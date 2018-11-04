Transocean: Good Quarter, Marred By Writedowns

On Monday, October 29, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were fairly impressive as the firm beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A deeper look at the firm's results reveals that there is indeed a lot to like here as Transocean does show signs of benefiting from the same industry improvements that have been helping other drillers recently. The results were far from perfect however and were a few items here that would give many investors pause.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Transocean's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Transocean reported total revenues of $816 million in the third quarter of 2018, all of which were considered contract drilling revenues. This represents a 1.24% increase over the $808 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter, $699 million of which were contract drilling revenues.

The company had total operating costs of $447 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $325 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Transocean had a revenue efficiency of 95.2% in the third quarter of 2018, which is somewhat worse than the 97.4% that the firm had in the previous quarter.

The company's earnings report included net unfavorably items of $437 million, or $0.94 per diluted share.

Transocean reported a net loss of $409 million in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $1.411 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that someone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's contract drilling revenues increased by 17.02% year-over-year to $816 million. There may be some people that point out that the year-over-year revenue growth was not that great as the company had $790 million in contract drilling revenues during the third quarter 2017. While that is the figure provided in the commentary section of the press release, the income statement itself says $699 million for the year-ago quarter so that is the number that I have chosen to go with here. Regardless, we can see that the company's revenues increased year-over-year. The primary reason for this is that the company's fleetwide utilization increased compared to the prior year quarter. This was due to a higher portion of the company's fleet being under contract than before. As performing contract work is how companies like Transocean generate money, it should be relatively obvious why having a higher percentage of its fleet under contract would prove positive for revenues.

The improvement in utilization was offset partially by the decline in revenue efficiency that was mentioned in the highlights. Revenue efficiency is a measure used by offshore drilling companies as a way to quantify their downtime. This is necessary due to the way that these firms are compensated. An offshore drilling company is only compensated for time that it spends actually performing work for its customer and does not receive dayrate for time that it spends undergoing maintenance or repairs. A company's revenue efficiency is a measure of how close the company came to achieving the maximum potential revenue that it theoretically could have given its current contracts. Thus, the decline in revenue efficiency means that Transocean lost more potential revenue to downtime than it did in the second quarter. This had the effect of offsetting some of the revenue growth due to improved utilization.

As I mentioned in the highlights, one of the pieces of this report that may raise some eyebrows is the $439 million worth of unfavorable items that the company incurred during the period. The largest component of these unfavorable items was a $432 million impairment charge that the company took due to the retirement of two floating rigs. The two rigs that were affected here were the 1981-built semisubmersible Songa Delta and the 2000-built drillship GSF C.S. Luigs. The company was forced to write these two rigs down after scrapping them due to accounting rules. Basically, the firm still had these assets listed as having a total value of $432 million on its balance sheet but as it needed to reduce this value to zero, it had to take a corresponding charge on its income statement. It is important to keep in mind though that this charge did not result in any cash actually leaving the company during the quarter. While the company did actually lose some value and therefore we should not totally ignore this impairment charge, we should also be sure to keep it in context. If we adjust for all of the one-time unfavorable non-cash charge that Transocean took during the quarter, then we end up with the company having an adjustable net income of $30 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. This is actually quite respectable as thus far no driller that has announced its results has managed to turn a profit in the quarter.

Another very big piece of news that came about in the third quarter was Transocean entering into a definitive merger agreement with Ocean Rig (ORIG) under which Transocean agreed to acquire the latter company for $2.7 billion in a cash and stock transaction, including Transocean agreeing to take on all of Ocean Rig's debt. As I discussed in a previous article, Transocean has been focusing on specializing its fleet around the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment arena so from that perspective this acquisition does help it achieve this goal due to Ocean Rig's fleet of mostly sixth- and seventh-generation drillships. However, five of that company's eleven current rigs are cold-stacked and Transocean has stated that it has no particular desire to activate any cold-stacked rigs at this time. This deal could prove to be a problem for Transocean however as it essentially expands its fleet with uncontracted rigs.

In conclusion, this does look like a relatively solid quarter for Transocean considering the still weak conditions in the offshore drilling market. The company's focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment spaces appears to be working as evidenced by the company's improving utilization. Transocean does have some work to do at improving its revenue efficiency though as the quarter-over-quarter decline was somewhat disappointing. Transocean also saw its earnings handicapped by one-off events. Overall though, it was a relatively solid quarter.

