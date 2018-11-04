BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) CEO Dave Flitman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Carey Phelps - Director of Investor Relations

Dave Flitman - Chief Executive Officer

Mike McGaugh - Chief Operating Officer

Jim Major - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Trey Morrish - Evercore ISI

David Manthey - Baird

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities

James McCanless - Wedbush

Kurt Yinger - D. A. Davidson

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. You are joining BMC's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, today, Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Carey Phelps, Director of Investor Relations for BMC, will now provide the company's opening remarks.

Carey Phelps

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome. After my opening statements, Dave Flitman, our Chief Executive Officer; Mike McGaugh, our Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Major, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our key priorities and our operating results for the third quarter of 2018. In addition to our prepared remarks, a slide deck is available on our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com. This is also where you can find today's press release, which was issued earlier this morning.

The results discussed on this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. We provide these non-GAAP results for informational purposes, and they should not be considered in isolation from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures and the discussion of why we believe they are useful to the investors can be found on the back of the press release and in the slide presentation.

Our remarks in the press release contain forward-looking and cautionary statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and projections of future results. Please review the forward-looking statements section in today's press release and in our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ in a material way from forward-looking statements and projections.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Flitman

Thanks, Carey, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to speak with you this morning, especially with such strong results to report. I'm 1 month into my role here at BMC, and I'm very pleased with the organization's momentum. Our performance this year has been outstanding, and I am very excited to be part of this strong team. I'd like to start the call today by spending just a few minutes talking about what brought me here and my observations about our team, our operations and position in the industry that give me confidence in our strategy. Over the course of my 33-year career, I've spent a significant portion of my time in and around distribution businesses in multiple industries. I'm excited to be here at BMC and bring my past experience in operations, sales and marketing and regional and global business leadership to the company. As I think most of you know, I most recently led Performance Foodservice to nearly $11 billion broad line distribution segment of Performance Food Group with 37 operating locations across the country and nearly 80,000 SKUs.

When I learned of this opportunity, I was intrigued by the idea of taking on the CEO role at a well-respected public company known for being an innovator that helps builders address labor shortages and construct high-quality homes across the country. I also appreciated the critical time it is in BMC's evolution and saw strong opportunities for the company in the future. Given the growing population and changing demographics, despite some near-term headwinds, we believe the market is poised for continued growth as we look ahead. During my first month, I've made several observations about the company's strength and culture that I believe are a competitive advantage and have reinforced my decision to join the company. First, BMC is an employee-driven company. We are focused on our core values, leadership development and taking care of each other, so we can serve our customers. As an example, this company takes safety seriously.

It is top priority, and in my experience, that focus on keeping your associates safe each day speaks to how well a company values and treats its people overall.

Second, customer focus is in BMC's DNA. We get our customers what they need, when they need it. We have the tools, processes and most importantly, the drive to partner with our builder customers to solve the tough issues they are facing today and provide the products and services that they tell us they value.

Next, our operational excellence initiatives are improving our internal productivity through automation, waste elimination and a focus on continuous improvement, enabling us to out-service our competition. I believe that this will be a real differentiator for us over time and will allow us to reinvest to further accelerate our growth.

And finally the fourth and very important cultural point I have seen is innovation. Recently, I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet several homebuilder CEOs who reaffirmed my stance that we are leading our industry in innovation through offerings such as Ready-Frame and other offsite manufacturing solutions. I can tell you, we will only accelerate that focus on innovation going forward.

As I talk about BMC's culture, I'd like to take a moment to highlight one of our outstanding team members whose actions this quarter truly embody the spirit of our values. Daniel Smith, a Field Foreman in our triangle market of North Carolina, showed us all how we can live these values each day. In the wake of Hurricane Florence and the subsequent flooding, without hesitation, Mr. Smith took his boat directly into some of the hardest hit areas. There, he rescued 34 people who were stranded by the floodwaters and delivered much-needed supplies to residents, providing both comfort and essentials to those who needed it most. We are extremely proud of his efforts and are honored to have Daniel Smith on our team.

We have 4 strategic pillars that form the foundation of our strategy, and a solid execution of this strategy is helping to drive our strong results this year. Jim will provide a detailed look at our third quarter numbers, but before I turn the call over to Mike, I'd like to provide some highlights.

During the third quarter, our team grew net sales by $109 million to $990 million, including 15% growth in Structural Components and over 11% growth in Millwork, Doors & Windows. The team delivered Ready-Frame sales of $65 million, bringing us to $220 million for the 12-month period ended September 30. We achieved net income for the quarter of $36 million, an increase of 94%; grew adjusted EBITDA 25% to $74 million, while our adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 7.5%; and increased cash from operating activities by $23 million to nearly $60 million.

