Newell Brands - What´S New?

I see upside from here, but note that previous back-of-the-envelope calculations have proven to be too optimistic.

The company sees continued core sales declines and has seen revenues erode quickly following these declines and divestitures, without all the proceeds to show for it.

Newell Brands (NWL) has finally brought some good news to investors as it actually raised the full year adjusted earnings guidance alongside the release of the third quarter results.

In June I concluded that Newell could offer real value, if it would execute well on its plans and deliver on necessary debt reduction. Shares traded around $24 at the time, bounced back to levels in the high twenties following share purchases by Mr. Carl Icahn, and actually fell to levels as low as $15, before solid third quarter results brought shares back to $19 per share.

The Troubles

Newell is an interesting name as it is quite a diversified consumer products business which happened to make a big mistake when it purchased peer Jarden in an effort to create a $15 billion giant. The added debt, integration challenges and rapid changes in the market place is what caused shares to plunge, as this was a >$50 stock in the summer of 2017.

While the troubles were self-inflicted I liked the set-up of the situation. That includes a 50% decline in the share price, a large revenue base, recognition of the severity of the situation, management turnover, activist involvement and relative simplicity at which business units could be divested.

About The Numbers

Newell´s numbers have been quite ¨adjusted¨ since the Jarden deal as challenges already surfaced in 2017 with core sales growth decelerating. For 2017 the company reported sales of $14.7 billion and $1.23 billion in GAAP operating earnings. After adding back impairment and restructuring efforts, those operating earnings came in at $1.42 billion last year.

The company guided for 2018 sales between $14.4-$14.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.65-$2.85 per share, but that outlook was quickly ¨gone¨. Carl Icahn and Starboard pressured the company to welcome 3 new board members in February as a transformation plan was announced in May. The company furthermore sold the Waddington Group around that time for net proceeds of $2.2 billion, while shedding $907 million sales.

The company furthermore announced the intention to shrink the business to $9 billion in sales following the sale of Jostens and Pure Fishing, which combined with Waddington and other divestitures should bring in $10 billion, for businesses combined generating $5.4-$5.8 billion in sales.

Further divestitures were announced in June when the company sold Rawlings Sporting Goods for $340 million in net proceeds, about 1 times annual sales of $335 million. Note that this deal and the Waddington deal closed by the end of June.

Shares plunged to $20 in August following a 6.2% decline in core sales for the second quarter as the company delivered on another small sale. Goody Products was sold in a deal which reduced sales by $115 million, as deal terms were not disclosed but probably brought in between $100 and $200 million. That is more or less confirmed by the third quarter results in which the company mentioned after-tax proceeds of $2.6 billion from the 3 divestitures being announced so far since spring.

That already brings us to the third quarter results. Core sales fell by 4.0% in the third quarter, including a 2.5% impact from the Toys ´R Us bankruptcy. The company furthermore finally took a big kitchen sink action, recognising $8.1 billion in goodwill charges.

Of interest is that normalised operating margins rose by a tenth of a percent to 13.0% of sales thanks to higher gross margins, driven by pricing and productivity. The earnings number is highly complicated. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.81 per share, down 5 cents from last year. However, normalised earnings from continuing operations totalled just $0.54 per share.

About The Balance Sheet & Earnings Power

With all of the announced divestitures having closed on, we can look at the balance sheet. Cash balances have risen to $1.44 billion as total debt stands at $9.61 billion, for a net debt load of $8.17 billion. Note that not all proceeds from sales and retained earnings go into cutting debt. The dividend still runs at $425 million per year as the company bought back $511 million worth of shares this past quarter.

The dismal organic growth performance made that sales are seen at just $8.7-$9.0 billion this year. Let´s put this number into perspective as the company originally guided for $14.4-$14.8 billion in sales this year. The ¨declines¨ are the result of the fact that the company has ¨shrunk¨ to its new desired size, but instead of the $10 billion envisioned net sale proceeds, actual proceeds total just $2.6 billion. This is the result of low multiples at which divestitures have been concluded and organic sales declines. The lower than expected valuation is more or less confirmed as the three divestitures came at a combined $+700 million loss compared to book value.

Dismal organic growth and modest proceeds from divestitures has been a major reason by behind the continued fall in the share price as the situation remains challenged. This the case even as the adjusted earnings guidance has been hiked by ten cents to $2.55-$2.75 as a result of a tax benefit, with adjusted earnings totalling $1.97 per share so far this year.

Let´assume for a moment that the adjusted earnings number is realistic. With a current share count that works out to $1.25 billion in adjusted earnings. Adding back 20% taxes this results in $1.5 billion in earnings before taxes. Including roughly $400 million in interest expenses (coming down) and a $450 million run rate in depreciation & amortisation expenses, I peg EBITDA at $2.35 billion, for a still somewhat elevated 3.5 times leverage ratio.

Given the decline in sales, as well as recurring restructuring as well as transaction costs being incurred, I can not rule out the need for further divestitures in the coming quarters. This was more or less confirmed by fears of shareholders as the market value of equity dropped to $7.0 billion recently at $15 per share.

The Plans

With sales running at $8.7-$9.0 billion by now, and factoring in another $1 billion in divestitures and some organic sales declines, I can see the new base falling to $7.5 billion in sales. Investors might be able to find some comfort in the stability of this number as the company does not rule out positive organic sales numbers for Q4.

Shedding another $1 billion in sales at net proceeds of perhaps $1.5 billion looks like a reasonable task, which combined with some retained earnings (assuming reduced buyback activity) could cut net debt to $6.5 billion. With EBITDA margins at close to 25%, leverage would still slightly surpass 3 times, but the business might be ¨stronger¨ as organic sales declines could come to an end.

Note that achieving this debt level could be achieved sooner than later as the company is reportedly in discussions to sell Jostens in a $1.3 billion deal, while shedding just $740 million in revenues. Besides this deal the company has the sale of Pure Fishing and the US Playing Cards business in the works as well.

Let´s assume this works out for a second. The questions is what margins can look like. Assuming 15% normalised operating margins, that works out to EBIT of $1.12 billion on remaining sales of $7.5 billion. Interest payments on $6.5 billion in net debt easily come in at $250-$300 million, as a 20% tax rate, works out to earnings of roughly $700 million, for earnings power of just $1.50 per share!

The reason for the big shortfall in anticipated earnings (as I came up with potential adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share with margins of 15% this summer), is that of disappointing debt reduction efforts with organic sales down quite a bit and divestiture proceeds being low.

Earlier during the period of turmoil, the company had more ¨freedom¨ to allocate big divestiture proceeds between debt reduction in share repurchases, as I feel that most money now should go to reduction of leverage. This is certainly the case as organic sales decline persist and relative leverage remains high.

In June I have drawn the wrong conclusion as I pegged earnings power at around $2.30 per share by 2020, which could result in shareholder value of $35-$40 for a relatively unleveraged business. We have seen two big disappointments in terms of growth, but mostly divestiture proceeds. Coming up with new earnings power of $1.50 per share and still ¨full¨leverage ratios, I would be hesitant to pay more than a 15-16 times multiple in this environment for the business which means that I am far less impressed with the stance.

Hence I would like to use the opportunity to get out if shares were to touch $24 and change again (my average entry point) as reality is that things have not really not worked out for the better despite a new management team and activist investor involvement.

