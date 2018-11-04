GrafTech - Strong Profits, For How Long?

I like what I see but can not put myself to buy a very large stake yet, leaving me with just a modest position.

Realising these profits takes time and involves some risks, as investors have to digest a heavy debt load as well.

GrafTech (EAF) has been a company which I have followed with great interest after it went public earlier this year. The reason for that is that the company has great current earnings power and claims to have locked in these profits for many years to come thanks to long term price contracts.

That position is still largely intact, but the situation is not as simple as to simply count these earnings. While I remain positive on the current risk-reward, uncertainties withhold me from buying a large position currently.

About GrafTech

GrafTech is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes for EAF (electric arc furnace) steelmakers. These graphite electrodes are key in the processing of EAF steel as GrafTech claims that the market will see limited new supply, as a result of the extensive knowledge and capital spending required to make a market entrance. The company claims that with exception of China, no new capacity has been added since the 1980s.

Other benefits include that there is no substitute and that the input cost of these electrodes is relatively limited in relation to the total cost of EAF steel making, being pegged at 3-5% of total costs.

EAF steel making is a dominant way of making steel, counting for nearly half of production outside of China. EAF steel is easier to produce, relies on scrap availability (which is available in Western economies) as it is more friendly for the environment as well. In fact, EAF is used in 67% of steel making in North America.

The company has 3 plants in Europe and US, which are the most dominant markets for the company. Another potential long term driver, other than economic growth and shift to EAF steel making, is that of usage in vehicle batteries, creating another potential secular growth driver for the business.

Note that prices have skyrocketed in recent years and the company has taken advantage of this by having locked in 636,000 MT between 2018-2022 at an average price of $9,700 per ton, for $6.2 billion in contracted revenues. To put the enormous price rise into perspective. Realised prices per ton averaged at just $2,400 in 1H of 2017 before having risen to $10,000 in 1H of 2018.

Great Earnings Power

Despite the ballooning prices for EAF, the heightened expectations were not really delivered upon. After all, shares fell to just $14-15 in the days following the initial offering, after underwriters initially aimed to sell shares at levels as high as $21-$24 per share.

At $15 per share, GrafTech was still awarded a $5 billion enterprise value at the start of the year, which looked pretty high given that sales hit $551 million in 2017 and EBITDA came in at $96 million. The reason for the enthusiasm has to do with the explosion in terms of pricing.

What Happened To Prices?

GrafTech produced 166,000 MT of EAFs in 2017 with prices averaging at $3,000 per ton. After some plant closures while seeing high demand, prices have absolutely exploded. Prices rose to $10,000 per ton in the first two months of the year, the reason for the high valuation at the time of the IPO.

In May, the first quarter results were released as high prices made that sales of $452 million already came close to the annual sales reported in 2017, with the company reporting net earnings of $224 million, or $0.74 per share. This was the result of prices averaging at over $10,100 per ton!

Second quarter sales came in at $456 million as earnings came in at $201 million, or $0.67 per share, as prices were still very good at $9,900 per ton.

Early November, third quarter results were released with revenues being again stable at around $455 million, while earnings came in at $200 million, resulting in stable earnings per share of $0.67 per share compared to Q2. Prices dipped a bit again to $9,700 per ton, although these prices remain sky high in historical prospects, with margins being sky high as well.

Quarterly production totals 39,000 MT per quarter,and is set to increase to an annual run rate of 202,000 MT by the end of the year, although that is not a given yet.

About The Finances

I hear you think: with shares trading at $17 and earnings trending at $0.67 per share currently, earnings multiples come in at just 6.3 times earnings. One reason for the very low multiple is that of very high current margins thanks to the explosion in prices, as well as the fact that the company has $2.1 billion in net debt. With EBITDA running at $1.1 billion, leverage comes in at 1.9 times.

That is the reason why the dividend of $0.34 per share is still relatively modest. The 2% dividend yield represents a mere 12-13% payout ratio in relation to current earnings.

A Balancing Act

Since the initial offering, shares have been trading in a $15-$20 range as investors try to gauge the healthiness of the market, with spot pricing being a bit under pressure. Earnings power is very compelling at 6 times earnings as the company claims that it can maintain these high profits for quite some years to come thanks to the long term contracts.

While it is true that a few years of current production is being hedged, realising these cash flows will take some time, as it remains to be seen how many customers opt for bankruptcy or other strategies to alleviate themselves from their potentially expensive contracts being entered into.That is a real risk in case spot prices drop. Other risks include the fact that the company has to avoid outages as a spike in prices further could result in adverse hedging effects as well, certainly if the company has to buy production back on the spot market in case of unexpected outages.

What Now? Caution Prevails

I did buy a small speculative position following the offering at $15 given the great earnings yield and the fact that earnings were ¨locked¨ in for a few years through long term contracts. While the company has potential to expand production from 39,000 MT currently to 46,000 MT if it re-opens St. Mary production (which has been idled), there are some caveats to that. For now the company is not yet sure it will re-open this production as it is looking to secure long term demand contracts and input materials.

The good thing is that vertical integration of the company, with 2/3 of petroleum needle coke being in-house, is what gives GrafTech a key differentiating factor versus peers. That is important as the current earnings power is much needed to deleverage the balance sheet, and thus avoid on expensive debt as well (with interest expenses running at $135 million a year).

Given the concerns about rising input costs and perhaps some softness in spot pricing, which is essentially causing too much doubt to bring additional capacity online, it seems that the supply/demand balance is very delicate.

Consequently I am not tempted to add to my small position at these levels just yet, despite the great earnings yield and long term contracts, as the company has some leverage to work to do as well. Before adding to the position I like to see continued deleveraging, but even more so a further decline in the share price to drive appeal further from here.