Looking forward, we will remain focused on our strategic pillars, including: Pillar 1, growing value-added products, services and higher-margin customer segment. Pillar 2 is driving efficiencies and enabling outstanding customer service through the BMC Operating System and our operational excellence initiatives. Next, we are building a high-performance culture with additional training and incentives designed to develop our people and enable them to designed to develop our people and enable them to continue to deliver on our commitment and the overall objectives of the organization. And finally, our fourth pillar is pursuing the right acquisitions that will help us expand our geography, increase our capacity and/or enhance our value-added offerings. Continued execution of these pillars, coupled with our strong balance sheet, positions us to drive additional long-term shareholder value.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Mike who will provide more detail around our operational initiatives that are driving improved execution. Mike?

Mike McGaugh

Thanks, Dave, and thank you to the entire BMC team for your focus on our customers and for again delivering such outstanding results for the quarter. The BMC Operating System is working. We are executing well and driving continuous improvement throughout the organization. As I discussed last quarter, pricing excellence in analytics, increased purchasing rigor, the focus on controlling SG&A expenses, and driving the BMC Operating System are all key contributors to our success today and will be for the coming quarters and years.

At BMC, we have a culture of continuous improvement, and we aim to get better every day. It's one of the reasons our results have improved and why we expect to continue to deliver industry leading financial performance. We focus our efforts on providing exceptional customer service and creating solutions that customers will value, while employing operational excellence to drive out costs. Ensuring we deliver value, combined with our focus on cost, should enable long-term margin expansion.

On the customer service side, we have one metric, On-Time and In-Full, also called OTIF. To improve our OTIF rates, we employ the use of what we believe are unique to BMC tools and software to optimize our processes, delivery routes and layouts in our yards. This same software allows us to provide a proof-of-delivery to our customers, providing assurance that their product was delivered in the right quantity and helping eliminate callbacks due to theft at the job site after materials are delivered.

Also helping drive OTIF improvements are pay program enhancement. Specifically, our drivers across most of the organization have a new performance-based pay program, which rewards them for improved safety, while improving delivery performance. As a result of this program, driver productivity has increased 10% or more in most markets, helping offset the effects of a nationwide driver shortage. And our customers are happy because their service levels are higher.

If we provide the best service, we will be the provider of choice in our market without having to compete solely on price. On the cost side of the equation, we are improving productivity. We use elements of LEAN, such as 5S and 7 Wastes, to identify and address opportunities. Please let me give you an example.

Using the 5S principals, we improved the layout and organization within our warehouse at our Cedar Park Millwork facility in Texas. The result was a reduction in the time it takes to find and pull a finished house pack from 6 minutes down to 45 seconds. We typically pull 30 to 50 house packs at that facility per day, so this 1 change saves us 200 minutes of labor per day or 1,000 minutes per week.

In addition to the saved time, we freed up 20% to 30% more warehouse space, which together with the resulting reduced lead times, is clearly a win for us and a win for our customers. I have anecdotes like this for locations across all of our markets. They're largely incremental improvements, but together, they add up and make a real difference in our performance and in our ability to deliver value to our customers.

Automation is also a key part of our strategy to drive productivity enhancements and provide value-added solutions to our customers. In addition to the highly successful automated truss facility that we highlighted earlier in the year in our Atlanta market, we have two additional facilities under development, including Salt Lake City, which we discussed on our July call, and we'd now like to announce plans to add a third automated truss facility, which will serve as our Central Texas market.

There are a number of additional markets, primarily our largest markets, where similar automation could make sense. I anticipate continued investment in automated truss lines each year for the next several years.

I'm excited about the numerous opportunities we have to drive improved service levels and higher productivity as we add automation, reduce cost, eliminate waste in our processes and our facilities. Our relentless focus on the BMC Operating System is critical to the execution of our strategy going forward, and it is delivering results.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim to discuss our financial results, which highlights the success to-date of the initiatives I just discussed. Jim?

Jim Major

Thanks, Mike. Our operations have been driving significant improvements this year with productivity wins, automation wins, pricing wins and sourcing wins. I'd also like to thank the team for their hard work and commitment to delivering such strong financial results for the third quarter. Led by 15% growth in our Structural Components product category; 11.4% growth in Millwork, Doors & Windows; and significant price increases in lumber and lumber sheet goods; total net sales increased 12.4% for the third quarter.

We had sales growth in all three of our customer categories, including 13% growth to single-family homebuilders, 15.1% growth to professional remodelers and our sales to multifamily commercial and other contractors recovered from first half decline to deliver 7% growth in the third quarter.

For the quarter, we enjoyed 6.3% sales growth from increased selling prices on lumber and lumber sheet goods; 2.1% growth from the Shone Lumber acquisition completed earlier this year and other organic growth of 4%, of which we estimate 1.5% was related to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in the prior year period.

Ready-Frame sales were $65 million for the quarter, up 38.4% year-over-year. This innovative, precut, pre-labeled full house framing package is driving a portion of our growth in our Structural Components category. This highly scalable solution strikes the right balance with many of the nation's largest homebuilders, who are seeking solutions to the tight labor supply and the need for faster cycle times that are resistant to more complex, less flexible options that require them to completely change their processes.

Together with roof trusses and floor trusses, engineered wood and wall panel, our Structural Components category has grown 20% to $600 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, and is poised to continue to be a growth driver for the company. Including our Millwork and doors value-added product, our total offsite manufacturing sales totaled over $1 billion in the past 12 months.

