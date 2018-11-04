In Case Clorox Doesn't Clean Up

I also explain why Clorox was a top ten name on Thursday and why that matters.

In the event that warning proves to have been prescient, I present two ways bullish Clorox longs can limit their risk.

Clorox was the tenth highest-ranked name in Portfolio Armor's system on Thursday. On the same day, a Seeking Alpha contributor warned of its downside risk due to valuation concerns.

A classic Clorox ad.

Clorox Batting Cleanup

Each week, I present Portfolio Armor's top ten names to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. These are the securities (usually, but not always, stocks) that the site estimates have the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, over the next 6 months. When I posted the top ten on Thursday, Clorox (CLX) was batting cleanup at #10. On the same day, pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor Seeking Profits argued that Clorox's "hefty valuation" created "material downside risk". In the event Seeking Profits' warning proves prescient, I'll post a couple of ways bullish Clorox longs can limit their risk. Following that, I'll explain why Portfolio Armor picked Clorox as a top ten name, and update how its top ten names have performed so far.

Spill Protection For Clorox

I'll assume, for these examples, that you have 500 shares of Clorox and are able to tolerate a 20% drawdown over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of CLX against a >20% decline by mid-April.

The cost of this protection was $1,800, or 2.33% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your potential upside at 10% over the same time frame, you could have gotten the same downside protection for less with the optimal collar below.

In this hedge, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1,175, or 1.52% of position value (calculated at the ask). That cost was more than offset by the income of $1,750, or 2.27% of position value, generated by selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $575 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Why Clorox Was Selected As A Top Name

Different opinions make markets, but some readers may be wondering why Portfolio Armor picked Clorox as a top 10 name on the same day a Seeking Alpha contributor argued the stock was overvalued. There's a simple explanation: Portfolio Armor doesn't take valuation into account when ranking securities. That's partly because its universe includes ETFs and ETNs as well as stocks, and there's no valuation metric that works across all of those securities. Instead, Portfolio Armor looks at total returns, which is backward looking, and options market sentiment, which is forward looking. The screen shots below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel, illustrate this.

Here's a closer look at the salient part of that Clorox entry for our purposes:

The site starts by taking the mean of the average 6-month total return for Clorox over the last 10 years ("Long Term Return") and the most recent 6-month return ("Short Term Return"). That mean was ~20.6%. Next, the site attempts to find an optimal collar to hedge Clorox against a >9% decline over the next several months using ~20.6% as the cap. If the site weren't able to find an optimal collar with those parameters, it would have dropped the cap until it found one, or hit 1% without finding an optimal collar. In this case, it was able to find an optimal collar with a ~20.6% cap.

The next test of options market sentiment was to see if Clorox could be hedged against a >9% decline over the same time frame with optimal puts. Since, historically, names that pass that test generate returns about 37% higher than ones that don't, the site boosted its potential return estimate by 37%, as you see in the "w/AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") field. That potential return, net of Clorox's hedging cost, was high enough to put Clorox in the top 10.

Wrapping Up: Why It Matters

Not every top 10 name does well, of course, but, on average, they significantly outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months. I've been presenting the top 10 names to subscribers every week since June 8th of 2017, and you can see in the table below how they've performed versus SPY.

The performance of the May 3rd top names cohort will appear on the version of that table that appears on the Portfolio Armor website shortly, but here's a look at its performance so far:

As you can see above, even when a top names cohort outperforms SPY, there are often names that do poorly. In the event that's the case with CLX over the next several months, one of the hedges shown above may come in handy. Incidentally, if you're wondering how many stock you should own alongside Clorox in a portfolio, I addressed that aspect of portfolio construction here.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. This was the latest one: Performance Update - Week 48.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.