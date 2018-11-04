October Jobs Report: Quite Strong With Just One Problem

The labor force participation rate remains at levels well below the years following the financial collapse and more than 95 million working age Americans are not currently working.

Well, another month has passed since the last jobs report, which means that it is time for another one to be released. This one was a bit unusual in the economists' expectations covered a very wide range as the results would be impacted by two hurricanes, which most are aware generally have the effect of dragging down the numbers. The range of estimates for new job creations ranged from 105,000 to 253,000 so it came as something of a surprise when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the United States economy created 250,000 jobs in the month of October, which was more than double last month's downward revised 118,000. The BLS also revised upward the August jobs creation number from 270,000 to 286,000. This brings the three month average to 218,000 jobs created per month. While this was a fairly solid jobs number, this report was far from perfect.

In my jobs market update from last month, I stated that Hurricane Florence had a major negative impact on the jobs creation numbers. However, the Bureau states that Hurricane Michael had no discernable impact on the October jobs creation numbers. The jobs report itself does state that 198,000 perople were unable to work during October as a result of weather though, although this was less than the equivalent number from September:

Source: Zero Hedge

It is admittedly somewhat difficult to know what to make of this as the number of people that are unable to work due to weather was still well above normal levels. It is possible that the damage done to the Carolina coast by Hurricane Florence back in September is still preventing some people from getting to work or perhaps other areas of the country were able to make up for the loss of jobs in the area affected by Hurricane Michael. This second theory appears to be Bloomberg's take, as economist Yelena Shulyatyeva stated,

Hurricane Michael had a significant impact on employment and hours worked in October, even though there was no discernable impact on the headline payroll print. Absences from work due to bad weather (198k) were three times higher than the average of 62k for the month in the previous ten years. Weather-related hour curtailments (1020k) were five times above their historical average of 208k.

If we consider this to be accurate then most likely the headline jobs print would have been much higher than this had Hurricane Michael not devastated the Florida panhandle region. This is generally a good sign as it does indeed show that the economy is producing a relatively solid number of jobs.

One of the things that economists were somewhat excited about heading into this report is the high predicted wage growth. This is an area in which the economy has struggled over the past several years as despite a falling unemployment rate and reports of a labor shortage, we have not seen the upward wage pressures that such a situation would ordinarily create. This did indeed change in October as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that average hourly earnings increased by 3.1%, which was an increase over the 2.8% that it registered in September.

Source: Zero Hedge

The economic law of supply and demand tells us that we should expect to see wage growth during a labor shortage as the limited supply of labor forces employers to pay higher amounts to secure the labor that they require.

One of the problems throughout most of the early years of the recovery is that the overwhelming majority of the new jobs created were in the low-paying hospitality and retail industries, which essentially forced displaced workers from the housing collapse to accept much lower incomes than they were making prior to the recession. This began to change earlier this year however and since then many of the new jobs created have been in relatively high-paying sectors. Here is how the current jobs report broke down:

Source: Zero Hedge

As we can see here, the education and health industry added 44,000 jobs during the month of October, including 13,000 well-paying hospital jobs. In addition, the high-paying professional and business services industry added 35,000 jobs and manufacturing added 18,000 jobs in the month. We also saw a surge in hiring by the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 42,000 jobs during October. This may actually be due to businesses along the Carolina coast reopening following Hurricane Florence and putting people back to work. Unfortunately, leisure and hospitality is not generally considered to be a high-paying industry.

The official unemployment rate came in at 3.7% during the month of October. While this was actually unchanged from September, it does represent the lowest unemployment rate in the United States recorded since the late 1960s.

Source: Zero Hedge

We did see the number of employed Americans increase by 600,000 month-over-month. This brings the level of employed individuals up to 156.562 million, which is an all-time record. However, the strong job market is also encouraging long-term unemployed individuals to re-enter the job market. Thus, we saw the number of unemployed Americans increase to 6.075 million from 5.964 million in the previous month.

In several past articles on this topic, I have stated that the official unemployment rate is a somewhat poor measure of the actual conditions in the jobs market. This is because it specifically excludes any unemployed person that has not actively looked for work in the past month. For this reason, it is often better to look at the labor force participation rate, which is the percentage of the non-institutionalized working age population that is classified as either employed or unemployed. We did see some positive developments here over the past month but the long-term trend is still very discouraging:

Source: Zero Hedge

As we can see here, the labor force participation rate increased to 62.9% compared to 62.7% in the month of September. While the improvement here is nice to see, the rate is not only well below the rate that prevailed during the Great Recession but it has also been around the rates last seen during the 1970s for the past few years. The reason for this is that 95.877 million Americans of working age are either not working or actively looking for work for whatever reason. As a result of all of these sidelined workers, we can conclude that the American economy is in fact not performing anywhere close to its full potential. We also may have to contend with the fact that the official unemployment rate will also begin to rise if these sidelined workers ever decide to start looking for work again. Admittedly though, this does seem somewhat unlikely.

In conclusion, this was a very good jobs report and certainly helps to support the narrative that the overall jobs market is quite strong. This report also showed signs that the economy truly is dealing with a labor shortage as wage growth is proceeding at a fairly strong pace. We continue to see though that despite this narrative, a substantial portion of the working age population remains out of work and this appears unlikely to change anytime soon.

