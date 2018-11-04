EPD: Volume Growth Driving Results Higher

One of the major reasons for this was production growth at the various basins in the United States, which caused the volumes transported by the network to grow.

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, oil and gas midstream company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers from these results were quite positive as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. These numbers apparently impressed the broader market as units of Enterprise Products Partners traded up in the pre-market session that accompanied these earnings numbers. A deeper look at the company's results does indeed reveal that they were quite good, as the company benefited from many of the broader trends that have been benefiting nearly all midstream companies lately.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenues of $9.5859 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 39.19% increase over the $6.8869 billion that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.6433 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $879.2 million that the company reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Enterprise Products Partners saw the value of the resources handled by both its liquids and natural gas pipelines increase from the prior year quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.581 billion in the third quarter. This represents a 48.45% increase over the $1.065 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.335 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial 114.98% increase over the $621 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially all of the company's measures of profitability showed improvement compared to the prior year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is the oil and natural gas production boom that is currently occurring in resource basins across the United States but most prominently in the Permian region of Texas. This production boom has caused the volume of the commodities moving through Enterprise Products Partners' network to increase:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As I have discussed in numerous past articles, midstream companies generate revenues by moving oil, natural gas, and refined products through their network of pipelines. Typically, the pipeline owner will have a contract with the customer that specifies the minimum amount of resources that the customer must move through the pipeline but they must pay for any volume above that. Thus, as a general rule, a pipeline operator can expect to see its revenues increase with volume. This will usually have a positive impact on the company's profitability then, unless costs surge dramatically. With that said, Enterprise Products Partners did see its costs increase year-over-year, going from $6.1211 billion a year ago to $8.0546 billion in the most recent quarter. The company itself did not explicitly provide a reason for the increase but as nearly all of the cost escalation was in direct operating costs, it is most likely due to the company having a larger midstream network than it did a year ago.

Earlier in this article, I stated that the Permian basin in West Texas has been the focal point of the current production boom. We can certainly see the effects of this in Enterprise's results. The company reports that its West Texas, South Texas, and Eagle Ford Crude Oil Pipeline systems saw a combined $17 million increase in gross operating margin. This was due to the system transporting an extra 120,000 barrels of crude oil per day, part of which came from the company's new Loving-to-Midland segment of its West Texas crude oil pipeline system that was placed into service in July. This segment alone contributed 18,000 barrels per day to the quarterly total and as such contributed to the company's year-over-year growth.

The company also saw some growth from its natural gas operations in the Permian. Enterprise reports that its Permian Basin Gathering System had a $9 million increase in operating margin year-over-year due to the fact that it collected an extra 68% volume of natural gas year-over-year. The Texas Intrastate System that gathers and transports gas throughout Texas and the Gulf of Mexico to local distributors saw its volumes increase to 4.6 trillion btu/day from 4.4 trillion btu/day a year ago. This increased volume caused the gross operating margin of this segment to increase to $101 million in the third quarter, 35% higher than last year's number.

Enterprise Products Partners does not intend to rest on its laurels with the growth that it produced in this quarter. The company explained in its earnings report that it expects to invest a total of $4.2 billion to both grow and maintain its current asset base. The amount spent to maintain its existing system will be about $315 million, which leaves approximately $3.885 billion that will be used to expand its midstream network over the course of this year. The company has already spent $3.3 billion this year, $215 million of which was for existing system maintenance. Thus, we can see that Enterprise Products Partners will spend approximately $485 million in the fourth quarter to stimulate its forward growth.

One of the primary reasons why people invest in midstream partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is to generate an income from the high level of distributions that they pay out. As such, it is always important for us to ensure that a company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. The easiest way to do this is to look at a figure known as distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial figure used by master limited partnerships that tell investors the amount of cash generated by a company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the limited partners. As I mentioned in the highlights, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $1.581 billion in the third quarter of 2018, a 48.45% increase over the $1.065 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter. At a per unit distribution of $0.4325, the company would need to pay out $958 million of this, leaving $632 million that can be used for other purposes. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.7 for the quarter, which is better than most master limited partnerships are able to deliver.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for Enterprise Products Partners. The company saw very strong growth during the quarter, driven by rising volumes due to growing production in various North American basins, most notably the Permian. Fortunately, the company does not intend to rest on its laurels and will be investing $485 million over the rest of the year to continue to drive its growth. Finally, the company's current 6.49% distribution yield appears to be quite well covered so we can rest assured that the firm can maintain its payouts. Overall, the company's investors should be very happy here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.