relative to last year's Q4 revenues of €1.15 billion. Sequentially, that's down five points from this quarter's growth rate of 31% y/y.

This is in spite of the aforementioned Google Home promo, which is expected to drive 50 bps of margin headwinds in the quarter. Spotify also took down its MAU forecast to 199-206 million (versus a top end range of 207 million previously) and its premium subscriber forecast to 93-96 million (versus a top end range of 97 million previously).

There are clear signs, in my opinion, that Spotify is bracing itself for a major growth slowdown and it's applying preventative promotional measures to prevent it. Heavier spending, however, is hardly the answer that investors want to hear.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Spotify's full Q3 results:

Figure 3. Spotify Q3 2018 results

Revenues grew 31% y/y to €1.35 billion, just barely inching past Wall Street's expectations of €1.34 billion. Narrow revenue beats (and even misses) have been a major trend with large-cap technology companies in this earnings season, and investors haven't taken too kindly to the deceleration in spite of EPS beats.

User results, like at Netflix, carry much weight with Spotify investors and are often considered more important than the financials themselves. Unfortunately these, too, were mixed.

Figure 4. Spotify user metrics

Premium subscribers were the bright spot here, growing a robust 40% y/y to 87 million. The ratio of premium subscribers to total MAUs has also consistently been on the rise, this quarter hitting 46% of total MAUs (five points stronger than the year-ago period). These results were slightly ahead of consensus, which had pinned hopes of 86.9 million subscribers for the quarter. Total MAUs, however, elicited some disappointment. The company had guided to 188-193 million in total MAUs for the quarter, and Wall Street had expected slightly higher than the midpoint of that range at 191.8 million. Unfortunately, Spotify landed only in the exactly middle of that range, at 191.0 million MAUs. Combined with the news that Spotify is taking down its user forecasts for the fourth quarter, investors didn't react too positively to the user trends this quarter.

And, as is usual with Spotify, the company's cost equation continued to raise eyebrows. Again, there is a small positive highlight here - total gross margins increased three points relative to the year-ago quarter, up now to 25.3%, helped by profitability increases for ad-supported (free) users. Premium subscribers, however, are the higher-yielding customers within Spotify's user base, and margins for these customers dipped 80 bps to 26.1% (from 26.9% in Q3 2018).

Spotify did well on the bottom line this quarter, bumping up its operating margin to -0.5%, an improvement of 650 bps on a year-over-year basis. However, the company's press release noted that this largely had to do with the timing of hiring. Since the company had a "shortfall" in recruitment in Q3, it intends to make up for it in Q4. From the earnings release:

"Operating margin improvement in Q3 was largely due to shortfalls in hiring, which have continued into Q4. However, we intend to accelerate the pace of investment in R&D and Content in 2019 in order to capitalize on near-term and long-term growth opportunities. If we are successful in accelerating our investments in R&D and Content, these investments are likely to reduce our operating margins for the foreseeable future. We expect to provide guidance for 2019 as part of the Q4 2018 earnings report."

The translation: these margin gains are likely temporary, and will be offset by higher headcount costs in the very near future.

Final thoughts

At the moment, Spotify is at best a hold. The company's business model is at a crossroads: it faces the challenge of stimulating its subscriber growth, but at the same time it hasn't offered much clarity on the status of its path toward breakeven. Its cash flows currently are mediocre at best, and in order to continue growing, Spotify is signaling that it will have to invest heavily not only on content but on promotions as well.

With the expected deceleration in both subscribers/MAUs and revenues, I believe Spotify to be fairly priced. Remain cautious on this stock until more favorable news surfaces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.