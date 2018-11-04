Novo Nordisk: Diabetes Care Driving Current And Forward Results

Ozempic has proven to be a commercial success and the company has been stealing market share over the course of the year due to this product.

Novo Nordisk is devoting much of its R&D pipeline to diabetes-care as that is by far the largest part of its business.

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, diabetes-focused pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The market appeared to like these results, driving the shares up 3% in the pre-market session following the announcement. Many in the financial media credited this market performance to the company's solid growth in top-line revenues as its earnings were somewhat disappointing. As is often the case with earnings results, there were both good parts and bad parts to this report, so let us take a deeper look at it.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Novo Nordisk brought in sales of DKK 82.099 billion in the first nine months of 2018. This represents a 2% decline over the DKK 83.704 billion that the company had in the same period of 2017.

Novo Nordisk reported a gross profit of DKK 69.135 billion in the first nine months of the year. This represents a 2% decline over the DKK 70.772 billion that Novo Nordisk reported in the corresponding period of last year.

Since August 2018, Novo Nordisk has announced phase 3a results from an additional three of the ten clinical trials in the PIONEER program for oral semaglutide.

The company increased the size of the 2018 share repurchase program with DKK 1.0 billion to DKK 1.5 billion.

Novo Nordisk reported a net profit of DKK 30.131 billion in the first nine months of 2018. This represents a 1% increase over the DKK 29.877 billion that the company reported in the year-ago period.

It seems that the first thing that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's sales actually declined in the first nine months of the year compared to the equivalent period of last year. This comes despite the company introducing some new products globally that have enjoyed significant success, such as Ozempic in the United States that now boasts a 19% GLP-1 market share. As we saw earlier in the year though, the company's top-line sales number is somewhat misleading. This is due to Novo Nordisk being a global company. As we can see here, Novo Nordisk sells its products in nations all over the world:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As we can see here, approximately 50% of the company's sales are done in North America, which is by far its largest market. The European market accounts for approximately 20% of total sales, and the rest of the world accounts for the remaining 30%. This means that its customers are paying for its products with a variety of currencies that Novo Nordisk is then forced to convert back into Danish kroner when it reports its sales. If the Danish krone, which is linked to the euro, appreciates against these other currencies then it will have an adverse effect on the company's sales as reported. That is indeed what happened here as we can verify by observing that if we measure the company's sales using the currencies that its customers paid with then Novo Nordisk's sales would have actually increased by 4% on a year-over-year basis.

Novo Nordisk is generally known for its diabetes care products, although it has been making some inroads into the market for obesity care with its Saxenda product. The company does do some business in other areas though, including biopharmaceuticals and products meant to treat growth disorders and haemophilia. The company's diabetes-care products were the biggest contributor to its sales growth in the first nine months of the year:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As we can see here, the diabetes- and obesity-care product lines delivered all of the company's sales growth during the first nine months of the year. The remaining business lines (except for growth disorders) actually saw their sales decrease year-over-year. This may be a function of the company not introducing much in the way of new products to these areas for a while. This has actually been the case for the past several quarters now and considering that the majority of Novo Nordisk's research pipeline is devoted to diabetes treatment products, likely will be for a while.

Source: Novo Nordisk

This is not necessarily a problem though when we consider the size of Novo Nordisk's diabetes-care business relative to its other units:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As we can see here, the company's diabetes-care business alone accounted for 81% of Novo Nordisk's sales in the first nine months of the year. It therefore makes a lot of sense for the company to be devoting most of its efforts towards advancing its sales growth in this unit and defending its market share. Admittedly, this would not be the case if the market for diabetes-care products were a declining one, but as I have argued before, the growing obesity crisis in both the developed and increasingly developing worlds means that diabetes is likely to become more common going forward than it is today. Thus, Novo Nordisk devoting much of its attention to this business is likely a good move.

As I mentioned earlier, Novo Nordisk launched its long-lasting GLP-1 analogue Ozempic in the United States back in February. Since that time, the product has managed to capture 19.9% of the GLP-1 analogue, which has actually caused Novo Nordisk to capture the largest portion of the nation's GLP-1 analogue market:

Source: Novo Nordisk

The second chart above actually shows that much the same trend exists in Canada. Ozempic launched in that nation at around the same time and since then we have seen it capture 45.6% of the overall Canadian market, preserving Novo Nordisk's commanding lead in the GLP-1 analogue market in that nation.

The same overall thing happened in Novo Nordisk's home market of Denmark, as shown in the third chart above. As we can see here, the product has begun to dominate the market ever since it launched, causing Novo Nordisk to steal market share from its competitors.

This is a very positive sign overall as it shows us how competitive Ozempic is against competing GLP-1 analogues. From this, we can conclude that Novo Nordisk will continue to see sales growth as it rolls the product out in more markets.

In the highlights, I stated that Novo Nordisk has announced the results of an additional three of the ten trials for oral semaglutide in the PIONEER program. This follows up on a similar announcement that the company made earlier in the year. In these trials, the diabetic patients showed significant reductions in both HbA 1 c and weight compared to those patients taking a placebo. The company did note that the results applied specifically to Japanese people with renal impairment but such limited cross-sections of patients are quite common in medical trials. We can hope that this ultimately allows the company to continue with further trials and ultimately get the product approved by regulators but admittedly that is likely still quite a ways off.

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk continued to perform well in the third quarter of 2018 despite what a simple look at the top-line numbers might show. The biggest negatives that we see here revolve around currency fluctuations as a strengthening Danish krone is causing the value of the currencies that it receives from elsewhere to drag down its financial figures. Overall, Novo Nordisk continues to have very strong fundamentals as the rising obesity rate increases the overall prevalence of diabetes and thus driving demand for Novo Nordisk's products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.