Offsite manufacturing is here to stay. And in partnership with our suppliers and customers, we are working to understand new ways we can innovate to reduce cost and labor needs. We are working to grow this business and deliver what our customers need to help them navigate the challenges of today, as well as to develop the best building practices for the future.

Turning now to gross profit, which increased 15.2% to $241.3 million for the third quarter, as we benefited from higher lumber and lumber sheet pricing and sales growth in Structural Components, Millwork, Windows and Doors. Gross margin improved 60 basis points to 24.4%, reflecting a 210-basis-point improvement in the gross margin percentage within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category. The random lumber index declined rapidly throughout the third quarter, and this allowed us to begin to procure lower cost lumber and lumber sheet goods inventory. Our average selling price on these commodity prices also began to decline in the third quarter, but at a slower rate than our costs, and this resulted in a higher gross margin percentage than we originally expected. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales improved 20 basis points to 17.8% for the third quarter. SG&A expenses increased $17.6 million to $176.2 million for the quarter. Approximately $3.4 million of this increase related to operating expenses brought on with our acquisition of Shone Lumber. $15.4 million of this increase related to higher employee compensation, benefits and other employee-related costs, but these were primarily variable increases associated with our higher sales and profitability. We also experienced an $800,000 increase from higher diesel costs.

Looking forward, we are seeing modestly higher cost pressures from low unemployment and emerging wage gains, but we feel good about the incremental opportunities from our operational excellence initiatives to improve our productivity and help offset these inflationary headwinds. Net income improved significantly during the third quarter to $35.9 million or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $18.4 million or $0.27 per share a year ago. Adjusted net income increased to $39.5 million or $0.58 per diluted share, as compared to $0.34 per diluted share last year. And adjusted EBITDA improved to $74.4 million, up $15.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The majority of our adjusted EBITDA improvement related to higher selling prices and gross margins on lumber and lumber sheet goods. But in addition, volume growth and operational improvements contributed $2.4 million in incremental benefits, and first year results for the quarter from our acquisition of Shone Lumber added $1 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 80 basis points for the quarter to 7.5% and is 110 basis points higher for the 9 months ended September 30 as compared to the prior year period. Operating cash flow increased in the third quarter to $59.7 million. Total liquidity at September 30 increased to approximately $371.6 million, consisting of $313.9 million of availability under our revolver and cash and cash equivalents of $57.7 million. Our net debt leverage ratio declined to 1.2x our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA and provides significant funds flexibility to invest in growth opportunities. We have also made numerous key investments this year to boost the efficiency, capacity and automation of our manufacturing facility to strengthen our position as a solutions provider to homebuilders and contractors. For the full year, we continue to expect to spend between $55 million and $65 million on capital expenditures net of disposal to drive efficiency and further enhance our capabilities, while also maintaining our fleet of vehicles.

Turning to our outlook. We now expect to report net sales of $3.65 billion to $3.73 billion for the full year 2018 and $246 million to $254 million in adjusted EBITDA. This is another increase in our 2018 adjusted EBITDA forecast and reflects our strong results through the first 9 months of the year, as well as the expected impact of recent commodity price decline on our fourth quarter results.

While we remain confident in the longer-term outlook for the construction markets we serve, year-over-year growth in housing starts and permits decelerated in the third quarter from the rates seen earlier in 2018. In addition, the Random Lengths Lumber index most recently stood at $346, which is well below the $497 average we enjoyed during the first 3 quarters of 2018 and below the $436 average we experienced in the fourth quarter of 2017. We believe the recent pause in these metrics is primarily driven by affordability concerns, as homebuyers take some time to adjust to higher prices in mortgage rates as well as changes in the deductibility of mortgage interest and property taxes.

Homebuilders are also in a period of adjustment as they reassess which floor plans and price points are most marketable in this updated environment. While the combination of this near-term adjustment period and lower commodity prices is likely to result in a moderately slower start to 2019 than what we experienced in 2018, we believe the broader strength in the economy supports some re-acceleration in the housing market as 2019 progresses and it minimizes the risk of a significant downturn in construction.

On the M&A front, we have executed several letters of intent for several tuck-in prize acquisitions. We are progressing through diligence and contract negotiations and hope to complete one or more of these deals during the first quarter of 2019. As we've consistently stated, we remain focused on opportunities that either enhance our capabilities and value-added products, higher-margin customer segment, improve our position in existing markets and/or provide a leading position in a new metropolitan area. As our operating results and strategic progress demonstrate, we remain very well positioned to continue to invest in our innovation, operational excellence, initiatives and growth opportunities and believe that 2019 will continue to yield healthy operating results, cash flow and returns on invested capital.

So with that, let me turn the call back over to Dave.

Dave Flitman

Thanks, Jim. Although we've seen a recent deceleration in starts growth, the longer-term fundamentals of supporting the housing market, such as household formation, demographic, job growth and wage growth, continue to point to a healthy housing market. And while we believe that we'll be facing some lumbar price headwinds in the first half of 2019, our relentless focus on pricing and productivity should help offset the sales pressures.

