AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (AMVMF) CEO Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Today's call will begin with a review of the third quarter 2018 business highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch. Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG's financial results and Mr. Jackson will discuss operations. At the completion of Mr. Jackson's remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on strategy and outlook. We will then open the call to take your questions.

Before I pass the call to Dr. Schimmelbusch, I would like to comment on forward-looking statements. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements about AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but may include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals related to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates, and other information that is not historical information.

When used in this conference call, the words expects, believes, anticipates, plans, may, will, should and similar expressions and the negatives thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regards thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based. I will now pass the floor to Dr. Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Steve. During the third quarter of 2018, AMG generated $328 million of revenue and $59 million of EBITDA, thanks to strong end market fundamentals and our lenders pursuit of enforcements in productivity and efficiency; AMG's EBITDA in the third quarter 2018 is the highest report quarterly EBITDA in ten years. AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $52 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 122% from $24 million in the third quarter of 2017 thanks to increased vanadium prices and strong financial performance in coal, metal and aluminum products. AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $7 million during the third quarter of 2018; an increase of 69% from the third quarter of 2017 driven by higher profitability generated from the delivery of turbine blade coating furnaces and increased after sales services during the quarter.

On the year-to-date basis, AMG engineering signed $248 million of new orders in 2018 representing a 1.32 times book-to-bill issue. Order backlog was $251 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2017.

I would now like to pass the floor to Jackson Dunckel, AMG's Chief Financial Officer. Jackson?

Jackson Dunckel

Thank you Heinz. AMG's financial performance in the third quarter was very strong with revenue, profitability and return on capital employed, all increasing substantially versus the same period in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter grew by 27% to $328 million thanks to a 29% increase in revenue in critical materials and a 19% increase in our engineering segment. EBITDA more than doubled in Q3 2018 to $59 million from $28 million in Q3 last year due to a robust financial performance in both AMG critical materials and increased profitability in AMG engineering.

Q3 net income attributable shareholders increased to $30 million compared to $14 million in the prior year and fully diluted earnings per share mirrored that increase to $0.93 per share from $0.44 per share in the prior year. AMG Critical Materials incurred a non-recurring, non-cash asset impairment expense of $4.1 million in the third quarter due to the early termination of a customer contract. AMG's in negotiations with the customers in question to fully recover the impairment costs incurred and expects these negotiations to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cash from operating activities in the quarter increased by $6 million or 38% compared to the prior period, same period, last year. This is primarily due to improved profitability in both AMG Critical Materials and AMG Engineering. AMG ended the quarter with net debt of $32 million, an increase of $22 million from December 31, 2017 due to the higher levels of capital expenditures incurred in Brazil in relation to our lithium project as well as higher working capital requirements driven by higher raw material pricing and revenues.

Turning now to our review of our two segments, let's start with AMG critical materials. Q3 2018 revenues increased by 29% to 262 million and gross profit increased by $25 million or 67% versus the prior year. This improvement was partly driven by improved prices as well as improved production levels and product mix optimization. However, this improvement was partially offset by lower gross profit in silicon metal primarily driven by a one-time accrual for the repayment of a subsidy granted by the German government in 2012 and 2013 as well as additional furnace maintenance during the quarter. Critical Materials SG&A expenses in Q3 2018 increased by $1.6 million, or 8% compared to the prior -- same period in the prior year. Due to foreign exchange effects related to strengthening of the euro relative to the U.S. dollar, an increased variable compensation expenses associated with higher profitability as well as an increase in research and development expenses.

EBITDA for critical material segment was $52 million, an improvement of 122% over Q3 2017 driven by considerably higher gross profit.

Moving on to AMG Engineering, $57 million of new orders were signed up in Q3 2018 representing a 0.86 times book-to-bill ratio. Engineering received new orders for turbine blade coating furnaces, powder metallurgy furnaces and induction furnaces for the aerospace market. Order backlog was $251 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2017. AMG engineering revenue increased to -- increased $10.5 million to $66 million or 19% compared to prior year due to higher revenue generated from the delivery of turbine blade coating furnaces and higher after sales service revenues.

