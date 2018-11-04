Goldman Sachs BDC: Why Not Buy This 8.5%-Yielding High-Quality BDC For Your Income Portfolio?

Goldman Sachs BDC (BDC) is a high-quality income vehicle in the business development sector for investors seeking high, recurring dividend income. The BDC has solid portfolio quality, and outearned its dividend with net investment income in each of the last twelve quarters, occasionally significantly. Goldman Sachs BDC has considerable NII-upside in a rising rate environment, which could potentially lead to a dividend hike, or a special dividend. Shares are sensibly valued on a run-rate NII-basis, given the strength of the investment proposition. An investment in GSBD yields 8.5 percent.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC, as the name implies, is structured as a business development company, or BDC, meaning the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

Business development companies lend money to middle market companies in order to finance their growth. In return, business development companies such as Goldman Sachs BDC are paid interest rates, which most of the time are floating rate.

Goldman Sachs BDC largely invests in first and second liens, which accounted for the lion's share of the company's investments at the end of the September quarter (~89 percent). Goldman Sachs BDC also invests in common and preferred stock and runs investment vehicles.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio was valued at ~$1.32 billion and included 66 different portfolio companies. The investment yield, based on fair value, was 11.7 percent at the end of the September quarter.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

As far as portfolio quality is concerned, investors don't have to be too concerned here: Goldman Sachs BDC has very decent portfolio quality.

Investments on non-accrual status are a way to evaluate credit quality. If a loan is on non-accrual status (that is, it is non-performing), collection of interest and principal are uncertain. The lower the non-accrual ratio, the higher the credit/portfolio quality.

Goldman Sachs BDC, for that matter, has excellent portfolio quality with less than one percent of its investments, based on fair value, on non-accrual status at the end of the September quarter.

Here's an overview of GSBD's non-accruals over the last six quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Goldman Sachs BDC further has NII-upside since most of its debt investments are linked to floating rates. 96.4 percent of the BDC's loans were floating-rate at the end of Q3-2018, setting the finance company up for considerable NII-growth as long as the Fed tightens.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

What About The Dividend?

Goldman Sachs BDC is a high-quality income vehicle because of its high margin of dividend safety.

The business development company has consistently outearned its dividend with net investment income in each of the last twelve quarters: Average quarterly NII of $0.52/share compare against a stable $0.45/share distribution rate. The implied dividend coverage ratio for the last three years is 116 percent, leaving considerable room for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend stream currently sells for just ~9.8x Q3-2018 run-rate net investment income. GSBD is also priced at a premium to net asset value, which is a reflection of the BDC's very good distribution coverage and credit quality.

Here's how GSBD stacks up against other high-quality BDCs that are priced at premiums to their respective NAVs.

GSBD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risk factors include a slowdown of the U.S. economy and a cutback in lending in the finance industry, including the business development company sector. Another risk factor is a potential increase in non-accruals/non-performing loans in a contracting economy, and a slower pace of rate hikes going forward (less NII-upside). All of these factors have the potential to negatively affect Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage, which income investors should have a close eye on going forward.

Your Takeaway

I cannot help but like Goldman Sachs BDC. The business development company has a strong, defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio, and, thanks to its large investments into floating-rate loans, has considerable NII-upside in a rising rate environment. Goldman Sachs BDC has covered its dividend payout with NII in each of the last twelve quarters, which suggests that the dividend is sustainable. Shares are attractively valued on a run-rate NII-basis, and have an attractive risk-reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, MAIN, HTGC, TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.