People, process, performance. These are the tenets of the BMC Operating System. As we get those right, we will drive continuous improvement throughout the organization. And from what I've seen out in our field operations so far, we are getting them right. The company has a strong foundation of committed and dedicated employees who work hard to understand the needs of our customers and turn that knowledge into the value our customers need.

With that, I want to thank you all for joining us this morning, and I look forward to meeting many of you face-to-face in the near future. Operator, please take us into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now take our first question from Matthew Bouley of Barclays.

Matthew Bouley

I wanted to start with a question around the BMC Operating System, because you're clearly continuing to see the benefits in your results. So just wondering if there's any quantification you can give around the margin benefit you've seen from these initiatives and particularly interested here in the pricing initiatives, I guess, in light of what we're seeing with lumber.

Jim Major

I think on the pricing side, Matt, I mean, clearly, we're pleased with what we saw this quarter in terms of our ability to hold price. And I think a significant portion of that benefit does go to the Operating System where we are very focused on those processes and how we quote business and the discipline with which we quote business and certainly we saw that in commodities. We've seen that with some of the value-add product as well where margins have improved and helping to contribute to that 24.4% number overall.

Mike McGaugh

Matt, this is Mike, if I may add on there. We talked about our ERP integration. That's largely in the rearview mirror. That data and insight and the quality of that allows us to have a more analytical approach to pricing, and we're seeing the results of that.

Matthew Bouley

Okay, got it. and then secondly, as we think about 2019 EBITDA, obviously, there is concern around just kind of the puts and takes with the top line effects of lumber prices. So I think it will be helpful if you could frame maybe the incremental margins on the lumber business versus the rest of your product categories. Because as we think about remarking our models here, I think the overall incremental margin guide may not be as relevant, given the moving pieces.

Jim Major

Yes, I mean, generally, our gross margins in the commodity products are in sort of the mid- to high-teens. And so the -- and then we pay on average a 2 percentage points of commission on those products. And so mathematically, anyway and all else being equal, somewhere around 15% of the revenue change from price changes will flow down to the EBITDA line.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Trey Morrish of Evercore ISI.

Trey Morrish

So I want to first talk about the offsite manufacturing number of $1 billion that you mentioned that you do on LTM basis. Clearly, that speaks to the degree of automation and innovation that you're doing and putting into your business. But could you talk about on more high-level how you see the building industry moving more towards that offsite manufacturing process, particularly as labor challenges become more and more difficult as volumes continue to rise?

Dave Flitman

Yes, Trey. I'm new to the business and for the industry, of course. This is Dave. But clearly, there's an emerging move in that direction. In my 4, 5 weeks here, my belief is that will really play to our strength around our Structural Component. As things continue to shift in that direction, you heard me comment that Ready-Frame is viewed as a really practical solution with the need to build our space around that, helping them drive productivity and efficiency. I think that will continue. You also heard me say that we will continue to work hard to be the innovator in the industry and continue to work with our customers, both large and small, to make sure we're meeting their needs and satisfying them as well as we can. Mike, do you want to add?

Mike McGaugh

Yes, sure. Trey, there's a lot of buzz about the buy off approach right now. What we continue to hear from our large production homebuilder customers is that may be a little bit of a bridge too far. And the Ready-Frame approach that we've got is the right in between approach. It takes out labor. It improves efficiency, but yet it's still very manageable from a risk standpoint and it's also very -- the adoption rate we believe will be much higher.

So the feedback we continue to get is that we've struck the right balance in Ready-Frame and we plan to continue to build off of Ready-Frame today and continue to innovate that platform so that it meets our customers' need, but we're very pleased with where we are.

Trey Morrish

And then noticing on your balance, you had a rather large build of cash in the quarter, to the degree I haven't seen something like that on your balance sheet in some time. I was wondering if that was due to the acquisitions that you mentioned that you hoped to close in 1Q? Or is there some other reason for such a large cash build?

Jim Major

Yes, I mean, at the end of the day, our capital structure is very simple. We have some long-term notes that aren't due until 2024 and are at a very attractive interest rate, and then we have a revolver which at the moment is undrawn. And so just the cash flow in the quarter allowed us to build up some cash in the balance sheet. But as we said time and again, our first and highest priority for that cash flow is to reinvest it back into the business as well as some smart acquisition opportunities. And as we said in our comments, we have both opportunities to continue to invest in automation and our internal capabilities, and we also are working on several tuck-in acquisitions that we believe are coming closer to culmination.

We'll take our next question from David Manthey of Baird.

David Manthey

First off, forgive me if you've mentioned this, but as you're talking about Ready-Frame and the growth you are seeing there, is that being driven by a few large customers or some sort of national homebuilder master agreement? Or are you just winning business locally from small, medium and large customers?

Dave Flitman

I think it's the latter point, Dave. I think we're having success with Ready-Frame in many of our geographies and across the spectrum of our customer base.

