Kraft Heinz's Weak Q3 Results Point To Problems Ahead

2018 has been a tough year for many consumer product and food & beverage companies as they battle rising input prices, volatile foreign exchange rates, and a fiercely competitive environment. These challenges have plagued Kraft Heinz (KHC) whose stock has fallen by more than 25% this year going into Thursday’s close. Then on Thursday night, KHC reported weak results, pulling shares another 6% lower. Originally seen as a superior operator, thanks to 3G’s cost cutting operational mindset, the company is clearly not immune to broader challenges, and we are now left wondering if costs were cut too deeply. While shares are beginning to look like they offer value, investors should be wary of getting long KHC.

In their third quarter, Kraft Heinz reported deeply disappointing results with non-GAAP EPS of $0.78, $0.03 short of estimates even as revenue bested estimates by 1%. EPS was down 6% year on year despite a lower tax rate. Overall, the picture on the top line wasn’t too bad. Revenue was up 1.6% year on year despite a 1.6% currency headwind. Organic sales growth was 2.6% with volumes up a solid 3.5% while prices were down a disappointing 0.9%. Given rising input prices, most notably in commodities and logistics, the inability to raise prices was particularly troubling and leaves me worried that years of low marketing spending has resulted in diminished brand value and weak pricing power.

These pricing challenges were pretty widespread. The United States accounts for two-thirds of Kraft’s business, and pricing here was 2% weaker. This pricing result was quite weak against the wider industry. In the September CPI report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported prices of food consumed at home were up 0.4% year on year in September. Looking at some of Kraft Heinz’s major products points to a similarly disappointing picture, with cheese up 0.4%, sugars and sweets up 0.4%, and dressings unchanged. Kraft’s 2% pricing decline lags all these categories; the company did generate revenue growth but at a significant cost to prices and margins as it was forced to rely on price cuts and heavy promotional activities to get consumers’ attention. Similarly, prices fell 1.5% in Canada and 0.7% in Europe. The soft pricing is really what stands out to me from this quarter’s revenue drivers:

The combination of rising input prices and lower selling prices was a toxic combination for Kraft’s profitability metrics. Gross profit fell $104 million even as revenue was up $98 million. Gross margin dropped to 33% from 35%, a material deterioration. In the past, Kraft has had industry leading efficiency in selling, general & administrative expenses thanks to its focus on zero-base budgeting. However, in Q3, SG&A expenses nearly tripled to 5.9% of sales from 2.1% last year. That is a remarkable increase. While KHC suggested these expenses should come down due to non-recurring factors (investments in customer services and bonus accrual timing), factors like supply chain cost pressures are unlikely to abate given the tight labor market. Given how tightly KHC managed its budget to generate above-average margins, investors should worry that the company will have to spend a bit more on SG&A than it has in recent years to rebuild some brand equity, protect market share, and regain pricing power. This is the right long-term strategy but will pressure the bottom line for some time.

Given these expenses, adjusted EBITDA fell 14.4% to $1.616 billion. EBITDA was soft across the board, with the US down 16.2%, Canada down 4% (constant currency), and Europe down 10.4% (constant currency), while the rest of the world was a lone bright spot, up 13%. The company’s EBITDA margin fell to 27.1% from 32.9%. While Kraft showed good results on the top-line, this top-line growth is worth less to shareholders if the company is making less on each dollar of revenue, which was the case in Q3. Faced with questionable pricing power and input cost pressure, margins are likely to be challenged year on year in coming quarters, even if some of the non-recurring cost pressures do indeed abate going forward as management forecasts. I think the below table showing year-to-date EBITDA summarizes the challenges rather well. In the company’s critical North American markets, profitability is down and corporate expenses are up dramatically. Given disappointing pricing power, these higher corporate expenses will continue to be a drag on margins.

The other challenge that Kraft faces is its past strategy of acquiring less efficient companies is difficult to pursue right now. First, 3G bought Heinz, cut costs, then merged it into Kraft, and further reduced costs. Last year, Kraft Heinz tried to acquire Unilever (NYSE:UN) (NYSE:UL) but was rebuffed. Given its shares’ underperformance, it would be difficult for KHC to use its stock to purchase another company and for it to be accretive to existing shareholders. After all, KHC is now trading at about 15x 2018 earnings, whereas many consumer stocks trade more like 18-20x. Similarly, while debt is down $1.3 billion year to date, it remains relatively high at $31.4 billion, so KHC could not entirely fund a large acquisition in the debt markets. Rather than look externally, KHC needs to get its own house in order first, lift its share price, and then it can more credibly consider large M&A.

Now, in the meantime, investors are collecting a $2.50 annualized dividend for a yield in excess of 4.5%. This dividend in addition to its relatively inexpensive multiple should provide some support for shares, and if shares drifted below $50, some yield buyers may be enticed given what would be a 5% yield. So while shares may have limited downside, I don’t see a catalyst for appreciation. KHC clearly has margin pressure, and weak pricing leaves me concerned that it has cut costs a bit too steeply and needs to reinvest in its brands as it did in Q3. With margins likely to remain under pressure, EPS growth will likely be minimal in 2019. For investors to bid the stock higher, we need to see an inflection in margins and profits. Until then, shares are likely to remain in purgatory and be dead money in the low-$50s to high-$40s. As such, I would hold off on going long KHC.