Gross profit increased by $3.5 million or 24% to $18.1 million and gross margin increased slightly to 27% from 26% in Q3 2017; both driven by higher revenues generated during the quarter. SG&A expenses increased slightly by $0.2 million from $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. EBITDA increased by $2.8 million to $7 million in the third quarter due to higher profitability generated from the delivery of vacuum furnaces during the quarter. AMG's SG&A costs overall in the quarter were $35.6 million or 5% higher than the prior year primarily due to foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro relative to the U.S. dollar as well as increased variable compensation expenses and an increase in research and development costs.

On finance costs, our third quarter 2018 net finance costs increased to $4.7 million compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was due to higher interest expenses associated with AMG's new long-term credit facility which has resulted in higher levels of gross debt and higher interest rate due to the seven-year tenor of our new bank facility.

Taxes, AMG recorded an income tax expense of $10 million in Q3 2018 as compared to a tax expense of $1.7 million in the same period of 2017. The Q3 2017 tax expense benefited from a revaluation of AMG's tax balance in Brazil but the increase in tax expense was also driven by higher levels of profitability and the full recognition of AMG's U.S. operating loss carry-forwards in 2017.

On a cash tax basis, AMG continues to benefit from those operating losses primarily in the United States offset taxes payable. As a result, AMG paid taxes of $6.3 million in Q3 2018 as compared to tax payments of $3.2 million in Q3 2017. AMG's effective tax rate was 16% in the third quarter versus 21% for the same period in the prior year. Due to the volatility associated with our Brazilian tax assets, we think our cash tax rate is the most meaningful metric.

Due to substantially higher levels of profitability in the United States, we expect to fully utilize our U.S. net operating loss carry-forwards in 2018. As a result, the cash tax rate will increase from 2019 onwards and we expect it to be in the region of 25% to 30%.

On capital expenditures, in Q3 2018 these decreased to $14 million from $23.2 million in Q3 2017; the largest expansion capital project in the third quarter was AMG's lithium project in Brazil. In terms of liquidity, AMG's balance sheet is exceptionally strong and we are in full compliance with all debt covenants as of September 30, 2018.

AMG had $519 million of total liquidity as of the end of Q3 2018 following the successful refinancing of AMG's credit facilities during the first quarter. Cash from operating activities increased by 6.3 million or 38%, quarter-over-quarter primarily due to improved profitability in AMG Critical Materials and AMG Engineering. Despite substantial capital expenditures in the quarter, net debt decreased from Q2 to Q3 by $2.5 million thanks to strong cash flows from operating activities. That concludes my remarks. I would like to now pass the floor to Eric Jackson, AMG's Chief Operating Officer.

Eric Jackson

Thank you Jackson. As we noted last quarter, from a market perspective demand in pricing continues to be strong for many of our key products. Our operational focus, however, continues to be to fundamentally improve our businesses in terms of profitability, operating cash flow and return on capital regardless of pricing. AMG vanadium's profitability, once again, improved considerably compared to the third quarter of the prior year due to higher vanadium prices. Ferrovanadium index prices have further strengthened in the recent months. Our Ohio facility continues to operate at full capacity and is sold out for 2019.

Furthermore, as we press released recently, we've begun contracting our production into 2020. The fundamentals of the vanadium market are exceptionally strong. AMG's Superalloys continues to outperform financially versus prior year due to improved product mix and higher chrome metal prices. AMG Superalloys strategy to focus on sales of higher purity chrome metal products for the energy storage and aerospace market has been very successful. And recent investments made to expand our capacity of these higher margin products continued to have a positive effect on profitability.

AMG's Superalloys has doubled its production and sales of high purity chrome products in the last two years leading to an improvement in gross margin and gross profit at the [indiscernible] site. AMG Tantalum & Niobium, our tantalum concentration plants continues to perform very well setting a new production record in the quarter and sales volumes were substantially higher compared to the third quarter of 2017 when production was impacted by ongoing repair work following the fire in early 2017.

With respect to AMG's lithium project, our team in Brazil has made good progress in the commissioning of SP1 and as communicated previously, the first shipment of commercial product to AMG's long-term off date customer was completed in September with a second shipment currently in progress. The production ramp-up of SP1 is proceeding with the plant under the management of our EPC contractor as we work towards a handover to AMG when certain production milestones are achieved.