Mike McGaugh

Yes, and we've got, 13 of the top 15 homebuilders are adopters or very experienced customers with the product.

David Manthey

And Jim, just the revenue guidance that you gave, again, updated. I'd missed that. Could you give us the revenue? I think you said EBITDA of 246 million to 254 million, but revenue?

Jim Major

Yes, so for the full year, it was $3.65 billion to $3.73 billion.

David Manthey

3.73 billion?

Carey Phelps

Dave, we account for that ...

Jim Major

Yes, 3.73 billion. And I think Carey is about to say that you can find that in the Investor deck that we posted on our website.

Carey Phelps

Yes, on our website.

David Manthey

Yes, I was just scanning that. Didn't see it, but thank you. So as it relates to the lumber price swings here, I guess we should probably expect some kind of a mid-single-digit headwind if things stay the way that they are. And then with the other challenges that you mentioned, I suppose it's possible to see flattish to negative trends in 2019. Do you have any comments about that? And then from an inventory standpoint, are you any better or worse positioned relative to price swings than you have been historically?

Jim Major

I mean, we feel good about our inventory position. I think what we and a lot of the industry is doing right now is just between normal seasonality and the correction that happened here over the last few months, I think people are generally trying to wind down their inventory position and sort of flush out the minor cost inventory. That could well be accentuating some of the declines we have seen in the lumber market here in the last few weeks. And so hopefully, lumber won't stay at 346 number for very long, but certainly, could continue to do so here at least through the winter months. As we commented on the call that, that's obviously, we now inverted to where we are below last year's levels. And so while there is a time lag in terms of how that impacts our results, it certainly does set us up to where if at some point in the not-too-distant future, the inflation impact or deflation impact on our sales is likely to go negative.

And we'll take our next question from Mike Dahl of RBC Capital Markets.

Mike Dahl

Dave, I want to start with -- I want to start with a question for you. I know based on your comments this morning and our conversation previously, one of the things that attracted you to BMC was just that there's so many good things already in place, and you like the trajectory and the potential of the business. But I was hoping you could give us several things where based on your early assessment, you actually see things that you think should change and/or the greatest areas of improvement opportunity that you see today?

Dave Flitman

Yes, well, let me just tell you what I did in my comments earlier, Mike, is reaffirm what I see strategically here going on is absolutely the right things. When I think about the 4-pillar strategy and what we're doing to shift the mix of our business to higher-value products and segments, driving that underlying operational excellence, both from a pricing standpoint and a productivity standpoint, developing our people and then we are well positioned to be an aggregator in the industry over time. Those are the right things. I don't see any fatal flaws in our strategy or execution. I'm 5 weeks in. I'm reserving all rights in that regard, but I think the opportunity here is to continue to double down on what we got strategically going on and accelerate our results. I do see opportunity around that. And hopefully working with the team here, we'll make sure that thing happens. I think we have a real opportunity in this company to lead our industry in many ways and create what I'll call here an operational powerhouse, and I think the team is well on a journey to doing that.

Mike McGaugh

Second question just relating to the outlook and trying to put a finer point around things, I guess, if we think about Q3, the combination of better pricing on your lumber and more attractive inventory costs that contributed $12 million year-on-year to EBITDA. I know it's incredibly difficult, given the volatility, but is there any way you can put a number around if lumber were to stabilize at current levels, what dollar impact that would have to EBITDA in 2019 versus 2018?

Jim Major

Yes, I think maybe to clarify what I said on today's comments, we don't really have the outlook that lumber is going to stabilize at these levels. We think there are a lot of unwinding that's going on here seasonally right now and that's led to a dearth of orders and for the mills and has certainly pushed prices down to these levels. But I think if we may stay down here through the winter months, but I think as you get into the spring and you see the normal uptick in inventory build from ourselves and others in the industry, that should position us for some rebound from the numbers that we sit at, at this moment. Certainly, that could still leave us where there's some year-over-year deflation in the first half of next year, and it's too early to say exactly how much that might be. But I think as the year progresses next year, obviously those comparables will start to even out and by the time you get to the back half of the year, hopefully is no longer a headwind for the business.

Mike Dahl

Great. Okay. And Jim, just to be clear on that when you talk about, because I think you mentioned earlier also a slower start to the year than last year and some deflation, is that on a year-on-year basis that EBITDA may be flat to down?

Jim Major

That would be on a year-over-year basis, that's correct. And the primary challenge there is we're talking about is the lumber deflation, as well as the fact that certainly from the starts standpoint, 2018 got off to a very, very fast start. We had very good weather out in our Western territories that facilitated that, probably better than average weather. So if we just had normal weather, that might be slightly a negative comp. But again, in our view, all these things are somewhat temporary in nature. We do believe that as builders kind of reposition their footprints and are setting their floor plans and their price points and sell off maybe some of the higher priced inventories that may be constraining their results right now, that buyer interest remains very high. The industry just needs to get the right price points. And as they adjust for that, we think there's still opportunity for us for 2019 to be a good year overall.

