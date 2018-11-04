What to do about SMHD?

Investors could harvest the premium or remain invested, but there are pros and cons to each approach.

Please note: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members 3 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

On Tuesday, UBS announced suspension of further sales of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD), one of the highest yielding 2x ETNs (18.5% monthly yield per our last Snapshot).

UBS Suspends Further Sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Small Cap High Dividend ETN October 09, 2018 04:48 PM Eastern Daylight Time NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker:SMHD). This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG. As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as “Medium-Term Notes, Series A.” As a result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice. As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and product supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value. Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes’ then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes with premium or discount characteristics. This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Small Cap High Dividend ETNs, including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement. Additionally, this announcement does not impact the right of UBS AG to call the notes at the prices and under the circumstances set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement.

A brief refresher on ETNs

First of all, here's a brief refresher for those who may not be as familiar with exchange-traded notes [ETNs]. ETNs are unsecured debt instruments of sponsor (in this case UBS) that are structured to track the performance, including distributions but minus fees, of an underlying index. Therefore, when you buy an ETN, you are essentially lending money to UBS; this also means that the notes carry credit risk.

As a reminder, the "Series A" ETNs are are co-guaranteed by both UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, whereas the "Series B" notes are solely guaranteed by UBS AG. In theory, this should make the Series B ETNs less valuable than the Series A. However, it is hard to imagine a scenario where UBS AG goes under and its subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG (and by extension the Series A notes) remains unscathed. UBS AG carries long-term credit ratings of A+/Aa2/AA- (all stable) from the Big 3 rating agencies, while UBS Switzerland is rated A+ and AA- (both stable) by S&P and Fitch, respectively.

Note that SMHD is a Series A ETN. However, there is no corresponding Series B note for SMHD.

I provide monthly coverage of the ETRACS 2x ETN line-up in our Monthly Snapshot (latest edition here), where members can access more information about the notes in general.

Why did UBS suspend further sales of SMHD?

The debt nature of the ETNs makes them different to ETFs, which have no defined limit as to the number of shares that can be created. With the ETRACS ETNs, however, the total number of notes issued is fixed* at launch.

(*In theory, UBS could issue more notes at any time via filing a new registration statement with the SEC. However, in October 2015, UBS announced that it would no longer issue new notes for any of the Series A ETNs).

When SMHD debuted in 2015, UBS issued 4 million ETNs ($100 million at $25 apiece) with a maturity date of 2045. However, not all of the notes were sold to the secondary market at once. Judging from the AUM at launch (around $25 million), only around 1 million shares of SMHD were trading on the secondary market during the early life of this note. The rest of the 3 million or so notes would therefore have been retained by UBS as a "reservoir", ready to sell into the secondary market when demand exceeds supply. UBS calls these "previously issued but unsold notes available for UBS Securities LLC to sell".

The reason that UBS is suspending further sales of SMHD is simply because it is running out of notes. Currently, UBS has 3.92 million notes outstanding out of a total of 4 million issued notes. Even though the reservoir isn't completely exhausted yet, the announcement by UBS may simply be a pragmatic move, or perhaps there might be some other rationale for UBS to retain a small reserve of unsold notes.

What does this mean for SMHD?

The price of the ETN is normally kept close to its indicative value (akin to net asset value) by arbitrage forces. When the price of the notes fall below the indicative value, large players can buy the ETN on the open market and have UBS redeem them (the minimum number of shares for redemption is 50,000) at their NAV. This arbitrage potential should act as a driving force to push the price of the ETN back up towards its NAV.

On the other hand, if the notes were to deviate significantly above their indicative value, UBS could sell from their reservoir of "previously issued but unsold notes" to the public, allowing supply to match demand and pushing the price of the note back down towards its indicative value.

However, the reservoir for SMHD has now (nearly) run dry, and in any case, UBS has shut off access to this reservoir. This means that it is now much more likely for SMHD to be able to trade at a premium to its NAV (just like a closed-end fund!) because when demand overwhelms supply, UBS will no longer be able to sell from their reservoir of notes into the market.

In fact, this may already be happening. SMHD closed on Friday at a market price of $15.85 against an indicative value of $15.24, meaning that SMHD is currently trading at a +4% premium to its NAV!

This also means that any new investors wishing to purchase SMHD is highly recommended to check the indicative value of SMHD on the ETRACS site before buying to verify that they aren't purchasing the note at a significant premium.

What should an investor do?

When we discussed the suspension of sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) ("What To Do About MORL?"), we suggested that investors could harvest the premium by switching to the corresponding Series B ETN, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL).

Unfortunately, this strategy is not available for SMHD investors since there is no Series B analogue for SMHD.

(For advanced traders, one possibility is to arbitrage using WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES), another high dividend small-cap fund like SMHD. According to InvestSpy, SMHD has 0.77 correlation with DES since inception in February 2015. Note that you would need to invest twice as much into DES as compared to your original SMHD investment because DES is unleveraged).

Therefore, investors must carefully assess whether they want to harvest the 4% premium from SMHD and rotate the cash to another product (maybe another 2x ETN), or ignore the premium and remain invested in SMHD. There are pros and cons to both approaches.

By rotating, the advantage is that you will have gained 4% of profit from your SMHD investment "for free" due selling at a premium. However, the risk is that the fund chosen to replace SMHD could underperform SMHD going forward. Another risk is that the premium of SMHD could continue rising to an even higher level, meaning that you would have lost the opportunity to sell at a higher premium.

On the other hand, the main risk of remaining invested in SMHD at a 4% premium is that the premium may collapse at any time, leading to capital losses as UBS themselves warned in their press release:

Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value.

Personally, I would be inclined to sell SMHD when it reaches a premium of around 4-5% or more, so I would be selling at this juncture. Possible replacements are ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL) and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV) which yield 7.2%, 5.0% and 11.2% respectively. These are much lower than SMHD's yield of 18.5%, so income investors understandably might not be too happy. However, these notes are closest in nature to the index that SHMD tracks, which are U.S. small-cap high dividend stocks. Switching to something like MORL/MRRL (20% yield) would keep the yield number up, however, would also introduce very different risk/reward metrics compared to holding SMHD. Therefore, investors should carefully evaluate their risk appetite and consider their asset and risk exposures when making the switch.

Summary

By announcing suspension of sales of previously issued but unsold notes of SMHD, UBS has made it much easier for SMHD to trade at a premium to its indicative value. Today, SMHD closed at a 4% premium to its indicative value.

Investors could harvest the premium by selling SMHD or remain invested, but there are pros and cons to each approach.

New investors to SMHD should check the indicative value of SMHD on the ETRACS site to ensure that they're not purchasing the fund at a significant premium to the indicative value.

A pure-play arbitrage rotation strategy is not available with SMHD since there is no Series B product, but using an ETF might be a possible alternative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.