Elsewhere, AMG graphite's heat insulation materials sales volumes improved quarter-over-quarter as did AMG aluminum master alloys. AMG Silicon operated below full production capacity during the quarter as we continued to resolve production issues related to graphite electrode quality. We expect to return to full production levels by the end of the year. AMG engineering strong demand for our industry leading vacuum furnace solutions in the first quarter of 2018 has resulted in an increase in our order backlog of 21% compared to the end of 2017. We continue to see strong demands from the aerospace sector for turbine blade coatings, vacuum induction and powder metallurgy furnaces and we are successfully progressing a number of new initiatives which we believe will generate substantial revenue and opportunities for AMG moving forward. We are also pleased with the development of our after-sales service programs which continue to increase quarter over quarter. I would now like to pass the floor to Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

Thank you, Eric. As demonstrated through our third quarter results, our business portfolio continues to perform well. As noted earlier, AMG's EBITDA in Q3 2018 is in record territory. Furthermore, based on our updated 2018 guidance, AMG's forecast annual EBITDA in 2018 would be the highest in the company’s history. In terms of strategic budget activities, I'm pleased to confirm that we continue to make substantial orders regarding our lithium and vanadium organic [indiscernible]. With regard to all lithium activities, the engineering work on SP2 is progressing with an emphasis on [indiscernible] the operational experience emerging from SP1 with regards to our downstream lithium strategy, assisted by our new and highly experienced team of lithium chemical experts in Germany, we are pursuing various options for the downstream expansion. This includes negotiations with complimentary partners with [indiscernible] strength. We expect to communicate further details. With respect to vanadium, as announced in October, the development activities to expand our spent catalyst recycling capacity progressing well. Having completed the visibility study to replicate our existing Cambridge, Ohio recycling facility in October, the AMG Management Corp., has approved the commencement of engineering work for a twin facility with several potential locations within the operational vicinity of AMG's vanadium's existing plant on the final consideration. The dynamics of the spent catalyst recycling market where there is a shortage of capacity and the usage of catalyst material in refineries is expected to increase substantially in the coming years combined with the dynamics of the vanadium market make this a very compelling opportunity for AMG. Once completed, the new recycling facility will more than double AMG's vanadium spent catalyst processing capability subject to permitting. Construction is expected to commence mid-2019 with a completion date in early 2021. From then on, we expect a material incremental EBITDA contribution from what we internally refer to as Cambridge 2. Again, advancing our 2018 financial guidance based on improved moving market conditions across AMG's critical materials portfolio, AMG expects full year 2018 EBITDA to exceed $200 million. In 2019, AMG expects to continue its strong financial performance and improve profitability relative to 2018.

To remind you, in May 2017 in the AGM, we first gave long-term guidance stipulating that we would reach an EBITDA of $200 million or more in 5 years or less. In the May 2018 AGM, we amended that guidance stating that we expect to reach the EBITDA target of $200 million or more in 2020 or earlier. Given our aforementioned guidance for 2018, we expect to reach that long-term target already in this year in 2018. We are obviously working on a comprehensive renewal of our long-term guidance which we are planning to communicate once again in the annual meeting of shareholders in May 2019.

Operator, we would now like to open the line for questions.

Philip Ngotho

It's Philip Ngotho from ABN AMRO. I have three questions to start with, if I may. The first two are on the lithium plants. Maybe the first one on lithium spodumene. I was wondering if you can give us a bit of a feeling of the ramp-up profile for the first spodumene plant. So what volumes do you expect to produce and ship in Q4 and how should we think of the volumes going into 2019 and what level do you expect to be -- what level do you expect to produce in 2019 versus the [indiscernible] capacity of 90,000 tons? And my second question on lithium is relating to the downstream plants. So you're taking a bit longer to make a final decision; you initially were looking to announce something by the end of September. I assume that's also because of the negotiations that you are having with potential departments. I was just wondering if you could take us through the thinking process and why you decided to look more intensely at potentially partnering up and how the market developments might have played a role in this as well given where lithium [Indiscernible] prices have developed in the last few months? Those are my two questions and if I may, I have one more question on vanadium.