The next question will come from Matt McCall from Seaport Global Securities.

Matt McCall

Jim, maybe go back to an earlier question about the, I guess, the decremental margin on commodity price changes. Did you say that 15% decremental EBITDA is the way to look at that? That's quite higher than we've had in the past. And I guess the second part of the question would be is there something -- is it different going down than going up?

Jim Major

I don't know that it's different going down, going up. If you look at some of the bridges we prepared in recent quarters to break out the sales and EBITDA impact on the way up, it's in the low- to mid-teens. So no, the dynamics shouldn't be any different going down than it is going up. As I said, the gross margins are in kind of in the mid-teens. And we backed out the little bit of commission impact for the various variable comps that we paid for in salespeople.

Matt McCall

Okay. And so the comment about the slower starts to 2019, understanding some of the housing indications, was that a comment about -- does slower start mean down? Does slower start mean softer growth? What's kind of a view from an overall housing perspective as we move into '19 at this point?

Jim Major

Yes, sorry. We kind of -- we did not say -- I hope I didn't say that we thought there would be lower starts for all of 2019. We said that we thought there may be a lower start to 2019. So in early quarters, you could see some negative comps in starts just because we had such a strong start to 2018. But I think for the entirety of 2019, we still feel like the market should have some room for at least modest growth, particularly in the single-family segment, which is the most important segment for us. We're also encouraged that we saw some rebound and some stabilization with multi-family as well. Those starts were down last year and have actually recovered a little bit this year. The time lag there from start to revenue is much longer for us, and so we were kind of working through the 2017 decline in starts in the first half of this year. And now that those starts have rebounded, we are starting to see that pipeline improve and obviously saw that segment, customer segment, for us return to a growth rate here in the third quarter, which we do think that should continue to be positive here for the next couple of quarters.

Matt McCall

Okay. I'm sorry, so is the expectation for the first part of the year down for single-family or growing more slowly?

Jim Major

I think -- sorry, year-over-year, the first half of '19 versus first half of '18, you could see some decline year-over-year. But we think it will reverse -- improve in the back half of the year such that the full year could still be up some amount.

Dave Flitman

Yes, Matt. And this is Dave. And as Jim and I both said in our commentary, we still believe, despite some of these near-term headwinds, we're operating in a robust market and we think that will play out in 2019 and the underlying fundamentals from an economic standpoint, demographic, wage growth, all that sort of stuff. And as Jim said, there are some near-term headwinds that have to be absorbed in the industry, but the outlook is still robust.

Matt McCall

Okay. All right. Dave, and I guess last one. The SG&A leverage -- I've got 20 basis points in my model. I haven't really messed with Q4 yet. But what's the way to think about all the puts and takes and Mike, feel free to interject with any of the BMC operating comments, but what's the way to think about SG&A as a percent of sales kind of leverage opportunity, given the dynamic with lumber prices, given some of the internal initiatives you have ongoing? How should we think about that near term, long term, whatever you want to tell me?

Jim Major

Got it. As a general statement, when lumber goes up, our gross margin percentage and our SG&A percentage go down. And our EBITDA margins certainly tends to go up. And certainly, the inverse is true. As lumber goes down, that tends to improve the gross margin percentage, but also tends to increase the SG&A percentage because we have a lower revenue base to measure them both against. Certainly, but back to the overall incremental, we continue to believe that 10% to 15% incremental margins and incremental EBITDA margin the right way to think about the business over the medium to long term and is inclusive of the various initiatives that we're working on to improve both our productivity as well as our overall product mix.

Dave Flitman

And Matt, this is Dave again. I would just add that we can't control the macros and what's going on with deflation in lumber prices. What we can control, we are controlling. And the drive that we have around our BMC Operating System and the productivity that we'll continue to drive is going to serve us well in any environment, in any market.

And the next question will come from James McCanless from Wedbush.

James McCanless

Just to follow on the theme for a second. Are there any opportunities in first half '19 or all of '19 to take out some SG&A?

Jim Major

Well, yes, certainly yes. As we commented, a lot of this quarter's increase was really variable increases around either sales commission or some of the other incentive plans that are basically pay out based on profitability of gross profit. Certainly, there's a variable component that if we enter a period of slower growth, we won't necessarily have as much cost through those various plans. In addition to that, certainly, we constantly look at the productivity opportunity. I think they are primarily along the lines of what Mike described. We're just trying to get better at what we do every day. And while any individual example may not be a huge dollar amount, when you apply those principles across the network of 100-plus locations and get one or two wins in all 100 of those locations, it adds up to real money, and that's what we continue to be focused on. We still think 2019 is going to be a healthy year. Whether it's up a little or down a little, it's still a healthy year. It's certainly in the context of what we've enjoyed the last 10 or 12 years. And so we're still focused on finding ways to improve the business, grow the business, invest in the opportunities for the long term. And we think those result in our investors will be very well rewarded by us continuing to do so.

