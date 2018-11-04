Royal Dutch Shell: Takeaways From Q3 Earnings

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, international oil supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. A first glance shows the company's results to be mixed as the company beat analysts' consensus revenue estimates but missed on bottom-line earnings. The market likewise seemed to be unimpressed as the shares were slightly down in the pre-market session that immediately followed the announcement. A closer look at the company's report actually left me feeling somewhat disappointed as Royal Dutch Shell did not show nearly as much strength as some of its peers did. There were a few positive developments in the quarter though, including the company's increasing focus on operating in areas such as the Brazilian pre-salt.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Royal Dutch Shell's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Royal Dutch Shell brought in total revenues of $101.151 billion during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 30.13% increase over the $77.733 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $12.092 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $7.582 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell had an average production of 3,596 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter. This represents a year-over-year production decline of 1.67% from the 3,657 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged in the year-ago quarter.

The company had a free cash flow of $8.010 billion in the third quarter. This represents a significant 118.26% increase over the $3.670 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell reported a net income of $6.041 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 43.42% increase over the $4.212 billion that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

As was the case with many other oil and gas companies, Royal Dutch Shell saw its revenues increase during the past year. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the price for both oil and natural gas was higher than in the year-ago quarter. We can see that here:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 Global Liquids Realized Price ($/bbl) $68.38 $66.24 $47.06 Global Natural Gas Realized Price ($/kscf) $4.92 $4.86 $4.25

It should be somewhat obvious why higher realized prices would result in higher revenues. After all, the company is receiving more money for each unit of oil or gas that it sells. This also should have a beneficial impact on the company's cash flow and profit as more of this additional revenue makes its way to the bottom-line barring a significant increase in costs. That was not the case here and these higher energy prices did serve as the driving factor in the improvements in the company's profitability that we saw in this quarter.

Unfortunately, Royal Dutch Shell did not see the production increase that fellow supermajor BP (BP) did and this served as a drag on the company's financial performance during the quarter. The cause for this decline was poorer performance in its integrated gas division as that unit only produced an average of 924 mboe/day in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1,001 mboe/day a year ago. The company attributes this decline to higher maintenance activity in some of its fields, which seems to be a reasonable explanation. We should expect to see this decline reverse itself when this maintenance is completed. Fortunately, the decline in gas production was partially offset by a 1% increase in oil production, driven by the start-up of new fields as well as the ramping-up of some existing fields.

Unfortunately, the company does not believe that its natural gas division will return to growth in the near future. As a result of divestments, the company expects its integrated gas unit to have a production level that is 0.40 mboe/day lower than in the fourth quarter of 2017. This will serve as a drag on the company's profits going forward. Fortunately, this should be offset by rising oil production as the company continues to ramp up some of its fields (and the lower maintenance activity that normally comes with the fourth quarter). In the fourth quarter 2018, Royal Dutch Shell should have an average oil production level that is 80-120 mboe/day higher than it had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

One of the nicest things that we see in this report was the enormous increase in free cash flow. This is because free cash flow is what ultimately supports the company's ability to either pay dividends or buy back stock and Royal Dutch Shell's historically generous capital return programs are one of the things that shareholders have always liked about the company. As mentioned in the highlights, Royal Dutch Shell had a free cash flow of $8.010 billion in the quarter, an increase of 118.26% over the prior year quarter. This is more than enough to support the company's dividend as it only paid out $3.949 billion in dividends during the quarter. It was also enough to support the third quarter share repurchases of $1.414 billion and still have money left over, which is a good sign.

In conclusion, this was a good quarter for Royal Dutch Shell in terms of financial performance as high oil and gas prices stimulated revenue and profitability growth. Admittedly though, the company's production decline was certainly disappointing. Royal Dutch Shell is likely to grow its oil production going forward though. Finally, we see that the company's high free cash flow more than supports its dividend, which is likewise something that is good to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.