Pembina Pipeline: Solid Results, Growth Potential

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, Canadian pipeline operator Pembina Pipeline (PBA) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were certainly quite good as the company beat the Street's expectations on both its top- and bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results reveal that they were indeed quite good as Pembina joins the crowd of companies that are benefiting from booming Canadian oil and gas production. We thus see our thesis continuing to play out here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pembina Pipeline brought in total revenue of CAD$2.045 billion. This represents a massive 95.69% increase over the CAD$1.045 billion that it brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a gross profit of CAD$585 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the CAD$274 million that the firm reported in the prior year quarter.

Pembina Pipeline achieved record total volumes of 3,465 mboe/day and 3,378 mboe/day year-to-date. These represent 38% and 41% increases, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of CAD$481 million during the reporting quarter. This represents a 59.27% increase over the CAD$302 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pembina Pipeline reported net earnings of CAD$334 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 200.9% increase over the CAD$111 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing someone reading these highlights is going to notice is that essentially every measure of profitability improved compared to the prior year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this was the same as in all preceding quarters of the year. That would be the acquisition of Veresen (OTC:FCGYF) that Pembina Pipeline compared in the fourth quarter of 2017 and which greatly expanded the company's network of pipelines. As might be expected, the addition of these pipelines greatly increased the amount of resources that Pembina is able to transport, which is how the company generates much of its revenues. The firm will not see as large of a year-over-year boost from the presence of these assets in the fourth quarter however as its fourth quarter 2017 results already included a contribution from these assets.

In a few previous articles, such as this one, I discussed how Pembina has been engaging in a highly ambitious expansion program in response the the growing levels of production coming out of Canada's various natural resource basins. We saw some of the results of this program during the most recent quarter as the company achieved record volumes of 3,465 mboe/day during the quarter, which was a 38% increase over the third quarter of 2017. These volume increases came from all three of the company's main business units:

Division Volume Y-O-Y % Growth Pipelines 2,593 mboe/day 41% Facilities 872 mboe/day 29% Marketing & New Ventures 160 mboe/day 50%

The company's pipeline division is by far its largest and this division was also responsible for the largest share of growth during the quarter. The unit's growth came both from the aforementioned Veresen acquisition as well as expansions to the company's Peace and northeast British Columbia systems that came online over the past few months.

Pembina's second largest business unit is its facilities division, which includes such things as its natural gas fractionation and processing plants. This division also delivered fairly strong growth during the period due to two new assets coming online. The first of these was the Redwater Fractionation Site III, an expansion to Pembina Pipeline's Redwater Fractionation facility in Redwater, Alberta. The Stage III expansion alone is designed to process 55,000 barrels per day of C3+ feed into propane, butane, and condensate. This expansion came online on June 30, 2017 and has been ramping up since then. the second major source of growth for this division came from the Duvernay I gas plant. This plant is located in the Duvernay shale and is designed to convert sour natural gas into a form that can be actually used. This plant came online in the second half of last year and so could not contribute to the third quarter of 2017. As we might expect, the impact of both of these facilities will become muted over the next few quarters as they will no longer be absent from the year-ago quarter. However, Pembina is currently working to expand both facilities so that should prove stimulative to forward growth as they come online.

We also saw some strong performance from Pembina Pipeline's marketing division that focuses on marketing natural gas liquids to distribution companies. During the third quarter, this unit saw sales volumes increase by 50% year-over-year to 160 mboe/day. One of the major contributors to this year-over-year growth was another acquisition, in this case an ownership interest in both Aux Sable U.S. and Aux Sable Canada, which also took place back in the fourth quarter of 2017. These two businesses contributed a combined total of 37 mboe/day that Pembina naturally would not have had in the prior year quarter. Pembina credited improving margins for some of the growth of this unit during the quarter as well, although in this case, this factor would have only improved profitability and not necessarily volumes. The marketing division delivered an operating margin of CAD$111 million in the quarter, which was a 102% increase year-over-year. Thus, we can see here that a higher margin on commodity sales does certainly appear to have had a positive impact on the company during the quarter.

Pembina looks poised to deliver even further growth in the fourth quarter and into next year. The first new project slated to come online in the near-term are two expansions to Pembina's venerable Peace pipeline, what the company calls its Phase IV and Phase V expansions. These two projects are slated to come online during the month of December. As these projects will increase the volumes that Pembina is able to move through the Peace pipeline, it should allow the company to generate more revenue from it once the expansions come online.

In the month of December, Pembina Pipeline's facilities division plans to bring online a one million barrel ethane storage facility located near Burstall, Saskatchewan. This should also provide a revenue boost, most likely in the first quarter of 2018, as customers begin to pay the company for storing ethane at the facility.

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of pipeline companies such as Pembina Pipeline is to generate an income. In the third quarter of 2018, Pembina Pipeline declared a dividend of C$0.57 per share, an increase of 11.76% over the CAD$0.51 per share that it paid out in the prior year quarter. This dividend would give the company an annualized yield of 5.20% at the current exchange rate and stock price. This is admittedly not as good as some other midstream firms offer, although it is much better than Pembina was offering earlier in the year. It is important for U.S. investors to keep in mind that Pembina Pipeline's dividends are subject to a 15% Canadian withholding tax so it is best to hold the company's shares in an ordinary taxable account so that you can qualify for the foreign tax credit.

In conclusion, Pembina Pipeline's third quarter 2018 results were quite impressive as the company reported strong growth on record throughput. This was due both to a major acquisition that the company completed at the end of last year as well as its ambitious growth program beginning to show results. The company is well positioned to continue to deliver growth going forward, which will likely allow it to continue its dividend growth over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.