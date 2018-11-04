AdvanSix - Not Really Advancing

Even after a 40% pullback from recent highs, I am not tempted to buy the pullback yet, seeing that shares still trade with large gains following the Honeywell spin-off.

I have been constructive on the company in the past yet organic cash flow generation is very modest in the near term.

Earnings power is under pressure given these factors as long term cash flow conversion is poor as well.

AdvanSix (ASIX) is a stock which has continuously been on my radar after it was spun off from Honeywell (HON) in the autumn of 2016. In general I like the potential for spin-offs to outperform, as that was the case as well for AdvanSix. Last time I reviewed the prospects for the company was earlier this year. At the time, the company reported strong 2017 results, yet challenges were coming up.

Upcoming headwinds identified by myself include outages as well as elevated capital spending, resulting in pressure on both earnings and cash flow conversion.

A Quick Intro & Small Recap

AdvanSix is a producer of ammonium sulfates, nylon and chemical intermediates. These are commodity-like businesses although volatility is to some degree limited as input and selling prices are correlated, although margin swings remain quite sizeable.

The company generated $1.5 billion in sales in 2017 of which roughly 80% is generated in the US. Nylon and chemical intermediates are the most important products, each generating over $400 million in sales, complemented by an ammonium sulfate and caprolactam business. These products are used across all sectors of the economy, although building & construction is the most important end market with 30% of sales.

In terms of input cost inflation, roughly 75% of input costs relates to cumene, making those input costs tied to oil prices specifically, and energy prices at large. The company claims to have some key advantages including that of vertical integration and advantaged locations near cheap input costs. The vertical integration has a drawback as well, and that is that if one plant goes down, it has an impact on the other plants of the company as well.

2017 was as solid year for the company as revenues rose by 24% to $1.48 billion, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $201 million, with margins improving from 8.1% to 13.6% of sales. Free cash flow improved by 62% as well to $48 million, yet it remains dismal in relation to the EBITDA numbers.

While the company has some diversification in terms of product groups, customer and industry segments, the business remains inherently cyclical and thus focus on operational excellence is key.

About That Cyclicality

With revenues and margins tied to oil prices, sales fell from $1.8 billion in 2013 to just $1.2 billion in 2016, although the business was still owned by Honeywell at the time.

2017 marked a recovery thanks to higher oil prices as sales rose to $1.48 billion and EBITDA came in at $201 million, with net earnings (excluding tax benefit from tax reform) coming in at $93.3 million, or $3.00 per share. That earnings power looks very strong (with shares trading at $40 at the start of the year).

Nonetheless, I was concerned for two reasons. For starters is poor cash flow conversion. Capital spending of $86 million surpassed deprecation charges by $37 million, equal to a $1.20 per share drag on cash flow conversion. The other concern was that of higher outages, as the company already announced a $30 million impact from weather related outages for Q1 for 2018. Furthermore, the company saw capital spending increasing to $110-$120 million, as these two moving parts were the reasons for my caution.

Headwinds Materialise

In May the first quarter results were released and they were not pretty due to the already mentioned outages. Sales fell 5% to $359 million as EBITDA was cut nearly in half to $31 million, while net earnings fell to $11 million. At the same time the company announced a $75 million buyback program financed by cash flows from operating activities (notably working capital efficiency).

Following the end of the outages, sales rose by 11% in the second quarter to $400 million. EBITDA improved to $53 million (although down a few percent compared to the year before), with earnings coming in at $28 million.

While the second quarter was solid, the third quarter results were again overshadowed by other outages. While sales were up a percent to $369 million, this was driven by pricing with volumes down 10%. This made that EBITDA was cut from $50 million to $20 million again, for net earnings of a paltry $5 million.

At this rate sales will be flattish this year around $1.5 billion. To date operating earnings are cut in half to just $59 million, as no quick recovery might be in sight this year, making a $80 million number perhaps realistic. Similar logic dictates that net earnings could come in at $60 million, or close to $2 per share, as adjusted EBITDA is seen at $130-$140 million..

Depreciation charges run at $52 million a year as capital spending is seen at $110 million this year. The resulting $58 million net capital investments ¨eat¨ up all the earnings seen this year, for dismal cash flow conversion. With net debt of $200 million, or $228 million if pension liabilities are included, leverage ratios come in at 1.5-1.7 times.

As I have indicated before, one should not look at the earnings but cash flows given that net capital investments are so high with capital spending running at twice the depreciation charges. Worse, this is not even geared much to growth of the operations, but instead is needed to upgrade the activities and to make sure that the company remains compliant with ever more stringent environmental regulations.

The company does stress than 55% of current capital spending is targeted for maintenance activities, as the remainder is tied to growth or cost savings projects.

What Now?

Outages and ¨one-time¨ restructuring costs are not just very frequent, they are very costly as well, as 2018 has indeed become a dismal year as the company warned for at the start of the year. This is rather disappointing as the economy and oil prices have been going quite well this year.

The anticipation for worsening free cash flow in 2018 (as outlined at the start of the year) was the reason why I was worried about the outlook for the shares. With earnings now falling a dollar to just $2 per share, and cash flow conversion being poor due to large net capital investments, the question is if the current pullback to $25 per share is sufficient to create appeal just year.

While the company issued some upbeat comments for 2019, with outage expenses seen down and market conditions remaining stable, that is not enough for me to start buying yet. In a previous analysis I worked with roughly $2 per share in long term normalised cash flow power (assuming the ratio of depreciation expenses to capital investments rises towards 75%). That lead me to conclude that a $2.00-$2.50 per share in cash flow number might be in the works in the long run, but we are still far removed from that as 2018 was not an isolated event.

Consequently, I am not yet buying the dip. While shares are down 40% from the highs late in 2017 at $45 per share, shares still trade comfortably above the $16 mark at which shares were trading following the spin-off from Honeywell. Thus, I am keeping my buying powder dry as the market provides opportunities to deploy cash in distressed scenarios elsewhere, now initiating a targeted entry level at $20 per share.