Dave Flitman

And Jay, let me just add that being new to the organization here, I love what I see in terms of the focus on innovation and the commitment the organization has, improving our mix and driving those value-added products and segments. Great companies drive productivity on an ongoing basis and use that to fuel their growth. And I firmly believe in that. And I see us in this BMC Operating System as building a core strength and organizational muscle around that, that we'll just continue to improve over time. And I think we've got the right balance here, and we'll continue to execute on both of those fronts.

Mike McGaugh

If I may just add one additional point. We introduced this operating system comment about a year ago, and we'd already been developing internally for a couple of calendar quarters. It's here to stay. It is this focus on continuous improvement. It is what makes us different. I get the question of what's different with your financial results and your ability to differentiate? It is driven by the operational excellence focus. That's going to continue, that's part of the DNA, and you all will continue to see the results.

James McCanless

The second question I had, maybe asking the lumber question a little differently. Could you guys talk about how frequently you turn your lumber inventory? And also maybe talk about with the contracts you have out with larger builders. What are the time frame on these contracts right now? And when should we expect some type of roll over to these lower prices we've been seeing in the lumber different seasons?

Jim Major

Yes. I mean, generally, the lumber turns anywhere from 8 to 10 times a year, so it's rolling over pretty frequently. And as we said in the comments, that high turn and the lower prices allowed us to see our average cost position decline over the course of the third quarter, and it certainly continue to decline here in October. The prices also started to fall. The selling prices probably deep into the July or August time frame and began to fall in September and continued to fall here in October. But fortunately, the cost fell faster than the prices and, therefore, the gross margins expanded. We implied in our guidance for the balance of the year is that we would expect that to continue here at least through the fourth quarter.

James McCanless

And the last one I have, a quick one. Any impact from either the hurricane in September or the one in October?

Mike McGaugh

Yes, no material impact. The storm impact was very limited.

Jim Major

Yes. No damage to our facilities or any long-term damage to the areas that we primarily serve. So I would not expect any impact. Certainly, that's all factored into our updated full year guide as well.

And the next question will come from Kurt Yinger of D. A. Davidson.

Kurt Yinger

The first one is just as it relates to M&A. Have you seen seller expectations there change at all? And then with your own business trading sub-6 times EBITDA, how do you weigh the opportunity to repurchase shares where there is no integration risk?

Dave Flitman

This is Dave. I'll take that one, at least initially and Jim can comment if he chooses. We really haven't seen multiples change relative to what's out there in the market right now. As you heard me say, I think we're well positioned to be an aggregator over time. I like our balance sheet, I like our momentum and our growth and the core strength we're building in the company but we're not going to over pay. I think there's going to be plenty of opportunities for us over time to be an aggregator here.

Jim Major

Yes, and I'll just comment that the few acquisitions that we're most immediately working on are in existing markets. So they're nice opportunities for us to build our market position in a current market, build our capabilities in a current market and generally the integration benefits in existing markets tend to be the highest as well. So we're excited about what we have in process.

Dave Flitman

The last part of your question is around share repurchase. I think we have a lot of opportunities to continue to drive growth and reinvest in the company. You heard a number of those on the phone, including our automation capability, the opportunities to acquire at the right levels. We've got a lot of opportunities to drive growth, that one is not high on the near-term priority list.

Kurt Yinger

And then second question, just going back to inventories. Given your view on lumber prices going forward, are we at or near a point where you would consider maybe speculating in building inventory above normal going into next year?

Jim Major

Yes. I mean, I wouldn't want to comment too specifically on that. I mean, we obviously look at the market every single day and make decisions. But given that we're just in early November, we're at the beginning of the slower season. This would not generally be the time when one would build up the business.

Kurt Yinger

And then finally, I was wondering if you could call out the volume growth in Structural Components and then the lumber and sheet goods category?

Jim Major

Well, in terms of the lumber and sheet goods, the volume was actually fairly flattish. Almost all, if not all, of the overall revenue growth was price driven. As we said in prior quarters, that's a fairly conscious choice on our part to maximize our profitability in that basically commodity category. With the Structural Component, we don't really break out the volume and price. It's more difficult to do since everything in that category is basically custom build-to-order. So it's tough to get a very accurate year-over-year comparison. There's certainly some price inflation in there, given the lumber component in some of what do. But we're confident there's also very significant volume component to that as well.

Kurt Yinger

Would it be fair to say that structural components and windows and doors drove the majority or entirety of the organic volume growth?

Jim Major

No. I'm sorry, Structural Components and Millwork Windows and doors, yes. I think that's probably fair to say. Commodities and the other categories were relatively flat. A big part of that is, again, we're being much more selective on the labor jobs that we take on. As you may recall, other products and services include our installation activity and that's another category where we've been very, very selective in prioritizing our pricing margins perhaps over volumes.

We will now move to our next question from Kathryn Thompson of Thompson Research Group.

Kathryn Thompson

You've covered most of the quarter and some of the outlook into 2019. But I really want to take a step back and look at your Ready-Frame business and see if you could give more color on where regions are seeing greater strength or acceptance. And then also importantly as you think about rolling this out more and building the momentum, what types of customers and what types of regions are seeing greater acceptance of this in the builder community?

