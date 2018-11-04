European Malls At A 30% Discount And A 7% Yield

The close to 7% dividend yield is well-covered with a 76% payout ratio and a new increase is expected soon.

Yet, the shares are exceptionally cheap trading at a 25% discount to NAV, and the management is buying back aggressively.

Its malls are of the highest quality, NOI is growing, occupancies are high, and there are no signs of troubles.

KlePierre is the “Simon Property Group” of Europe. In fact, Simon is the largest shareholder of Klepierre.

Please note: This article was first released to High Yield Landlord members 1 month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions. All amounts below are in Euro.

Assuming we were offered two identical mall REITs at the same price with one distinction:

The first one owns malls in the USA.

The second one owns malls in Developed European countries.

Which one would we pick in 2018?

Europe. And the reason is quite simple: its mall market is better positioned with stronger future prospect than in the US.

We are not claiming that malls in the US are in a death spiral, but it is not necessarily the best place to be either. Dozen of the department stores and fashion retailers are either in bankruptcy or closing hundreds of stores. The growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies is causing great stress and mall landlords are feeling the pain.

European malls are not out of the woods either, but they are in better shape to withstand further growth for 5 mains reasons:

1. Way Less Supply: while it is very clear that the US retail market is oversupplied today, the same cannot be said about Europe. US retail space has been stretched to the extreme with today over 23 square foot of space available per capita. In comparison, European markets are understored with just 4.5 square foot in the UK, 4.1 in the Netherlands and 3.8 in France.

source

The most surprising stat here is that the US has more than 6x more retail space per capita than Switzerland – an even wealthier European country with greater disposable income and savings.

Part of this differential can be explained by structural market differences and different consumer behaviors, but nonetheless it is clear here which country will face the most disruption in case of continued e-commerce growth. Developers and permitting agencies appear to have been more conservative in Europe – allowing for greater future performance.

2. European E-commerce Market is More Mature: in addition to suffering less from overbuilding, the internet is already better penetrated in many European market and has less growth potential from here on. The UK for instance already has 15% of total retail sales handled online compared to just 9% in the US. France and Germany are closer to the US level, but these markets are not expected to ever grow as high as the US or the UK due to different consumer behavior and cultural differences. To illustrate this difference, Germany has just 1/10 th of the retail space of the US per capita.

source

The US lags behinds Europe in internet penetration, and as it catches up, traditional retailers are set for more pain than in the Europe. The European e-commerce market is closer to achieving its natural limits and its growth rate is expected to be slower than in the US going forward.

3. Better Lease Protections: in the US, co-tenancy clauses are amplifying the problem of mall landlords. It is common for American leases to include a clause allowing for tenants to break their lease and depart if an anchor, or other larger retailer leaves. A trickle of closures can then quickly become a flood. In Europe, leases do not have that provision and landlords will be able to avoid that situation where tenants can just walk away according to Jaap Tonckens, CFO of Unibail Rodamco (OTCPK:UNRDY), Europe’s largest property company.

4. No Department Stores: the main problem in the US today is the large amount of space occupied by struggling department stores Sears (SHLD), J.C Penney (JCP), Macy’s (M) and other.

source

While department stores may have been popular in the past, they are today rapidly loosing market share to e-commerce and it is widely speculated that Sears will eventually have to close down all of its stores. European malls are much less affected by this problem with little reliance on traditional department stores, more grocery anchors in malls, and a stronger focus on specialty retailers.

5. Better Quality of Malls: the sheer number of malls in the US have made them a commodity according to the Value Retail founder Scott Malkin. Developers have utilized boring and standardized layouts and millennials do not like the idea of commoditized products.

source

This also applies to a certain extend to Europe, but to a lesser degree due to the lack of density – allowing for fewer poor quality, commoditized malls. From my experience living on both continents, I find greater “differentiation”, “uniqueness”, and ultimately brand equity in European malls than American ones.

Conclusion: The European Mall market is a better place to be than the US from almost any perspective. The headwinds are smaller with less oversupply, greater internet penetration, better quality malls, less department stores and stronger lease protections for landlords. You would think that the market would price these superior fundamentals accordingly, and yet, we identified a high-quality European mall REIT trading at a very opportunistic valuation. Meet KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) – a French Tier 1 mall REIT trading at a steep discount to NAV and a safe 7% dividend yield.

KlePierre: A “ Simon Property Group”-Like REIT in Europe

With a market capitalization close to €10 billion, KlePierre is one of the largest REITs in Europe. The company owns 155 malls located in 16 European countries with a strong concentration on France/Belgium (39%), Scandinavia (17%) and other southern European markets.

source

The value of the total portfolio is over €23 billion, and the focus is put on Tier 1 malls just like Simon Property Group in the US. In fact, Simon is the largest shareholder (20.3%) of KlePierre, so by investing in it, you get to partner with one of the world’s most successful mall investors ever.

The company seeks to only invest in Malls located in the most affluent, and densely populated areas with the fastest growing consumer zones. KlePierre has today access to over 150 million European consumers in 57 cities with over 1.1 billion visitors each year.

