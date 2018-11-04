A 6.04% Dividend Yield And A $25 Billion Buyback

Since 2013, I've been both bullish and bearish on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Later I turned bullish again and I'm sticking with that for now. Analysts continue to inch up EPS estimates to $6.8 per share for next year. With the stock at ~$62 that's not too bad:

RDS.A EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

In some way oil hitting rock bottom around ~$30 some years back has been a blessing in disguise for shareholders. This has driven change under CEO Van Beurden and operations have improved much. Previous management also made some horrendous strategic decisions while the current team is sticking to a shareholder friendlier line (and their compensation is tied to that strategy).

RDS just held its quarterly earnings call. I want to take the opportunity and address the good and the bad as I see it.

ROIC

Among the oil majors I view Exxon (XOM) as the gold standard as far as ROIC goes. Royal Dutch has historically never performed at a level so close to Exxon. This exemplifies the strategy change under current management:

RDS.A Return on Invested Capital (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

By 2020 they want to be at 10% which is above Exxon's current level.

Cash flow

Cash flow did not turn out amazing this quarter. However if you adjust for working capital FCF from operations turns out to be tremendous. If you turn the quarterly number into a forward annualized number you'd be looking at $60 billion of FCF.

This cash flow is based on average Brent prices of $75 per barrel. Maybe that isn't a realistic baseline assumption. But still $15 billion of quarterly cash flow is really impressive. The company sports a market cap of just $260 billion and an Enterprise value of $320 billion.

Disciplined capital allocation

CFO Uhl reiterated a commitment to disciplined capital allocation:

We estimate our full year spend to be around $25 billion. We will continue to take a very disciplined approach to capital allocation to ensure we have competitive, affordable, incredible returns from our investments.

Return of capital to shareholders

The company has embarked on a major buyback program for $25 billion in stock. That's nearly 10% of the current market cap. The company does believe it will take until 2020 to get done. However, its paying out a 6% dividend yield in the interim:

RDS.A Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Culture and philosophy change

There were a few times Uhl answered an analyst question on the call with a dive into the change of philosophy. I'm quoting a few select pieces of her answers:

...Importantly, we want to focus more on cash and value; this is a really important part of our story and our philosophy. As a leadership team, we want organization focusing on value. And if it's fewer barrels but more NPV, that's a good thing... ...And we've consciously reshaped our portfolio to move away from high-volume, low-value barrels to high-value barrels, and you see that shift in our portfolio and that upside in our portfolio with our position in Brazil, with our position in the Gulf of Mexico, allowing us to benefit from when oil prices increase... ...So, indeed, I think we have structurally changed our delivery of projects within Shell...

Sometimes this is just management speak but I'm buying it while there have definitely been years in the past where I wasn't impressed with RDS at all. Statistical metrics also indicate RDS is operating much more efficiently and closer to the level of its U.S. nemesis:

RDS.A Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Lately there's been a discrepancy between the price of oil and the equities in the exploration and production space:

XOP data by YCharts

Perhaps this explains why you can buy RDS at below 10x forward earnings, below 10x forward free cash flow from operations. Why you can pick up a 6% dividend yield and a $250 billion buyback program well below average multiples for the S&P 500. A name with only a modest amount of debt and a shareholder friendly culture.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.