Mike McGaugh

Yes, Kathryn, this is Mike. I'll take that question. The types of customers that we see that adopt Ready-Frame, it's a really good fit for townhomes. It's a really good fit for the production builders because you have a replicable model. As we see the migration to more starter homes and more entry-level price point, that actually bodes very well for Ready-Frame because it's a repeatable model with limited variation. And so we see a lot of uptick there. This has historically been a product offering that has been in existence from the Pacific Northwest, out West and Intermountain for quite some time. Where we're really seeing the engines heat up to drive it is in Texas, also in Atlanta. And then also we're getting traction in the mid-Atlantic now. So this product offering has already been strong in Intermountain and West, and we are seeing that strength really catch on in the last month in Texas, Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Kathryn Thompson

And along that line, one of the trends that we're seeing, we see it in the Middle Tennessee market and Texas, and particularly in Southern California, San Diego area, are very large residential projects that either were shelved and are being resurrected from the last cycle or just addressing new growth met. Are you seeing similar trends with your business? And any color that you have on that would be helpful.

Mike McGaugh

Kathryn, we're seeing multi-family start back up again in a number of key markets. And so we're seeing some life back in multi-family on a number of projects coming through for our approval. Our backlog is very strong in the multi-family side. On the townhome projects, we are seeing those homes we're seeing homes built for rent. And at that price point, again, Ready-Frame is a great option for the builders. It saves them labor, it saves them cost and we really got it dialed in now from a productivity and replicability standpoint. So we are pleased with the model and we agree with what you are seeing. And again, I want to reiterate that Ready-Frame is a good fit for that. We will also continue to innovate with Ready-Frame. It's not going to stand still. We've got a number of pilots in test markets with a number of leading builders to figure out how we innovate more together, how do we take cost out of the channel together and how do we use Ready-Frame as the in-between solution between fixed frame and a fully integrated solution to hit the right point in terms of use adoption, price point and then also waste reduction. And so again, that's the reason we're quite bullish on the product family.

Kathryn Thompson

And then finally your last point touched on that. To what extent we'll see the automation efforts help to manage your material cost controls? And have you put a number out there? Could you put a number out there in terms of what savings you could realize from your automation efforts?

Mike McGaugh

Yes, I'll look to Jim on that.

Jim Major

I mean, we've not put discrete numbers out there around any particular initiative. I just go back, again, our confidence that over the medium to long term, we should be able to drive 10% to 15% incremental EBITDA margins across our future growth.

Mike McGaugh

And Kathryn, if I may, we talked about our automated truss facilities. Consistently, they produce 50% more product with 1/3 less labor. And the good news is, in a growth environment, that gives us capacity. In a softer environment, that gives us an advantage position from cost. And so we win on both sides of that, and that's the reason I'm excited about and that's the reason we announced the third train in this call. It is a low-cost winner, and you can't go wrong with that in any environment.

Kathryn Thompson

Okay, that's helpful. And just the spirit of the question on materials cost controls. Can you see that in other building product categories, like in the flooring industry with LBT? So just a thought for the future.

We will now move to our final question from Trey Grooms of Stephens.

Trey Grooms

So quickly on the last piece of questions I have is really around with our outlook for '19, Jim, that you described as maybe a little slower start and all that with lumber and housing. Everybody is pretty aware of that. But with that in mind and also keeping in mind the initiatives you guys have and where we are in that rollout, especially on automation, how should we be thinking about CapEx, even if it's just directionally as we look into '19?

Jim Major

Yes, I mean, we're still finalizing our plans, so we are not ready to announce a specific range or numbers. But I don't think it's going to be -- we're certainly not intending to pull back based on what we believe to be the conditions for 2019 and obviously, the opportunities that we have to reinvest in some of these productivity initiatives. So I'd look for it to be similar to 2018. And frankly, if we see additional opportunities to accelerate some things productivity-wise, we could even increase it a bit, just to help drive the margins in the right direction.

Trey Grooms

Got it. And makes sense. And then lastly, and this is more getting in the weeds just a little bit, but I think it's important, given all the questions around incremental or decremental margins and your ability to kind of flex your SG&A, you mentioned the variable component there. What is the -- how do we think about that variable component as maybe a percent of total SG&A? Or just any color around that?

Jim Major

Yes, let me -- there are commissions in this industry are usually a few points of sales, how we actually pay off gross margin, but it works off -- works out to 2% or 3% of sales. I think one of the reasons the year-over-year comp for this year were a little larger is probably more around the annual plans. Those pay more off of the profitability and cash flow versus plan. Last year, we failed to meet our target on plan and, therefore, those payments were below target. In this year, we're exceeding plan and, therefore, those payments are above target, or accruals are above target. So just a little bit of a bigger impact year-over-year, something that would obviously reset the target in the new year for 2019.

Trey Grooms

And that you said as a couple of percentage points as a percent of revenue?

Jim Major

I'm sorry, our commissions are 2 to 3 points of sales in terms of revenue, yes.