The approach is very similar to its largest shareholder, Simon Property Group, in that KlePierre seeks to actively manage its properties to maximize long term growth in light of growing competition from e-commerce.

source

With best-in-class properties in top locations comes superior tenants with highly desirable retail mix. The portfolio is focusing on 3 particular segments to drive growth:

Fashion Health & beauty Food & beverage

Fashion accounts today to 40% of retailer’s sales, and KlePierre’s fashion retailers have consistently outperformed private benchmarks with an increasing overweight on international leaders such as H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Primark(OTCPK:ASBFY), Levi’s (OTC:LVISF).

source

The same outperformance applies to “Health & Beauty” retailers which accounts to 13% of KlePierre’s retail sales with top tenants including Sephora (LVMH), Lush, MAC (EL), L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) and Victoria Secrets (LB).

source

Finally, once again, KlePierre outperforms other malls also on Food & Beverages with 11% of total sales today and tenants including Burger King (QSR), Starbucks (SBUX), Subway, McDonald’s (MCD), Nespresso, Five Guys, Vapiano and many other.

source

In essence, the portfolio is outperforming at all major levels – proving that we are here talking about a true Tier 1 basket of assets. The strong underlying property-level performance allowed for 3.2% like-for-like net rental income growth in the first half of the year or 200 basis point over its benchmark.

Solid Balance Sheet Allows Further Growth

In addition to only investing top-class assets, KlePierre maintains a very conservative leverage level with flexible terms to allow for sustainable growth and risk mitigation.

After recent deleveraging actions, KlePierre has a Loan-to-value of just 37% - down from 42% three years ago.

source

KlePierre has about €2 billion in available liquidity – covering all its 2018, 2019 and 2020 debt repayments. The average debt maturity has been freshly renegotiated and stands at a long 6.2 years and mitigates the risk of any future interest rate increases.

A strong balance sheet is vital for mall REITs to sustain value in times of retail market disruption, and KlePierre appears to have what it takes to sustain and grow value in today’s environment. Interestingly, all while reducing the leverage of its balance sheet, KlePierre has managed to keep on growing its cash flow at a fast pace.

source

The growth in cash flow for this year is expected at close to 6% - continuing on its long streak of growth in the recent years. With such strong performance and growth, you would not expect KlePierre to trade at close to 52-week allows - down 20% from recent highs.

Discounted Valuation on Excessive Pessimism

Following the latest decline in share price, KlePierre is trading at a just around €30 per share while its latest NAV stands at €39.50 per share – or a 25% discount to NAV.

Such high NAV discounts are rather unusual for higher quality companies that are experiencing rapid and profitable growth. This is especially true when the underlying NAV itself is also on the rise:

source

Over the last 12 months, the NAV of KlePierre rose by close to 7% and when you consider that the cash flow is on the rise, it is not a stretch to assume that the value of the assets has also risen.

Priced at €30 per share, the shares trade at about 11.4x FFO. In comparison, Simon Property Group, sells at close to 15x FFO despite owning assets in an arguably less attractive markets with higher average cap rates.

KlePierre is today offered at a~25% discount to the American Tier 1 mall peer group:

source

From both perspectives, NAV and FFO Multiple, KlePierre appears to be drastically undervalued by the market, and the management agrees with us. They have been very aggressive in buying back shares while they are offered on the cheap. Since the beginning of their buy back program, the company has bought back €417 million in shares.

To finance these buy backs, KlePierre has not heisted to sell-off properties at low cap rates to invest in its own shares at a high discount to NAV. This to us is the gold-standard of management alignment and an incredibly bullish move for us. The management is essentially reducing the size of its company for the good of shareholders – a rare move that speaks a thousand words.

As the company continues to buy back shares at a highly accreditive share price, we expect the gap to NAV to naturally close down over time – allowing for up to 30% upside to shareholders.

Considering that just 7 months ago, KlePierre traded much closer to its NAV at €37.32 per share, we do not believe this expectation to be irrealistic; especially in light of the strong underlying fundamentals.

Another Dividend Hike Coming Soon

Along with the cash flow, the dividend has kept on rising in the recent years. With another ~6% expected increase in cash flow this year, we expect the management to announce another dividend hike in the coming quarters.

The current dividend yield stands at 6.7% with a 76% safe payout ratio assuming the dividend remains constant this year. However, given that the results have kept on improving and the share count has decreased, we expect a 3-5% dividend hike to be announced in the coming quarters.

Moreover, good news for US investors is that the withholding tax on French companies such as KlePierre is expected to soon be reduced from 30% to just 12.8% (double taxation treaty reduces this to 0%). Please make sure to inform your broker about this new tax law to make sure you qualify. More information can be found here.

Bottom Line

KlePierre owns some of the highest quality malls in Europe. They have consistently outperformed benchmarks and are generating attractive growth today. Simon Property Group, one of the most successful mall investors in the world, is the largest shareholder of the company. The cash flow is growing at nice pace along with its NAV. The valuation is highly discounted relative to its NAV and the valuation multiple of US peers. The management is buying back shares massively to maximize value to shareholders.

We cannot overemphasize the fact that Simon Property Group is the largest shareholder of the company. It speaks enormous confidence in the company and its management team. Simon has always been ahead of the pack, and their investment in KlePierre is a strong bullish sign to us.

We are adding KlePierre to our “International Real Estate Portfolio" with a STRONG BUY rating, an “Avg” risk level, and “Overweight” allocation.

About High Yield Landlord

High Yield Landlord is one of the largest and fastest-growing communities of real estate investors with over 150 members. We provide a comprehensive service ranked among the very best in uncovering high-yielding securities of undervalued real estate companies. Subscription includes: A real-money portfolio funded with $50,000 currently yielding 7.6%. Timely BUY & SELL alerts for simple portfolio emulation. A wealth of data and market intelligence on REITs, mREITs, and other real assets. If you are looking for the newest and most profitable real estate opportunities, you have come to the right place. For a 2-week free trial, click HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLPEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.