Eric Jackson

Hi Philip, this is Eric. On our 90,000 ton SP1, as we call it, we expect to reach 75% capacity utilization by the end of the year. And our financial plans for 2019, we've made the assumption that we will be on the full-year basis at 85% capacity.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

With regard to strategy lithium, we know more today about the lithium market then we knew earlier and about the whole battery energy storage space. We have built a team of highly -- highly experienced experts, industry leading experts in Germany, we call them internally our BHD's. They help us positioning our strategy and that is very beneficial. We have concluded that the key element of any business model here is that we have long-term marketing complex and that is a risk reducing exercise and secondly, this is further emphasized through partnerships with industry leading participants or industry participants. In vanadium, in our [indiscernible] in vanadium, the critical element is long-term supply contracts. In lithium as we [are long] to start with, as we got to primary materials, actually secondary materials because we mine from the [indiscernible] at least initially in the first years. In lithium, as we are long, the key [risk] reducing element for us is having no marketing risk. When we are doing large scale investment. We have been in the natural resources industry for a long time. Long-term marketing risk control is a critical element in this industry.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Thanks for that, very helpful. Maybe my last question then just on vanadium. I was wondering if you, I know it's early days, but I was wondering if you could maybe give us a bit of a feeling of the potential order of magnitude in terms of CapEx for Cambridge 2 plant? And also in relation to that, you have ample liquidity given the new facilities you took on this year. So can you also confirm that you will likely be able to finance it from the current facilities and the cash generated from the business?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

As vanadium is [indiscernible] relative to build-up of visibility studies which we internally refer to as FEL1, 2, 3, 4 we are now -- we have completed two. We are in the next phase of this visibility study. We really don't want to comment on the details of CapEx but let me tell you one thing, the attractiveness of this very large project is amazing. You are thinking about in terms of acquisition terminology, you are thinking about cash out normalized annual EBITDA increment of three. So, about three. And the profitability of this exercise is very, very substantial.

So basically we are talking here about a structure change in the vanadium market and it has to do with very, very substantial reduction of the inventory. The inventory in vanadium by the way is on ship, there is no inventory in a sense of LME storage or so, it's on ships. And the inventory has decreased. There is a strategy and that is the consequence of the structural factors; one of which, as we all know, is the Rebar Legislation in China to catch up to Western standards and that has a long way to go and next the supply has decreased in a certain way, vis-a-vis the previous periods because of the ruling that waste imports in China are not possible anymore therefore the vanadium waste containing shipments to China, which were turned into vanadium in previous times, that line is cut and there are many other factors structurally in nature which affect the vanadium price as a big change including the vanadium in battery storage.

For stationary batteries, vanadium is a very competitive material and there are big initiatives in this regard which are now affecting the vanadium market if that is an answer.

Thank you, our next question will come from Frank Claasen.

Frank Claassen

Yes good morning or good afternoon. A question related to that I would say, to the vanadium price. How sustainable do you think the current rally is and do you already see parties coming up with new supply like your plans, I would say? So is there already additional supply coming on the market? And then secondly, I noticed that your inventories went up quite significantly, another $40 million this quarter, is that also related to vanadium or is there anything else playing a role in that? Thank you.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

You want to do the inventory first Jackson?

Jackson Dunckel

Yes Frank, it's Jackson. The inventory increase is primarily due to vanadium but also we've had significant price increases across our entire portfolio. So it's not simply vanadium and it's worth noting that we've also had higher volumes across much of our portfolio as well which has led to increased inventory. So it's not just vanadium although that is the primary reason.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

With regard to…

Frank Claassen

Sorry to come back to that. So, this working capital investment that's here to stay, there's no big release anticipated on working capital?

Jackson Dunckel

We wouldn't expect it although I will say that in the fourth quarter we typically do get a lot of payments and a certain amount of slowdown in our business which tends to release a little bit of working capital; that is a seasonal effect however, so you should see good.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

With regard to the vanadium mechanics presently everything is running at full capacity and that's the normal thing, but everything is running on full capacity -- supply question can be -- it can be said that there is no further supply in the short-term principal here and any supply such as from secondary resources take years and we do know that and we are the key player in this space. Now you could say is there substation? To a certain degree there is substitution but that has, I think, always -- you can for certain steals you can produce niobium to replace the vanadium but that is a very limited exercise and I think has run its course already. So, we believe that the future is, of course, uncertain and the future is very difficult to predict and nobody knows the results. The [indiscernible] market for a long time. It reminds me of a time where the lithium price went from $3.00 to $33.00 per pound and then stayed for five years above that. That reminds me of our situation.

