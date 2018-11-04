Five Reasons NXP Semiconductor Really Bottomed This Time

The market’s positive response to NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) third-quarter earnings response likely signaled the stock finally bottomed this time. Ahead of the report, the stock sold off so strongly that it touched $69.72, a level not seen since mid-2016. Yet much changed in those two years. Not only did chip stocks and technology companies rise in value, but NXPI also positioned itself to embrace growth opportunities. There are five things from the Q3 results that support this upbeat view.

1/ Fourth-Quarter Outlook

NXP forecast some weakness for semiconductor in automotive but it was not as bad as thought. WLTP testing bottlenecks in Europe and lower car sales in China hurt the industrial MCU market. Yet NXPI is not experiencing any leading indicators that would suggest a sustained downtrend hurting the business. Backlogs are unchanged and program cancellations are not happening. The industry does not have any NXPI product inventory in the channels that need to be worked down.

With the outlook clear, NXPI may continue developing its product line, engaging with customers and staying on-track with its 3-year business plan for growth in the automotive market.

The company has plenty of new products announced and more design wins coming. The new i.MX-RT600 cross-over will offer secure voice-assisted end nodes in embedded NFC radio.

NXPI forecast the following:

Auto will be down mid-single digits Q/Q

SCD (secure connect devices) will be up low-single digits.

Secure Interface & Infrastructure will be down mid-single digits

Secure Identification Solutions will be down mid-single digits.

2/ Good Third-Quarter Results

NXPI reported total revenue of $2.45 billion, up 2% Y/Y. Its HPMS segment grew 3% while Automotive grew 4%. Demand for analog and radar gave this unit a lift. And more growth is coming. The S32 family of next-generation automotive MCUs, battery management systems and radar transceivers will all accelerate the company’s growth in Automotive.

3/ Focus on End-Markets

Starting on January 1, 2019, NXPI will split out its revenue into the four end markets: (1) automotive, (2) industrial and IoT, (3) mobile and communications infrastructure and (4) other. The reporting structure will improve the investor’s understanding of the company’s markets. This will facilitate forecasting the addressable market for each end market and enable investors to appreciate how much growth there is in the years ahead.

4/ Levered Balance Sheet

The company reported $1 billion more on its total debt, to $6.36 billion. After accounting for $1.94 billion in cash, NXPI had $4.41 billion in debt. The balance sheet is levered at just 1.4 times, well-below management’s long-term target. Since it expects cash flow growth increasing as its businesses accelerate, NXPI may continue paying out a dividend, buying back shares and covering interest on the debt.

NXPI bought back 49 million shares in the third quarter. Shareholders will notice the company over-paid for its stock in light of shares falling from the mid-$90’s to as low as ~$70. But the company is still signaling its view that the stock price is undervalued. It is authorized to buy back 15 million more shares. By the fourth quarter, the company will have a share count of 295 million.

5/ Headwinds Short-Lived

The deceleration in NXPI’s main growth market of automotive faced some slowness in the quarter that will continue in the current period. Management expects this tariff-induced slowness will not last for very long. NXPI enjoys its moat in the Automotive space by being the largest semiconductor supplier. Automotive companies still must innovate their product, offering greater security and safety. They will not cut or slow their orders even if the economy weakens for the short-term. The need to innovate the technology in a car becomes a tailwind for NXPI stock.

From a feature level, NXPI has a solid moat in its radar solution. For example, its S32 micro platform has battery management features in addition to driving a 16-nanometer FinFET solution. Competitors are far behind as they begin on 28 nanometers.

Your takeaway

U.S./China trading relations may have worsened car sales in China in the last quarter but July through September is a seasonally weak period for car sales. This kind of news only distracts investors from the long-term growth story. 5G development and the need for NXPI’s technology in automotive suggest the stock is trading at too much of a discount to its future value.

