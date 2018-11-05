Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns

It is likely that Philip Morris will produce ample total returns going forward, with much of that derived through the 5.2%-yielding dividend.

Thesis

Through earnings growth and a high dividend yield Philip Morris (PM) has a good chance of delivering double-digit total returns over the coming years. The valuation is not overly high right here, and thanks to iQOS Philip Morris has a solid long-term growth outlook.

Currency rates are a headwind right now, but that will not be the case forever. Once the dollar stops strengthening Philip Morris' underlying earnings power will be visible, and reported results should improve considerably.

Philip Morris' main business, selling cigarettes, is not a business where the company can generate high growth rates. Smoking rates are declining in many countries, which means that the shipment volumes for cigarettes are declining as well -- not only for Philip Morris but for the whole industry.

Philip Morris is, luckily, able to grow the revenues from its cigarette business nevertheless. Smokers are not sensitive to price increases, demand is very inelastic. This allows Philip Morris and its peers to increase the price per cigarette at a steady rate, which is why Philip Morris has been able to grow its revenues despite declining shipment volumes.

During the most recent quarter, Philip Morris' shipment volumes declined by 1.7%, but the company still saw its revenues grow by 0.4%. This does not fully reflect Philip Morris' actual ability to grow its sales, though, as currency rate headwinds lowered Philip Morris' reported sales considerably. Since Philip Morris is only doing business outside of the US, its results are impacted by currency rate changes to a significant degree. A strengthening dollar means that Philip Morris' sales, which are generated in other currencies, decline, all else equal.

The dollar has been getting stronger over the last year, which negatively impacted Philip Morris. At constant currency rates, Philip Morris would have been able to report a revenue growth rate of 3.3% during the most recent quarter.

Higher prices per cigarette are not the only factor through which Philip Morris can grow its revenues, though. The company has, over the last couple of years, invested billions into a new heat-not-smoke technology called iQOS/Heatsticks.

Philip Morris was able to grow the user count of its iQOS devices by 6% quarter-to-quarter and by 69% year-over-year during the third quarter of 2018. The majority of these users has stopped smoking completely. Shifting the majority of its customers towards iQOS is the ultimate strategic goal of Philip Morris. The heated tobacco units (HTU) market share is still not high at all, at less than 2%, but has almost doubled over the last year. If the market share continues to rise, iQOS will become a major source of revenues for Philip Morris. In Japan, one of the first countries iQOS has been introduced in, the HTU devices hold a market share of 15.5% already, which shows that there is considerable potential for Philip Morris to capture market share in other countries as well. In many markets, the technology has not been introduced yet, which is why iQOS' market share on a global scale is still very low.

As smokers switch from cigarettes to HTU devices, Philip Morris has a chance of not only converting users of its own cigarette brands to iQOS users, the company could also do this with users of other cigarette brands. The iQOS technology could thus ultimately lead to a higher market share for Philip Morris on a global scale.

Philip Morris is not selling any cigarettes in the US, where Marlboro and other brands are sold by its former parent company Altria (MO). Philip Morris will, however, benefit from the introduction of iQOS in the US nevertheless. Philip Morris, which has developed iQOS alone, will allow Altria to sell iQOS devices in the US, receiving a royalty on sales in exchange. iQOS is currently awaiting approval in the US, but once sales of the device have been allowed, this will allow for higher revenues for both Altria as well as for Philip Morris.

Philip Morris has generated strong results during the first three quarters of 2018. Adjusted for currency rate changes, revenues grew by 3.3%, operating income grew by 7.6%, and earnings per share rose by a very sizable 20.5%. As the dollar will not strengthen forever, currency headwinds will likely wane going forward, which should result in a narrowing between reported results and currency-adjusted (underlying) results.

The combination of higher prices per cigarette, which more than offsets the impact of declining smoking rates, and the continuing roll-out of iQOS should result in solid growth rates for Philip Morris going forward.

The analyst community forecasts EPS of $5.31 for 2019, EPS of $5.81 for 2020, and long-term earnings per share growth of 8.6% annually. Even if Philip Morris' grows at just half that pace in the long run, its shares could still produce compelling total returns over the coming years.

A high dividend yield is the basis for strong total returns from Philip Morris

Philip Morris has a history of regularly raising its dividend, and its dividend yield is at a quite high level:

The dividend, which has been raised by 6.5% earlier this year, yields 5.2% on a forward basis right now. The dividend yield has mostly been in a range of 3.5% - 5.0% over the last ten years, thus investors get a comparatively high dividend yield right now.

Compared to earnings per share of ~$5.00 that Philip Morris will generate this year, the payout ratio is relatively high, at roughly 90%. The dividend is still supported by Philip Morris' free cash flows, though:

Philip Morris produced free cash flows of $6.0 billion during the first nine months of 2018, which equates to free cash flows of $8.0 billion on an annual basis. With a share count of 1.58 billion, Philip Morris will pay out ~$7.2 billion in the form of dividends a year going forward, the free cash flow payout ratio, therefore, is ~90%. Without any growth in Philip Morris' cash flows, there would not be a lot of room for further dividend increases, but it is likely that free cash flows will continue to grow as net profits rise over the coming years. The dividend thus looks sustainable at the current level, and future dividend increases will, in all likelihood, be possible as well.

Philip Morris has mostly been valued at a high-teens to low 20s price to earnings multiple over the last couple of years. Right now shares trade at 17.5 times this year's expected earnings, which is lower than Philip Morris' historic valuation. If the valuation expands to 18 times net earnings over the next five years, shares would see an annual multiple expansion tailwind of 0.6% over that time frame. Coupled with a dividend yield of 5.2% and an earnings per share growth rate of 4.3%, Philip Morris would produce total returns of 10.1% a year. This seems like a conservative estimate, as a price to earnings multiple of 18 is substantially lower compared to how shares were valued over the last 3 and 5 years. An earnings per share growth rate of 4.3% is also just half of the analyst estimate for Philip Morris' long-term earnings per share growth.

We see that the high dividend yield means that not a lot of share price gains are necessary for Philip Morris to be a good investment, and the share price gains that are necessary should be achievable for Philip Morris.

Takeaway

Income stock Philip Morris will benefit from the continuing roll-out of iQOS in new markets, from market share gains, and from rising prices per cigarette that it sells.

It is likely that Philip Morris will produce compelling total returns over the coming years, with much of that being derived through Philip Morris' 5.2%-yielding dividend. The dividend looks sustainable, and will likely continue to grow as Philip Morris' profits and cash flows rise over the coming years.