Our next question will come from Henk Veerman.

Henk Veerman

My questions are on lithium, on your guidance and our engineering. So the first question on lithium, a bit of a follow-up following Frank's question but yeah, basically you're delaying the announcements, I think like looking at your comments there we can safely assume that there's a partnership sort of that is the main scenario and I can also assume, if I may do so, that's the delay that predominantly relates to the volatility in the pricing. But what makes so sure that you now say, okay, we will update the markets in the short-term because if I remember correctly in August, you said that you would update the market in September which is also quite a small timeframe. What makes you so certain that today you can [indiscernible] update us in the short-term.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

I didn't say that I'm certain. Negotiations of this nature are very difficult to [indiscernible], we can't schedule things that would be [indiscernible]. And we are in various partnership negotiations with very friendly parties where the complementarity is obvious for both sides. That's what I'm talking about and as I said, we are talking about very long-term contracts as part of this structure in order to control the marketing relations; given the volatility of the lithium market, that is appropriate as a risk reducing mechanism. So, whether such negotiations take a month or more time completely irrelevant.

Henk Veerman

Okay, thanks for that. And my second part of my question relates to your 2019 guidance on profitability. Just want to break it down a little bit. So firstly, when I look at engineering, I see that your order intake has actually slowed down a bit. I mean, historically the order intake has been quite volatile but just given all of the, let's say, all of the forewarning's and slowdown of many sort of capital goods business this year, in automotive businesses, what is currently the market outlook in 2019 and your engineering business especially given that your backlog still equals 250 million which represents a 40% increase year-on-year where sales is actually flat year-on-year. So this backlog, this $360 million, is this due for 2019 and enhance -- in your outlook, is engineering part of your confidence that you will increase profitability into next year; what can we expect?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

You can expect higher EBITDA in engineering in 2019.

Henk Veerman

Okay, sorry, so no markets --

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

We are relatively confident with that statement. The good thing about the engineering business is the [Indiscernible] of planning is high, vis-a-vis the more volatile commodity factors. We have in our planning a significantly higher EBITDA in 2019 versus 2018.

Henk Veerman

Okay, so on the question, we can safely assume that the $250 million in engineering, the backlog is that due for 2019 and so you already sort of have in the pipeline $250 million in sales?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

We, as you know, are very conservative in our predictions. So when I say that we will have higher EBITDA, significantly higher EBITDA in 2019 versus 2018 in engineering, then this is has various elements behind it. Element number one is the backlog. The backlog of course is on the battery -- the 2019 -- there are new orders in the coming which is the second element; very important. The working down of backlogs on the engineering business is of course the majority is in the next year, meaning 2019, the majority. There are also long-term contracts and then there are elements that we -- which are not at all in the backlog which is the own and operate business. As you know, we are having a very substantial business where we operate furnaces for our customers where we own the furnace and the customer -- and we service the customers on the long-term contracts. This is a business which is essential to our strategy because it is stabilizing the whole structure and this is growing, this portion, the so-called service portion. And the service in our case is not the so-called service to service the machines once delivered.

It is the operating of vacuum technology equipment on behalf of customers so to speak, because the customer prefers, in this case, to let us operate and own and run the machines, service the machines, instead of doing it in-house and delivering the things to us in order to re-deliver once treated. And that is a very important business. So backlog, visibility of new order inflow and service business and all three elements are pretty visible because the interesting part about this business also is that it is not -- you can see orders coming because the negotiations of such orders are taking a long time and we can do this in a very accurate way. In summary, we are happy, we are pleased, to say that EBITDA in 2019 will be significantly higher in the engineering business then this year. I never have given such a long answer.

