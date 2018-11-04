California Resources: EBITDAX Runs Far Ahead Of Cash Flow

California Resources (CRC) just reported core adjusted EBITDAX of $400 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. That figure excluded the latest hedge settlements and some stock compensation expenses. But EBITDAX does not pay the bills. Cash flow from operations comes a lot closer to demonstrating the cash available to the company and shareholders. Significant interest expense, depreciation, joint venture arrangements, and preferred stock payments-in-kind (among other items) have all conspired to drive a large wedge between the two figures.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Indeed, the cash flow generated by operations was considerably less than the company touted EBITDAX number. It should be noted that the net cash provided by operating activities could be about $79 million higher when the current hedges expire. On the other hand, the operating cash flow includes that money for the two joint ventures totaling about $39 million. The reason is that current accounting guidelines allow consolidation provided on the income statement there is a one line statement for non-controlling interests.

That means that the cash flow growth shown above is mostly an illusion at the current time. During the conference call, management expected that many of the joint ventures would payout in about 12 to 18 months. That would allow the recapture of much of that cash flow after that period. Therefore that joint venture cash flow growth is extremely important to the company. As long as current oil prices hold, the company expects to recapture the cash flow before some major amounts of debt maturities begin.

The "fly in the ointment" appears to be soaring United Stated oil production. Despite all the headlines about all kinds of challenges and Canadian discounts from oversupply, there appears to be that usual Yankee ingenuity in place. That "out of the box" thinking that is very typical in American industry has allowed production to blow past imagined upward constraints. If that trend continues, it could well put a dent in oil prices for the foreseeable future. In an extreme case, that continuing production increase could lay the groundwork for the next oil price downturn.

Any oil price downturn is absolute anathema to a debt laden company like California Resources. This secondary producer already has high production costs. The debt interest costs pile on still more costs. Therefore this producer needs decent oil pricing of at least WTI $50 to cash flow reasonably well. The problem is that much of the production increases appears to be coming from low cost areas. Weaker oil prices pose no threat to those areas. So there is little incentive to slow the United States production growth at the current time.

Management was asked bluntly if they had considered a merger with a low debt company. Management just as bluntly replied that they did not want to see their stock price decline by one-third based upon such an announcement. The press release showed reserves of 731 million. These reserves could be worth $10 billion or so if WTI equals or exceeds $75. The problem is that as fast as management touted those reserves, oil prices began to wobble.

Fellow competitor Baytex Energy (BTE) has lost a lot of value since its merger with a light oil producer. But it also gained a valuable source of cash flow during times of low oil pricing. Despite all the Canadian headlined issues, the combined company has a far better chance of withstanding weak oil prices than the standalone Baytex Energy had before the merger.

So far, California Resources has opted to remain independent and has really diluted shareholders in relatively minor amounts. But this pathway chosen by management is relatively risky. Even Chesapeake Energy (CHK) recently decided to grab a low debt producer in a relatively premium region. The latest oil price wobbling could reverse itself and allow oil pricing to trend higher. On the other hand, oil price downturns often begin during times of rosy projections about how prices cannot decline any further. Oftentimes, it is not obvious an oil surplus is in the making until that surplus is extremely evident.

Management did report that they repurchased about $177 million in debt so far this year. During the conference call, management mentioned that the $300 million credit limit to repurchase debt at a discount was reinstated. But when a company reports $5 billion in debt and nearly $759 million in mezzanine equity, that debt repurchase represents non-existent progress. This is a company that needs to retire one billion in debt yesterday.

In the meantime, cash flow from operating activities may top $500 million for the year. That hardly services the debt and mezzanine equity in anything close to satisfactory fashion. Traditional lending guidelines would require a cash flow from operating activities of about one-third of long term debt or approximately $1.7 billion. That is $400 million in cash flow per quarter.

Hence management's emphasis on EBITDAX. The EBITDAX figure does approach conventional lending guidelines when compared to the long term debt. But the interest payments in more preferred shares (previously covered in older articles), the cash flow included from the joint ventures (this one increases cash flow from operations too), and other items increase EBITDAX. The problem is that management can only get its hands on cash flow from operations that are not involved in the joint ventures at the current time. There is a race against time and weakening oil prices to recapture the joint venture cash flow.

The other complicating factor is the fact that drilling does not necessarily increase production in the current period. This company has a lot of specialized production operations. The company production profile is not typical of energy companies in the industry. Much of the work done in this fiscal year will benefit the future. Additional cash flow will be generated as a result of these current efforts.

Management has been very creative through the use of joint ventures and the sale of selective assets to try and avoid diluting shareholders. However, the weakening oil prices provide a definite safety risk for long term shareholders. This company is worth a lot of money if oil prices zoom higher. But shares could be worth a nominal amount if oil prices sink enough.

This very volatile stock is clearly a trading stock. In fact it might be better to purchase a put and a call to take advantage of the pricing volatility during the current very uncertain oil pricing environment. No one expected oil prices to be weak at the current time to the extent they have been. Just as very few expected United States production to zoom through some assumed absolute production constraints. But oil prices have surprised for a very long time.

Many bulls watched the rig count believing that rig counts would be a precursor to production increases. But increasing drilling efficiency has far exceeded anyone's forecasts. Those efficiency increases appear to be continuing. Similarly, well production continues to improve past anyone's ideas of an upper limit.

Many will point to the great earnings report. But earnings were made possible by the write-offs of a few years ago. Cash flow pays the bills. Despite all the gyrations of this management, the cash flow is still inadequate. There are possible future solutions clearly in the works. But those solutions are far from certain. Far more certain is the debt repayment obligations incurred by this company. Buyer definitely beware.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.