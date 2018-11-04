iRobot: Wiping The Floor With Its Competitors

iRobot is a technology/growth story, and it is priced as such.

The consumer floor-care market grew by just 8% in the U.S. last year, but the high-tech robotic cleaner segment surged higher by 56%. This statistic didn’t help iRobot Corporation (IRBT) escape the recent stock market carnage, however, as the robotic vacuum manufacturer was swept away along with other growth stocks, dropping 35% from a high of almost $118 to $77 before recovering to a recent price of $94.

This article examines iRobot and whether this recent downturn is a buying opportunity.

The Domestic Robotic Vacuum Industry

The robotic vacuum cleaner has been around for more than 20 years. Introduced in 1996 by AB Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF), the product floundered and was eventually discontinued. In 2002, iRobot launched the Roomba and has never looked back, selling upwards of a million units in 2004. Since then, competition for the iRobot Roomba has grown significantly and includes products produced by Ecovacs, Dyson Ltd., Neato Robotics Inc., Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), along with several others. Despite the stiff competition, iRobot has remained the undisputed market leader, commanding a 62% market share. Ecovacs is a distant second with an 11% market share.

In 2016, iRobot CEO Colin Angle claimed that 20% of vacuum cleaners worldwide were robots, although this figure is likely overly optimistic. More realistically, robot cleaners comprise approximately 10% of vacuum cleaners in the U.S., with potential long-term growth to over 80 million.

iRobot – A Growth Story

Despite the recent share price turmoil, iRobot has significantly outperformed the GICS Household Appliance Subindustry over the last three years, up 182% versus the latter’s 16%.

This should not come as a shocker as iRobot is really a technology/growth story, and it is priced as such. A side-by-side comparison between the stock and its industry shows that iRobot is not a value play. The company has relatively high-value metrics such as P/E, Price/Cash Flow and Price/Book Value compared to its industry aggregate. However, the high valuation may be warranted due to its high growth potential. In addition, the company beats on all other side-by-side comparisons, including Return on Equity, margins, inventory turnover, cash, etc.

Why I Like iRobot

Brand Awareness – The phrase “robotic vacuum” is synonymous with the iRobot Roomba, a brand built over the last 15+ years. Widespread brand awareness provides a competitive advantage, enhanced credibility, customer loyalty and allows the company to sell its products at a premium price.

Market Domination – Since 2002, iRobot has consistently dominated the domestic robotic vacuum market. The company has continually increased its investment in R&D in order to maintain its dominant position without compromising the bottom line.

Zero Debt – Companies with a strong balance sheet are vitally important in a rising interest rate environment.

Product Demand - Third-quarter revenue growth was 29%, driven by a very successful launch of two new products in the United States. Sales of the Roomba i7+ were so robust that iRobot was challenged to keep the product in stock.

Analyst Estimates – The company has outperformed analyst estimates for at least the last 5 quarters. This is an indicator of conservative management and usually a predictor of future surprises.

Google Partnership – iRobot is already partnering with Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by using Google Assistant to help users give commands to its Roomba vacuums. But a recent announcement takes iRobot and Google's partnership even further.

"We're excited to be exploring with iRobot how its unique spatial awareness technology can work with the Assistant to offer customers a more intuitive and personalized experience in their homes." - Google Smart Home Ecosystem director Michele Turner.

This collaboration can only enhance iRobot's position as it is more tightly integrated within the Smart Home environment.

Investment Risks

Investment in iRobot comes with risks, the most prominent of which is the tariffs on Chinese products (iRobot's products are manufactured in China). Company management has allocated $5M to cover the 10% tariff for the current quarter.

"Our full-year 2018 operating income expectation includes an anticipated negative tariff impact, of approximately $5.0 million in Q4, which was not previously included in our financial expectations."

Even after accounting for the tariff, the company has raised its full-year financial outlook. However, the tariff, as proposed, will increase to 25% at the start of 2019. This factor has been a major contributor to iRobot's recent share price weakness and could lead to further short-/mid-term price weakness.

Another risk to be considered is that iRobot could lose its competitive position to another manufacturer, although this is unlikely considering the company's 15-year market domination.

Wrap-Up

I rate iRobot as a speculative buy, based on brand, market dominance, market growth, zero debt and conservative management, while taking advantage of recent price pullback. This position comes with significant short- to mid-term risk due to the potential impact of proposed tariffs.