Henk Veerman

Okay, thanks for that. And I think my sort -- the question that sorts of wraps it together is, again, on your guidance into 2019 to sort of -- the calculations on the moving parts and I assume engineering is a bit higher and then usually for spodumene you have quite a nice sort of nice EBITDA inflow. But nevertheless, I mean, I think the gearing in your vanadium business is quite high and I think it will sort of flatten a bit into 2019 as the split fee with the catalyst suppliers is moving up a little bit. So to put it simply, I think your base for vanadium into 2019 must be quite high in order for you to be quite outspoken on the ramp-up into EBITDA into 2019, is that correct?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

That's not correct. Look, obviously the vanadium price went up, so the average price for 2018 is way below the stock price, way below the stock price. And we are very conservative. In 2017, though in 2016 we said we would increase profitability in 2017 and we did. In 2017 we said we would increase profitability in 2018 and we did. And so we did, by the way, by 60%. So our EBITDA development is, if you'll recall, is 101, 125, now guidance on 200 and then we say again, like we always say, when we have reasons to do so, we say it is -- profitability will increase and that's all we say.

Henk Veerman

Okay, thanks guys. That's it for today.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Stijn Demeester.

Stijn Demeester

I have a question, a follow-up question on vanadium on expansion. You typically mention the payback time was two to four years for organic growth investments. Do you need the current price levels of vanadium to reach that payback range or are there other parameters to be considered for Cambridge 2 versus the economics of the current [indiscernible]. That's my first question.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

That's actually a good question because it was debated yesterday in our supervisory report in extent. The profitability of this exercise is very stable. We have, of course, [indiscernible] calculations on the [indiscernible] involved in this, we are very profitable at $15.00 per pound. So we are at $55.00 spot, yes, does that answer your question?

Stijn Demeester

Yes, but would the payback time of the investments fall in the two to four-year range at the price of $15.00 per pound?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

At $15.00 and moves a little but. It's like 4.5 times multiple. You can't buy a company for 4.5 times, you might, but it's not a good company. So the profitability is substantial. Our base case, we do scenario planning because in investment decisions, in the volatile industry, you have to do that. You have to on various cases and we run these cases in all of our units and then we consolidate those cases and it's a very, very extensive work behind that. As we talk to vanadium, the base case should be between 25 and 35; in my judgment and we have been in this for 20 years. So we've learned a lot about vanadium.

Stijn Demeester

Then on the lithium chemical expansion, would you consider to do both investments; sort of vanadium and lithium or are you rating the one against the other?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

Well, somebody said to me, please don't interpret my statement on 25 to 35 as a prediction that the prices go down. We use that in scenario planning as conservative [people] for the very long-term. So, we don't see any weakening of prices right now. That's just for clarification. And your second question is a complicated one. We have special financing structures in mind for the vanadium project which I related to industrial revenue bonds.

You know, in the United States, as you know, there is a special financing option for [indiscernible] recycling facilities which is called industrial revenue bonds and that is in this particular case highly likely. It's highly likely that this is applicable which is presently under negotiation. These revenue bonds have very interesting structure because you get the money for 30 years and -- at 5% effectively and that would cover the majority of the CapEx of vanadium. But, your question is too narrow. You say lithium versus vanadium. Both lithium and vanadium have to compete with a variety of other very interesting investment opportunities around that. The reason why we have de-levered it so massively is that we want to be ready to capitalize on these varieties and we, of course do, like everybody else, optimization of capital allocation, all the time.

Stijn Demeester

A couple of questions more if I may. So on spodumene pricing, can you share the reference price of the current off take agreements now that Chinese carbonate prices have pulled back…

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

I'm sorry, we don't.

Stijn Demeester

But we can assume that it's lowered in the sort of spodumene price that is going to..

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

You cannot. You can assume what you want but it's not a good assumption. You'll seek -- I don't want to -- for Christ's sake, I don't want to restrict the freedom of your assumptions but I would not if I were you.

Stijn Demeester

But it is correct that the pricing is linked to the covenant price. Covenant prices in China have somewhat pulled back maybe decoupled a bit from the spodumene price in the market?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

It was considered that we also in this conference have a floor.

Stijn Demeester

Yes, true. And then a follow-up on CapEx. Can you remind me of your 2018 CapEx guidance and why the phasing seems to be loaded towards the fourth quarter and could you help us out with -- maybe give some guidance on 2019 CapEx, although it's early days.

