KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space

The fund is very heavily concentrated in only a few core holdings, which could be somewhat concerning if something happens to them.

One of the big stories in the energy space over much of this year has been the re-emergence of North American crude oil and natural gas production as higher energy prices cause a growing number of companies to renew their interest in the nation's unconventional plays. Of course, it is necessary to get all this newly produced oil and gas to market and multiple companies have stepped in to play that role, expanding the currency infrastructure to accommodate the higher levels of production. In many cases, these companies are either master limited partnerships or midstream corporations that act somewhat like master limited partnerships, such as Kinder Morgan (KMI). This is a sector that has become appealing to income-focused investors due to the high payouts that many of these companies have. There are undoubtedly some who wonder how they can investor in the sector in order to benefit from this income and, thanks to the recent production revival, growth without having to pick and choose between the various companies individually. Well, one way is to invest in a closed-end fund that invests specifically in these midstream companies such as the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN).

About The Fund

KYN's web site describes the fund thusly,

KYN is a closed-end fund that invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates ("MLPs") and other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products, or coal (collectively with midstream MLPs, "Midstream Energy Companies"). KYN's investment objective is to obtain high after tax total returns for its shareholders.

The fund has updated its portfolio somewhat over the past few months from when I last discussed it. However, many of the companies that make up its top ten holdings have remained the same:

Source: KYN Web Page

As many of my long-time readers are no doubt aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding in a fund occupying greater than a 5% weighting. Here we see nine such companies that together occupy 68.7% of the fund. Admittedly, a few of these, such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET), are among the largest MLPs in the United States and so it does make some sense for them to have a large weighting but I would still prefer to see their weightings lower. The reason why I prefer to see weightings under 5% is because it protects the fund against idiosyncratic risk. Once we begin to see companies occupying an outsized portion of a fund's portfolio then the fund itself will see very noticeable effects on its net asset value if some event happens that causes the value of its units to decline. In the MLP space, one very obvious thing that can cause a company's unit price to decline sharply is a distribution cut. We saw this happen earlier this year when American Midstream Partners (AMID) slashed its distribution. I must admit too that I had some concerns about Buckeye Partners' (BPL), one of the fund's largest holdings, ability to maintain its distribution heading into earnings, which ended up proving me correct last week.

As might be expected by looking at the fund's top ten holdings, the overwhelming majority of the companies in KYN's portfolio are oil and/or natural gas midstream companies:

Source: KYN Web Page

As we can see here, fully 98% of the portfolio is invested in energy midstream companies of various structures. The remainder are still master limited partnerships, but of a different type. Thus, the overall performance of the fund is overwhelmingly dependent on the North American energy sector. Admittedly, this is exactly what we are looking for with our overall thesis.

Why Invest In MLPs

I very briefly discussed why the midstream sector might be appealing in the introduction to this article but I believe that a more in-depth discussion would be appropriate.

Midstream companies are those firms that are involved with the transportation and processing of energy resources, as well as the storage of such resources. As a result, what you typically see here are pipeline companies, refiners, oil and LNG tanker companies, and similar firms. The most commonly held by KYN are pipeline companies or firms that do a variety of the above tasks.

As you can certainly deduce, these firms are critical to the energy industry as they are the companies that allow producers to get their oil and natural gas to market. Thus, we can also conclude that as the production of these resources increase, the demand for the services provided by midstream companies will likewise increase. As we can see here, the production of oil and natural gas has increased year-over-year in every major basin in the United States in the current month:

Source: Energy Information Administration

There are very strong arguments to be made for the likelihood of further production growth. As I discussed in a recent article, the Permian basin alone is expected to be producing five million barrels of oil per day by 2020, up from 3.5 million today. There are even some estimates that the basin will reach eight to ten million barrels per day by 2028, but I will admit that I find this somewhat optimistic.

The nation's midstream companies have been struggling to keep up with the production growth that we have already seen. As oil services giant Schlumberger (SLB) points out, the Permian basin is currently suffering from a lack of takeaway capacity. Various midstream companies have been expanding their pipeline networks to correct this problem and the work should be complete within twelve to eighteen months. This should help to produce some near-term growth in the sector and we should see even further growth in the medium-term should these production numbers prove to be anywhere close to accurate.

Distributions

The primary reason why most investors purchase master limited partnerships is the high distributions that they pay out combined with their relatively high yields. Here are the current distribution yields of each of the companies in the top ten holdings list:

Company Ticker Current Price Current Yield Enterprise Products Partners EPD $26.64 6.49% Energy Transfer ET $15.66 7.79% ONEOK OKE $62.53 5.47% The Williams Companies WMB $25.58 5.32% MPLX LP MPLX $33.00 7.73% Targa Resources Corp. TRGP $51.30 7.10% Buckeye Partners BPL $33.74 8.89% Plains All-American Pipeline PAA $22.35 5.37% Western Gas Partners WES $40.25 9.59% Magellan Midstream Partners MMP $61.34 6.37%

As a result of the high yields across its holdings, one might expect the fund itself to pay out a high yield. This is the case as KYN yields 10.10% as of the time of writing. The unfortunate thing here though is that historically these distributions were not funded entirely with investment income. As we can see here, the fund's distribution has historically contained a relatively high return of capital, at least in some cases:

Source: KYN Web Page

The problem with return of capital is that it can be destructive to the fund's overall capital since it is essentially paying out more than it actually brings in through realized capital gains and distributions from the companies in its portfolio. This will, over time, have the effect of gradually diminishing the value of the fund. It is nice to see that the fund should have enough investment income to cover its distribution this year and this is certainly a very good thing if it continues this in the future but the past is still somewhat disturbing.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is important for us to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like KYN, the most common way to value it is by using net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio less any outstanding debt against the assets. Basically, this is the amount that would be distributed amongst the fund's shareholders should the fund be liquidated. Ideally, we want to purchase the fund at a price that is below net asset value as this means that we are essentially getting the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. As of November 2, 2018, the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing, KYN had a net asset value of $17.03 per share. the fund traded at $16.33 per share as of the same date, which gives it a discount of 4.11%. This is not as large of a discount as the fund normally has, so a potential investor might want to wait a few days before buying in to see if the discount widens.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is one way that investors can take advantage of the growth in the midstream sector without having to pick and choose between the various companies. The fund itself boasts a very high distribution yield but has historically had some large amounts of return of capital in its distribution. Hopefully, this has been corrected by now. In addition, the fund currently trades at a smaller discount than normal so it might be best to wait for a correction.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.