Jackson Dunckel

Yes, so on 2018 I think we've been pretty consistent. We'll hit about $75 million. On 2019 we'd expect a similar number that is based on currently approved projects.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

That is based on currently approved projects, that's an important space

Stijn Demeester

So that is excluding vanadium and lithium chemicals to be clear?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

That is correct.

Jackson Dunckel

That is correct.

Stijn Demeester

The 30% expansion of vanadium is then excluded from the…

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

We announced a long time ago a 30% expansion of Cambridge 1 so to speak. That has been replaced given the market conditions by the decision to duplicate Cambridge 1 and build Cambridge 2, replacing the 30% expansions because it's much more economic simply to build a new one. And that has also a normal productivity -- productivity advances. So, vanadium is excluded. Vanadium Cambridge 2 is excluded from the CapEx statement Jackson has just given so it's losing chemicals.

Stijn Demeester

Okay, and then the final question if I may, lithium carbonate versus hydroxide, if you would pursue with chemicals. Has your view on that changed recently?

Eric Jackson

I'm sorry, could you repeat that question online, broke up there for one second, I apologize.

Stijn Demeester

So my last final question on lithium chemicals, potentially the chemical project hydroxide versus carbonate, has your view on that changed recently?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

I would -- I mean, we always were thinking about hydroxide a lot.

Stijn Demeester

The transport remains an issue?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

There are certain solutions which cover that subject.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Krishan Agarwal.

Krishan Agarwal

Yes, thanks a lot for taking my question. Most of them are already answered. A couple on the vanadium, I mean the revenues very strong in the quarter given the floor prices. Can you discuss the margin picture in the business in the quarter and how the margins has evolved so that we can understand operating levels in the business? That's my first question.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

We are not commenting on margins, that would be not helpful in our markets. So, please you know, that's too detailed a question.

Krishan Agarwal

Sure, okay. And then a couple of housekeeping questions following of Philip's question. You said 75% capacity utilization by the end of 2018 in the spodumene 1. So does it mean that you'll have sort of 15,000 tons of shipments booked in the P&L or that is going to be a different number just to help us on modeling stuff?

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

Yeah, I repeat what you said.

Jackson Dunckel

Yeah, I don't want to go into detail on what the revenue recognition will be. You know it's CIF China is our sales. So, I just want to talk about the production levels which you just --

Krishan Agarwal

Understood. Understood, thanks a lot. And, yeah -- yeah, I'm done.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Philip Ngotho. Philip, your line is open.

Philip Ngotho

Apology, I had it on mute. I have one last question and that's actually related to both the lithium and the vanadium project, the lithium downstream project. These are both quite large projects, also given the size of the company. I'm just wondering how -- whether you've discussed as well internally in the board whether it's not to taking on these projects [Indiscernible] it's not too much of a -- was it -- it does not have too much impact on the company. I mean, how do you ensure that you can actually execute these projects, the execution goes according to plan? And have you, in that sense, maybe considered on whether -- on putting one of the projects on hold before actually -- or just putting one of the projects on hold? That's my question.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

Our scenario planning we have includes so-called lead scenario. And the lead scenario, which is summarizing our basic beliefs about the various businesses and includes a variety of projects including the projects you said. Exact estimates of scheduling and dates and startups and everything leads to a maximum level below two times actually in [indiscernible]. So way below in Year 1 and 2 and in Year 4 and 5. So our maximum level is in that lead scenario including all of the projects which we want to do by simply -- in our capital allocation exercise is not leading to any stress and that interest -- that refers very much to what I said earlier to the industrial revenue bonds. That includes, in the debt, is industrial revenue bonds which are extremely low cost vehicles and actually it's the majority of our debt. So that's almost equity -- industrial -- you know, when you have 30-year money at 5%, thank you very much, and no amortization. That's a hybrid between debt and equity but you count it as debt. And if you exclude that we are practically not relevant.

Philip Ngotho

Okay, that I understand from a financial perspective but also wondering from an execution perspective given the size of the project did you -- do you have sufficient capacity to take two of these large scale projects and with…

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch

That's much more relevant, this question is a key question. Actually that's our main concern which we have to manage and indicate -- in case we come to the conclusion that we overdo it, or we are in danger of [splicing] the management resources, then we delay projects.

Okay, thank you very much operator. That concludes the call for today in that case.

